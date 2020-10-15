Dr Olivia Audrey: “Balance becomes much easier as your intuition develops, grows and expands”

Personally I look at social media as similar to the food that I am consuming on a day-to-day basis. I have complete control over what I decide to consume and what I don’t. Just because I walk by the cakes and cookies at the grocery store does it mean that I automatically consume those calories or that sugar. So I have learned to sort of cherry pick what I consume visually and in terms of social media as well. Ultimately it’s all about perception and how you allow that to relate in your life or not.

I had the pleasure to interview Dr Olivia Audrey ND,BCND. Since the age of three, Olivia has been displaying her gifts of precognition, medical insight, and quantum Intuition. Growing up on a rural farm in the northeast, her connection with nature led her to understand the connection between all living things. This led her to pursue a passion for healing and through a degree in natural treatment

, she was able to combine her intuitive abilities and medical knowledge to help people in a way never done before. For over thirty years she has been renowned as the natural oracle, who can gaze upon an individual for the first time and know their innermost truths.

Dr. Liv has been featured on Parade, Vogue, Ladders, Good Morning La La Land, Celebrity Parents Mag, and more. She currently has co-authored a children’s book with the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, called “Arthur Fantastic,” and has her own book coming out Spring ’21. Her podcast, “Liv Better Now” is on LA Talk Radio which has a listenership of over 3mill. The show is about empowering modern women to identify and uncover their own personal spark of creativity and inspiration to reinvent themselves at any age and stage of life. The show airs Wednesdays 12pm PT/ 3pm ET Live, and accepts callers.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell our readers a little bit about yourself and what you do professionally?

Absolutely! I am a board-certified doctor of natural treatment but the foundation of who I am is and has always been intuitive. From the age of three I have had the ability to understand and perceive all aspects of a persons well-being past present and future from hearing their voice or looking at them.

Thank you for your bravery and strength in being so open with us. I understand how hard this is. Can you help define for our readers what is meant by a Highly Sensitive Person? Does it simply mean that feelings are easily hurt or offended?

Not at all, in fact being a highly sensitive person means that your level of emotional energetic and spiritual intelligence is more readily at hand then as may be experienced by others around you. You may feel the sensations as being aware of the vibration or energy that someone gives off before you ever meet them or being tuned in to an extra sensory perception of an event or a timeline that is occurring without having Logistical data or information to support what you were feeling.

Does a Highly Sensitive Person have a higher degree of empathy towards others? Is a Highly Sensitive Person offended by hurtful remarks made about other people?

I believe that all human beings have the capacity for a high degree of empathy; it depends however on how much you want to embrace or tune into that or discard it as an attribute that you do not utilize. There is a distinct difference between being empathic and being highly sensitive as well. A highly sensitive individual can perceive energy and vibration from any situation, person or event but it may filter through In a very different way such as hearing, tasting, seeing, or feeling that information or insight as opposed to an empath who receives physical perceptions of emotions individuals or scenarios.

Does a Highly Sensitive Person have greater difficulty with certain parts of popular culture, entertainment or news, that depict emotional or physical pain? Can you explain or give a story?

I think that a highly sensitive person is more tuned into the effects of what pop-culture or news can do for society because they sort of see the big picture more than someone who isn’t receiving the same information. One example would be how the events of September 11 or the death of princess Diana or felt around the world. There was an Actual electro magnetic resonance that could be measured after those events it was as though everyone on the earth was having an empathic understanding of pain loss and tragedy in unison.

Can you please share a story about how your highly sensitive nature created problems at work or socially?

Balance becomes much easier as your intuition develops, grows and expands. There were and are certainly times in my life where I have felt as though it’s easier to be by myself because what I was feeling I felt would not be understood by others. This can be a consistent theme for someone who is sensitive and what I have learned is that even if others can’t understand your experience there is something really magical about talking about what you were feeling and trying to explain it that helps bring It from an ethereal to a physical format which for me at least helps me process through feeling. There is always this division between the outer in the inner world and that is the balance and that is the challenge of any highly sensitive individual.

When did you suspect that your level of sensitivity was above the societal norm? How did you come to see yourself as “too sensitive”?

My mom certainly had an idea by the age of three that I was perceiving things that other people were not when I would wake up from naps I would talk about past lives and being in certain historical scenarios that there was no way that I could’ve had information about. As I grew older I certainly perceived and felt things on a deeper level than most people around me and throughout life was consistently told to develop a thicker skin. It wasn’t until my mid 20s that I realized I didn’t want to become less sensitive. I simply wanted to learn how to neutralize the energy around me which has made all the difference in how I live my life and who I choose to keep in my company.

I’m sure that being Highly Sensitive also gives you certain advantages. Can you tell us a few advantages that Highly Sensitive people have?

I have never thought of disability as a curse as some people do. I have only ever seen the benefits and feel really blessed and grateful to Have it. Occasionally knowing how an event will turn out or where the parking space will be has proved incredibly useful and other than that I really try to live my life as normal in as humanly as possible because I know I’m here for the human experience as well which is an essential part of learning and growing and evolving.

Can you share a story from your own life where your great sensitivity was actually an advantage?

There have been several times in my life where whether for myself or for my children or loved ones there was a sense that I needed to be more aware or highly acute of what was going on. When my youngest son was an infant he was experiencing random fevers and every time I would bring him to the doctor they would never surface but they would rage all night long. One night the spirit of a boy who had crossed over when I was a child and attended the same daycare visited me and encouraged me to Go get my infant from his crib to check his temperature. When I did that I was able to detect his temperature and bring him immediately into the doctors and they discovered that he was suffering from the virus which needed medical intervention. How do I dismiss that or not listen to that guidance who knows how long or how that would have expanded. I feel extremely grateful that my guides and my perception has always provided protection.

There seems to be no harm in being overly empathetic. What’s the line drawn between being empathetic and being Highly Sensitive?

Being empathic means that you perceive things on an emotive visceral physical level you sense things highly sensitive. It’s sort of like having your antenna up so you might perceive information as a sound, thought or vision. It really is just different means of perception

Social Media can often be casually callous. How does Social Media affect a Highly Sensitive Person? How can a Highly Sensitive Person utilize the benefits of social media without being pulled down by it?

Personally I look at social media as similar to the food that I am consuming on a day-to-day basis. I have complete control over what I decide to consume and what I don’t. Just because I walk by the cakes and cookies at the grocery store does it mean that I automatically consume those calories or that sugar. So I have learned to sort of cherry pick what I consume visually and in terms of social media as well. Ultimately it’s all about perception and how you allow that to relate in your life or not.

How would you respond if something you hear or see bothers or effects you, but others comment that you are being petty or that it is minor?

One thing that I’ve learned is that if someone says that something isn’t personal it only means that it is personal to them and it’s OK if it’s entirely personal to you. But you have to ask yourself how much you want to allow the weight of that to carry on your heart and your soul and in your energy field. For me, it’s become really easy to discard and let things go for the most part because I understand that whatever isn’t helping me to expand is helping me to contract. And the most important rule of thumb is others really can’t speak to your experience And once you realize that you have ultimate freedom.

What strategies do you use to overcome the perception that others may have of you as overly sensitive without changing your caring and empathetic nature?

When you realize that everybody is really here on their own journey and a lot of it has nothing to do with you except for what you decide has weight and value in your life it becomes much easier to discard the notion that other people’s perception has anything to do with you. I learned a long time ago that if I allowed what everyone else thought of me to control my day today behavior it added a lot of extra effort and work to an already full spectrum of emotions and thoughts I was caring about. It simply wasn’t worth it.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a Highly Sensitive Person? Can you explain what you mean?

I want everyone to know that every single human being is a highly sensitive person in the very same way that everyone has Avenue they just may be hiding under some other tissue for flab everyone has the ability to tap in and highly sensitive perception which makes it ultimately about choice if you want to develop your sensitivity you can but everyone has the ability.

As you know, one of the challenges of being a Highly Sensitive Person is the harmful, and dismissive sentiment of “why can’t you just stop being so sensitive?” What do you think needs to be done to make it apparent that it just doesn’t work that way?

It’s much easier to change your individual perception and condition than it is to change the world. I’m a firm believer that once you have accepted things about yourself you have been told are wrong or weird or different no one can ever use them to make you feel bad again learn to embrace and accept your sensitivity and it can become a super power instead of a hindrance.

Ok, here is the main question for our discussion. Can you share with us your “5 Things You Need To Know To Survive And Thrive As A Highly Sensitive Person? Please give a story or an example for each.

One of the most important things that I would suggest is to be protective of your energy and not allow just anyone to infiltrate your thoughts into your energy field or into your aura. I have made that mistake before in my life when my intuition contradicted my logical thought and I chose logical thought over intuition. Intuition always wins in the end. The second thing I would share is that routine and discipline about that routine are very important making sure that you are continuing to strengthen and practice your gifts however that is applicable to you so that can be going for a walk in nature or meditating daily once you find something that works continue to do that and use it as a maintenance regimen. I find it for myself immersing myself fully in nature at least once a week is the most valuable way I can contribute to the overall health of my energy. The third thing did I find important is to understand that you are an expensive individual and your abilities and perception of sensitivities will change over time allow them to there was once a period of time that I thought there was only one way that I perceived information or energy that has grown and changed and expanded 1 million times since then and every time it evolves into something greater and better and more sharply focused allow yourself to transition as well. I also want to add that diet has a massive contribution to being a highly sensitive diet filled with processed foods sugar, alcohol and that straying away from a whole food basis can be really damaging to sensitivities because our neural receptors cannot process information accurately when they are inflamed. Lastly, I would implore everyone to do some form of what I call shadow work. This essentially means that if there is a massive point of resistance in your life or a recurring theme or pattern something that you really want to resolve or understand better about yourself lean into that off and we are taught that it must only be sunshine and rainbows when we are dealing with energy And perception but in fact we learn as much from the dark as we do from the light because they balance each other. So understanding aspects of yourself that may need to be healed can be incredibly empowering.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I fully believe that gratitude and appreciation are some of the most powerful vibrations that we can offer up as human beings a simple appreciation for where we are now in life even if it’s not where you want to be or your ultimate destination can emit a resonance in a frequency that is incredibly powerful and transformational for not just yourself but for those around us beginning every day with gratitude will it be in the form of prayer I thought an affirmation or what have you is An incredible way to start your day and a place of power and high vibration. I also encourage all of my clients and everyone I work with to ask themselves in every decision and every act whether it be choosing the foods that we eat or the words that we speak “is this Coming from a place of love or place of fear”? When we break it down to these two base emotions it becomes easier to select what vibration we want to send out into the world. My hope is that it’s always one of love.

I have a new book coming out next year on my protocol for clients, as well as just released a children’s book I co-authored with the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, called “Arthur Fantastic.” It’s perfect for these times.

How can our readers follow you online?

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.