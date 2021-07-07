Dr. Nancy Napier: “Find a routine that works”

Find a routine that works. For my first major book project, which was to write four chapters for an academic book, I hid away for a month and had a daily routine: mornings for writing, afternoons for editing, evenings for reading. I played on the weekends. As life got complicated (bigger job, children, travel), I adapted the routine but its guts still hold, for the most part. It’s mine; you’ll need to find your own.

Dr. Nancy K. Napier is a Distinguished Professor Emerita and former Director of the Centre for Creativity and Innovation at Boise State University’s College of Business and Economics. In 2018 she received Vietnam’s Friendship Medal, the highest award given to a foreigner, for her contribution to building bridges between the countries that began with her management of Boise State’s nine-year capacity-building project at the National Economics University in Hanoi from 1994–2003 and her support of the friendship between the countries since that time.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you share a story about what brought you to this particular career path?

After years of writing books and academic journal articles, I wondered how many people read them. I then learned that, on average, six people read an academic journal article. SIX?! And academic books? Usually only when they are assigned in classes.

So I began writing books that drew on my research but were written in a more accessible, easy to read manner. The response was startling. People read the books, talked about them, used them in their own firms. I also began to write a monthly news column for my local paper, appeared several years on the local TV station to talk about business issues, and created and ran an NPR daily radio segment also focused on business topics. For each of those, I had to learn to write (or speak) concisely, make a point or two, and finish up. As I began applying that in longer writing (books), it worked. I also studied and used principles from creative writing in nonfiction, and again, found that to make a piece of writing more interesting meant people would be more likely to read it. All of these experiences have helped push me over the years.

Can you share the most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

Through luck, grit, and perseverance, I had the opportunity to help establish Vietnam’s first international standard business school in Hanoi. What began as a one year program to deliver my university’s MBA degree became a nine-year long, 8.5 million dollars project, funded by Sweden and the U.S., that was, essentially, a new venture start up. I learned, I wrote, and I met many fascinating people over the years. My co-author, Dau Thuy Ha, and I and have just published a book of profiles of many of them.

What was the biggest challenge you faced in your journey to becoming an author? How did you overcome it? Can you share a story about that that other aspiring writers can learn from?

For a professor, writing — and publishing — is part of the job description. That old saying, “publish or perish” acts as a motivator on one level. On another, though, after I got over the fear of having nothing to say, or being unable to say it well, I found writing to be a great way to learn. And, the benefit of writing, as opposed to stage acting, playing music recitals or giving a major speech, is that whatever you write in your own room is just for you. I realized that no one would see the first, or fifth or fifteenth draft if I wasn’t ready to launch it to the world. That offers much needed safety for a writer.

Even though I’ve been writing for thirty years, I recently did a project that became the hardest one for me to write, for many reasons. I found myself whining to many dear friends over the year that it took before I found the structure and voice I needed. Advice: be sure you have patient friends who can offer tidbits and ideas that will make the writing better.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

This is more about a naïve and painful learning experience story than a mistake. When I first worked at a contract research firm, I wrote many reports. One of the first was about the future of trends of car imports in the U.S. I thought I’d nailed it.

When I gave my ½” thick report to my mentor/supervisor to review. He read it with his №2 pencil (sharpened many times) and returned it a couple of days later. He’d put paperclips on the right hand edge of the report pages indicating all of the changes I needed to make. The report was now over two inches thick on that side. Almost all pages had at least one paperclip; some had more than one. The changes included typos but also questions about where information came from, how I reached that conclusion, what use this would be for the client, and on and on. I learned from that experience (and it happened more than once, alas) to always imagine “Earl Yeager sitting on my shoulder” when I write, pounding his heels into me whenever become too wordy or confusing or pompous. Earl has saved me many years of pain since.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Two projects come to mind: creating a film documentary and writing a novel.

The documentary is a spinoff from the recent book that my colleague, Dau Thuy Ha, and I wrote. The Bridge Generation of Vietnam profiles several Vietnamese who grew up in the northern part of the country and experienced war as children, famine and rationing as teens, and now lead the country in business, education and government. A friend who read an early draft commented that she could “see” the profiles and wondered if the book could be the foundation for a documentary. We have completed a 45 minute film that has already received numerous awards from film festivals in the US and abroad. We’re hoping to expand it to a full length feature and then distribute in the U.S. and Vietnam. Movie making is completely new for me so learning about it has been a treat.

Many people learned how to bake sourdough or play a musical instrument during COVID. My pandemic project has been to learn how to write fiction. After writing non-fiction for many years, so this has been challenging and often frustrating. It’s a different way of thinking and writing, but also frees up my chance to be creative in new ways. The best of all worlds.

Can you share the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

Many stories in The Bridge Generation are interesting but one that stands out is an “aha moment,” unexpected and powerful, that happened during the course of interviewing people for the profiles in the book. When I interviewed one leader of a non-profit firm, a young Vietnamese woman joined me. She was home for a month before returning to university in Canada and offered to help with translation. During the interview, hearing stories from a woman who had lived through much hardship, the young woman had an epiphany: she had never really asked about her parents’ lives during wartime or rationing or even during the early economic transition. That night, she returned home and asked her father about his early life, and, as she told me the next day, she really listened for the first time. One of our book’s goals is to build bridges — across countries (Vietnam and the U.S.) but also across generations. That day, with one person, we succeeded in helping a young person realize the importance of knowing more of her family’s and her country’s history.

What is the main empowering lesson you want your readers to take away after finishing your book?

The profiles exhibit, over and over, a strong sense of resilience and resourcefulness in horrific conditions. For decades, the Vietnamese faced war, family separation, hunger, and changing economic conditions. They emerged tougher and with more empathy that I would have expected.

They would say that by staying strong together, as families, communities and a country, they can overcome hardships that would crush other people.

Based on your experience, what are the “5 Things You Need to Know to Become a Great Author”? Please share a story or example for each.

Find a routine that works. For my first major book project, which was to write four chapters for an academic book, I hid away for a month and had a daily routine: mornings for writing, afternoons for editing, evenings for reading. I played on the weekends. As life got complicated (bigger job, children, travel), I adapted the routine but its guts still hold, for the most part. It’s mine; you’ll need to find your own. Expect slumps. I don’t fall prey to “writer’s block,” but I do experience slumps when I fear the writing won’t be good enough, that I’ve got nothing to say, that it’s boring…on and on. So I reread what I’ve written, find some parts that are better than I thought and more that need to be improved. Then I move forward. This is when patient friends who allow me to whine are gold. Learn from good writers across fields. I read a variety of publications where the writing is clear, concise, and sometimes quite witty (The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Science, The New Yorker, The Economist). I devour mysteries, which have their own style. All of these make me better, I hope. Try different structures and genres. I learned how to write profiles in our book, The Bridge Generation, by studying them in The New Yorker. I learned about creativity by working with wildly different high performing organizations — from football to theater, software to jails. That gave me license to write a different kind of book, where the leaders talked about what they learned from people far outside of their fields and disciplines. I’m learning how to write mystery novels by reading many of them, good and bad. Be relentlessly curious. If nothing else, you’ll pick up fun trivia. In preparing for a major speech some years ago, I wanted to talk about how leaders need to be chameleons, changing to adapt. I always thought chameleons changed color to blend into their environments. Wrong. They change color to stand out! To attract mates, to warn off others from their turf, to be bold. I learned something useful and didn’t make a scientific mistake.

What is the one habit you believe contributed the most to you becoming a great writer? (i.e. perseverance, discipline, play, craft study) Can you share a story or example?

Persistence. When I was a very new faculty member, I set a goal to send out one conference paper or article manuscript every month. I tracked my hit rate, which was not very high for a long time. Over the years, however, the hit rate improved (I hope my work was better and I learned how to choose the right outlets). That also gave me a discipline of writing/sending/getting something published on a regular basis. Slowly but surely.

Which literature do you draw inspiration from? Why?

I get inspiration from so many types of writing and literature: science for laypeople (John McPhee, Robert MacFarlane), novels that take place in I’ve been to or want to visit (Australia, Ceylon/Sri Lanka, Botswana, Laos, India, Scotland), business books, authors who transcend a single field (e.g., Alan Lightman), and most recently, novels that are about the art world.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

As a child, my family “argued” for the sake of argument. You could take any position, but had to defend it, with logic and facts. Sometime, in the midst of a discussion, one my parents would switch sides and argue the opposite position. I learned that ideas become stronger when they are challenged, that brains become more nimble when they face competent opposition, and that’s it’s possible to disagree and agree.

During these days of such division, within families and beyond, I yearn for a way to have discussions, even arguments, that build toward something better, stronger, more creative. I would wish for a movement that brings back learning how to argue as a sport, as a way to learn, and as a way to create a new direction and solutions to problems. Right now, discussion feels like a tennis match where a point goes back and forth but there is no gain on either side.

