Dr. Monica Peek of the University of Chicago: “We need to create programming for our patients that is culturally responsive”

We need to create programming for our patients that is culturally responsive. To ensure the quality of care is improving in real and measurable ways, our programming has to resonate with different and specific communities. Too often the healthcare system takes a one-size-fits-all approach to programming.

The COVID-19 Pandemic taught all of us many things. One of the sectors that the pandemic put a spotlight on was the healthcare industry. The pandemic showed the resilience of the US healthcare system, but it also pointed out some important areas in need of improvement.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure to interview: Dr. Monica Peek, MD, MS, MPH, FACP, an Associate Professor of Medicine, who provides clinical care, teaches and does health services research, with a focus on health disparities, at the University of Chicago.

Dr. Peek’s research pursues health equity and social justice, including research promoting equitable doctor/patient relationships among racial minorities, integrating the medical and social needs of patients, and addressing healthcare discrimination and structural racism that impact health outcomes (e.g., diabetes, COVID-19). She has published more than 100 peer-reviewed papers. Most recently, Dr. Peek served as the faculty chair for Addressing Unconscious Bias and Disparities in Healthcare: A Call to Action, an educational roundtable that is part of a CME Outfitters nationwide initiative supported by an educational grant from the Johnson & Johnson Institute and the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/438f562e7417a02bf52e8a12e59e6210

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into our interview, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about your backstory and a bit about what brought you to this specific career path?

My career in medicine started with a family committed to education and social justice. I am the daughter of two first-generation college graduates. My mother was born and raised in the segregated Jim Crow South. She was the valedictorian of her high school class and attended Bethune-Cookman University, a historically Black college in Florida. My father grew up in Cleveland, Ohio, and participated in the civil rights movement by traveling to the South as a college student to register Black voters. Both my parents went on to become educators and worked in universities throughout their careers. My father was a Black history professor, and my mom was in mathematics and accounting. As a young child, I didn’t realize how few Black people there are in academia. It dawned on me later in life that my parents were amazing trailblazers, and I knew that working for social justice was going to have to be part of how I made my mark in this world. I also knew that my love was in taking care of people, and science and biology, and how the human systems and biological systems really worked. So ultimately, if you put those things together, you come out with who I am: a physician who works in health equity. I have two master’s degrees: one in public health that I got when I took a year off during medical school at Johns Hopkins, and the other in science, which helps me with the health services research I do as a faculty member at the University of Chicago School of Medicine.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

One of the most significant events that shaped my career path happened my senior year in college at Vanderbilt University. I was serving as the president of the Black Student Alliance when the university’s board member, Hall Thompson, came under fire. He was the founder of Shoal Creek, a segregated golf club in Alabama and a stop on the PGA Tour. Ordinarily no one would have taken notice, but at that time, there was a new hotshot golfer named Tiger Woods. Thompson said his all-white club would not be pressured to accept Black members ahead of the PGA championship. And so it turned into a national controversy that led to sponsors pulling out of the event. One morning, I was woken up because a journalist was looking for a quote from the BSA. Our stand was clear: He should be fired from his position as a board member because he didn’t represent Vanderbilt’s stated values. It sparked a national media conversation about race and I was in the middle of it. I received hate letters from the Ku Klux Klan and pressure from people on campus, who were saying to me, “Hey, shouldn’t you resign?” Clearly, that was not an option. That experience taught me a lot about institutional and interpersonal racism, and how sociopolitical capital can trump ethics when it comes to high-level decision-making.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

We all make mistakes, but this mistake is one that people are always telling you not to do. When you’re a resident, you make less than minimum wage given all the hours you work. So I used to moonlight at an urgent care facility. A woman came in who looked pregnant. I offered my congratulations and asked her how far along she was in her pregnancy. When she responded, “I’m not pregnant,” I couldn’t believe I had made that mistake. I’ve never said that before, or since in a medical or non-medical setting. I learned a distinct lesson that day about not making assumptions — about people, their backgrounds, their race, ethnicity, but also their health conditions.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Peace is not the absence of chaos,” which was said by John Mroz, founder of the EastWest Institute. For me, it’s about the ability to have inner peace, despite all of the externalities, and being able to sort of dance in the rain. I think a lot of people, when they’re trying to eliminate from their world all the things that are chaotic, they find it really frustrating. For people who are historically and chronically marginalized, the assaults are relentless. In order to be able to find and maintain your voice and strength, you have to have a sense of peace in spite of the chaos. That is a revolutionary act in some ways and it’s something that we have to do as part of self-preservation and self-care.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I am currently the faculty chair for Addressing Unconscious Bias and Disparities in Healthcare: A Call to Action, which is a nationwide initiative from CME Outfitters to educate clinicians on unconscious bias and healthcare disparities. I recently moderated a roundtable with experts and thought leaders that span specialties such as orthopedic surgery, dermatology and melanoma, maternal health and pregnancy, pharmacy, dentistry, pain/anesthesiology, and primary care. It was a candid conversation where we examined our own biases, investigated the evidence demonstrating the impact of bias on underserved patient populations, and created action items for change.

It was really uplifting, particularly given what we’ve experienced this past year. We are all fighting, more than ever — in daily combat — issues around racism. To be in a safe space with our peers, to be able to take off our armor and to be ourselves with like-minded scholars and advocates was very healing for everyone. I’m looking forward to publishing a paper that outlines the actions we must take to effect change. CME Outfitters will also host a series of educational activities to help healthcare professionals understand and eliminate bias in their practices, including the ability to earn a Diversity & Inclusion digital badge credential.

How would you define an “excellent healthcare provider”?

Being an excellent healthcare provider — or any healthcare professional — means bringing your authentic self to the table as well as the ability to see the humanity in the patients before you. Patients are not just a constellation of diseases, they are real people. It’s so easy for marginalized populations, in particular, to be dehumanized. The structural inequities that are put upon them make their lives harder, and these inequities make access and adherence to care more challenging. The easy answer is to say that it’s their fault as opposed to thinking about the larger systems that make being healthy more difficult: navigating the healthcare system, affording medications, doing physical activity, getting healthy food. When I was a public health student, I was working as a teacher’s assistant. I qualified for social services benefits because my job paid so little. The indignities associated with getting those benefits added to the stress and I can say that I have never been more mistreated than I was at that time. As physicians, we have no idea what it’s like to be broke most of the time, and all that we often see is the impact of poverty.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. The COVID-19 pandemic has put intense pressure on the American healthcare system. Some healthcare systems were at a complete loss as to how to handle this crisis. Can you share with our readers a few examples of where we’ve seen the U.S. healthcare system struggle? How do you think we can correct these specific issues moving forward?

Racism hurts people. Racism literally is killing patients of color at higher rates — and we’ve seen that play out with devastating consequences with the COVID-19 pandemic. We don’t have a system for treating people who need a higher level of care due to COVID-19 the way we do for stroke or trauma patients. People are still dying because they can’t access state-of-the-art treatment. Even the best hospitals were overwhelmed and negatively affected by fatigue and burnout. There are so many things that happened this past year that will impact the health and well-being of marginalized communities for years to come. The responsibility to address this will fall on not just society in general, but the healthcare community specifically.

One way for us to correct these issues is to shift the dynamic of healthcare delivery so we are able to sit and listen to our patients. Today we are compensated by seeing more patients in less time. If we don’t have the time to listen, we cannot unravel the structural determinants of health that are preventing our patients from having better health outcomes. I would also encourage all health administrators and healthcare systems to make it a priority to eliminate bias in every place we have contact with our patients, from registration personnel to the chiefs of clinical departments.

Of course the story was not entirely negative. Healthcare professionals were true heroes on the front lines of the crisis. The COVID vaccines are saving millions of lives. Can you share a few ways that our healthcare system really did well? If you can, please share a story or example.

The way healthcare professionals came together as people was beautiful. We ended up meeting and working with people we had never met before because it was all hands on deck in the Emergency Department. People volunteered to take extra shifts for no extra pay. We knew the time to step up was upon us and we leaned into it. It was truly inspiring and the new relationships we made will last forever.

Here is the primary question of our discussion. As a healthcare leader can you share 5 changes that need to be made to improve the overall US healthcare system? Please share a story or example for each.

First of all, we need better integration in how we address medical and social needs. There’s a lot of interest from the government, insurance providers and policy makers in the social determinants of health, such as food scarcity or unstable housing. We need to be part of the solution by screening our patients for these issues and offering more direct referrals. Hospitals are often the anchor institutions in a city. How are we as a business investing in our communities? Are we supporting the educational system? What are we doing to make sure the community is healthy? To understand the social determinants of health, we need to expand who is on the healthcare team. We must open our minds and include people who are non-traditional, such as behavioral scientists and community health educators who understand the constructs and systems that keep people in the cycle of poverty. That’s the only way physicians will learn to see the patient for who they really are: a human being we are charged to serve, to care for, to help. We need to think first about external structures in our society and how they shape health outcomes, and then consider an individual’s case. Instead of immediately thinking that a person’s issues are just exclusively tied to poor dietary behaviors, or an unwillingness or a lack of desire to come to the doctor, we need to train ourselves on structural competency, which is about understanding the systemic factors that are shaping and constraining people’s choices. The reality is that most people make the best choices that they have amongst the poor choices that are available to them. We need to create programming for our patients that is culturally responsive. To ensure the quality of care is improving in real and measurable ways, our programming has to resonate with different and specific communities. Too often the healthcare system takes a one-size-fits-all approach to programming. In spite of all the pressures we’re facing as professionals, we need to remember we are here to care for our patients. No single change can have a more profound effect — or really make a difference — if people do not feel respected, cared for and loved. My colleague in the CME Outfitters initiative, Dr. Otis Kirksey, has a saying that sums it up beautifully: “Nobody cares about how much you know until they know how much you care.” It’s a quote from Teddy Roosevelt.

Let’s zoom in on this a bit deeper. How do you think we can address the problem of physician shortages?

First, I think it’s important to clarify that we have a physician shortage in some areas in the country, while other areas have physician surpluses. Physicians are regular people, and want to live in great areas like everyone else. The government tries to encourage physicians to work in areas where there are shortages by making it more financially feasible to do so, through loan repayment for example. We also need to start the recruiting effort when doctors are still in medical school, offering more scholarships and other kinds of programs to make it attractive to enter under-represented fields like primary care.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician diversity?

The issue of the underrepresentation amongst physicians, including Puerto Ricans, Mexicans, Native Americans, Latinos, and African Americans, is very concerning, as the numbers for these groups have not improved significantly over the past several decades. Medical students and aspiring students need to see people like them doing this work in order to have it in their mind that it is something that is possible. The inequalities in our society enable the pernicious persistence of very low rates of racial minorities in medicine and that has a direct impact on the health care we deliver. We know patients from marginalized communities feel a sense of extra trust and comfort when they’re cared for by providers whose backgrounds more closely match theirs.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician burnout?

Physician burnout is primarily driven by organizational factors. Physicians love their work; we love seeing patients. We get joy from that, and it’s why we chose this profession. It’s not the work that burns us out, it’s the lack of control over our work environment, our patient schedules, our work hours. Physicians need a way to voice their concerns about changes happening in the healthcare system that can be effectively heard. We need to be involved in the policy-making aspects of our institutions. We want to engage with leadership. On the individual level, we need access to self-care. Many of the benefits that were offered during the pandemic — counselor sessions, yoga, meditation — need to be part of our day-to-day work life.

What concrete steps would have to be done to actually manifest all of the changes you mentioned? What can a) individuals, b) corporations, c) communities and d) leaders do to help?

It all starts with courageous conversations. We need to keep these issues on the agenda at every level of healthcare and we have to listen to our patients and to each other. We cannot be afraid to acknowledge our past mistakes and imperfections. From there, for me, it goes back to what my parents advocated about the role education can play in eradicating the ignorance that breeds bias. That’s why I’m so optimistic about the CME Outfitters educational roundtable I led and the call to action and educational webinars that will come from that.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I think if the profession would adopt my mantra of “Lean in with love first,” we would be in a much better position to address the health disparities that plague so many of our fellow Americans. I’ve run health intervention programs for years and when we ask participants why they keep coming, it’s never about the snacks or the transportation. It’s the love — the hugs, the support, the welcoming environment. They love the love, and that’s free for us to give. And it speaks to the void that we as a healthcare system have not been filling. People need to feel respected, validated and cared for by the people and institutions to which they have entrusted their very lives. For racialized minorities, that is often not the experience they have. They feel mistreated, discriminated against and live in fear of intentional harm. Addressing these interpersonal issues, along with the structural issues, is key to improving the healthcare experiences and outcomes of racial/ethnic minorities.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

The work of Addressing Unconscious Bias and Disparities in Healthcare: A Call to Action initiative with CME Outfitters is on-going and free resources and CME/CE education can be found at the CME Outfitters Diversity and Inclusion Hub. For my work and research at the University of Chicago, updates can be found here.

Thank you so much for these insights! This was very inspirational and we wish you continued success in your great work.