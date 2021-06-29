Dr. Najwa Javed of E’MAR: “Being underestimated is your biggest advantage”

Being underestimated is your biggest advantage — As a woman of color in my professional field, it has always been an advantage for me to be underestimated. The field of orthopedics and podiatry has been a male dominated field and most women are overlooked in promotions. However, I have been able to hold multiple positions of esteem starting early in my career.

As a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Najwa Javed.

A foot and ankle surgeon, Dr. Najwa Javed has treated thousands of foot pain and related injuries and as a high heel lover, she knew the solution of “just don’t wear heels” wouldn’t cut it. Starting in 2009, she began researching the science and structure of high heels to bring an effective solution to the market. Now, using modern technology and years of her professional expertise, she’s designed a luxury footwear brand called E’MAR that not only supports and cushions women’s feet, but keeps them looking stylish all day long.

Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

My background is in podiatric surgery, which is a subspecialty of orthopedics. I am a board-certified podiatrist and have focused the last 15 years of my career in limb salvage and trauma. One thing that I focus on is biomechanical health and stability. I am an expert in orthotics, which are big bulky devices that go into shoes. These devices are hard to fit in shoes and limit people to only athletic shoes with very little style in them. Over the years, my patients became tired of shoes that kept them from looking or feeling a certain way. That’s how I started to research shoes and how they are made. I realized that there was a lack of innovation in the shoe gear industry and this is when I started to toy with the idea of building my luxury footwear brand brand, E’MAR, which marries style and science.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

The definition of disruptive is to be groundbreaking or innovative. E’MAR technology is just that — medical innovation brought to luxury footwear. The concept of having an ultra-rigid carbon fibre inlay which anatomically realigns your foot as it sits in an elevated position is novel. The sole is not foam or rubber based and that is disruptive in itself. Most “comfort” shoes are built on thick foam soles which actually cause the shoe to be bulkier and not as “comfortable” as you would think. In luxury footwear, there is no comfort. E’MAR is a game changer; with the 3 arches of the foot protected, you can be assured that your foot will be feeling as good as it looks.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

There are so many mistakes which, now in retrospect, make me laugh! The first was when I was pitching my brand to a VC. I was so sure that it would be a slam dunk — how could it not be? Well, after I finished with my pitch, they asked, “So what’s your CAR?” I responded, “A Tesla.” I almost died with embarrassment. I had no idea that they were asking for the “Customer Acquisition Rate”. There were many incidences like that throughout my journey. First, it taught me that it’s ok not to know verbiage in the startup world just like people don’t know what TID means in medicine. So, if you don’t understand the word, just say “I am not familiar with that term, can you explain”. You are smart and just because you don’t know the word doesn’t mean you don’t know what you’re doing.

Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

Mentorship is so incredibly important and at each stage of the company I have relied on mentors to help me make it a reality. My first mentor was my husband, he helped me research and develop my idea. As a tech executive himself, he was able to help me understand product market fit. Next, was Amanda Overs, from I Can Make Shoes, a company and school in London, that teaches and coaches new entrepreneurs on how to make a footwear brand. She was my first exposure to the fashion world. Prior to this, I had no idea what it took to make a luxury high heel brand or why it has been failing women over the decades. It also put into perspective that finding a “comfort” shoe was like finding the Holy Grail. People know it exists, but no one can find it. Amanda told me not to be gimmicky. This type of thought helped me to build E’MAR on anatomical realignment more than a therapeutic shoe. After these two, I have a long list of mentors who have helped me with brand building, strategy, scaling, funding, public relations and marketing.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

In medicine, being disruptive is the norm, we call it medical advancement. Physicians are at the forefront of innovation and technology which helps individuals live a healthy, happier, more robust quality of life. I have always tried to bring innovation to my medical practice ensuring that my patients have better outcomes. That can be from introducing stem cells to my wound care patients, to PRP therapy for musculoskeletal injuries, and minimally invasive procedures for complex deformities. Yet, it should be noted that all advanced therapies must be vetted. This is called evidence-based medicine. We benchmark all new innovations on tried and tested treatments. We research, test, and retest the ideas to make sure they are giving us the solutions we need, while also being more effective than the current ones on the market. E’MAR was also built on solutions. We tested each prototype for best fit and alignment. It’s the best on the market.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

What doesn’t challenge you, can’t help you grow — 2020 was all about challenges. It was the year of our launch; the perfect day Jan 1, 2020. Little did we know that the whole world would be halted 6 weeks later. Honestly, I was so shell shocked for the first week, I didn’t even know what to think. But within 5 days, I was overhauling my whole brand strategy. It was humbling and empowering at the same time. This week marks a year since that initial shut down and I am so thankful for everything I have accomplished.

Being underestimated is your biggest advantage — As a woman of color in my professional field, it has always been an advantage for me to be underestimated. The field of orthopedics and podiatry has been a male dominated field and most women are overlooked in promotions. However, I have been able to hold multiple positions of esteem starting early in my career. No one thought that I could run a medical group with two little kids and still be a badass surgeon. In the same way, no one could think that I could do that plus run a fashion brand unlike any other. Today, when I look back at the things I have accomplished, I am thankful for those who thought I couldn’t do it; I have proved what they thought was impossible.

Don’t expect people to understand your grind, when they don’t have your vision — This is my daily mantra. I wake up and sleep to this. Working full time as a physician with two little kids, managing a robust medical practice, and launching a footwear company is not an easy task. People think I am crazy. I guess what they say is true, “only an entrepreneur would give up their 9–5 to work an 80 hour”. Most don’t know that doctors already work 80 hrs. My grind is driven by my passion to help people. For me, E’MAR has been a passion project as rewarding as my medical missions to Vietnam and Guatemala. I am thankful for the grind and vision that God has given me.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

E’MAR is launching four new silhouettes in 2021, from 25 mm to 90 mm block heels. This versatile collection will have a shoe for everyone. I believe that women should be able to wear any shoe they want all while protecting their feet. Each design is handcrafted and built with E’MAR’s patent pending medical technology. Furthermore, the ethos of the brand is sustainability. The carbon fibre inlay can keep its anatomical support for up to 10 years. This will allow for women to stop buying cheap shoes that break and end up in the trash, polluting the earth. The designs are also timeless, built for lifetimes and not seasons. At E’MAR we are trying to stop fast fashion and the pollution it causes. Taking it also a step further is the introduction of vegan leathers to the new designs. We are very excited to share it with you all.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by ‘women disruptors’ that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

Imposter syndrome. From Michelle Obama to Lady Gaga, women always feel like they are not worthy of the things that they are accomplishing or have accomplished. It’s hard to feel that you are not worthy or deserving of this praise. As women, we are trained from an early age to be humble and keep quiet. If you cause too much commotion, you get labeled as too aggressive or bossy. I had to really work on myself and teach myself that it is okay to be direct without apologizing, to give positive criticism without feeling bad, or to stand my ground on what I believe is correct. To be honest, my inspiration is my 11-year-old son. He is so clear about his assessments; he calls it like it is and I have learned to do the same from him.

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

I am an avid book reader and prefer to spend most of my time deep in its cover. However, the deepest impact on my thinking has come from the podcast, How I Built This by Guy Raz. Listening to founder stories on my two-hour commute back and forth from work over the last four years has enabled me to realize we all have to just start from somewhere. The podcast made me realize that many founders come from humble beings and do not have pedigrees or built-in networks. It is their honest and daily grit that makes them change the way the world thinks. I am thankful for each of these movers and shakers because they have empowered me on a daily basis without ever meeting me.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

E’MAR is a brand built for the modern woman who does it all. The brand ethos is to empower and encourage women while being focused on “social impact is also profit”. I am a big believer in giving back. I want companies and consumers to feel emboldened about the social good that they can encourage and remit. At E’MAR, we want to give back to not only the community we are a part of but also to our global community. There must be a social movement within companies from the inception to help ensure a culture of giving back. Helping the world be a better place is something we should all strive for; all while wearing the heels that make you feel incredible.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Stop and smell the roses. As an overachiever and someone who is constantly climbing her ambition, I must remember to stop and smell the roses.

