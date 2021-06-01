Dr. Rebecca Brauch Discusses her Professional Success While Offering Advice to Those Interested in Pursuing a Career in the Healthcare Landscape

Dr. Rebecca Brauch is an outpatient internal medicine and inpatient infectious disease physician based out of Gallipolis, Ohio. With a passion for the healthcare landscape, Rebecca obtained a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Kentucky and her MD from the University of Louisville Medical School. She eventually completed her residency in internal medicine at Cleveland Clinic-Akron General before finishing a fellowship at the University of Florida.

As a committed healthcare professional, Dr. Rebecca Brauch takes pride in helping her patients improve their overall quality of life. She also treats mental health conditions and has treated many hepatitis C cases in Ohio with positive outcomes.

What do you love most about the industry you are in?

Being able to help people on a daily basis is highly rewarding and is what inspired me to pursue a career in healthcare in the first place. Working alongside individuals to develop comprehensive health plans and then seeing them reach their goals is one of the best feelings. While my job comes with long hours and lots of challenges, making a difference in the lives of others is what keeps me going every day.

What keeps you motivated?

I knew that I wanted to pursue a medical degree when I was in college so I focused on obtaining the necessary credentials and requirements. I wanted to be able to help people, so I figured there is no better way to do so than getting into medicine. I strive everyday to bring top-quality patient care. I have cured all of my hepatitis C patients, and those kinds of results motivate me to continue to do better.

Who has been a role model to you and why?

My mother and grandmother are role models to me. They have always been involved in volunteer work and improving the community. They encouraged me to get into the medical field. I have also had some other physicians that I have worked with that have been exceptional role models as well.

How do you maintain a solid work life balance?

I think maintaining a proper work life balance is crucial when it comes to avoiding burnout. As a result, I always make sure I set aside time for self care and doing the things that I love. For example, exercise and social gatherings are a form of stress relief for me. I am also an avid runner and recently started practicing martial arts. As a doctor, I often work up to fifty hours per week, so it is essential that I find a way to maintain that balance.

What traits do you possess that makes a successful leader?

I consider myself to be a very positive person, and I try my best to bring that energy into my professional work when I can. Likewise, communication is critical to being successful in the medical field. Patients rely on you to properly convey information, so you need to be able to create a safe space while outlining health goals and objectives. I also think that proper communication is fundamental to establishing a sense of trust. I encourage my patients to always come to me with any questions or concerns.

What suggestions do you have for someone starting in your industry?

I would tell them to make sure they are prepared because any career in healthcare is a commitment. I would encourage them to practice-discipline and to establish healthy habits. It is a marathon, not a sprint, so you have to make sure that you keep the work/life balance intact. Take care of yourself, get your rest and keep focused on your long-term goals.

What is one piece of advice that you have never forgotten?

My grandmother said all you can do in life is to keep trying. I have found this to be true. You cannot control circumstances, but you can control the fact that you try your best every day.

What is your biggest accomplishment?

My biggest accomplishment to date was graduating medical school. Particularly after falling behind early due to health reasons. I showed some fortitude to tough it out and I made it to graduation.

Where do you see you and your company in 5 years?

I consider myself to be a lifelong learner and I will never stop trying to improve. Being able to see patients meet their short and long-term health goals is highly rewarding. I will continue to provide top-quality care and my only hope is that I am able to take on even more patients in the future.

Explain the proudest day of your professional life.

Graduating from residency was by far the proudest moment of my professional career. It was the culmination of years of hard work. I had started to see my own patients and was beginning to feel like a real doctor.