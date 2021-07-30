Dr. Robert S. Bray Jr of DISC Sports & Spine Center: “There are many things that need to change as we go forward with our system”

There are many things that need to change as we go forward with our system. My oldest daughter was an MD/PhD and works at Stanford, and I formed an intelligence company to consult on what to do during the pandemic and how to respond, trying to interpret the myriad of data points which were evolving constantly. Through this company, Ampersand Intelligence, we were able to guide major corporations in protocols and development on how to proceed.

The COVID-19 Pandemic taught all of us many things. One of the sectors that the pandemic put a spotlight on was the healthcare industry. The pandemic showed the resilience of the US healthcare system, but it also pointed out some important areas in need of improvement.

In our interview series called “In Light Of The Pandemic, Here Are The 5 Things We Need To Do To Improve The US Healthcare System”, we are interviewing doctors, hospital administrators, nursing home administrators, and healthcare leaders who can share lessons they learned from the pandemic about how we need to improve the US Healthcare System.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure to interview Dr. Robert S. Bray, Jr.

Dr. Robert S. Bray, Jr. is a board-certified neurological spine surgeon and the founding partner of DISC Sports & Spine Center, which specializes in minimally invasive, high-acuity spine and orthopedic care, as well as pain management and sports medicine. Before launching DISC in 2006, Dr. Bray founded Cedars-Sinai’s The Institute for Spinal Disorders. He is A Baylor College of Medicine graduate, who has also served as the director of neurosurgery and headed the spinal programs at St. John’s Medical Center, Century City Hospital and Daniel Freeman Memorial Hospital. Dr. Bray has patents on multiple spinal implants and surgical instruments and regularly consults with leading manufacturers on the design and use of their products, including the development of the Zeiss microscope.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into our interview, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about your backstory and a bit about what brought you to this specific career path?

In 1973, I was drafted to the US Army during the time of Vietnam. Fortunately, the conflict ended and I was released from deployment and decided that college was a better future. I attended Colgate University, where I played goaltender for the varsity hockey team, an ECAC Division I team. When a knee injury ended my hockey aspirations, I decided to go to medical school. I transferred to the University of California at San Diego, completing college there, and applied to Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, where I was accepted. Without any funds to pay for it, I had to work my way through college as a machinist at UCSD. I then applied and was accepted on a HPSP military scholarship to the United States Air Force. At the time I signed up, they asked me, “Do you know you’re still in the Army?” and promptly transferred me to the Air Force. I attended Baylor for the next 11 years for medical school, completing a general surgery internship and neurosurgery residency, and remaining on reserve status until the end of residency.

At the time, I was stationed at Travis Air Force Base in Northern California, where shortly after arriving, the neurosurgeon there left and I found myself the chief of neurosurgery for the Western United States and overseas just a year into practice. I completed my active duty time for the Air Force and my commission was then transferred to the Navy, where I was attached as a flight surgeon to Fallon, Nevada at the Strike Warfare Center and had the honor of backseat flying with the Top Gun squadrons.

I have continued my commitment and repayment for the debt of affording me my career by running the charity, Valor For Life, for which my current practice, DISC Sports & Spine Center, provides medical care whenever possible for any special forces, fully funded by the charity, to supplement their access to high-quality care that otherwise may not be available for them.

During residency, I was actually trained as a pediatric neurosurgeon and ran a large pediatric ICU as well as adult program at Travis Air Force Base. When I got out, I decided to concentrate on one thing and tried to do it well, so I restricted my remaining career to spine only, developing microsurgical spine techniques.

I moved to Los Angeles, starting first at Century City Hospital before moving to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where I developed an inpatient spine program. Over the next 10 years, I trained 27 fellows through combined ortho and neuro programs and was integral in founding the first multidisciplinary spine program in the United States. I developed Cedars-Sinai into one of the most active spine programs in the country.

I then began a new venture of developing outpatient spine with the development of minimally invasive spine, trying to move the site of service to an outpatient environment, where I felt I could deliver better care. That was 23 years ago.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The most interesting story of my career was actually made into a “Grey’s Anatomy” episode (season 6, October 2009) when producers asked me to describe the toughest case I had ever done. They used a real story from my practice about removing a tumor from a physician that had come from China. It took two days and 27 hours to totally remove the “inoperable tumor” and he ended up walking away. The rest of the story is told quite accurately in “Grey’s Anatomy,” and if you have an interest in the fascinating back story of the patient (although translated to a different person), it was done exceedingly well and reflects some of the complexities that we have had to deal with.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest mistake or lesson I’ve learned was during the time when physicians were migrating to hospital employment rather than private practice. I was offered a full-time, salaried hospital position, where I had previously been developing the spine program at Cedars as a private practitioner. I had a contract with them to develop the spine program, which had developed into one of the largest in the country. When I declined the position, saying I preferred to maintain the contract, the contract was promptly canceled or failed to be renewed, and I found myself released from the program I had built with 30 days’ notice and basically out on the street to develop a new practice.

The lessons I learned from that are that you are far better off working for yourself and in control of your own destiny. Additionally, over the years, I have found that the physician satisfaction rate in those who are self-employed is usually dramatically higher.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson quote in relevance to my own life has been, “Pursue with passion.” I believe that if you find a pathway that you are passionate about first and apply 110% effort to that with the resilience to always bounce back no matter what hurdles are thrown in your way, you define your own future. This has allowed me to develop my career and lead the way for minimally invasive surgery in an outpatient environment, redefining the way my field is performed.

I designed the microscopes with Zeiss for spine surgery and many of the instruments that are used to create the field. When I started, there was a senior neurosurgeon who became a mentor and friend. When I first met him, he told me that I would probably not survive in Los Angeles as I was not a junior partner to his practice. Years later, he said “Okay, I made a mistake. You did well.” We actually became partners in a joint venture to develop a multi-disciplinary spine group. He tragically died the day he retired in a car accident. Since then, I have looked at each day as a new passion and a new challenge, and I love what I do both from development and teaching points of view, so I never view work as a burden. I view it as my passion and blessing.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

For new projects, I am very excited to be developing a program called Trias Global. We are redefining healthcare across the board for spine surgery and taking it out into general orthopedics. This involves a global billing service that takes the entire event of care for everyone involved (surgeon, anesthesiologist, assistant, center, implant company, every cost involved, and globalizes it to one payment.

For the patient walking through the door, they are only responsible for what is left on their insurance co-pay or deductible and they make one payment to the insurance company for that. They never receive a bill from any provider otherwise. The pricing is completely transparent and very cost efficient.

Because of the site-of-service reallocation from the hospital to the outpatient center, we were able to perform that care at a significant cost savings to the system and, with diligent work, have raised every bar on quality. Our current facility has been in operation 11 years in Newport Beach, and we have maintained zero surgical site infections, along with all other quality markers improved.

Finally, we are redefining quality outcomes. We engage patient-derived data to scrutinize the quality of outcomes, complications, readmissions or any adverse events of the surgery, and we loop it together with decision making. In essence, we’re looking across the population of patients we care for to see if the surgeons are making cost-efficient decisions to render care that results in a quality outcome. This has created accountability of care to the surgeons and, in return, they are given very fairly contracted rates rather than cut in their reimbursement.

It’s a win-win-win for the patients, payers and the physicians involved, as this rapidly expanding program now encompasses many of the major insurance policies and is setting a new standard for delivery of care. Through this, we are defining what an excellent healthcare provider is, and it is simply one who generates the best available care, makes decisions based upon outcome analysis, and does what’s best for the patient, realizing that in this system, they will be fairly compensated for their time. It places the emphasis on quality and outcome and removes the hurdles in a fee-for-service system.

How would you define an “excellent healthcare provider”?

I think an excellent healthcare provider always puts the decision making and the patient first; and further, whenever there is any complication or challenges, puts extra energy and dedication to that case rather than ignoring it. Egos put aside, it remains about listening to the patient, accurately diagnosing, and then rendering excellent surgical care.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. The COVID-19 pandemic has put intense pressure on the American healthcare system. Some healthcare systems were at a complete loss as to how to handle this crisis. Can you share with our readers a few examples of where we’ve seen the U.S. healthcare system struggle? How do you think we can correct these specific issues moving forward?

In the initial phases of COVID, there was an immense scare, propagated both by the media and the fact that this was the first pandemic of its magnitude to take place during the age of the Internet and social media. Initially, the fear and unknowns prompted hospitals to outfit every person, nurse, admitting clerk, cleaner from head to toe in personal protective equipment, not knowing what they were facing. As a result, the supply chain was burnt through within a matter of weeks and, really, there were only a handful of cases starting at that time. Then the serious waves of the pandemic hit and the system struggled, as the shortages had manifested into a real crisis.

Of course the story was not entirely negative. Healthcare professionals were true heroes on the front lines of the crisis. The COVID vaccines are saving millions of lives. Can you share a few ways that our healthcare system really did well? If you can, please share a story or example.

There was an amazing response from frontline workers, between the nurses and emergency room employees, physicians and staff along with the first responders. Care was never abandoned as many long hours struggling to cope with the flow through the intensive care units led to several very long months. Despite balancing the stresses of shutdowns, lack of child care, and other pandemic realities, the resilience and strength of those workers remained intact throughout the darkest hours.

At DISC, we stayed open for care throughout the entire pandemic, adapting protocols and management. The center had actually been built with HEPA-filtered and high-UV exhausted air units designed using my experience with chem bio during the military. And by following strict protocols, we were able to perform full-service care throughout the pandemic without a single case transmitted internally.

Looking at the struggles of strained hospital, I knew I also wanted to find a way to help, so I looped together some of my available resources from a combination of generous, dedicated patients and other resources, and we were able to procure nearly 1 million dollars in protective equipment. We had it flown from China using the personal aircraft of one of my patients and widely distributed across the United States to combat the lack of personal protective equipment during the crisis — an effort 100% funded through charitable donations.

Here is the primary question of our discussion. As a healthcare leader can you share 5 changes that need to be made to improve the overall US healthcare system? Please share a story or example for each.

There are many things that need to change as we go forward with our system. My oldest daughter was an MD/PhD and works at Stanford, and I formed an intelligence company to consult on what to do during the pandemic and how to respond, trying to interpret the myriad of data points which were evolving constantly. Through this company, Ampersand Intelligence, we were able to guide major corporations in protocols and development on how to proceed.

There are multiple points that I would change in a future environment. The first would be to separate healthcare and public health from politics. Politics really has no place in medicine, and the partisan bickering that has erupted during the pandemic has led to misinformation and a lack of consolidated guidance from the U.S. that was desperately needed. We needed to find structure to go forward with a well-defined information flow that really set up who was in charge. There were billions of dollars spent by the United States on agencies and yet protocols kept dropping from agency to state, from state to local, where they were left with wide variances in how they were applied.

A defined structure in the future would help tremendously, especially as we realize that we are not done with this pandemic. Last week, 49 states showed an increase in the new Delta variant as the pandemic propagates among the unvaccinated population. Worldwide, it continues to ravage with Indonesia nearly on the brink of failure as we speak. We need a resilient and informed channel with a defined chain of command. We need to build out our supply chains and disaster preparedness chains with an equitable, balanced way of rapid deployment and distribution. Importantly, we need to tell a story based upon science, and that science panel needs to prevail in defining pathways — protocols that are both functional and allow us to continue forward while adapting to the best needs of public health.

Finally, on a global basis, the pandemic has pushed the socioeconomic gap further apart and there are widespread, devastating effects that will still be seen, from hunger and famine to poverty and loss of life. We need to pull together as a group of nations and help guide those in need through this, and there is still a very long way to go.

If there was any winner during this pandemic, it has been our environment, with many scales of measurement — from animal life to CO2 — marking an improvement when the burden we placed our environment decreased with the widespread shutdowns. We need to study what we can pull from this to continue to benefit our environment.

This needs to be a time of building as a nation, building as a world, and building on a unified voice based on science and compassion.

Let’s zoom in on this a bit deeper. How do you think we can address the problem of physician shortages?

We need to highlight the significant personal well-being and passion of the physicians and support them to improve their respective fields. The physicians cannot be cast aside by the economics and owned as individuals. The recruitment and development, especially at the specialty levels, will simply continue to decline.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician diversity?

There needs to be economic opportunity and well-being in order to place primary care physicians across the country in the areas of need. This can only be done by developing physician diversity through government-sponsored programs and scholarships to encourage the recruitment and deployment of these needed individuals.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician burnout?

Physician burnout will always be present. Well-being, time off, adequate staffing all play a role, but much of it comes at the individual level of encouraging the physician to seek life outside of medical care. Again, I do that by following passions whether they are sailing, skiing or my children. I derive immense stability and pleasure from following these pathways, which allow me to — even many years later — work nearly 100-hour weeks and love what I do.

What concrete steps would have to be done to actually manifest all of the changes you mentioned? What can a) individuals, b) corporations, c) communities and d) leaders do to help?

This is a very complicated question. The large corporations need to inspire quality-driven medicine. Data analytics and artificial intelligence will drive our future to develop and give us pathways of proper care, allowing physicians to have access to programs that emphasize quality outcomes and cost-efficiency while also allowing them to derive economic stability for themselves. The leaders in the field need to look at the way things are done, be open minded to change, and help develop the care pathways that will drive our future.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could inspire a movement, which I believe I have, to develop outpatient minimally invasive spine, I would encourage others to look at their individual fields, whether cardiology or cancer, primary care, diabetes or major health problems in the United States, and look to develop similar goals. It can be done with a better quality outcome at a more cost-efficient breakpoint with a happier patient overall. There must be complete transparency of cost. It is the future of medicine for the United States.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Any reader can follow our work on the www.discmdgroup.com website, where we tell the stories of the patients we have taken care of. I had been very fortunate to have been involved for many years with athletics, serving the USOC, the NHL, the NFL and the extreme athletes of Red Bull for much of the world. Athletics has provided us a way to judge what we do by their return to play and push the doctors and our centers in the same way that the athletes push themselves, always striving to get a better outcome and a quicker return to what they consider normal, as well as a high level of activity.

Thank you so much for these insights! This was very inspirational and we wish you continued success in your great work.