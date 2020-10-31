Dr. Philip Goglia: “You are what you say about yourself”

The most common diet mistakes people make are restricting themselves by reducing calories, and relying on supplements vs. food and exercise. Oftentimes, people just want immediate results, instead of investing in healthier daily choices to alter their overall lifestyle. Not drinking enough water is another big blockage. Always try to properly hydrate your body. You should be drinking 1/2 oz to 1 oz of water per each lb. you weigh DAILY. Lastly, under eating. Yes, it is possible to not eat enough. It is better to consume three primary meals daily with smaller snacks in-between your primary meals acting as bridges between meals to stave off hunger.

Dr. Philip Goglia is the founder of Performance Fitness Concepts, one of the most elite performance nutrition and rejuvenative health and wellness clinics in the United States. He has been a certified nutritionist for over 30 years and has been recognized as the recipient for the 2009 and 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013 Best of Santa Monica Award in the Dietician category by the US Commerce Association. Most recently, he was awarded the 2013 “Deborah Constance Children’s Inspiration” award for his commitment to health and wellness mentoring at the inner city charitable foundation “A Place Called Home.”

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the story about how you first got involved in fitness and wellness?

Sports were a big part of my life during high school and college. I was an All-American wrestler and played rugby for 12 years, and I was a Mr. North American bodybuilding champion. I also became a Grand-Am motorsports race car driver and instructed for Dodge’s Viper Racing League. Most recently, I have been helping with Ogara Motor Sports and McLaren. I still train with the Lux & Iron Fly cycling team and am an active member of Velo Club LaGrange.

My love for sports and fitness is why I founded Performance Fitness Concepts, one of the most elite performance nutrition, and rejuvinative health and wellness clinics in the United States. As a certified nutritionist for over 30 years, I help create realistic and achievable nutrition and exercise programs that focus on an individual’s own unique metabolic needs, lifestyle, eating habits, stress, training regimens and workloads.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

When I moved to Santa Monica in 1990, I had the privilege of working with many players on the Raiders football team. Working with these elite athletes reminded me that respect is earned by “walking the walk,” which reinforced my commitment to stay involved in elite sports and take an active role as more than an “armchair nutritionist.” My dedication to strategic training and nutrition resonated with the pro athletes that gave me a leap of faith to manage and direct their performance strategies.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

Let’s just say that in my quest / obsession to find perfect food choices for my athletics and in turn learn from those choices to better support my clients, I discovered a fish called “orange roughy,” and started eating massive quantities of it daily. The digestive disruption and explosion it was responsible for was second to none. Google it. It’s one of those life-lesson moments about being “unreasonable.”

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

What sets my program apart is the fact that I create a conversation about food being your friend. I pride myself in being an advocate for physical change and performance improvement. I truly believe a healthy diet is 50% kitchen and 50% gym. Physiques and performance are broken down in the gym, and rebuilt in the kitchen!

Again, I am not an “armchair nutritionist.” I am training right next to my teammates and many of my endurance clients every day. My approach is to be supportive and help people overcome their wellness obstacles through education, life experience and wisdom. Any regime or advice I give is fully measurable, with the proven ability to take all of my clients and athletes to the highest level of their performance and competitive abilities.

I’ve had the amazing opportunity to work with some of the best pro athletes and actors in the world — it is always so exciting to help these industry leaders reach their pinnacle performance.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My wrestling coach in high school, Coach Suby, always told me to go out on the mat and have fun. He would say, “What’s the worst that can happen?” He taught me to always give it your best and if you get beat, understand what you learned and how to improve.Sometimes losing is the root of winning.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, exercise more, and get better sleep etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

The most common diet mistakes people make are restricting themselves by reducing calories, and relying on supplements vs. food and exercise. Oftentimes, people just want immediate results, instead of investing in healthier daily choices to alter their overall lifestyle.

Not drinking enough water is another big blockage. Always try to properly hydrate your body. You should be drinking 1/2 oz to 1 oz of water per each lb. you weigh DAILY.

Lastly, under eating. Yes, it is possible to not eat enough. It is better to consume three primary meals daily with smaller snacks in-between your primary meals acting as bridges between meals to stave off hunger.

Can you please share your “5 Non-Intuitive Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing”? (Please share a story or an example for each, and feel free to share ideas for mental, emotional and physical health.)

My approach to wellness takes a 360 degree view to support and boost the immune system, which is especially important these days. I’m a big believer in taking a proactive approach to enhancing your immune system, regardless of your situation — I speak from personal experience, having battled and survived cancer myself 48 years ago. My top 5 tips are as follows:

Actively reduce the spread of germs and infection is #1. Washing your hands is only part of the equation. This might surprise people, but cleaning your nose with Nozin® Nasal Sanitizer® antiseptic is clinically proven to reduce risk of infection and has been used by hospitals for years. The nose is a hot spot for germs and we touch our noses 100 times a day on average. I began recommending this product to triathletes years ago. It kills 99.99% of germs,is easy to use, and is available on Amazon or Nozin.com. Now I recommend it to all of my clients.

Try to eliminate as much dairy, yeast, mold and gluten from your diet as possible. Dairy is congestive and inflammatory, responsible many times for increased gastric heat leading to IBS symptoms of gas and bloating.

Superfoods like spinach, beets, asparagus and broccoli are great, even garlic and ginger are powerful for immune system support.

The biggest protein meal you eat should be at night. This is when your body has time to rest and repair your muscle tissue.

Never rely on supplementation over food and exercise. No matter what supplements you’re taking, it won’t fix a pizza or skipped meal!

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for the public. Aside from weight loss, what are 3 benefits of daily exercise? Can you explain?

The three main benefits of daily exercise are:

It clears your head and provides a feeling of value and accomplishment

Exercise promotes blood flow and improved postural support

It’s a ritual activity that reminds us that difficulty and challenges are a good thing

For someone who is looking to add exercise to their daily routine, which 3 exercises would you recommend that are absolutely critical?

As we dive back into outdoor exercise culture, make sure to exercise purposefully and refuel yourself by eating to promote tissue repair and boost the immune system. Get outside, get your bands, do some yoga, and take in the fresh air and Vitamin D.

Be wary about gyms, as they can get really dirty and germy with all of the hard breathing, sweating, spitting, etc. Since the nose is a top spot where germs enter and exit the body, sanitizing your nose with Nozin® Nasal Sanitizer® antiseptic as part of your daily routine is key. It lasts up to 12 hours so you can work out stress-free knowing you helped protect yourself from potential infection. In fact, I believe it should be provided to gym goers as a wellness, prophylactic measure at all facilities. I’ve been to a lot of gyms over the years. Put it this way: take the dirtiest restaurant and multiply it by 10, now you have the cleanest gym.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story?

The Handbook of Nutrition and Food by Carolyn D. Berdanier — it’s a huge book but serves as a complete road map with valuable information to have in one place. Also, the Mount Sinai School of Medicine Complete Book of Nutrition by Victor Herbert, MD, and Genell J. Subak-Sharpe, MS, offers good insight about the true science of nutritional medicine.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would start a charitable foundation involving both myself and Gunnar Peterson, who I believe is quite possibly the most knowledgeable trainer in the universe. The charity would serve to educate and inspire both adults and children on the science of food, nutrition, wellness, and fitness. We would spark a movement to depict food as the advocate for physique and performance improvement, educate on the consequences of unhealthy lifestyles, dispel myths like undereating as an effective method of losing weight, etc. in a fun and encouraging way.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

This is what I know based on life lessons and personal belief systems:

Seek discomfort: it is responsible for increased awareness and performance

Be a disruptor: never settle for the norm always seek to do better

You are what you say about yourself

Say thank you for difficult tasks

Be a value creator

Don’t talk “lack,” talk “abundance”

Prophesize victory

Be emotionally agile

Always make your bed

Be clear about intentions, consequence and what your belief system is

Our thoughts define us: live with the intention of how you want your life to look

Appreciate others around you. Be clear about who in the world makes you a better human — this is why I thank Lisa, my wife.

Most importantly: always be “unreasonable” … never settle, never accept mediocre

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to work with some of the most amazing people — titans in their worlds. I would enjoy a meal — any meal — with someone like-minded who has a vision for change and for the improvement of our current condition. Perhaps someone who could use, develop and scale my expertise along with my passion and “unreasonable” personality for the greater good.

What is the best way our readers can follow you online?

You can find me on Instagram by following @pfc_nutrition, as well as my online diet program @g_plans. I often post tips and inspiration on how to live a healthy lifestyle on my websites www.pfcnutrition.com,www.g-plans.com, and www.splitnutrition.com. Hey, you might even come across a cameo or two from one of my celeb clients or athletes!

Thank you for these fantastic insights.