Dr. Robert Wilkins of Enveric Biosciences: “Hospitals were never going to solve the epidemic; wearing masks and vaccines were”

Robert G. Wilkins, M.D., is the Chief Medical Officer at Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB), a patient-first biotechnology company developing rigorously tested, novel cannabinoid medicines to improve quality of life for cancer patients. Initial indications include radiodermatitis, a common and often severe side effect of radiation therapy, and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into our interview, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I came into my career path in what I would call a “sequence of accidents.” I went to medical school straight out of high school in Britain, graduating at the age of 22. I practiced for roughly ten years and then had the opportunity to work for a small pharmaceutical company that I had previously been involved with on a research level. Since then, I’ve worked in larger companies and also through my own consulting practice. I’ve had a great range of opportunities that to this day, which continue to teach me valuable lessons.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

One interesting (and unrelated) discovery I came across during my career is that princesses are real people. Many years ago, a plane had caught fire at Manchester airport, and, as expected of the Royal family, they paid a visit to the local residents. During this time, Charles and Diana came into the intensive care unit where I was working at the time to greet us. The first thing Diana did was wipe the sweat off her hands onto the skirt of her dress, which struck me as un-princess-like but extremely endearing, and that has stuck with me forever.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

While I was in my late stages of a psychiatric residency, I was asked as part of the assessment to do a video interview with a patient who I believed was a severely depressed patient. I received the basic information and trotted off to interview him in a room with a hidden video camera recording and a two-way mirror. As it turns out, I had gone to the wrong patient. Rather than seeing a severely depressed patient, the one I encountered was actually a paranoid schizophrenic who believed people were behind mirrors filming him for television. At that moment, I discovered that I was totally reinforcing what his paranoia was about and I was utterly mortified.

The lesson I learned was clear: When all else fails, make sure you’ve read the instructions.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson quote was shared with me by my father: “Never burn your bridges, and always try to leave yourself options in every situation.”

How would you define an “excellent healthcare provider”?

How I define an “excellent healthcare provider” reflects many of the challenges facing the U.S. healthcare system today. A good healthcare provider is personalized, deals with patients as individuals, is scientifically up-to-date, and follows the best available standards of care.

What are your favorite books, podcasts, or resources that inspire you to be a better healthcare leader? Can you explain why you like them?

I am a junkie for newspapers, both for the writing and the content. In fact, I read four newspapers every day: The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Guardian and The Times of London. Additionally, I cannot live without staying up-to-date with The Economist.

I’ve found that reading European newspapers gives you a great sense and perspective of what’s happening in the U.S., and similarly, it is interesting to see how American outlets approach European news.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

At Enveric Biosciences, we are working on a number of different programs. One that excites me the most is our program in radiation dermatitis, which is a debilitating disease that most typically comes from the treatment of breast cancer. For some patients, the side effects are so bad that they do not want to come back for more treatments.

Enveric is focused on addressing this from a patient-centric view. We’re not focused on making the disease better, but rather, making the patient feel better.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. According to this study cited by Newsweek, the US healthcare system is ranked as the worst among high income nations. This seems shocking. Can you share with us 3–5 reasons why you think the US is ranked so poorly?

While there are some aspects of the U.S. Healthcare system that are undoubtedly bad, it is not universally bad. The current challenges include a lack of:

Access

Affordability

Integrated care

Total focus on the patient

As a “healthcare insider”, If you had the power to make a change, can you share 5 changes that need to be made to improve the overall US healthcare system? Please share a story or example for each.

There are not five major changes that will help to improve the overall system, but rather hundreds of thousands of small changes.

What concrete steps would have to be done to actually manifest these changes? What can a) individuals, b) corporations, c) communities and d) leaders do to help?

All parties must believe in the necessity for change. We need a willingness to embrace change and a willingness to experiment to create that change, which we are beginning to see as a result of COVID-19.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put intense pressure on the American healthcare system, leaving some hospital systems at a complete loss as to how to handle this crisis. Can you share with us examples of where we’ve seen the U.S. healthcare system struggle? How do you think we can correct these issues moving forward?

I believe that the vast majority of hospitals and healthcare workers gave immense effort, given the resources that they had. Where they were let down was in the supply chain; things like personal equipment, supplies of critical drugs, mortuary needs, etc. Hospitals were never going to solve the epidemic; wearing masks and vaccines were.

How do you think we can address the problem of physician shortages?

We should continue the trend of utilizing alternative practitioners. We have to offer a level of care that is less distracted and more focused than physician care. Furthermore, greater flexibility in entry criteria and appropriate financial aid should be supplied.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician diversity?

This comes back to greeting the impression at early stages that being a doctor is attainable. Therefore, medical students, for example, should be encouraged to strive for this goal, as a lot of the attributes needed to be a doctor are not single-dimension academic attributes. In fact, they are interpersonal and leadership qualities.

I’m interested in the interplay between the general healthcare system and the mental health system. Right now, we have two parallel tracks, mental/behavioral health and general health. What are your thoughts about this status quo? What would you suggest to improve this?

The current parallel track system is not adequate. The way we react to a physical disease is very important, including the mental health ramifications. In order to properly address this, we need to implement an integrated approach. This includes a diagnosis that encompasses mental attributes of an illness, as well as the physical attributes. To achieve this, we must enhance a greater role in medical training, and emphasis on the psychosocial aspects a patient may face.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

In the healthcare sector, improvement is a game of inches. I don’t believe there is a single big idea that can truly move the needle enough. In fact, many big ideas often fall flat rather than spark any real change. A culmination of diverse ideas that are patient-centric at the core, in my opinion, is what can move the needle, rather than one big idea.

