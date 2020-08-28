Dr. Ray Nettles: “God will never give you more than you can handle”

God will never give you more than you can handle. Anything is possible when you are working for the benefit of others.

My mantra is “If not ME, then WHO? If not NOW, then WHEN?”. Don’t give up on your pursuit.

As a part of our series about “Five Things Anyone Can Do To Have Fabulous Hair”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Ray Nettles.

Dr. Ray Nettles is founder and CEO of Stop and Regrow. He is a medical doctor and previous hair transplant surgeon. He has worked in Dermatology, as a Clinical Research Scientist and in Ophthalmology, he studied Genetics, Endocrinology, Botany and Biochemistry, plus he also has a Masters in Human Behavior. After 14 years of traditional medical study, his 20 years of research into spirituality, nutrition and behavior has given him a unique fund of knowledge to draw from in the creation of his full body, holistic health program focused on nutrition and precision treatment to allow the magic of nature (our human bodies) to operate in harmony the way they were intended, resulting in optimal health and mental wellness. Hair regrowth is a side effect of optimal biochemistry.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

From a young age my mother would tell me of her conversations with God to send her a child to help make this world better. She instructed me “you will become a doctor and help people”.

While still a teenager I witnessed hair loss in my father, then older brothers providing me with a personal riddle to solve, and a timeline. I too began to thin and lose my hair as I got older. “Necessity is the mother of invention” said Plato. “If not ME, then WHO? If not NOW, then WHEN?” would become my mantra as I found myself pioneering in the biochemical scientific field of precision treatment and after many years of trial and error, finally developing the solution to the ancient mystery of hair loss.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I have had the fortune of participating in some pretty interesting stories, including regional news forums and nationally syndicated reality television shows, to black tie events for royal families in the Middle East.

The most interesting story occurred just a few years ago. Consulted to care for a 14-year-old hair loss client from Australia, the young man and his father flew out to Los Angeles for assessment. After reviewing the biochemistry of both the boy and his father (who was already bald), to no surprise both had similar genetic deficiencies. Both son and father started on my program.

12 months later when it was time for their annual review, the Mother also came out to meet me. The woman exclaimed “Dr nettles, besides growing hair on my 14-year-old son, my son and my husband have never behaved better in their lives, what did you do to them?”. We were able to customize an oral supplement to resolve two underlying genetic deficiencies that affect not only hair and health, but also emotion. She too ended up starting on my program, which has provided her with a new lease of life after having had limited mobility and other health issues for years.

Having cured hair loss for clients now on 6 continents, my team and I are only scratching the surface of the benefits of precision treatment.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

I have always had a deep-seated belief in being created with a purpose to help others. I am a big proponent of DAILY prayer and meditation. I listen to my “inner voice” to guide my decisions.

There were times when even I did not know why I pursued certain opportunities that presented themselves to me, only that I should take them.

One in particular stands out, and that is my fellowship and training in Ophthalmology. While there I noticed that many of my glaucoma patients would stop using their prescribed Latanoprost eye drops. The issue was that glaucoma usually affects people in only one eye and the drops were causing their eyelashes on that eye to grow really long and fast, and they didn’t like having eyelashes long and thick on one eye and not the other.

Aha, I thought, I wonder if this would also grow hair. I tried it, and it turns out it does. I realized pretty quickly though that only growing hair without also stopping the underlying cause of your hair loss is not effective long term. It’s like taking one step forward and two back, so I continued my pursuit through taking advantage of opportunities in anti-aging treatment, nutrition, endocrinology and human behavior. I even had the opportunity to host a radio show, I made a run for Congress and I have rewritten what I believe would be an updated and improved version of the declaration of independence.

My biggest take-away/advice for others is to build good habits. “Whatever you DO every day, you will DO the rest of your life”. LIfe is a blessing and time is our gift. We should choose wisely with our free will what to do with our time.

In your experience what were the most effective ways for your business to generate leads and sales? Can you share a story or give an example?

I have worked with hundreds of marketing companies, trying every new advertising gimmick and spending close to a million dollars over the past 10 years trying to promote Stop and Regrow. Perhaps the delay in our success was intended. It has allowed me time to perfect the program, hire the right people and relocate to a purpose-built clinic location in Santa Monica.

It wasn’t until we stopped all of the paid impersonal automated advertising and started focusing on simply sharing our client’s stories in their own words did the business really start to blossom. We are now working on opening Precision treatment Franchise Clinics in each state and soon on each continent.

One thing that helped in this arena is that men are now more willing to talk about personal health issues and hair loss. The younger generations in particular. They are more willing to share their personal journey’s and let people know that they had hair loss and what they did about it.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

The one person who helped me the most was my Mother. She instilled in me the belief that “anything is possible” and “you are good enough” to accomplish anything. I would not be where I am today without believing that I am living God’s plan. At the age of 6 my mother explained to me that “I prayed to God for you to come and you are here to help others”.

I also drew a lot from the work of those before me. “If I saw further, it is because I stood on the shoulders of giants who lived before us,” said Newton.

The most prominent of the influencers that I have drawn from in my research are: Nikola Tesla (the owner of 300 patents). Double Nobel Prize winner Linus Pauling is a big influence in my work, in particular in the area of nutrition and immune system function. Also Rosalind Franklin, Michael Faraday and Genesis.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

Unfortunately, while there are often mistakes in abundance in the medical field, they are rarely humorous.

You have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

God will never give you more than you can handle. Anything is possible when you are working for the benefit of others.

My mantra is “If not ME, then WHO? If not NOW, then WHEN?”. Don’t give up on your pursuit.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you please share “Five Things Anyone Can Do To Have Fabulous Hair”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

Nutrition — is the number 1 biggest factor that impacts hair growth. And in particular how much protein you eat. Hair is made of protein. Its 88% protein. If you aren’t getting enough protein in your diet you cannot grow nice healthy long thick hair. It doesn’t have to be animal protein, but you do ideally need at least 100g of protein per day for the fastest growing thick healthy hair. Note that if you work out a lot, then 100g per day may not even be enough. We have some clients who are professional athletes and body builders who due to their amount of lean muscle mass and activity each day require up to 200g daily to ensure both healthy muscle replenishment and healthy hair growth. The thing to remember here is that nearly everything inside your body is made of protein, and if you aren’t eating enough, the last place your body is going to put it is towards hair growth, so that will be the first thing to suffer if you aren’t eating enough protein. Side note regarding covid-19, your immune system is also made of protein, so keeping up your protein intake will also make you less susceptible to getting sick. Eat smaller meals spread throughout the day rather than larger less frequent ones. Timing of when you eat your protein is also important. Your hair grows every minute of every hour of every day. If you only eat a couple of meals per day or practice intermittent fasting for example, your hair is not getting the protein it needs to grow every minute of every day and therefore can only grow when it’s fed or will grow brittle, thin and dull between meals. This is important because your small intestine — which is where protein is absorbed from the food you eat, cannot absorb more than 10g of protein per hour. Given that each meal takes at most 2–3 hours to pass through the small intestine, even less if its liquid, you will start to see that eating 100g of protein crammed into only 2 meals will only provide your body with at most 40–50g of protein to work with. So smaller, more frequent meals or between meal protein snacking is better for healthier, thicker growing hair. What can happen if we have long periods throughout the day without food, if you were to look under a microscope, you would see hair that has thinner weaker sections that can end up brittle and split because there was not enough protein supply to build them properly at the time that section of the hair was being made — during those hours. Practice Mindfulness. Stress is a big factor that contributes to poor hair health. Stress can cause multiple different hair loss types and it can also slow down and/or also stop your hair from growing. We see this quite frequently in our clinic. Mindfulness and stress management is a big part of our program and we have a resident stress management expert on staff to help. If you can remove stress off your body and not allow it to impact you, your hair and scalp will thank you for it. Women in particular very easily show stress in their hair and scalp. But men do too. You will sometimes see the stress spots which characterize alopecia areata in men’s beards. Treatment is (relatively) easy however, remove the stress and hair will regrow on its own, providing the hair hasn’t been gone too long that is. My recommendation — Read “The Four Agreements” by Don Miguel Ruez. I give a copy of this book to all my clients, it is a great help to understanding how to live in this world, without taking on stress. Supplements — there are some minerals and vitamins that are needed by the hair follicles to make and grow hair too. Things like zinc, biotin, methianine and lysine. Its best to get these from food sources rather than supplements though. I always recommend whole natural, organic foods wherever possible. If you are eating well and you do eat animal-based proteins then you are likely getting sufficient of these, however vegans and vegetarians may need additional supplementation. My last tip — get your hair loss treated early and prevent it rather than have to regrow or transplant if you can. If you think you are suffering from hair loss, you most likely are. 70–80% of men and 30–40% of women will suffer from hair loss in their lifetime. That’s a large number. For 97% of them the cause is a hormone/biochemical imbalance. When your hormones or biochemistry are out of balance, hair thinning and not growing is one of many symptoms of this. It’s important to see a doctor who can test your biochemistry to see if this is your problem and to create a personalized treatment plan to get your hair regrowing and thick healthy and strong again, just like we do at Stop and Regrow. A large part of my hair regrowth program is the set of labs tests I created called the Biochemical Report Card which assesses all the different factors contributing to hair loss. You can learn more about it on our website here:

One last point about hair growth. Hair grows on average at about ½ inch per month and it grows from the scalp out. Nothing you do can affect the hair already outside the head (except if you add conditioners or polymers to coat the hair shaft and help it feel better — but that’s just external and not helping with growth). So as new healthier hair grows its coming from the root. That new hair will take 12 months to be 6 inches outside the scalp which is not even enough to be held in your ponytail. It’s really going to take 2 years for your new healthy hair to be 1 foot long (if you don’t trim or cut it). So don’t stress, be mindful, eat protein every 2–3 hours and don’t watch your hair. When you look again 12 months later, you’ll have a nice healthy mane of hair. If you don’t, schedule a free phone consultation with my team and we’ll work out what is causing the problem and get it resolved.

For those looking for something to help on the nutritional side I created a smoothie recipe that has all the ingredients needed for healthy hair growth. This recipe makes 6 serves.

In a blender combine the following ingredients:

1 cup of frozen berries (strawberries, blueberries or raspberries)

1 Mango or large slice of watermelon

½ cup of pumpkin seeds

1 Cup of Spinach leaves (or parsley, cilantro or swiss chard if you prefer)

1 cup Greek yoghurt (this can be skipped and an extra scoop of Isopure plant-based protein powder if you are vegan)

2 scoops of Isopure protein powder (they have both whey and plant-based options available)

2–3 ounces of avocado oil (or olive oil or any nut oils such as walnut or peanut oil if you prefer)

Fill with milk to ¾ full. Can be cows or cashew milk, but needs to have protein. Almond milk unfortunately is little more than flavored water.

Blend until smooth. Each serve contains protein and nutrients for about 2–3 hours of healthy hair growth 😊

Note on the Isopure brand recommendation. This is the only brand that I have found consistently through labs tests does increase people’s protein levels. Unfortunately, there is insufficient government resources in the health supplement field to test and close down every protein supplement manufacturer whose products don’t support the claims they make on their labels. But I have seen many times where even large commercial brands have instead of increasing people’s protein levels have increased their carbohydrate/sugar levels instead.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. To feel “beYOUtiful”. The answer is in the WORD itself, simply be YOU, everyone else is already taken. Beauty shines from within. If you feel beautiful, you will radiate that beauty to others and they will see you as beautiful.

2. Symmetry is beautiful. It’s not usually the exact facial feature, hair, nose, ears, eyes, but the symmetry between the two sides which creates true beauty. Proportion of forms is also beautiful. Da Vinci illustrated that. From my time in cosmetic dermatology I studied the features, symmetry and form of the face to learn what others see as beautiful if looking just at the features and not the person within. Often, we ourselves are our harshest critics. For those who need help to feel beautiful, now it is available. Contouring with make-up is one way to achieve symmetry and proportion of form. Now we also can do that without surgery using fillers.

3. Uniqueness is the most beautiful. Take what’s yours and ‘own it’. There is nothing more beautiful than someone who is confident in themselves, who they are and their unique gifts.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Society needs to get back to its roots when it comes to social support and community. There is too much of a “not in my backyard” attitude. We are all human regardless of race, color or nationality. We should focus more on helping lift each other up and helping us all to have equal opportunity than on earning more and accumulation of wealth for ourselves.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“If not ME, then WHO? If not NOW, then WHEN?”. The time is now and you are the one, it’s as simple as that. A deep-seated belief in being created with a purpose is enough to keep you going. There are many distractions on our journey and many failures with doors closing. Looking for the open doors and the lessons in all failures is paramount to maintaining your sanity and continuing on until you achieve success.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

Noble geniuses come every few hundred years. I have had the great fortune meet and communicate already with Graham Hancock, John Anthony West, Bruce Lipton, Stephen Meyer, Kent Hovind and Dr. Burzynski as they rewrite our history books and allow us to continue paving the way forward.

Those I have not had the chance to meet, but who I would have loved to given the opportunity before they passed are my scholarly influences. Number 1 being Linus Pauling, the double nobel prize winner (chemistry and peace) to better understand the precise shapes of each molecule due to the forces inherent in the atoms comprising each. Additionally, I would have loved to have met and conversed with Jack Kennedy, Robert Kennedy, Abraham Lincoln, Fredrick Douglas, Martin Luther King, Jr., Michael Faraday’ due to his curious pursuits in experimentation, Leonardo daVinci who said to “always be original, they will learn how to copy you”, Nikola Tesla who said “the present is yours, but the future is mine”, Marcus Aurelius who said “do what is right for others, based on justice and never be misguided by your taste for pleasure or popularity.” Jesus who lived without sin to show us that it is indeed possible.

How can our readers follow you online?

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RobertNettlesMD

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stopandregrowhair/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOsx6xp7N2p3g4e0RUvuZZQ

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stopregrow/

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspirational, and we wish you only continued success!