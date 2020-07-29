Dr. Pia Lieb: “And this to shall pass”

The beauty industry is very important because it helps to highlight beauty from within. Beauty can find your best assets and improve them or the ones that need improving. Everyone wants to feel and look the best that they can. Beauty, cosmetics, cosmetic dentistry can transform an ugly duckling into a swan.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Pia Lieb. Her Cosmetic Dentistry Center NYC is a state-of-the-art Park Avenue practice that proves dentistry is a science but cosmetic dentistry is an art. Through exceptional artistic talent, technical skill, creativity and an eye for beauty, Dr. Pia creates a flawless smile — individually handcrafted and perfected for each patient. Dr. Pia is renowned for her no drilling porcelain veneers technique.

She was the exclusive dentist for Victoria Secret supermodels, as well as the go-to for top modeling agencies worldwide including: The Society Management, IMG, DNA, Next, Soul Modeling, Elite Model World and Women Management.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

After coming to America as a young child, we lived with my uncle who was a doctor in Long Island for a few months until our house was finished. I fell in love with medicine and at the age of 7 and knew that I wanted to be a doctor, just like my uncle.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The best story actually happened at the beginning of my career. I was in my last year of NYU Dental school and the famous cosmetic dentist Dr. Jeff Golub-Evans was lecturing. He showed us the before and after of model, Paulina Pavlova and I knew that was what I want to do for the rest of my life.

I approached him after the lecture and asked him to guide me in what I should read, classes to take — “I am a sponge” I told him. He replied “you’re either born with it or you are not.” I was devastated and I cried for 5 days, but I bounced back and took every dental and art course I could find. Fast forward 20 years later — now I’m the clinical assistant professor at NYU and he is lecturing again. I go to the lecture of 300+ dentists from all over the world and he asked if anyone had any questions. I raised my hand and said that I wanted to thank him for making me who I am today. He looked perplexed and shocked because he had no idea who I was. He asked for my name and to explain. So I did, I said if it wasn’t for you giving me that answer and making me cry for 5 days I would not have taken all the classes and taught my self to be the artist I am today.. I didn’t know if he want to kill me or hug me. The latter happened!

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

After 30 years of practice and being a woman in the 80’s and 90’s in a man’s world was not easy and I realized you have to handle certain situations differently. You need to be strong and stand up for yourself but not in an aggressive way. I spoke to the men in the industry in a funny and sarcastic way and told them in a nice way they had no chance with me and I can work as hard as a man, and that kind of put them in their place.. it worked.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I hate to be the different one but everything I have created — I did all alone!

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

The beauty industry is very important because it helps to highlight beauty from within. Beauty can find your best assets and improve them or the ones that need improving. Everyone wants to feel and look the best that they can. Beauty, cosmetics, cosmetic dentistry can transform an ugly duckling into a swan.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

There is a new facial treatment to get the look that one wants such as raised arch brows the or the “snatched” look now done with threads (sutures) and fillers.

Lip lifts and lip drops, which I do with botox and fillers — help to create the perfect smile — wider, rounder, whiter — all can be achieved now very easily .

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

Diversity in age, color, and most important size. Women come in different packages and as someone who has treated the top models in the beauty industry in the last 22 years, I saw that they were all very similar — super skinny, super young and majority white and fair. That is not how all of us are.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

Whiten your teeth! The first thing people see when looking at your face is your teeth, fact! White teeth, great lips and mascara are my must haves that I can’t be seen in public without.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, Can you please share “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

1. Never try to look like anyone else you see in a magazine or online! They are all photoshopped and if you see them without makeup, which I have for 22 years, they look just like the rest of us.

2. Less is more. You see all these instagrammers with 10 layers of makeup, how unrealistic is that? We all have lives, glissen (i don’t say sweat) and sleep on light sheets. All that makeup can’t stay on like a mask 24–7. Your boyfriend will have to see you without makeup at some point and then he will not recognize you !!!

3. Get a professional to find your sweet spot, colors, eye shape, etc — that works best for you and then follow that.

4. Never ever sleep with any makeup on! I look 20 years younger than I am with no surgeries. My mother taught me when I was young to clean your face every night and use no soap, just a proper cleanser for your skin type and to clean your face in the morning of all the oils from over night.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. :-).

LOVE thy self first! Work on yourself, try to improve and become your best self and then love it to death. The only way you can be complete in life is within you and that can never happen if you do not love yourself. I don’t suggest becoming a narcissist, just accept and love yourself first and then others will follow.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“And this to shall pass” I shall never surrender .Getting out of your comfort zone elevates you to the next level of a better you!