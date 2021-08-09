Dr. Nancy B. Irwin: “Commit to staying on the healthy path for life”

Commit to staying on the healthy path for life. This does not mean you have to give you your favorite junk foods or treats …you enjoy them more when you have them less…like once a week, e.g.

So many of us have tried dieting. All too often though, many of us lose 10–20 pounds, but we end up gaining it back. Not only is yo-yo dieting unhealthy, it is also demoralizing and makes us feel like giving up. What exactly do we have to do to achieve a healthy body weight and to stick with it forever?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve A Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently” we are interviewing health and wellness professionals who can share lessons from their research and experience about how to do this.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Nancy B. Irwin .

Dr. Nancy Irwin is a clinical psychologist, therapeutic hypnotist, and author of YOU-TURN: CHANGING DIRECTION IN MIDLIFE. A frequent media guest on a variety of psychological topics, she specializes in trauma recovery and addictions, and is on staff at Seasons Malibu. As a sports enthusiast and health/fitness maven herself, Dr. Irwin believes mindset is key to optimal health.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born and raised in Atlanta, GA, and trained to be an opera singer. Both my undergraduate degrees are in Music/Opera Performance. Alas, I did not have the chops for the Big Time, and didn’t really want to teach, but knew I had good stage presence and comic flair. I moved to NYC and became a stand-up comic. I had a modicum of success and moved to Los Angeles in 1994 when I heard Hollywood needed more blondes. As a comic, I only worked about 30 minutes a day, and got bored. I began volunteering in my community for a shelter for sexually abused teens. This experience waked up the healer in me and was pivotal in healing my own adolescent sexual abuse by a clergyman.; I discovered I was no longer fulfilled in entertainment and returned to school to earn my doctorate in clinical psychology to work in the field of sexual abuse recovery. That was nearly 20 years ago, and I couldn’t be more fulfilled.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Dr. Lois Lee, the founder and executive director of Children of the Night, the shelter for sexually abused teens for whom I volunteered (and still do!). I am eternally indebted to those kids who taught me much more than I could ever teach them.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career?

I was staff emcee at the Melrose Improv Comedy Club for years. I enjoyed it, and one night I left a cocktail glass on the piano on stage. When I left the stage, the club manager yelled at me for this. I was already “brewing” about leaving entertainment and training to work in psychology, and this was my cue that it was definitely time. It did not hurt at all to give notice that night. I never looked back. What lesson or take away did you learn from that? That I am human, and to trust that some mistakes are stepping stones forward in life.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

One of my favorite quotes is by Booker T. Washington: “I have learned to judge a man not by his success in life, but by the obstacles he has overcome while trying to succeed.” As someone has overcome numerous traumas, and who specializes in trauma recovery, I identify with this quote. What I am endlessly fascinated by is the survivability of the human spirit. I believe people can triumph over trauma.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

No specific projects other than working overtime right now as there is a great deal of pain in the world. Depression, anxiety, suicidality, trauma, addictions and reinvention (not always by choice) are overwhelming right now and we are experiencing a shortage of clinicians. I was honored to be featured in the new documentary ALTITUDE NOT ATTITUDE about resilience, and there are several proposals being pitched for TV shows based on trauma recovery.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

I have had to manage my weight my whole life. It began when I was in my early 20’s when I was in the Miss Atlanta Pageant, which of course included a swimsuit division! I was an appropriately “chunky” opera singer at the time, and thought, “Wow, this won’t do!” I started eating healthy and running. Theretofore, I had never run, except to the grocery store or pizza parlor. Now, I was “Rocky” starting with ¼ mile per day, and incrementally working up to 6 miles. At that age, the weight falls off quickly. I lost 40 lbs in about 6 weeks. I fell in love with exercise and health foods, and maintained. Now it is trickier with age, but I am determined to be the best I can be at any age. I work with registered dietitians and trainers, referring clients to them for their expertise to achieve their own health/fitness goals. My expertise is facilitating clients to have the proper mental outlook to allow the desired physical changes.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

A healthy body weight is one that is in the normal range for one’s age, gender, and body type, and with which one is comfortable and grateful.

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

Consult with your primary physician for what is the optimal weight/dress size for you. Do not compare yourself to athletes or other celebrities or any “advice” you read online. These can be over generalized. You are an individual. Consult your own “team” — — doctor, trainer, nutritionist, etc.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

I am not a medical doctor, but obviously being overweight or underweight can affect numerous systems in the body and can negatively affect mood, sleep, focus, concentration, and balance, and mostly importantly one’s self-value..

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

Oh, there are scores of examples. I worked with a woman who released 75 lbs, went on to create a dream business, attract her soulmate, and just have good self esteem for once in her life.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

1. I believe the most important component is the right mindset. If you go on a “diet” or follow the latest craze, you will more than likely rebound. We all know that what goes up, must come down. Well, the reverse is true as well. Weight loss must be slow and steady to insure permanence.

2. Commit to staying on the healthy path for life. This does not mean you have to give you your favorite junk foods or treats …you enjoy them more when you have them less…like once a week, e.g.

3. Staying on the healthy path means eating whole foods that are right for your specific body’s needs. Working with a registered dietician is optimal for this.

3. Commit, as well, to regular exercise. There is a sport or work-out for everyone….keep shopping until you find the right one for you. Even thin, healthy people need to work out to oxygenate organs, systems, and cells; as well, it enhances sleep, regulates appetite, digestion/elimination and aids focus/concentration.

4. Make health/fitness a priority. We all have 168 hours/week. Can we not all invest just 5% of that time into our greatest asset?

5. If you were lucky enough to be born with a normal, healthy body, be grateful. Many are not so lucky. And with that great gift comes a choice: you can either treasure it or trash it.

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person who loses weight maintain that permanently and sustainably?

By shifting negative, limiting beliefs to more empowering ones. By accepting that you are either on the healthy path or not. It is your choice. There are consequences if you do not choose healthy practices, but that is certainly one’s choice.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? They go on “diets” or use the latest diet pill. What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? They believe a diet is for a fixed time, and then revert to old habits. What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

Trust that there are no short-cuts to health, just like there are no short-cuts to getting rich (that are legal, at least!).

The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

The first step is to stop saying: “It’s difficult…” We get what we focus on, and whatever we focus on expands. That can be positive or negative. It actually can be fun and creative to sculpt one’s body to a more desirable shape, and create healthy recipes with substitutes for refined sugars, etc. I assure you, I do NOT deprive myself of delicious foods; I simply (and others do too) know how to stock my kitchen with healthy choices, and commit enough time each week to exercise.

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

There are two parts of any success: 1. A clear, realistic goal, and 2. Actions steps to attain that goal. You can’t learn to ride a bike by reading a book. Oh you can read about the mechanics, but you must get on it, fall off a few times before you learn. This is the same with ANY goal, especially health/fitness practices. And monitor your thoughts and words: resist saying: “It’s hard to make myself work out! I have no motivation!” These are negative, self-hypnotic suggestions.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Yes! I always say “When I am president….” it will be mandatory for every adult to give back to the community with just one (1) hour per month as a volunteer. Just imagine the difference we could make if every adult invested just one hour into healing the environment, tutoring at-risk kids, reading to the blind, rescuing animals, entertaining the terminally ill, etc.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Isabel Wilkerson, NY Times reporter and author of CASTE, a blockbuster non-fiction that is just so brilliantly written and important for our nation.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

www.drnancyirwin.com and sign up for my monthly newsletters, or follow me on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter at Dr Nancy Irwin.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.