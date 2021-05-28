Dr. Renee Exelbert of The Metamorphosis Center for Psychological and Physical Change: “Touch”

Touch: The most fundamental way for human beings to calm down their levels of distress is to be touched, hugged, caressed and rocked. This is reminiscent of earlier attachment practices between infant and caregiver, and typically enables us to feel a sense of safety.

The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce or the loss of a job.

Coping with change can be traumatic as it often affects every part of our lives.

How do you deal with loss or change in your life? What coping strategies can you use? Do you ignore them and just push through, or do you use specific techniques?

Dr. Renee Exelbert, Founding Director of The Metamorphosis Center for Psychological and Physical Change, is both a licensed psychologist and certified elite personal trainer. She is also an Adjunct Professor in the Department of Applied Psychology at the New York University Steinhardt School of Culture, Education and Human Development where she teaches Masters-level psychology courses. She previously served as Staff Psychologist at the Cancer Center for Kids at NYU Winthrop Hospital Cancer Center, working with children and adolescents diagnosed with cancer.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

My childhood was filled with a little bit of tumult, and a tremendous amount of closeness, humor, and love. When I was five, I vicariously experienced the trauma of my sister being diagnosed with Juvenile Diabetes, and at seven, my brother experiencing a life-threatening motor-cycle accident. I shared a room with my sister, so I think I was predisposed at an early age to take on the personality characteristics of a caregiver. Looking back on those experiences now, I realize that my parents endured a lot of trauma in a short period. When I think about my capacity for strength and resilience, I realize that they were phenomenal role models.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote?” Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“We are who we are not in spite of the things that happen to us, but because of them” — Sometimes, we can go through adversity and wish we did not experience these negative life events. At times, we may feel sorry for ourselves; feel our lives will be irrevocably altered in a negative way; see these obstacles as creating a “weakness” or “personal deficit.” However, what I have learned from my own hardships, is that we would not become the evolved, impactful people we have become had we not gone through these negative experiences. They helped shape us. We learned from them. We became deeper, richer, and hopefully better because of them. Had we not had these misfortunes, we would have continued on our same path without being forced out of our comfort zone and propelled to grow. Unfortunately, we will all encounter negative life events. It is our reaction to them, and the gifts we choose to garner from them, that will shape who we ultimately become.

What are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each .

Loving, Determined and Resilient.

Loving — I would say that one core personal characteristic is that I am loving. I truly work with my heart, which I think others can feel. People know that they are not “just a patient” to me — they are someone with whom I share the life journey. I have been blessed in my career as a psychologist to bear testament to the meaningful life transitions and growth of others. For example, I once met a child around the age of seven who was experiencing her parent’s divorce, and I saw her for a year or two. During middle school, she came back for a “booster shot,” when she was dealing with friendship difficulties. I didn’t see her for many years, but she then returned when overwhelmed with college applications. Before I knew it, we were meeting during her vacation from graduate school to discuss relationship issues and existential life events. Fast forward four years later, and I received a text message with a picture of an engagement ring, accompanied by an invitation to her wedding. There is nothing more beautiful than being such a significant part of someone’s journey, which I know is only possible through love. Determined — I like toset goals and accomplish them. I do not give up. I keep going. In every aspect of my life, if I want something, I use tunnel vision and focus on it. I have found that whether it be through completing my PhD, earning my certification as a personal trainer, becoming a figure competitor, writing a book, or becoming a keynote speaker, small baby steps lead to crossing the finish line. We are limitless. Resilient — I have had to rebound from numerous life traumas, and rebuild myself both physically and emotionally countless times. As I am both a psychologist and personal trainer, I utilize visual imagery often. When I exercise and do push-ups, I go down to the floor and remember all the ways that life has knocked me down — all the struggles and hardships I have endured. I then push myself back up, and think of all the strength I have garnered from all these adversities. I will always be someone who holds myself up in the world, no matter how many times or ways I am knocked down.

Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

I was diagnosed with breast cancer when I was thirty-seven years old. At the time, I was pregnant with my third child, and already mommy to a four and seven year-old. My treatment required a mastectomy, but to minimize my chances of a recurrence, I opted for a bilateral double mastectomy, which was extremely traumatizing and devastating to both my physical and emotional sense of self. Additionally, since being pregnant posed an additional risk for the tumor to grow, I had to terminate my pregnancy. I lost a baby and my breasts in the matter of a few days. Despite taking more extreme measures to minimize my chances of ever having breast cancer again, seven years later I had a recurrence, which necessitated radiation and chemotherapy.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

My entire world changed. Twice. My sense of self suffered dramatic blows, both mentally and physically. My life had completely overturned, and every aspect of my future seemed uncertain. I looked at my husband and children, and thought about what their lives would look like. I worried I might die.

How did you react in the short term?

In the beginning, I was on autopilot, walking through life completely traumatized, with no semblance of order or time — pandemonium. I initially shared my diagnosis and the details of my surgery with only my closest family members and friends. I felt such a need to appear “strong and capable,” that I did not disclose my diagnosis to most. I also experienced many assaults to my sense of femininity and beauty, which caused real struggles with my sense of self.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

Although I went back to work immediately after both cancer diagnoses and surgeries, it took a while for “the dust to settle.” Trauma changes our sense of safety in the world, and causes us to often feel disconnected from others and ourselves. I tried hard to utilize social support, and reached out to friends and family for help. Since I felt betrayed by my body, I began to regain a sense of control through diet and exercise. Over time, I became so involved in fitness, that I became a Certified Personal Trainer, and eventually participated in two figure competitions. I also became certified in Nutrition. Becoming physically strong enabled me to feel emotionally strong. The stronger I became, the further and further away I felt from being sick. Not only does exercise provide numerous psychological and physical benefits such as decreasing anxiety, depression, and cognitive decline while increasing mood, self-esteem and quality of life, but it also enables us to feel a sense of mastery and control over ourselves and our bodies.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

Once again, I think adjusting to loss and trauma takes time. It is a journey of self-discovery, change and acceptance. Loss requires us to integrate parts of ourselves that have changed, and find a place for these changes inside our bodies and our minds. I spent a lot of time trying to turn my sadness into gratitude — gratitude that I was still able to be with my family, that I still could watch my children grow up. The more grateful I was, the more things I saw that warranted my gratitude. Gratitude enables human beings to connect to something larger than themselves — whether that be to people, nature, or a higher power. My work as a psychologist took on a deeper meaning, as I was able to connect to my patients in a more profound way. Practicing mindfulness by being focused on the present moment also enabled me to live my life more fully, and reap a level of satisfaction and fulfillment that I had not previously experienced. Once I started to see that I was not “less than” because of the adversity I experienced, I began to see all the beautiful things I had gained. I also spent a great deal of time reevaluating the things that make me who I am. These characteristics moved from a more external, superficial viewpoint to a deeper, more internal one.

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

I remember having learned about a landmark study in the 1970’s, where researcher Carl Simonton demonstrated that when patients with cancer envisioned a Pacman eating up their cancer cells, they showed a dramatic reduction in the size of their tumors. Therefore, I tried desperately to come up with a visual image that I saw as protective from cancer. The one image that continuously came up for me was sunflowers. They resonated with me, as I wanted to see myself as someone who could withstand any storm, still flourish like a beautiful flower, and always lean towards the hope and light of the sun. Every single day, I focused my thoughts on seeing myself as a sunflower, and eventually surrounded myself with real sunflowers and sunflower paraphernalia — I even still sign my emails with sunflowers emojis. It was as if I was able to leave the physical world of terror and go to this beautiful garden, where I could focus my energies on something that I was in control of — my thoughts. I would use visual imagery when I exercised, seeing my body becoming physically stronger, and further and further away from being vulnerable. Additionally, I would use visual imagery when I ate healthy food, visualizing my body becoming healthier and stronger, as it derived benefits from vitamins and minerals that would keep my cancer at bay. Every time I ate broccoli, I saw its anti-carcinogenic compounds coming in and destroying unhealthy cells. Lastly, I used verbal mantras such as “I am strong. I can do anything. I survived cancer.”

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

As John Donne wrote “no man is an island entire of itself; every man is a piece of the continent, a piece of the main,” which highlights that human beings are connected to one other, and that this connection is critical for the wellbeing and survival of any one individual. I was surrounded by love from friends and family members. Those dearest to me donated blood in the event that I needed it, cooked meals for my family, drove me to chemotherapy, took my daughters to appointments, and ran errands for me. However, my greatest sense of comfort and support came from my husband. He was not only my rock, but my boulder. When I had my cancer recurrence, my children were clearly old enough to understand, and were then able to join him in creating an unbreakable circle of love and support.

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

For a while, I referred to myself as “the luckiest unlucky person I know.” I spent a lot of time wondering why I bothered to eat so healthy and exercise, if it resulted in a cancer recurrence, anyway. Then, I started to reframe everything through gratitude. Feelings of thankfulness not only reduce stress but may also play a major role in overcoming trauma. I had lost a friend to breast cancer, and thought about all the things she would never again be able to do. Although I endured a lot, I was so fortunate. My cancer could have been much worse. I realized that I still get to be here. I still get to be with my family. I still get to use my body. I can still exercise. I can still work. I can still do all the things I love. Had it not been for cancer, I would have never become a personal trainer. I would have never become a figure competitor. I would have never written a book. And I would never have been talking to you today about my experience, and hopefully impacting others. I also learned to not take myself so seriously, and to see difficult situations through the lens of humor. We cannot control what happens to us, but we can control our response to. It. Although I was terrified when I underwent radiation, I tried to utilize humor to cope with the experience. I made a radiation playlist, adding a new song for each of my 25 sessions. Somehow singing “Burning Down the House” not only added much needed levity to a situation that was difficult to endure, but also helped me to bond with the radiation technicians. Sometimes, when we experience something awful, if we imagine the situation to a ridiculous extreme, we can eventually find great amusement. As such, I plan to be the hottest grandmother in the nursing home with my perky breasts.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

It is so difficult to articulate what I learned from cancer, versus how I changed as an individual because of time or other life events. However, I learned that despite having had so much taken away from me, I am now so much more. I would be different without having had cancer, but I am vastly more connected to my experience in life. I know that in a heartbeat it can all be taken away. I think of our lives as a sand timer. At birth, it is turned upside down and the countdown begins. We never know when the sand will run out. We have to try to pack it all in, try to enjoy, try to find meaning and fulfillment, try to make a difference. I hope that while my sand was pouring, some of the lessons that I have learned from my own adversity can be sprinkled on to someone else’s soul, and make a difference in their journey. I have learned that just when the caterpillar thinks the world is over, it will turn into a butterfly.

What advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 things you need to heal after a dramatic loss or life change? Please share a story or example for each

Any loss or dramatic life change can be extremely disempowering. However, there are ways that we can take our power back. How we experience ourselves and all that life throws at us, is entirely in our hands. Through my experience as both a psycho-oncologist and cancer survivor, I have found important, impactful lessons that can empower us not only through a health crisis like cancer, but any adversity life throws at us. As I have already mentioned some critical coping resources such as empowering ourselves through food and exercise, and utilizing visual imagery, humor and gratitude, the following are five additional things that can help us heal after a dramatic loss or life change:

Positive Thoughts

Creation

Social Support

Touch

Nature

Positive Thoughts: The most important resource we have is our mind. The average human being thinks of approximately 60,000 thoughts per day, which demonstrates the sheer magnitude of influence we have to harness success and positivity. Studies demonstrate that positive thoughts have been shown to increase self-esteem and resilience, and improve social relationships. Positive thoughts also reduce our stress and pain levels, decrease blood pressure, strengthen our immune system and increase our longevity. Thinking that we have the capacity to rise above difficult situations and heal is the most important step we can take to yield these positive results. Creation: Any type of activity that involves creation is important, because when you make something from nothing, you are using your energy to put something out into the world, and allowing the world to start with a renewed sense of hope. Creation can include any art form such as drawing; painting; baking; dancing; writing. Social Support: Social support has been linked to positive well-being, lower levels of depression and anxiety, higher self-esteem and better social adjustment. Social support has also been linked to increases in survival, and fewer problems with emotional and physical adjustment. When we are going through something difficult, having someone to connect with and make us feel less alone is critical to our healing. Touch: The most fundamental way for human beings to calm down their levels of distress is to be touched, hugged, caressed and rocked. This is reminiscent of earlier attachment practices between infant and caregiver, and typically enables us to feel a sense of safety. Touch has been found to decrease pain, reduce anxiety, decrease illness, and increase happiness. Touch from others can provide us with a sense of belonging, care, desirability and protection. Nature: Nature has the power to completely transform our minds and souls, promoting a sense of calm, and focusing us on the present moment. Nature and its bounty are a testament to all the storms that have come before us. We find the trees still standing, and the canyons richer and deeper from these storms. One need only look at the wonder of the Grand Canyon to see that surviving storms can result in an unparalleled beauty that we never thought possible.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would start a platform like Facebook, where all people had to list one way that they could help someone else — a service they could provide — and in turn, request one service — or a way where they needed to receive help from another. This could be through teaching; cooking a meal; painting a picture; song-writing; math tutoring; being a friend; going grocery shopping for someone– so that every human being could contribute. Whether you are financially insolvent or affluent, a service like being a friend to someone else is an important commodity. There are people in the world who desperately want a friend, and there are people in the world who want to give their friendship. Therefore, this match system could be an opportunity for all to contribute, feel valuable, and experience some level of meaning, purpose and human connection.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

Geralyn Lucas, the author of “Why I Wore Lipstick to My Mastectomy” was such an important figure to me at the time of my diagnosis. Her book was the first to illuminate the raw emotions of the cancer experience, and particularly resonated with me because we were both younger at the time of diagnosis. Her book gave me hope, and let me know that I would be okay. Kris Carr, who has authored many books related to cancer, has also been a role model for me, as she lives with an incurable stage four cancer, and has sought out many ways to improve living with cancer. I resonate with her because I, too, consistently look for ways to not only live my life more fully, but teach others to do the same. Christina Applegate also has my admiration, as she was one of the first female celebrities to disclose her double mastectomy surgery. That was so critical to me, because she was unapologetic, and used her celebrity platform to destigmatize mastectomy surgery. Lastly, Angelina Jolie, who has been known for her infinite beauty and sex appeal, precipitated a 30 percent increase in genetic testing for the BRCA1 gene, after she announced her genetic history and choice for a prophylactic double mastectomy. All of these women have inspired me, along with the countless, nameless women who fight breast cancer every day. They are all my sister heroes wearing pink capes, and I would be honored to sit down to break bread with any one of them.

