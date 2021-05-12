Dr. Nieca Goldberg: “Log In on Time”

No matter how fabulous your job or life may be there are going to be bumps in the road. Several years ago, the hospital I was working for closed the Cardiac Rehab program I was running. I only had 6 weeks notice and it is difficult to find a new job in 6 weeks. Instead, I started my own practice focused on cardiovascular disease in women. This was a big step in my career.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Nieca Goldberg, M.D., Senior Advisor at Women’s Health Strategy NYU Langone Health, Clinical Associate Professor at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, and Medical Director of NYU Women’s Heart Program. She is the founder and former Medical Director at Joan H. Tisch Center for Women’s Health. She is also the Co-Medical Director of the 92nd Street Y’s Cardio Rehab Program.

Nieca is the author of Dr. Nieca Goldberg’s Complete Guide to Women’s Health and the award-winning Women are not Small Men (updated and re-titled The Women’s Healthy Heart Program) and radio show host on Doctor Radio SIRIUS XM 110, “Beyond the Heart.” She is a national spokesperson for the American Heart Association; she started the “Go Red for Women” campaign and serves on the Woman’s Day Editorial Advisory Board. Dr. Goldberg is a graduate of Barnard College and SUNY Downstate Medical Center, Brooklyn, where she also completed a fellowship in cardiology. Her research, medical publications, lectures and seminars all focus on cardiovascular disease in women and the potential benefits derived from a healthy lifestyle.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started? Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I went to the gym at the 92 Street Y one evening and the staff handed me a letter from someone who attended my lecture at The 92nd Street on cardiovascular disease in women. The person who sent the letter was literary agent Janice Donnaud — who said that she thought what I had to say was interesting and if I would consider writing a book. We set up the meeting and WOMEN ARE NOT SMALL MEN published.

I was inspired to become a cardiologist because my father was diagnosed with heart disease at age 47 and had coronary artery bypass surgery at age 52. My mother changed the way we ate and I wanted to help others prevent heart disease and its complications.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Make it Work. No matter how fabulous your job or life may be there are going to be bumps in the road. Several years ago, the hospital I was working for closed the Cardiac Rehab program I was running. I only had 6 weeks notice and it is difficult to find a new job in 6 weeks. Instead, I started my own practice focused on cardiovascular disease in women. This was a big step in my career.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

When I was in high school, I volunteered at a local hospital. A cardiologist with whom I worked, encouraged me to consider medicine as a career. After medical school and residency, I did a cardiology fellowship and worked with my mentor. I would not have been able to do all I have done without the support of my husband.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The pandemic has changed so many things about the way we behave. One of them of course, is how doctors treat their patients. Many doctors have started treating their patients remotely. Telehealth can of course be very different than working with a patient that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity because it allows more people access to medical professionals, but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits of having a patient in front of you?

In person visits allow the doctor to speak with and examine a patient. As a cardiologist, office base procedure like ECG’s and lab tests can be performed.

It is important to see patients in person who are having symptoms.

On the flip side, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main challenges that arise when a patient is not in the same space as the doctor?

Technological difficulties with the actual visit, not being able to hear or see the patient. A patient schedules a video visit, and they are having cardiac symptoms that really need an office visit or ER. They need to prepare for the visit, take their own blood pressure, heart rate(pulse) and weight

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You ? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Have your medication list ready so I can reconcile the medication list with you most up to date medication. Prepare a head of time and take your blood pressure, pulse and weight. Please prepare a list of questions. Log In on Time.

Can you share a few ways that Telehealth can create opportunities or benefits that traditional in-office visits cannot provide? Can you please share a story or give an example?

A recent study published in JAMA showed that telemedicine visits increased access to care in underserved communities where a doctor’s office is very far away.

I found it useful for patients who were living outside of New York City, where I practice, during the pandemic to check in. I was able to place orders for laboratory tests for a lab near their home outside of NYC. One patient in Florida went to a local urgent care facility for an ECG and uploaded it to the Electronic health record for my review.

Let’s zoom in a bit. Many tools have been developed to help facilitate Telehealth. In your personal experiences which tools have been most effective in helping to replicate the benefits of being together in the same space?

The patient should have their BP , pulse and weight and medication or medication list available. The patient should be seated in a quiet area with no interruption.

If you could design the perfect Telehealth feature or system to help your patients, what would it be?

Have the ability to take an ECG at the time of the visit

Remote stethoscope to listen to the patient’s heart and lungs

Are there things that you wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office?

That this is a real visit — not just a check-in to say, hello.

Also, patients should be prepared for the visit.

The technology is rapidly evolving and new tools like VR, AR, and Mixed Reality are being developed to help bring people together in a shared virtual space. Is there any technology coming down the pipeline that excites you?

The ability to do a remote exam with a stethoscope and remote ECG is available but not in wide use. If they were, then they would make the telehealth visits a more valuable experience.

Is there a part of this future vision that concerns you? Can you explain?

A video visit is not a substitution for an in person visit. It is a good option for stable patients to have a follow up visit.

My concern is: if people can make their own appointments online for video visits, then they may look at it as a convenience.

The problem is: if they are having active symptoms of chest discomfort, shortness of breath or fainting, then they should go to the ER not schedule a video visit online.

Ok wonderful. We are nearly done. Here is our last “meaty” question. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

A telehealth visit is an important tool, we need to find ways to make it more like an in-person visit — with more widespread use of remote ECG and stethoscope.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Website drnieca.com

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/drnieca/

Twitter https://twitter.com/DrNieca?lang=en

Thank you so much for the time you spent doing this interview. This was very inspirational, and we wish you continued success.