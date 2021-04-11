Dr. Nicolya Williams: “Her testimonial brought me to tears”

In my most recent book Survive Your Split I had a woman in Gahanna who reached out about my book. I shared it with her and they did a book study with this book in a divorce care support group. She told me she never felt so heard and held. That’s when I realized the impact of my books. Not only did I reach someone in another Country I was able to help multiple people. Her testimonial brought me to tears.

As part of my series about “authors who are making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Nicolya Williams.

Dr. Nicolya is a Christian, 10x best selling author, mother and master life and success coach. She is also certified in human design, Neuro-linguistic programming, emotional freedom tapping and hypnotherapy. As a multi passionate entrepreneur Dr. Nicolya helps women bridge the gap from where they are to where they want to be. This is done through strategic, individualized and aligned goal setting. As a coach Dr. Nicolya has helped women launch courses, become international best selling authors, overcome fear and get speaking engagements, 10x their productivity, heal trauma and pain, overcome addictions, and get their coaching businesses monetized.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Sure I grew up in Cleveland, Ohio with my younger brother and my mother. My mom was a teen parent so as I was growing up she was attending college and law school full time. Much of my childhood took place in her college classrooms or our kitchen table watching her study. She was big on learning and so when she was studying she would give me an encyclopedia to read and highlight. I knew then I would always be a learner.

When you were younger, was there a book that you read that inspired you to take action or changed your life? Can you share a story about that?

When I was around 19 I read Rich Dad Poor Dad. This book changed my life. I remember reading it and being so mind blown because it felt like everything I once knew was no longer accurate. This book started my personal development journey. From there I started reading more and more. I also started listening to audiobooks, because I really wanted to inundate myself with as much information as possible to support my desire for success.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

The funniest moment for me was not funny at the time, but is now. When I got all they way through my doctoral program and I was at graduation when they called my name I thought it was a hoax. Obviously, I remember I worked hard and paid a lot it still felt surreal. I later learned that this would qualify as a imposter syndrome and I began to research that and support my clients with it. Its so funny now to look back at it because that experience has supported me in being able to help others with this very thing.

Can you describe how you aim to make a significant social impact with your book?

With my book my greatest desire is to reach women all over the world with an affordable way to get impactful information. Because of this desire I have given books away for free when I feel led. I have done this in the airport and even at the grocery store.

Can you share with us the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

I have a children’s book titled The Birthday Test. This book is based on a family story that my grandfather would share when each of us had birthdays. Sharing it publicly and putting my daughters spin on it was so much fun.

What was the “aha moment” or series of events that made you decide to bring your message to the greater world? Can you share a story about that?

I went through a divorce is 2018 and joined a small support group at my local church. In this group I was a table leader. I would support the women at setting goals as single mothers. I would constantly get compliments about how I looked like I was balancing everything with ease. I came up with the idea I decided that I wanted to write an eBook for these women. Once I started the eBook I knew that more women needed it. That’s when it hit me… I needed to publish my book!

Without sharing specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

In my most recent book Survive Your Split I had a woman in Gahanna who reached out about my book. I shared it with her and they did a book study with this book in a divorce care support group. She told me she never felt so heard and held. That’s when I realized the impact of my books. Not only did I reach someone in another Country I was able to help multiple people. Her testimonial brought me to tears.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

For me one thing that I teach my clients and my readers is to embrace their authentic self. If there is one thing that can be done in that regard it would be for people to do away with this one size fits all approach society. For example, the hustle culture. I think when we do away with certain expectations it gives people freedom to be themselves.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

I actually studied leadership in depth and what I have come to learn is its safe to have various definitions of leadership. For me leadership is someone who can stir the strengths of their followers so they can step into their next level confidently.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

“I wish someone told me that imposter syndrome was a thing” When I started my writing journey (both in writing my books and dissertation) I struggled a lot with feeling worthy and deserving of it. I wish someone told me what imposter syndrome was and how I could combat it,

“I wish someone told me its okay to not be perfect” I remember when I wrote my first book I found two typos and I thought I was going to totally lose it. Now I know that having a perfect book is not realistic and that my focus should be on an impactful book. Its funny because now I read books and find typos all the time and just giggle that its just proof of being human.

“I wish someone told me that my experiences would become a story one day”. It’s so interesting different experiences I had I would want to hide out of embarrassment of disappointment. I now know that my tests have become testimonials for other women. My breakdowns have created amazing breakthroughs for others.

“I wish someone told me it’s okay to follow your dreams even if other people don’t agree.”. I had a teacher in high school that tried to talk me out of becoming a writer. Because I was young and vulnerable I allowed her limiting beliefs to become mine. This prevented me from writing my books when I first felt led. I truly wish I hadn’t wasted so much time getting started with my writing.

I wish that someone shared with me how truly powerful it is to go after your dreams. I spent years trying to fill voids through degrees, savings and other random accomplishments, but deep down I never felt truly fulfilled. It wasn’t until I defined what goal setting and success looked like for me that everything changed. I now feel in alignment with my purpose and I must say this is such a powerful feeling.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite quote is “ Do today what your future self would thank you for”. If you’re around me for any amount of time you will hear me say it. Right here, right now where you’re at is a result of decisions you made in the past. Knowing that if you want to change your future you have to change your today. This quote has encouraged me to understand the importance AND power of my decisions.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Oprah Winfrey is who I would be honored to have lunch with. She is a pure example of strength. She came from a rough background but still believed in her dreams. I recently watched an old interview with her about starting her old talk show. In the interview she said something so simple yet so profound. To sum it up she said her identify and worth is not attached to whether the show succeeds. This reminded me that we do not have to put our value into experiences, people, accomplishments etc. I am so encouraged by her journey and her mindset. It’s truly admirable.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I would love to connect with you further. Feel free to connect with me Instagram.com/nicolyawilliams or facebook.com/nicolyawilliams. I am also @dr. nicolya on clubhouse. Lastly, my website is www.nicolyawilliams.com

