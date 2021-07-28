If it is okay to do so, I am happy to share 7! — called the CAISSEP® technique! CAISSEP® is an acronym for each of its effective teaching and learning techniques — Clarity — Analysis — Inquiry — System — Structure — Emphasis — and Professional! CAISSEP® is also a simple play on words — the French word “caisse” means box or case. CAISSEP® is both a learning and teaching technique and a toolbox (of information, tools, or techniques) with the addition of the key final letter — P for professional! For example, professionalism in teaching emphasizes professional and ethical considerations, often integrated with reflective awareness. To enhance this technique, adopting a teaching style which encourages students to act professionally and to develop professional forward-looking ethical perspectives is of paramount importance.

As a part of my interview series about “5 Things You Need To Know To Be A Highly Effective Educator”, I had the pleasure to interview Dr Nigel Wilson.

Dr Nigel Wilson is an Australian lawyer, teaching professional and award-winning author of “Teaching Professionals — The Art of the Teaching Professionals and How to Teach Professionals — The CAISSEP® Technique” (Archway Publishing, from Simon & Schuster).

Nigel has over twenty-eight years’ experience in legal education, curriculum development, and legal practice and has expertise in educational training programs in Universities, legal practices, workplaces, and judicial colleges. Nigel is also a pro bono Director of Adult Learning Australia, Australia’s national voice for adult learning and community education.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share the “backstory” behind what brought you to this particular career path?

There are too many experiences to choose just one! Distilled to their essence, they are captured in this quotation:

“I chose to be a teacher because I believe that education has the power to transform the society we live in. What motivates me to be a good teacher is to be an active agent in this change that is so necessary for my country, to fight against discrimination, injustice, racism, corruption and poverty. Our responsibility as teachers is enormous, and our commitment to provide quality education must be renewed every day.” (Ana, a teacher from Lima, Peru, UNESCO, 2014 Teaching and Learning Global Monitoring Report)

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your teaching career? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Teaching, whether in a class-room or virtual, involves an integrated, fragile environment, or ecosystem. As we have all experienced, the United Nations has observed that the coronavirus pandemic has displaced and broken this ecosystem, and it will need to be rebuilt — or reimagined — urgently. In focussing on a student-centric teaching and technology ecosystem, Teaching Professionals centres upon teaching environments which are filled with creativity, discovery moments, collaboration, innovation and inclusiveness.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

In collaboration with my colleagues, I am involved in experiential, adult-learning projects in digital forensics and cybersecurity. Also and throughout 2021, I have presented masterclasses on “Leadership and Strategic Governance in, during and out of a pandemic” which are based on my professional expertise and international best practice. In a crisis, leadership which is people-focused, fast-moving, practical, engaging, co-ordinated, sustainable and empowering can build, and re-build, trust, communities and organizations. These masterclasses provide practical assistance, infographic tools and perspectives for effective leadership and strategic governance through the planning, response and recovery stages of a crisis.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. From your point of view, how would you rate the results of the international education system?

Adult education is a key driver for change — globally. However, there is a vast international teaching challenge and an educational divide exists. Illiteracy among adults internationally is estimated at 770 million, two-thirds of whom are women. To meet this challenge, motivated and motivational teachers are its lifeblood. The COVID-19 pandemic has been the largest disruption to education systems in history — nearly 1.6 billion students in more than 190 countries and across every continent have been affected.

It is my modest hope that with commitment and care, but with fewer resources at hand, Teaching Professionals and the CAISSEP techniques may provide positive, practical resources to assist teachers reimagine and accelerate change for today’s and future generations.

Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Know To Be A Highly Effective Educator?” Please share a story or example for each.

If it is okay to do so, I am happy to share 7! — called the CAISSEP® technique! CAISSEP® is an acronym for each of its effective teaching and learning techniques — Clarity — Analysis — Inquiry — System — Structure — Emphasis — and Professional! CAISSEP® is also a simple play on words — the French word “caisse” means box or case. CAISSEP® is both a learning and teaching technique and a toolbox (of information, tools, or techniques) with the addition of the key final letter — P for professional! For example, professionalism in teaching emphasizes professional and ethical considerations, often integrated with reflective awareness. To enhance this technique, adopting a teaching style which encourages students to act professionally and to develop professional forward-looking ethical perspectives is of paramount importance.

As you know, teachers play such a huge role in shaping young lives. What would you suggest needs to be done to attract top talent to the education field?

A greater emphasis on the power and influence of the gift of teaching! Educators and educational environments need to stimulate the interest of teachers, and would-be teachers, globally (whether in education, business, or otherwise). In my experience, by teaching we are given a gift. There is the gift of knowledge in our hands, together with the responsibility to share it; the gift of receiving from our students as they learn and discover with our assistance; the gift that, as we teach, we learn more about ourselves.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Given the significant impact of COVID-19 on global teaching and learning, the United Nations has been prompted to call upon the profession to “reimagine education and to accelerate change”. It is my hope that Teaching Professionals and its CAISSEP® techniques will help teachers, and those wanting to be teachers, to respond to this call also for the benefit of today’s and future generations.

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Whilst the author of the quotation above by Ana, a teacher from Peru, is unknown, I would love to meet her and speak to her about her teaching experiences.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Archway Publishing Bookstore:

https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/821462-teaching-professionals

Dr Nigel Wilson, Australis Chambers website:

https://www.australischambers.com/publications

Dr Nigel Wilson, LinkedIn profile:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/nigel-wilson-57167ab1/?originalSubdomain=au

Twitter: @DrNigelWilson1

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Dr-Nigel-Wilson-105988451658713

Thank you so much for these insights! This was so inspiring!

Thank you very much for the opportunity to discuss my book Teaching Professionals.