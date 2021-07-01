Dr. Rebecca Jackson of Brain Balance Achievement Centers: “Movement matters”

Movement matters. We ask our kids to sit still and pay attention for hours on end, yet it is engaging our muscles that wakes up our brain. Providing our students, at ALL ages, opportunities for movement several times a day would help to increase attention as well as memory. Movement breaks don’t need to take a lot of time.

As a part of my interview series about the things that should be done to improve the US educational system I had the pleasure to interview Dr. Rebecca Jackson, VP of Program and Outcomes for Brain Balance.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share the “backstory”behind what brought you to this particular career path?

I’ve always been interested in health and wellness, anything you can do to live your best life. I began my professional career as a chiropractor. I like to understand the WHY behind a symptom or concern, which is a part of the chiropractic philosophy. Then as a young parent I wanted to really understand the brain and development in order to set my own kids up for success. Reading books that provided activities and games wasn’t enough so I started taking additional classes in neurology and development. It was in these classes that I had a huge “aha” moment. In life you have an option to either cope with an issue, or try and change it. Struggles with attention, behavior, learning and even social interactions can be impacted by improving the brain, so that you don’t need to cope or medicate. This was the point where I felt driven to focus on helping kids thrive and made the shift to opening our first Brain Balance Center in North Carolina.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

I’ll never forget Jackson, one of the first 5th graders I worked with at Brain Balance over ten years ago. Jack was a bright, fun, quirky kid who struggled with social interactions and impulse control, in spite of his intelligence. He was all energy, all the time. He just didn’t know when enough was enough. Jack desperately wanted to interact with the other kids, but too often it didn’t end well. Part way through completing the Brain Balance program his mom shared that for the first time in years neighbor kids were once again coming to the door to ask her son to come out and play AND they were coming back again day after day. This was huge. Just when things were going well the family then found out that they needed to move for work. Mom came into my office in tears. Her son FINALLY had friends in the neighborhood, and now they had to move. She didn’t fully trust that the progress she was seeing would stick with a new group of kids that didn’t already know Jack. I tried to convince his mom that with an improved foundation in development he would be able to succeed with other groups of kids. She listened, but was still worried. About six months after the move Jack’s mom called. It was one of the best “you were right” moments! The move went well, and Jack was doing great, both in school and in making new friends now as a 6th grader. Jack got on the phone and put it best in his own words, “I don’t annoy kids as much anymore, and now I go to sleepovers with my friends like I always wanted.” There’s nothing better than when the kids themselves can see the positive changes, and feel great about themselves.

Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

As parents we spend hours upon hours teaching lessons to our kids. “Look someone in the eye when they speak to you, when someone tells you to stop, that means stop, they’ve had enough.” A child can memorize the information, but if they can’t see and understand the scenario themselves they will not be able to apply what they’ve learned to that scenario. In education it’s referred to as the ability to generalize information, to apply what you’ve learned to something else. In the real world it’s the child that is annoying other kids on the playground, and even though they’ve been told to stop when the other kids are getting mad they don’t. If they don’t have the ability to see it themselves, they won’t know how to modify their behavior. While I knew improving brain function would impact attention and cognition, this was the first time I saw it truly impact a child’s social interactions, which are such a critical part of growing up. Changing the brain can truly make a difference, and this change just may result in neighborhood friends and sleepovers!

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Always! I’m happiest when I have many new projects all happening at once. For ten years the parents at Brain Balance have asked when we were going to help them. All too often parents face some of the same challenges their kids face. As adults we figure out more coping strategies to help us get by, but those coping strategies still take time and energy to implement. Beyond medication, adults have fewer options to help them improve than kids. We’ve applied the same core concepts that have driven excellent results in helping kids to the adult program, but with different exercises and activities. We’ve launched the Brain Balance Adult program nationwide, and the initial data and research is looking great! You’re not too old to improve areas of executive function and cognition such as attention, memory and stress management. Stay tuned to see the research and results.

Can you briefly share with our readers why you are an authority in the education field?

A decade of experience in research, program development, delivery and hands-on work with over a thousand kids has allowed me a tremendous opportunity to learn and grow, and to share that knowledge with others. The latin translation for doctor is “to teach” and I consider it an honor to have been given the opportunity to teach on a larger scale to hopefully inspire others to begin to look at the challenges so many of our kids face from a different perspective to drive different results and outcomes.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. From your point of view, how would you rate the results of the US education system?

I would score the U.S. education system in a moderate range — a good base, but a lot of room for improvement, some that will be easier to implement than others.

Can you identify 5 areas of the US education system that are going really great?

Can you identify the 4 key areas of the US education system that should be prioritized for improvement? Can you explain why those are so critical?

While I’m not a teacher, my focus has been on helping kids improve brain performance to drive learning, which has taught me so much about what helps set kids up for success in the classroom. From the perspective of development and brain performance here are a few key areas that could drastically improve our educational system and outcomes for all learners:

Movement matters. We ask our kids to sit still and pay attention for hours on end, yet it is engaging our muscles that wakes up our brain. Providing our students, at ALL ages, opportunities for movement several times a day would help to increase attention as well as memory. Movement breaks don’t need to take a lot of time. Simply taking a few minutes to engage core muscles and elevate heart rate has been shown to be impactful. There is opportunity to look at the structure of each day to find time to work in purposeful movement breaks throughout the day. Complex movement also matters. In development we first learn to coordinate simple movements, and then those movements over time become more complex. The same happens with our thinking and thoughts. They begin simple and through development become more complex. The key is that the complexity of our movements help to build the complexity of our neural pathways that lead to higher level thinking. Building movement and balance into our curriculum, and continuing it through middle school and high school years for all kids would help to drive higher level thought processes and skills. Understanding neurodiversity, and adjusting our approach accordingly. For decades there has been talk about differences in learning styles and teaching to all styles, yet I feel as though very little has actually changed. If a child is struggling the approach tends to be to spend more time practicing the area of struggle, often in a smaller setting or one on one, but covering the same material. If a child is struggling with memory, rather than increasing the repetitions of exposure, we should work to strengthen the parts of the brain involved in memory. There is opportunity to do more screening in the early elementary years to determine how a child does with auditory and visual processing, coordination of eye movements, memory and focus. Then applying that information, not just through accommodations, but in working to improve those areas that are foundational to a student’s ability to learn. Our educational system is hyper focused on college preparedness for kids, which by default devalues an entire group of students who do not go on to pursue a traditional college education. While a four year university is a great path for many students, it is not the path for everyone. There is a need to shift not only our attitude but also our priorities in different options for post-school learning and opportunities. Attending a trade school, receiving a certification or on the job training should not be viewed as lesser in value than a traditional college degree. Our country has a need for skilled trades people and laborers and we have the opportunity to provide more exposure and experience into our school curriculum to provide hands-on learning, spark interest and even respect for these needed fields.

As an education professional, where do you stand in the debate whether there should be a focus on STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) or on STEAM (STEM plus the arts like humanities, language arts, dance, drama, music, visual arts, design and new media)? Can you explain why you feel the way you do?

Today’s educational system is so focused on the desired outcomes and knowledge that we have lost sight of what drives the brain and development, allowing us to learn and grow. Nearly 80% of our brain is dedicated to our sensory systems, our ability to take in information through all sensory systems and make sense of it. Engaging these systems engage and drive the hubs and networks in the brain that lead to sustained attention, complex thinking and planning, and creativity for problem solving. Math, science, engineering all require these executive functions that benefit from movement, creativity, and sensory engagement and can be engaged through the STEAM categories such as dance, art, music and language arts as well as sports.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

In high school I was listening to the radio when I heard the shocking and depressing statistic, “80% of Americans hate their job.” 80%. What a horribly depressing statistic that has stayed with me all these years. This quote has driven me to find what excites and inspires me. Learning, sharing the knowledge that interests me, and making a tangible difference in someone’s life energizes me and keeps me going day after day, and I am proud to not be a part of that statistic!

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

How can our readers follow you on social media?

