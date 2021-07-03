Dr. Nicolya Williams of ELEVATE: “Sometimes it can help to get family or friends involved”

When feeling down I suggest taking time to be still and quietly list out all of the things your grateful for and stay in that space until you can list out as least 30 things. This has helped me to remember things that I often overlook or forget. Sometimes it can help to get family or friends involved. This will not only help you to feel connected, but also appreciative.

As we all know, times are tough right now. In addition to the acute medical crisis caused by the Pandemic, in our post COVID world, we are also experiencing what some have called a “mental health pandemic”.

What can each of us do to get out of this “Pandemic Induced Mental and Emotional Funk”?

One tool that each of us has access to is the simple power of daily gratitude. As a part of our series about the “How Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness” I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Nicolya Williams

Dr. Nicolya is a Christian, Girl mom,10x best selling author, mother and master life and success coach. She is also certified in human design, Neuro-linguistic programming, emotional freedom tapping and hypnotherapy. As a multi passionate entrepreneur Dr. Nicolya helps women bridge the gap from where they are to where they want to be. This is done through strategic, individualized and aligned goal setting. As a coach Dr. Nicolya has helped women launch courses, become international best selling authors, overcome fear and get speaking engagements, 10x their productivity, heal trauma and pain, overcome addictions, and get their coaching businesses monetized. You can connect with her on social media platforms @nicolyawilliams or on her website here: www.nicolyawilliams.com

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

Since I have begun my career I have come to learn more and more about myself. I think we often believe that once we hit a certain age we will have things all figured out. I have come to learn that life is always evolving which means we are too. The more I have learned about myself the more I have learned about the work that I want to do to help other women uncover their true purpose and step into it with power.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why do you think that resonates with you? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

Change your mind change your life. As cliché as it might sound it’s so true. For me I was a person who believed wholeheartedly that mindset was a big joke. It wasn’t until I tried for years to effort and force my way to success that I realized you could have all the systems, strategies and hustle in the world, but if your mind isn’t aligned none of that will truly matter. This Is when I committed to fully prioritizing my mindset and let me just say it changed my entire life. This is why I am such an advocate for it today and weave it into the work I do with my clients.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story about why that resonated with you?

Atomic Habits had a major impact on my life. I think, many people can relate to this idea that when we set goals we often feel like we have to take MAJOR and BIG action. The truth is those small consistent steps lead to massive results as well. For me when reading this book I just committed to one step a day (big or small) that would get me closer to my goals. When I did that my goals no longer felt impossible or overwhelming, but well within my reach,

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I have always had a deep desire to have a ripple effect. So I am super excited to announce that I just launched my very own coaching certification school called the ELEVATE Method Institutue. With this program I am certifying women in five different areas- Life and Success coaching, Hypnotherapy, Emotional Freedom Techniques, TIME techniques and Neuro Linguisitic Programming. I am extremely passionate about mindset and these modalities have changed my life and the lives of the clients I have worked with this far. This is why I want to certify other women in these tools so that they can also use them in their life and coaching practice.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My Grandmother Ramona Cyrus Grigsby. She was literally the sweetest woman I know. My mother was a two time teen mom for my brother and I and so my grandmother was like a second parent since my father was out of the picture. I spent a lot of time with her and to be honest she was always my greatest cheerleader. She always encouraged me to go after my goals. But it was bigger than her words and encouragement it was her life that inspired me. My grandmother was selfless always giving to others. She spent years being a stay at home mother for 6 children and at the same time helped raise many of her grandchildren. When all of us were grown she went back to the workforce as an advocate and support for college scholarships. Shortly after she retired as she was beginning to have memory loss. Within two years of retirement we lost my grandmother. While this was one of the most devastating losses I have ever had there was so much learning in this season. I came to see that life is short and that we need to make the most of it. As well as I learned that time waits for no one so I committed to prioritizing my dreams after losing her.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now that we are on the topic of gratitude, let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. We would like to explore together how every one of us can use gratitude to improve our mental wellness. Let’s start with a basic definition of terms. How do you define the concept of Gratitude? Can you explain what you mean?

Gratitude to me is being appreciative. It’s far greater than just looking at things other people would admire, but understanding even the small things and how it is all working together for your good.

Why do you think so many people do not feel gratitude? How would you articulate why a simple emotion can be so elusive?

I think gratitude is something you must practice regularly to be able to fully tune into it. I also think we spend most of our time focusing on the things that are going wrong instead of what is going well.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be constructive to help spell it out. Can you share with us a few ways that increased gratitude can benefit and enhance our life?

I have a few ways I practice gratitude daily, but for this article I will share my top two favorites. Each night before bed my daughters and I list out what we are grateful for during that day. Now here is the kicker we do not list it out in route format- meaning we aren’t saying it to just say it. I had a pastor once ask me “what if you woke up today with only the things you thanked God for yesterday” and since then we have been intentional about being grateful even for the small things. The second way I practice gratitude is that I have a gratitude jar- it’s an old mason jar I am using. Each week I list out 1–2 things I am grateful for and place it in the jar. Every New Year’s Eve I open the jar and read through my year. This practice is something I have done with my daughters for about 4 years and it’s totally life changing. I actually recommend you try it as well.

Let’s talk about mental wellness in particular. Can you share with us a few examples of how gratitude can help improve mental wellness?

For me I personally believe when you’re in a space of gratitude you actually attract more things to be grateful for. On the other hand when you focus on what’s going wrong you will attract more of that as well. So gratitude can improve your mental wellness because you are essentially calling in more positive and beneficial things into your life.

Is there a particular practice that can be used during a time when one is feeling really down, really vulnerable, or really sensitive?

When feeling down I suggest taking time to be still and quietly list out all of the things your grateful for and stay in that space until you can list out as least 30 things. This has helped me to remember things that I often overlook or forget. Sometimes it can help to get family or friends involved. This will not only help you to feel connected, but also appreciative.

Do you have any favorite books, podcasts, or resources that you would recommend to our readers to help them to live with gratitude?

Since I am such a big proponent for gratitude ,I actually wrote a gratitude journal for both kids and adults. You could check both of them out here: bit.ly/nicolyawilliamsbooks

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

For me I am already beginning the start of a movement I have desired for years. This movement is to teach people the power of their mind and how to leverage their thoughts to create their success and to attract more of what they desire into their lives. This is what my ELEVATE Method Certification Program does. It not only teaches women how to master their mind, but how to give back and teach others the same as well.

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

I would be honored to connect with you beyond this article. Feel free to connect with me on Youtube at youtube.com/drnicolyawiliams, or Instagram Instagram.com/nicolyawilliams or on my website www.nicolyawilliams.com.

Thank you for the time you spent sharing these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!