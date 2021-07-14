Dr. Nora Feldpausch of Mantra Health: “Rapport and relationship is the most important piece of healing”

Rapport and relationship is the most important piece of healing. It trumps almost everything else that physicians do in terms of whether you’re going to have a patient that follows recommendations and that benefits from them and continues to follow up with you. You need to allocate the time and build the extra skills to establish that relationship remotely. I don’t think that we as physicians always do this well even in face-to-face care.

One of the consequences of the pandemic is the dramatic growth of Telehealth and Telemedicine. But how can doctors and providers best care for their patients when they are not physically in front of them? What do doctors wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office? How can Telehealth approximate and even improve upon the healthcare that traditional doctors’ visits can provide?

In this interview series, called “Telehealth Best Practices; How To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You” we are talking to successful Doctors, Dentists, Psychotherapists, Counselors, and other medical and wellness professionals who share lessons and stories from their experience about the best practices in Telehealth. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewingDr. Nora Feldspauch.

Dr. Feldpausch is the medical director of the college digital mental health platform Mantra Health. She initially came on board as a medical advisor and helped build Mantra’s platform that blends telehealth technology with patient support services to ensure students have access to referrals, continuity of care, and remain engaged in treatment to gain the best outcomes. Currently, Dr. Feldpausch oversees the continued growth of Mantra’s diverse and culturally competent provider group, ensures clinical excellence, and continues to build holistic and student-centered treatment approaches.

Dr. Feldpausch has more than 12 years of experience in campus psychiatric services, which includes helping with the creation of Michigan State University Counseling and Psychiatric Services’ first telepsychiatry clinic for students. She also currently serves as the Western USA/Western Canada representative to the APA affiliated Association for College Psychiatry.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I began working as a psychiatrist in college mental health during residency and continued to build on that passion for bringing innovation and excellent clinical care to university settings and transitional aged youth ever since. I completed medical school and residency in psychiatry at Michigan State University, where I was also a staff psychiatrist at MSU’s Olin Health Center and a Clinical Assistant Professor of Psychiatry from 2010- 2012.

Following that role, I joined Colorado State University’s student Health Network, where I helped develop an intensive on-campus multidisciplinary treatment program for high-risk students, and served as the lead psychiatrist for this team until 2019. I then returned to Michigan State’s Counseling and Psychiatric Services to help develop and staff their first telepsychiatry clinic for students.

In October 2019, after being intrigued with telepsychiatry I was introduced to Mantra Health, a digital mental healthcare clinic and joined their clinical advisory team to help with the growing success of their telehealth services on the MSU campus. As I learned more about the company and their truly collaborative approach to working with on-campus counseling centers I became increasingly enthusiastic about the potential for telehealth care to bring excellent, evidence-based mental health treatment to students. To that end, I started a full-time position as the Medical Director for Mantra Health in February 2021.

In addition, I also serve as the Western USA/Western Canada representative to the APA affiliated Association for College Psychiatry and I’m a volunteer clinical faculty member at CU College of Medicine.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

This is a great question, because as a psychiatrist, my work is built not only on an understanding of the neurobiology of mental health, but, perhaps more importantly, around helping people both tell and create their own stories. How we make sense of where we’ve come from is instrumental in how we construct our future, and the stories we tell ourselves shape the way that we understand and build our lives. I’ve heard incredible stories over my career; stories of courage and resilience often show up in the most unexpected and inspiring ways. What people say about being kind, because you have no idea what someone else is dealing with, is absolutely true. Speaking from my own life, no experience has probably shaped me more than becoming a mother. Kids have a way of grounding you and humbling you — getting you down on the ground into their world in a way that changes you. It was my children who shifted my clinical approach from, “I’m a professional who has learned about this” to “I’m a human being who’s experiencing this with you.” That’s made me a better person and it’s made me a better doctor, too. Parenting has given me an even greater respect for and celebration of the amount of sheer energy it takes every single day sometimes to keep yourself or someone else moving forward.

I’ll never forget the moment that I first saw my son, peering out from behind the arms of his foster mom, our lives thrown together by a combination of sadness and loss and unbelievable good fortune. That whole process of adoption was incredibly challenging; we all were at the complete mercy of a system that was not designed to accommodate his needs or ours. We had to learn to trust complete strangers whom we had never met and who had never met us. They loved him and fed him and held him on our and his behalf, knowing sooner or later, if all went well, they would have to let him go. Like so many of life’s experiences, we were not in control, and I had to let go of all of the preconceived notions of how my family would look and be and learn to embrace what the world was sending me without judgement. That experience, and really my son (and later my daughters) themselves, have taught me more about patience and humor and love than anything or anyone else. Each of my children, like all of my patients and myself, really, brings a set of talents and challenges to our collective experience; learning to navigate that with them, and to recognize my own growth edges while doing so has been the work but also the joy of parenting and of being a psychiatrist.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“This is happiness” from the book by the same name, written by Niall Williams. Of course, I had read about gratitude before, and I have frankly spent a lot of time trying to get through the day-to-day grind in order to get to the “good parts” of life, and then tried to make myself be thankful for them. You know, at the end of the day, making myself list off “I had food to eat, a car to drive, a roof over my head, everyone in the family is healthy, we are going to take a vacation in 4 weeks.” It usually felt like a chore rather than a revelation. But I realized after reading this book that I was missing so much because I was defining happiness and “the good stuff” wrong. In reality, everything that you experience, even the painful stuff, the waiting in line with a yelling toddler, the watching someone you love struggle, the beautiful walk in the woods while experiencing the sadness of taking that walk with a parent whose memory is fading are all happiness, by definition, because I am alive and in the world and have the privilege of experiencing it. The shift went from trying to push away the things I didn’t like or were difficult for me and cling to the “happy” experiences that occur only sporadically, to being able to remember and celebrate happiness multiple times a day.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I feel in our society that we tend to celebrate the figureheads and not to recognize all of the people behind them, holding them up. The Oscars go to the celebrities, while their gardeners and nannies and next-door neighbors and spouses and aunties who check in on their empty house and make it to their kids’ play and cheer like crazy at their four-year olds’ first T-ball games go unnoticed. As a kid who struggled for a bit to find my place in the world, there was a long line of mentors and mother-figures, really, who always seemed to show up when I most needed them. During a particularly rough patch in high school, coming from a family, who, like many, did not turn to “outsiders” for support, I had a guitar teacher who was essentially a therapist for me. Every week we met to learn music, of course, but also to talk about life, about perseverance; she let me know without coming right out and saying it that I was worth talking to. I had an aunt who was an artist who would take me to her studio, hand me a piece of chalk or a paintbrush and step back to let me enthusiastically slop color all over the place. She wouldn’t always say my creations were good (we both would have been able to see right through that) but she always celebrated the sheer joy of the process of creating something together. We all need someone who values us as human being, not just as someone who is accomplishing or achieving. I get a lot of my best ideas from mentors and friends who are gracious enough to let me be myself, who see my strengths and my weaknesses and who share not only their successes but also their mistakes.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The pandemic has changed so many things about the way we behave. One of them of course, is how doctors treat their patients. Many doctors have started treating their patients remotely. Telehealth can of course be very different than working with a patient that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity because it allows more people access to medical professionals, but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits of having a patient in front of you?

There is a sense of touch and smell and being able to see the whole person in front of you that is hard to achieve when you’re both on a screen. Face-to-face, I can tell if the person in my office is disheveled, sweating, or un-showered, or if they smell like alcohol, or their pupils are dilated, even if they look sad or distracted. These details might seem small, but they help me fill in the blanks and to get a more comprehensive sense of what that person is experiencing. Being able to touch someone, or hand them a tissue, this just feels kind and it also helps to establish a relationship more easily, too.

On the flip side, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main challenges that arise when a patient is not in the same space as the doctor?

Getting the other physical exam pieces, like blood pressure and pulse, gait, subtle movement disorders, when you’re not in-person you have to find ways to ask about these things directly, rather than just relying on observing them.

It’s harder to read body language sometimes too and to tell when someone isn’t sharing everything they are thinking or feeling.

Of course, telehealth also relies on everyone having access to reliable internet and devices and to a safe, quiet and private space — this can be especially hard on patients with fewer resources or who are living in shared rooms or apartments or who don’t have a home at all.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You?”

Rapport and relationship is the most important piece of healing. It trumps almost everything else that physicians do in terms of whether you’re going to have a patient that follows recommendations and that benefits from them and continues to follow up with you. You need to allocate the time and build the extra skills to establish that relationship remotely. I don’t think that we as physicians always do this well even in face-to-face care. You need to get yourself and your patient used to being asked things that you normally would be able to figure out if you were sitting next to them. Like, are you crying, or are you sniffling from allergies? Is that a new tattoo or a new scar that I see on your arm? Can you describe for me what you’re experiencing, or can you describe what something on your body looks like because I can’t see it that well? For questions like these, you have to train your patients to give you information that you normally could figure out on your own and you have to have enough trust built for those questions not to seem rude or intrusive. I ask about hygiene, when people last brushed their teeth, showered, or combed their hair. I usually explain why I am asking, and build the expectation from the beginning that we are going to have to work together as a team to make telehealth successful. Have a safety plan. When talking about mental health, you have to be very careful that if you were to uncover something that suggests your patient is at risk and needs to be seen face-to-face, you have a plan ahead of time for that. You need to be able to be very clear about where they are, who is nearby and can help you and them if you lose contact with them. You need to establish this beforehand so that there are no surprises. When I’m coming into an appointment I want to know before I even sign in, exactly where that patient is located, who their emergency contact is and I want them to know that I will reach out to their emergency contact if I’m concerned about their safety and I’m unable to reach them. I also want to establish very early on, my course of action if there is a disconnection and there’s some question about their safety. So you plan for that ahead of time rather than trying to deal with that situation in the moment. Figure out logistics of how to get a physical exam done when it’s necessary. This might mean collaborating regularly with people “on the ground.” For example, if you’re a specialist you might be collaborating more thoroughly with their primary care, or if you are in primary care you might be collaborating more thoroughly with another primary care person who is actually located close to the patient, or you might have a staff person like an MA or a PA or a nurse who can help to be your eyes on the ground.

Can you share a few ways that Telehealth can create opportunities or benefits that traditional in-office visits cannot provide? Can you please share a story or give an example?

Telehealth is just easier to access than in-person care for many people. Patients and their caregivers do not have to take an extended chunk of time off from their workday like they would for an in-person appointment. I have parents who don’t have to find a babysitter or drag their kids out of the house — it’s not unusual to schedule a follow-up around a little one’s nap time or preschool schedule. This is especially true for elderly patients or patients who are disabled. Instead of having to maneuver all of the hurdles and challenges that it would take to get the person from where they are to where you are, all of those things are just put aside and you can interact with them without them having to move at all. This is really helpful for patients with dementia or developmental disabilities who may find it challenging to leave a familiar environment.

I think as a result of easier access, No show rates have decreased significantly and, unlike an in-office visit, if a patient forgets about an appointment, you can often just call to remind them and the patient can hop on right then and there rather than having to reschedule.

I also really like being able to see someone in their own space, I think that decreases a barrier and creates more opportunity to build a relationship. I love meeting peoples’ pets, or including their therapist, partner or parent in the appointment when they want to. I learn a lot from what the inside of their home looks like, how they organize their space or how they have decorated their room.

Telehealth not only gives me access to my patients’ space, it gives patients the ability to access providers who may not be available in their local area. This is true for patients located in rural communities, but also for patients who prefer to talk with providers who share their same identities. With telehealth, the choice of who you can see goes from any mental health professional within close driving distance, to any mental health professional licensed in your entire state. That opens up the options considerably and increases the chances that minority students can find providers who are culturally competent. We know that sharing an identity with your provider can be an important part of feeling comfortable in treatment and can make it easier to overcome the stigma of seeking mental health care in the first place.

In my particular setting within universities, it’s hard to recruit and retain a diverse group of providers without including a telehealth option in your care. There’s good data showing that if you can provide a diversity of providers that you’ll not only decrease the stigma around seeking care, you’ll increase patients actually arriving for that first appointment, which is really the critical hurdle in getting students into treatment.

This is where Mantra Health really shines. We serve a number of large and small college campuses and have heard from many students that if it weren’t for our telehealth services, they would not have had access to any local care at all. With mental health needs on campus growing exponentially, and the wait times for those few local providers often months long, we can get students access to diverse, well-trained, college mental health specialists in therapy and psychiatry quickly. Building on our collaborative platform, we work with closely with schools to make sure that our providers have an understanding of the other support and crisis resources available within the university community as well.

Let’s zoom in a bit. Many tools have been developed to help facilitate Telehealth. In your personal experiences which tools have been most effective in helping to replicate the benefits of being together in the same space?

HIPAA compliant platforms — obviously, as well as phones and tablets that are capable of high quality video streaming.

— obviously, as well as phones and tablets that are capable of high quality video streaming. Open-mindedness — thinking outside of the box is key when you’re working on creating a telehealth system and determining how everyone can work together even though everyone is not sitting in the same space. We have to stop thinking in terms of what we can physically touch and start imagining how we can utilize technology to our advantage.

— thinking outside of the box is key when you’re working on creating a telehealth system and determining how everyone can work together even though everyone is not sitting in the same space. We have to stop thinking in terms of what we can physically touch and start imagining how we can utilize technology to our advantage. Tools that help patients measure their own vital signs — simple and relatively cheap devices like blood pressure cuffs and pulse monitors that people can purchase and use at home without the aid of other professionals.

If you could design the perfect Telehealth feature or system to help your patients, what would it be?

A licensing system that is based on where the provider, not the patient, is located . Probably the greatest barrier to telehealth that I’ve come up against is the totally outdated medical licensing system. For some reason, where the patient is located, rather than where the provider is located determines the state where the provider has to be licensed. Instead of basing the clinician’s ability to practice on having fulfilled the requirements of extensive training and testing (in the case of psychiatrists, completing medical school and a residency, achieving board certification, passing all three medical licensing exams, etc.) each state requires a totally different set of standards and proofs that have to be submitted individually and updated regularly. Practitioners have to spend a ridiculous number of hours providing multiple fingerprints and background checks, certified letters from their residency directors, high fees for processing, etc. etc. to get licensed in multiple states. I have even been asked to provide information to state medical boards on where I went to elementary school, several states required me to complete a jurisprudence exam that tested my knowledge of the legal details of opening an on-site practice. The system makes it so that if a patient lives in a remote area, or moves around at all (as students are always likely to do) they keep losing access to their health care provider. It doesn’t make sense to me that a practitioner who is licensed in one state is not qualified to practice in another. It ultimately hurts patients, especially those in underserved areas, by limiting their access to care.

. Probably the greatest barrier to telehealth that I’ve come up against is the totally outdated medical licensing system. For some reason, where the patient is located, rather than where the provider is located determines the state where the provider has to be licensed. Instead of basing the clinician’s ability to practice on having fulfilled the requirements of extensive training and testing (in the case of psychiatrists, completing medical school and a residency, achieving board certification, passing all three medical licensing exams, etc.) each state requires a totally different set of standards and proofs that have to be submitted individually and updated regularly. Practitioners have to spend a ridiculous number of hours providing multiple fingerprints and background checks, certified letters from their residency directors, high fees for processing, etc. etc. to get licensed in multiple states. I have even been asked to provide information to state medical boards on where I went to elementary school, several states required me to complete a jurisprudence exam that tested my knowledge of the legal details of opening an on-site practice. The system makes it so that if a patient lives in a remote area, or moves around at all (as students are always likely to do) they keep losing access to their health care provider. It doesn’t make sense to me that a practitioner who is licensed in one state is not qualified to practice in another. It ultimately hurts patients, especially those in underserved areas, by limiting their access to care. Implementation of 3D technology. As far as technology to improve telehealth, that would hands down have to be the continued development of HIPAA compliant 3D platforms. I would love for my patient and me to be wearing 3D headsets and connect via a 3D system so that we are visually and spatially in the same virtual space. This is already being done with good results in some therapy settings — I’d love to see that expanded.

As far as technology to improve telehealth, that would hands down have to be the continued development of HIPAA compliant 3D platforms. I would love for my patient and me to be wearing 3D headsets and connect via a 3D system so that we are visually and spatially in the same virtual space. This is already being done with good results in some therapy settings — I’d love to see that expanded. A System for seamless Collaboration — A HIPAA compliant way that all providers can communicate asynchronously and/or synchronously, without having to get each other on the phone would make a big difference in the continuity and safety of patent care. We’re building a better collaboration platform tool at Mantra Health that is striving for this ideal. For example, if someone shows up at your mental health clinic and I’m their primary care doctor, or they show up at your crisis center and I’m their psychiatrist, with the patients’ consent, we can all communicate and share all relevant information quickly and easily.

Are there things that you wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office?

Find a quiet / private space to have your meeting — I once had a patient who joined his appointment from under a roller coaster at an amusement park. I have had patients that have tried to attend when they were sitting in the middle of a busy cafe where people are able to see their computer and it was a loud and distracting environment. Find an actual place where you are by yourself and the surroundings are relatively quiet. Some of my patients go to their car, to the bathroom, or to a work conference room so they can focus on their appointments and those are great locations to choose. Oh, and put a shirt on, just sayin’.

— I once had a patient who joined his appointment from under a roller coaster at an amusement park. I have had patients that have tried to attend when they were sitting in the middle of a busy cafe where people are able to see their computer and it was a loud and distracting environment. Find an actual place where you are by yourself and the surroundings are relatively quiet. Some of my patients go to their car, to the bathroom, or to a work conference room so they can focus on their appointments and those are great locations to choose. Oh, and put a shirt on, just sayin’. Be prepared to make the effort to ask and answer difficult questions. — practice getting good at describing how you are doing physically and emotionally; be descriptive of your surroundings. I may ask questions about your recent hygiene or ask you to explain what your facial expression or eye contact might otherwise be telling me if we were face-to-face, or to confirm that the impressions I’m getting are correct. You should expect your provider to take the time and make the effort to get to know you and your concerns — ask them anything you feel is relevant to establishing that connection. If you don’t feel heard or understood, or you aren’t working with someone who seems to be putting an effort into creating a trusting and interactive relationship with you, first bring up this concern, and then, if it doesn’t get better, find a new provider

The technology is rapidly evolving and new tools like VR, AR, and Mixed Reality are being developed to help bring people together in a shared virtual space. Is there any technology coming down the pipeline that excites you?

As mentioned before, I think including and expanding 3D technology could revolutionize how we conduct telemedicine. But I think what’s just as exciting is building systems that complement humans rather than try to replace them. Some of the new technology we are building into Mantra’s electronic health record is designed to help standardize care and to help providers be data-driven and efficient in their interactions with patients, but more importantly to help clinicians spend their time and considerable skill being healers rather than data entry specialists. A good EHR puts easy documentation and access to relevant data at your fingertips, so that providers can use all of their years of training to do what no computer ever can; establish relationships with patients and make informed and individualized case-by-case clinical decisions.

Is there a part of this future vision that concerns you? Can you explain?

Telehealth and on-the-ground care are complementary to each other. I think we need to make sure we are working with our patients on a case-by-case basis to decide what best serves individual patients, as opposed to what is cheapest, or most likely to be covered by insurance because it’s easier or faster. I don’t think telehealth ever would or should replace in-person care entirely. There are absolutely indications for when a face-to-face in the room interaction is required. I think we need to allow providers and patients to work together to determine what those instances are instead of allowing them to be driven purely by economics. Ultimately what will work the best, is a hybrid of both, with some autonomy on the part of both providers and patients to decide what works best for them and in which circumstances.

Ok wonderful. We are nearly done. Here is our last “meaty” question. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Be kind and do small things every day that impact your community or your people. I think with social media and the constant flow of information in the world, it’s easy to get overwhelmed and to feel like nothing that you do or say matters or that unless you are publicly recognized as an “influencer” your actions aren’t important. The small number of mentors and support people in my life, who took the risk of reaching out, had a profound influence on my ability to do my work well. For me, that work is, how can we bring excellent mental health care to as many individuals as possible. Every Mantra patient that gets the care that they need, every marginalized student or LGBTQ person who is able to find the “right fit” of provider, goes back to their family or their friends and is able to make a difference there. I’m not saying there aren’t global issues that we all need to work together on, but rather that there are small acts of kindness or encouragement that may have just as big of a collective impact.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Thank you so much for the time you spent doing this interview. This was very inspirational, and we wish you continued success.