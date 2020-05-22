Dr. Peace Uche: “How To Develop Mindfulness And Serenity During Stressful Or Uncertain Times”

Connect emotionally with ourselves. In these interesting unprecedented times when we may feel the most disconnected, it’s more important now more than ever to connect emotionally with ourselves. We are only as strong as our weakest thoughts so we must strengthen our minds to welcome only positive vibes. Speak light into our lives.

As a part of my series about “How To Develop Mindfulness And Serenity During Stressful Or Uncertain Times”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Peace Uche.

Dr. Peace Uche is a Doctor of Pharmacy by trade, Spoken Word Artist at heart, Transformational Rhythmic Speaker, Speaking Strategist, and best-selling author. Dr. Peace transforms mindsets consistently using the power of the spoken word and emboldens aspiring speakers to share their life stories, providing valuable insight on story-crafting and finding a platform. Dr. Peace’s unique form of rhythmic poetry and story-telling is tailored to spur positive action to help build confidence, strengthen connections, and voice personal truth.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

Super welcome and honored. I am the second daughter born to Nigerian immigrants who moved here to America seeking vast opportunities. My mother, whom I call “nne” which means mother in Igbo — a Nigerian dialect — became a nurse, and raised me and my 2 siblings single-handedly. Nne named me Peace because she needed peace in her life at the time she gave me life. From a young age, she instilled in me that education is key to success. So thru a series of events I became a Pharmacist to provide medication education and thereby help others help themselves. However, I sought more than what the corporate world offered me, it simply did not fulfill me. I found that I thrived most when sharing my story and inspiring others to express their true selves. Doc.PEACE was officially born from this epiphany.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

Which one? [laughs] After started my pharmacy career, the most interesting thing that happened was that I realized I that I wanted to make more of an impact on the world. I realized that I had other gifts and talents that were going unused so I decided to change that and express all of my talents, pursue all of my passions. This has by far been the biggest shift of my life thus far. Why hide your alter ego in an alternative world? You can be professional. You can be artistic. You can be athletic. You can be all those things and more!

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

Always strive to make a positive impact for you never know who’s appreciating you behind your back. You never know who’s watching, supporting, and following in your footsteps. Every decision has the potential to make a difference. Depending on whether that decision comes from a place of love determines that ripple effect.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The “Do or Do Not” Outlook that Star Wars movie Yoda Guy’s Little Book of BIG Ideas by Nick Maley. While visiting St. Martin I had the pleasure of meeting Nick at his Star Wars Museum he opened on the island. He was humble, clever, and welcoming. Each chapter in the book consists of a single power-packed page of philosophical insight. One of the most inspiring quotes I have ever read comes from this book and it reads “If you don’t invest in your impossible dreams, you are the one who guarantees they won’t come true”. How true is this statement? I bookmarked this page and have since read it countless times. This book has fueled my desire to nurture and grow my brand, doc.PEACE.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. From your experience or research, how would you define and describe the state of being mindful?

Mindfulness comes from within. The subconscious mind typically runs over 90% of the entire mind per neuro research. The ability to make decisions using the conscious mind is called willpower, meaning that with that remaining percentage your mind consciously decides what it will or will not do. Mindfulness is tapping into the subconscious and being more aware of that underlying programing. This allows us to better control our emotions and our actions. Mindfulness is a powerful thing indeed. There is substantial power in having full control of your mind.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to spell this out. Can you share with our readers a few of the physical, mental, and emotional benefits of becoming mindful?

There are so many benefits to being mindful. The physical benefits include stress reduction, lower blood pressures and heart rate to name a few. Mindfulness has a calming effect and is mentally stabilizing. I believe mindfulness is centered around self-love. By being more mindful, you are tuning into your core — your soul, and acknowledging and appreciating your very existence. This is why practicing breathing exercises and meditation in those antagonizing moments can be so beneficial.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. The past 5 years have been filled with upheaval and political uncertainty. Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have only heightened a sense of uncertainty, anxiety, fear, and loneliness. From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to develop mindfulness and serenity during such uncertain times? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Find a positive thought. There’s negativity all around us. But did you know you hold the power, nonetheless, to find the better thought?

You hold the power to shape your perspective. So, any situation becomes what you make it

Shape your perspective. Repeat the above mantra on the daily to shift perspectives and to find better thought. Shortly after the quarantine had started, I found myself going into panic mode as I scrolled through my social media feed. I repeated this mantra and snapped out of it.

Connect emotionally with ourselves. In these interesting unprecedented times when we may feel the most disconnected, it’s more important now more than ever to connect emotionally with ourselves. We are only as strong as our weakest thoughts so we must strengthen our minds to welcome only positive vibes. Speak light into our lives. Moderate what we take in to minimize the stress. We cannot control what happens but we can control our responses. Taking control of what’s in our control allows us to reduce stress and anxiety surrounding these precarious times. Reduced stress leads to better health. And a stronger immune system will allow our bodies to stay healthy and to shine our light. Get it connected. Connect virtually with each other. We’re in this together so let’s build each other up and collaborate. Together we thrive! I’ve made countless connections since the quarantine started — virtually, of course — building relationships with my friends and family as well as forming new relationships with others. The most powerful question that can be asked during these times is: “How can I help you?” Reach out and ask. Smile and let the good vibes stay awhile. Let it reach your eyes, spread deep down to your soul. And in time you will find it will connect to your heart. And your soulful smile will be a heartfelt declaration of love. Since the quarantine, I’ve noticed a lot less smiles. These are interesting times, but we can still smile at ourselves and others to show love and support.

From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

There’s negativity all around us and oftentimes it may be hard to see the light of positivity. The other day my sister reminded me to “find the better thought”, a message she had heard on @abrahamhickspublications.

Ready to take on the Positivity Challenge? It’s simple really: Negate the negativity with positivity.

Locate the negative thought. Find the better thought — one that relates to the negative thought. It may be the exact reverse of the negative thought. Remove the weight of negativity. Replace this negative mindset with positivity…it’s lighter, more durable and serves you by giving you strength rather than draining your strength away. Take a deep breath in and a deep breath out. Imagine that negativity leaving with that breath out.

What are the best resources you would suggest for someone to learn how to be more mindful and serene in their everyday life?

Ourselves. You have within you everything you need. Dig deep, dive in and believe in yourself. My book doc.PEACE of Mind Method: A Poetic Guide to Living Your Best Life goes into how to be G.O.L.D. — Genuine, Original, Loving, Dreamer, uncover your innate gifts and talents, and to shine your light.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“Leave behind what weighs you down. Lose the negativity and press on” ~doc.PEACE

While hiking Mt. Whitney I realized that there were things in my pack I could do without so I offloaded them at Trail Camp. This got me thinking. What I really needed was to leave the negativity behind and stop doubting that I could summit. This was my second attempt at reaching the peak as I tried in a prior year and failed miserably. Likewise, in life what may be holding us back from conquering our mountains is lack of belief that we could actually manage to succeed — especially if we have tried and failed time and time again. But we are only as strong as our weakest thoughts. This above all else, believe in yourself!

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The Smiling Movement — smile at everyone you encounter. The benefits of a smile are substantial to ourselves and others. Smiling gives out acknowledgment, warmth and love and brings in acknowledgment, warmth, and love. Not many other things have the potential to bring in similar benefits to what they give. The Smiling Movement has the potential to change the world!

What is the best way our readers can follow you online?

Connect with me at docpeaceofmind.com or on social media at the following links:

​IG: @doc.peace

FB: @docPEACEofmind

LinkedIn: Doc PEACE

Looking forward to connecting.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!

Super welcome. And thank you for shining your light and igniting the light in others, myself included. Shine on!