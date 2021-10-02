Dr. Prianca Naik Of Stresscleanse: “Self-compassion”

Self-compassion: We are our own worst critics and tend to be the hardest on ourselves. Finding a way to see and treat ourselves as our own best friend can change everything. Stopping our inner critic from speaking harshly at us before it starts is critical. Learning how to make decisions as you would advise a friend or with love can help you live a life aligned with your own values. When we are in alignment, we can easily find joy. Additionally, being able to forgive ourselves for perceived mistakes allows us to be at peace. Eradicating that inner critic can allow us to have a more positive view of ourselves.

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Prianca Naik.

Prianca is a board certified internal medicine physician as well as a certified life coach. She works with burned out professional moms to help them find their peace, power, and purpose. In her spare time, she hangs out with her husband, three year old, and 5 month old.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I come from an overachieving immigrant family. My parents are both physicians and my sister is an attorney who works at a large NYC law firm. I grew up in a small town with very few people of color in Western New York. Freezing winters with ten to twelve feet of snow were a staple of my childhood. I felt like a misfit until I met a wonderful group of women in college. I was always in pursuit of the next best thing until I became a mother. I always felt restless and unsettled. Achievements and milestones were how I lived my life-jumping from one to the next. I never felt what I did was enough. After having a child, I knew I didn’t want to propagate this not enough mantra forward. I set to work on myself harder than ever before and found life coaching.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My mother is a well-known and adored internist in a small town. She has cultivated 3 generations worth of families in her almost 40 years of practice. She was a career-driven, powerful woman and of course, I idolized her. I wanted to make a positive impact on the world, while being able to prove my self-worth and intelligence. The seemingly stable job of medicine seemed like the perfect fit. After medical school graduation, I quickly realized that I was not having the impact I wanted. The legacy I envisioned leaving on this Earth had not yet taken form. I wanted to do something beyond being a doctor. I had always been obsessed with self-help books and self-improvement. After I had my son, I had to overhaul my usual way of doing things. Through a ton of google searching, a career coach, more self-help books, a ton of self-care, and meditation, I discovered the field of life coaching. It provided a systematic, concrete solution to life’s problems. Through this process I was able to find unconditional inner peace and happiness. I knew I had to teach others to do this as well.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My mother supported me through all my ups and downs. Getting admission into a U.S. medical school was quite the feat for me. I definitely took the MCAT more than once and had a very tough time dealing with test taking anxiety. She backed me up even though there were times I thought I would never make it. She and my childhood friend Ninnie believed in me more than I believed in myself. Their encouragement along with my own dream of becoming a doctor kept me persistent in achieving a seemingly unattainable goal.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

As a female physician, I often was hazed in a sorority-like form in a way that my male colleagues never were. There was one nurse in an administrative position who had it out for me at a facility into which I poured my heart. I felt discouraged and depressed with my efforts seeming to be not only unnoticed but taken for granted. A wise senior colleague told me that people in these positions often come and go and not to get too rattled by her treatment of me. (Skilled nursing facilities, in particular, have a high turnover rate). I wasted a lot of time having anxiety interacting with her and learned that not everyone is going to like me and that’s okay. Sometimes my diligence will feel futile and that’s okay too. There’s no point in wasting my energy on a situation that I can’t control and likely will pass.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am developing an online program for professional mothers to help them find their peace, power, and purpose. It will contain a step-by-step process to say goodbye to burnout and create the life of their dreams. This will have a ripple effect on families. Mothers are the leaders of their jobs and homes. When they are at peace and content, those they interact with can thrive as well.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Persistence

Authenticity

Diligence

Persistence

I am stubborn and for better or worse, I do not give up. When getting into medical school felt hopeless, I kept studying, trying different methods, and improved my scores. My passion for becoming a physician shined on paper and I earned a spot in several medical schools. Similarly, in my life coaching business, I have continued to build a company from the ground up knowing nothing from the beginning and learning along the way.

Authenticity

I am one of those people who cannot hide her emotions. The look on my face gives me away right away and I would be a horrible poker player! I speak my truth pretty close to 100% of the time. Of course, this gets me into trouble at times, however, my coaching clients and patients know they can trust me because of this. Trust is key in any thriving relationship. When my friends are looking for an honest opinion, they come to me.

Diligence

Even when things don’t come easily to me, I dig my heels into the ground and give it all I’ve got. This quality ensures I will have no regrets when reflecting on my life. I worked terribly hard in the pre-med sciences when science wasn’t my actual forte. I was always more of a humanities gal. Nevertheless, I studied hard and became a physician.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

I have always been a happy person who enjoys her life. However, after becoming a mother and working full time as a physician along with being a wife, daughter, and friend, I found myself feeling drained. At my worst moment, I felt hopeless. I knew I needed to make changes. I went on a self-help journey frenzy and learned a lot about happiness factors along with mindfulness. I shifted my self-work to inner contentment and peace. It is impossible to always be happy, but extremely realistic to be content and feel grounded the majority of the time. I put all of my energy into unlocking the secret to unconditional contentment within myself through reading, research, and ultimately coaching. I am now creating a program to help others do the same.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

In an overprivileged environment, people tend to be ungrateful and focus on what they don’t have. In third world countries where people have to worry about their next meal, they may find pure joy in a sunny day or clean water. We also have the opportunity to worry about less concrete issues; for example, we concern ourselves with how far we are in the rat race of outperforming our colleagues or how big our house is instead of simply appreciating what we have-a lot more than others in other nations.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

There is no such thing as being happy all the time. More realistically, we can be content, at peace, and feel at home with ourselves-that is the ultimate joy. When you are experiencing a turbulent time, centering yourself through your mind-body connection and being able to sit with negative emotions allow them to disperse a lot more quickly than if you try to hastily get rid of them. You can find a lot more joy and happiness by sitting with negative feelings, feeling the vibration in your body, noticing it with curiosity, and observing that it isn’t actually harming you. Once you can find comfort during discomfort, you unlock a key component to being happy.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

People try to chase the next achievement or high. They want a nicer and nicer house, car, or designer purse. The joy that brings can often be fleeting once our brains get used to it. Trying to find happiness in beating other people with having a larger bank account is a misconception. Looking for validation outside of oneself only creates an unattainable goal and inner restlessness. Through just noticing what is around and being grateful for what we already have, we can achieve peace and contentment regularly.

The biggest mistake people can make and happiness is thinking that happiness lies outside of themselves. Truly we are in control of our life experience and honing in on that is the key to finding joy regularly.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Gratitude practice

After three years of consistent daily gratitude practice, I have found that my pessimism has disintegrated. I actually see the bright side of most things now which is a complete transformation from the person I used to be. I tend to see the positive aspect of things.

Mindfulness

Years of mindfulness meditation practice have helped me to apply mindfulness to my everyday life. Mindfulness forces you to be present now. By tuning in to your own mind-body connection, you can take your brain out of its potential hurricane path and center yourself to the present moment. This practice allows you to be with yourself and also appreciate what is happening right in front of you. You can truly take appreciate your life as it happens. Additionally, mindfulness quiets the default mode network chatter that your brain loves to engage in regularly. Mindfulness is a key factor in unconditional inner contentment.

Comfort in your own company

Mindfulness plays into being at peace with yourself. Once you can find serenity in the quiet of your own company, you can bid restlessness farewell. This sense of peace will make you feel anchored in you. You can come home to yourself and begin to understand that all answers and the key to happiness are within you.

Self-compassion

We are our own worst critics and tend to be the hardest on ourselves. Finding a way to see and treat ourselves as our own best friend can change everything. Stopping our inner critic from speaking harshly at us before it starts is critical. Learning how to make decisions as you would advise a friend or with love can help you live a life aligned with your own values. When we are in alignment, we can easily find joy. Additionally, being able to forgive ourselves for perceived mistakes allows us to be at peace. Eradicating that inner critic can allow us to have a more positive view of ourselves.

Connection

Connecting with other human beings and having a sense of tribe is critical to man’s sense of centeredness. A sense of belonging can help us not feel isolated. Although our primary support should be from within, we can lean on friends, a coach, a therapist, our partner, and family in order to make it through tough times. Knowing we are not alone is a key component of feeling whole.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

Keep an open line of communication. Depression can be isolating and knowing there is someone in your corner you can lean on can be extremely comforting. As a concerned friend, checking your judgement and need to fix things at the door is critical in helping a depressed person. Often, people just need to be heard and don’t need advice or input.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

As I approach my middle age and confront that half of my life is behind me, I realize that living deliberately is so important because none of us know how much time we have left. I coach professional mothers to live a life aligning with their values so they can truly find peace and purpose. So many of us make decisions to satisfy other people while enduring so much inner conflict. We can actually simplify our own lives and learn to do what fulfills us first and then help those outside of us. As women learn to be true to who we are and stop people-pleasing, there will be a positive ripple effect on those around us.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would love to meet Gretchen Rubin.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

www.stresscleansemd.com I have plenty of blog articles there and if they can also join my fb group, https://www.facebook.com/groups/646992382603860 where I have loads of free content including trainings and group coaching.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!