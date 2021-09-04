Dr. Richelle Whittaker Of Next Steps Educational Consulting: “Take a break, a vacation, or short-term leave from work”

Take a break, a vacation, or short-term leave from work. At the height of the pandemic and racial unrest, I was working as a therapist and a teacher to my children. I was not doing my best work at either job, so I began to decrease my client load and eventually took a break from seeing clients.

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you "get your mojo back"? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

In this interview series called "Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout," we are talking to successful business leaders, HR leaders and mental health leaders who can share insights from their experience about how we can "Beat Burnout."

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Richelle Whittaker.

Dr. Richelle Whittaker is on a mission to educate and empower mothers. She is an educational psychologist, parenting coach, and a trusted authority on the treatment of maternal mental health issues for women of color. She is a leading champion for empowering parents to become strong advocates for themselves and their children via education and implementation of specialized treatment plans that address the unique dynamics of ethnic cultures/communities.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in Houston, the youngest of two. It was really like I was an only child because there is an eight-year gap between my sister and I. As I child, I loved to read books and write stories. As I got older, I became the sounding board for my friends. I was reserved, determined, and a good listener. Once I put my mind to something, I was determined to see it come to fruition. My favorite time of the year was summer and still is. I loved the freedom that summer brought. I wasn’t relegated to anyone’s time clock plus I loved the outdoors, so the longer daylight hours, made for more time outside.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I chose counseling because so many of my friends would come to me with their issues and I would help. It probably didn’t hurt that I was always curious about other people’s behavior or why they did what they did. I took a psychology class in high school and it cemented my love for counseling. On the flip side of that, my mom encouraged me to look into school psychology and special education, which would be the catalyst for my now project of parent coaching.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that

I would say mother has been my biggest cheerleader and encourager. When I initially started on my entrepreneurial journey, she encouraged me every step of the way and on those days when I thought about throwing in the towel, she would tell me to keep going. During my doctoral defense, my mother stood with her ear to the door to try and listen. She was pacing outside the door until I opened it and shared my news. At graduation, she went up to my chair and asked him was he the reason for all the stress I endured.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

One day, I completely forgot about an appointment I had with a client, so I prepared to go to the gym. I had changed my clothes and was walking out the office door when my client walked in. I was mortified that I had completely forgotten about the appointment and that I had on my workout attire during our session.

I learned the importance of keeping a schedule in a multitude of places (i.e., in a planner and on my phone).

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

My favorite life lesson quote is do unto others as you would have them do unto you. I know that in any business, customer service is everything, and this quote is a reminder to treat people how I would want to be treated no matter their station in life. If I constantly think about how I want someone to treat me or my children, then it helps me to treat others with the same courtesy and respect.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am currently working on a coaching program for parents of children with disabilities. I think that having someone to walk alongside them after receiving the diagnosis is priceless. It can help parents to manage their grief, reduce overwhelm, and give them hope for their child’s future. I am also working on an app for parents. This parent would allow them to ask questions and get feedback in real time.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Determination: Before I began my private practice, I laid out three things I wanted to have- office clients, a contract with a Head Start agency, and a contract with Child Protective Services. I had no idea how to obtain these contracts nor did I know anyone within my network who had. However, I was determined to do all three. Once I started my practice, I reached out to Head Start agencies to see if they had need for mental/behavioral health services. I found one and they told me that I needed to complete an RFP. I had no idea what an RFP was but I created forms and documents that were needed to complete it and submitted my bid. I did the same with the CPS contract. I cold called the department and was instructed on where to go to get information for the RFP. I completed the RFP line by line and submitted it. I was able to obtain both contracts and still have one of them today. I was also able to obtain office clients with word of mouth and relationship building with others in the community.

Resourcefulness: Before starting my private practice, I sought out a mentor. Someone who was doing what I was getting ready to do. Unfortunately, I didn’t have success with finding a mentor so I ordered a book on starting a private practice that walked you through everything you needed to do. When I didn’t understand something or needed assistance, I googled for answers. The book, the internet, and prayers were my guide.

Perseverance: I started my practice in September and received the news that I was pregnant four months later. I had several complications during and after my pregnancy. After having my son, I was ready to just quit. However, with encouragement from both my mother and husband, I continued. There have been many times during this entrepreneurial journey when I have wanted to quit- maybe because an assistant quit or a contractor didn’t do what was asked or a contract fell through or money wasn’t flowing in- but I persisted because I knew that if I quit, I could no longer serve those that needed my help.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

As a mental health professional, I have been trained to recognize and assess for stressors and triggers that impact daily living. In addition, I have researched burn-out and the role it plays on the mental health of individuals, specifically mothers. As a professional that specializes in maternal mental health, I have worked with countless women who have experienced burn-out both at home and in the workplace.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

Burnout is mental or emotional exhaustion. Parenting/work burnout is mental or emotional exhaustion from having to do “all the things” with no physical or mental breaks. The parent/employee is always “on.” This then causes a parent/employee to emotionally detach themselves from their children (and/or job duties) and perform tasks routinely without thought, enjoyment, or detail. Parenting burnout can be a result of work burnout or can be a contributing factor to burn out in the workplace.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

The opposite of burnout is rejuvenation. It is when a parent is fueled by their daily activities, even those that are mundane, are actively engaged with their children, and have an optimistic outlook on their daily life.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

Burnout that is left untreated can, will, and does have long tern impact on an individual’s mental health. The mental and emotional exhaustion of burnout can lead to mental health disorders such as depression and anxiety. Parenting burn out can cost a child the emotional connection that they need for their own emotional self-regulation and maturity. This then produces adults that are not good team players, communicators, or self-starters. In addition, parenting burn out can lead to work burn out. The stressors of home can make work stressful and challenging.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

The main causes of burnout are lack of support, being overworked, constantly having to make decisions, and stress with no relief.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Take a break, a vacation, or short-term leave from work. At the height of the pandemic and racial unrest, I was working as a therapist and a teacher to my children. I was not doing my best work at either job, so I began to decrease my client load and eventually took a break from seeing clients. Assess your work and home life and ask yourself what you need to feel energized and/or what is causing you to feel depleted (i.e., specific work tasks). As a parent and entrepreneur, I had to assess my current work situation and ask myself what was and was not working. Once I realized what those things were that weren’t working, I was in a better position to do what needed to be done. Check your company’s wellness options such as EAP (Employee Assistance Program). Many companies offer wellness options such as flexible work hours, off-site working arrangements, financial education, de-stressing activities, counseling, and parent coaching and support. If home is a stressor, seek help to eliminate or decrease some of those stressors. It may be that help is needed to maintain the organization of the home, find a housekeeper. It may be that help is needed to watch the kids so you can get a break, find a sitter. It may be that laundry is a stressor, find a wash and fold company. Seek professional help from a therapist. Professional help from a therapist may help you uncover what the issue really is. It may not be work burn out, it may be family or life stressors but therapy can help you uncover those issues which will then provide you with choices on what to do next.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

Friends, colleagues, and life partners can ask how they can help to relieve some of the exhaustion by taking on additional tasks, covering for them while they take a break, encouraging them to talk with their boss and/or supervisor, and sharing some of the wellness options that the person may be unaware of.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Employers can help their staff reverse burnout by implementing things such as flexible working hours, off-site work arrangements, autonomy within their scope of work, celebrating successes, showing gratitude for work completed, and asking their staff what they need. Additionally, providing time off for employees to seek professional help such as therapy.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

Interestingly enough, the pandemic has brought the importance of mental wellness to the forefront. This is the first time in history that seeking therapy has become a norm and not a deficit. I believe reviewing the data of this previous year and creating focus groups centered around the data, to ask employees how companies can support their mental wellness is one strategy. Another strategy is having small intimate conversations about what mental wellness is and what it looks like within companies would continue to raise awareness about its importance.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

Some common mistakes I’ve seen in people trying to reverse burnout is continuing to push through, thinking that if they just keep going, it will end on its own. I’ve also seen people use exercise as a way to reverse burn out to the point that it became unhealthy. I’ve seen people compromise on their beliefs and/or values as a way to reverse burnout. For example, their work group is toxic and unhealthy which is why they are burned out but, in an attempt, to reverse burnout, they now join in the toxic conversations and negativity of the group.

First, I would say talk to someone (a colleague, mentor, friend, or therapist) about the feelings of burnout and try to hone in on what may specifically be causing the burn out. Once you’ve figured out what the causes are, come up with a solution or solutions to solve those causes. I would also suggest that when a person begins to feel burnout, take a step back, maybe a few days off or a vacation, before jumping into fixing or reversing the burnout. The time away may just be the thing that was needed to refuel and/or re-energize. Also, taking time away may give a person time to assess possible solutions without trying to do a quick fix that is not sustainable.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would love to bring maternal and parenting support to companies as part of their wellness options. I believe this movement could increase support for parents which would decrease stress and allow for more work productivity. I also believe this could reduce burnout and have parents feel good about the work they are doing.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

If I could have a private breakfast or lunch with someone, I’d love to have it with Arian Simone, co-founder and investor of Fearless Fund. She is a lover of God, hails from an Historically Black College and University, is a member of one the divine 9 Greek organizations, and loves to serve the community. I believe we have a lot in common and she could expand my thinking on business and serving the community.

