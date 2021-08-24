Dr. Robert Murry of NextGen Healthcare: “Learn about your “webside manner”;” that is, your appearance and presence during video visits as experienced by the patient”

For the physician or healthcare provider, learn about your “webside manner”;” that is, your appearance and presence during video visits as experienced by the patient. Lighting, sound quality, and camera positioning are important, as is the need for eye contact and communication techniques to replace the non-verbal cues about understanding and emotion that physical presence normally provides.

One of the consequences of the pandemic is the dramatic growth of telehealth and telemedicine. But how can doctors and providers best care for their patients when they are not physically in front of them? What do doctors wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office? How can telehealth approximate and even improve upon the healthcare that traditional doctors’ visits can provide?

In this interview series, called “Telehealth Best Practices; How To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You”, we are talking to successful doctors, dentists, psychotherapists, counselors, and other medical and wellness professionals who share lessons and stories from their experience about the best practices in telehealth. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Robert Murry.

Dr. Murry is Chief Medical Informatics Officer for NextGen Healthcare, providing clinical insight and strategic direction for their suite of software and services. He is also a practicing Family Physician and serves as Medical Director of Ambulatory Informatics for Hunterdon Healthcare System, a community hospital in New Jersey. Board certified in both Family Medicine and Clinical Informatics, Dr. Murry specializes in incorporating clinical workflow and evidence-based medicine into the design and implementation of Electronic Health Records. Dr. Murry holds an M.D. from The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas; a Ph.D. in Physical Chemistry from Boston College; and an M.S. in Physical Chemistry from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your backstory and how you got started?

I got into clinical informatics immediately after medical school, intrigued by the challenge of getting the right information to clinicians at the point of care, when they needed it. Health Information Technology (HIT) and Electronic Medical Records (EMR) allowed me to use my background in computational chemistry on something far more practical.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

One quote pinned to my desk is “Old Habits won’t bring new results.”. Those of us working in healthcare IT are continually trying to get people to change — we want physicians, nurses, and even patients to change their workflow to adopt new tools, but we must overcome the inertia of people just wanting to do everything the same way as it’s been done before. It’s a helpful reminder that better results and better outcomes are possible, but they require change.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Dr. Stan Kozakowski, former director of the Family Medicine Residency at Hunterdon Medical Center, showed me that while you do good when you take care of the patient in front of you, you can do even better if you can figure out ways to take care of all the patients in your community, and leverage technology to do it.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The pandemic has changed so many things about the way we behave. One of them, of course, is how doctors treat their patients. Many doctors have started treating their patients remotely. Telehealth can of course be very different than working with a patient that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity because it allows more people access to medical professionals, but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits of having a patient in front of you?

For most physicians, having the patient in front of you is the more familiar and more comfortable arrangement, since that is how we were trained and that is how we have done thousands of patient encounters. In addition to being able to examine the patient physically, providers can pick up on subtle, non-verbal cues as the patient tells their story and the encounter proceeds. Many visits, especially in primary care, are about more than just diagnosis and treatment — they are opportunities for listening and exploring aspects of patient’s habits and history that can be uncomfortable, providing advice and teaching, and enabling change. Most of these are easier when patients and providers are in the same room.

On the flip side, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main challenges that arise when a patient is not in the same space as the doctor?

The main challenge is not being able to examine the patient, to see their sore throat, listen to their cough, or palpate their sore joint. Telehealth under ideal conditions can convey most (but not all) of the non-verbal communication between patient and provider. At NextGen Healthcare, we work to provide technology to support those ideal telehealth and video visit experiences, providing easy-to-use, flexible video and image connection seamlessly integrated to the rest of the patient’s medical record. But there are things that the health care provider and the patient can do too.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You” ? (Please share a story or example for each.)

For the physician or healthcare provider, learn about your “webside manner”;” that is, your appearance and presence during video visits as experienced by the patient. Lighting, sound quality, and camera positioning are important, as is the need for eye contact and communication techniques to replace the non-verbal cues about understanding and emotion that physical presence normally provides. For the patient, find a quiet place with good connectivity for your telehealth encounter. I can tell you from personal experience that being the provider on a video visit when the patient is shopping at a megastore (smartphone in the shopping cart pointed at the ceiling) or when the patient is driving are distracting, to say the least. Both the provider and the patient should test the telehealth equipment (laptop, smartphone, etc.) before the visit, and make sure it has enough battery or power. As telehealth now routine and scheduled into a physician’s day, spending the first 10 minutes of a 15–20-minute visit fiddling with the smartphone or computer is frustrating. For the provider, involve the entire healthcare team in visit intake, just like would normally happen in the office. Some telehealth platforms (including NextGen Virtual Visits™) allows staff to start the visit with the patient, hop off when the provider is ready, then rejoin if “checkout” activities are needed. You can also add, family members, third parties, or medical translators into the visit if needed. For the patient (and to some degree, the provider), prepare an agenda for the visit. Perhaps because telehealth is still gaining momentum, I have found that patients are more prone to forgetting to bring up topics they want to discuss. Creating mutual understanding of what the telehealth encounter can and cannot accomplish is helpful.

Can you share a few ways that Telehealth can create opportunities or benefits that traditional in-office visits cannot provide? Can you please share a story or give an example?

Since the telehealth encounter saves the patient’s (and the physician’s) travel time to and from the office, it offers incredible convenience, and I think the novel uses of telehealth will leverage this.

I find that patients are more willing to schedule (and keep) the appointment for a video follow up of a new medication or lab results than an in-person visit.

Patients can self-schedule a quick telehealth call during their lunch break to see if their symptoms are serious.

When they are on vacation with a minor illness or injury, patients can check in with their regular provider before (or rather than) going to urgent care or the emergency room

Those with chronic conditions and mobility or transportation issues can have routine follow up visits, even monthly or weekly if needed.

Three-way video calls allow an elderly parent and their adult child to both participate in the visit, even if they are distant from one another.

Some stats from a Harris poll of U.S. adults commissioned by NextGen Healthcare: 7 in 10 adults have used telehealth during the COVID-19 crisis, and 84% want to continue to do so. In fact, almost half of the patients would consider switching providers if they didn’t offer telehealth options. And most respondents confirm that they are more likely to follow up with their provider if a telehealth visit is an option to do so.

Another advantage to telehealth is that it offers the ability to video triage patients who are sick and may be infectious before they come to the office, as we all learned during the COVID-19 pandemic. It provides a safe way for immune-compromised patients to get healthcare without risking the exposure of travel or waiting rooms.

Let’s zoom in a bit. Many tools have been developed to help facilitate Telehealth. In your personal experiences which tools have been most effective in helping to replicate the benefits of being together in the same space?

I think the spread of point-to-point secure internet video, which is easy to access from any device with a camera and microphone, was the biggest advance here. Think about what a remarkable development that is — the ability to have a video call with almost anyone at almost any time. Before COVID-19 and the remarkable rise of telehealth, I had talked to thousands of patients on the phone to triage their concerns or explain results, but I never realized what a difference having the video makes in those interactions. To be able to see the patient reaction and confirm their understanding of the situation is invaluable.

In the medical context, having those visits integrated with the Electronic Health Record (EHR) and appointment schedule allows them to be handled in a workflow sense like an in-person visit. Being able to add family members to the visit, to capture images before and during the visit (of a rash, for instance), being able to share screens (for drawings or anatomic explanations) and patient education materials and being able to add translator services have all helped enhance that core video experience.

If you could design the perfect Telehealth feature or system to help your patients, what would it be?

Other than continued progress on the technology being even more convenient and easy to use for patients, I think that innovations that allow for a combination of asynchronous and video visits are the future. Imagine a patient (securely) texting the physician’s office, concerned about a bump on his or her knee; the nurse at the office texts back requesting a few photos; the patient sends them and the nurse says the doctor will have a video visit with the patient around 11 a.m. that morning. At that time, the patient’s phone rings and the doctor is calling their video visit, during which the doctor also wants a picture of the other knee for comparison and the patient send them during the call. A diagnosis is made and the call ends. A few moments later, patient instructions are sent to patient; a prescription is sent to a pharmacy and the patient is notified when it is ready for pick up (later being reminded to take it at the appropriate times). The patient gets a link to self-schedule a five-minute follow up video visit for two days later. Finally, a short patient satisfaction survey is sent.

This merging of a “live” video visit and asynchronous communication, check in, follow up and surveying is all possible, we just need to keep working on stitching everything together into a flexible, easy to use platform. It can replace many office visits and improve access to care.

Are there things that you wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office?

Please see #7 above. In addition, it’s helpful if having a telehealth encounter with a new provider or at a new practice, to have the patient’s medications handy. Allergies, chronic medical conditions and other medical history is helpful too.

The technology is rapidly evolving and new tools like VR, AR, and Mixed Reality are being developed to help bring people together in a shared virtual space. Is there any technology coming down the pipeline that excites you? I think that the incorporation of “remote patient monitoring” collected from their smartphones, smart watches, connected blood pressure cuffs and bathroom scales will change the telehealth landscape. Having the data available for the telehealth visit lessens the disadvantage of not having a physical exam and allows for a more fruitful and personal discussion.

Is there a part of this future vision that concerns you? Can you explain?

Unfortunately, access to telehealth services follows many of the same access challenges for healthcare in general — reliable broadband internet is not available everywhere, and not everyone can afford a computer or smartphone. If we believe that everyone should have access to healthcare, and that telehealth is beneficial and an important part of healthcare in the future, it follows that we need to ensure that everyone has access to telehealth. Or else many of those who could benefit the most — those with transportation, housing, mobility, language or cultural challenges — will be left out. Again.

Ok wonderful. We are nearly done. Here is our last “meaty” question. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’m not sure how much of a “movement” this is, but I strongly feel telehealth can improve healthcare in the United States. A surprising fraction of the population doesn’t have a regular provider or seek healthcare when they need it, and much suffering and disease is preventable or manageable with routine visits. While there are lots of reasons for this, the convenience of telehealth represents a golden opportunity for patients, policymakers, and healthcare providers to lower some of the barriers preventing people from getting the care they need to live longer and better. Let’s use it!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

To learn more about NextGen Healthcare, please visit www.nextgen.com. You can also follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/nextgenhealthcareinc/

Thank you so much for the time you spent doing this interview. This was very inspirational, and we wish you continued success.