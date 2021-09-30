Dr. Mish Sachdev of Gentle Dental Care Group: “Communication is essential in order to run a highly successful family business”

Communication is essential in order to run a highly successful family business. While communication will likely occur on a personal level, it is essential that time is put aside for business communication. Additionally, there should be boundaries set on business communication with it only carried out at appropriate times and not for example, at personal events.

Since his father started their dental practice some 40 years ago, Dr. Mish has helped grow the Gentle Dental Care Group from one dental practice to eight, helping thousands of patients during that time. His father’s passion for excellence, and dedication for the profession was so infections that Dr. Mish decided to follow in his footsteps, along with his brother and sister! Growing up, the siblings worked alongside their father as assistants and today, they are all dental surgeons in their own right. Dr. Mish shares his secrets to running a highly successful family dental business that continues to grow from strength to strength.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

The subject of teeth has been in our family for as long as I can remember! My father inspired not only me, but my brother and sister to follow a career in dentistry. We grew up watching him work through the trials and tribulations of starting his own practice but, also admired his commitment and dedication to helping others. I used to love the glossy dental magazines arriving in the porch and I would help out at the practice at weekends. My mum also worked at the practice managing its day-to-day running. By the time 1987 came around, dad already had three dental practices which at that time, was unusual. He had a great team of dentists working with him and was committed to providing the highest standard of care possible for his patients. I could see that he was happy in life and happy with the joy he brought to his patients. It was a massive inspiration for me. Visiting dental shows, exhibitions and educational events around the globe as a family, became the norm and dentistry was just a real fun part of our lives that we enjoyed together as a family unit.

I qualified initially from Guy’s Hospital in London and worked in various oral and maxillo-facial surgery departments including at Bromley, Sidcup, Orpington, and King’s College London hospitals. From there, I completed my Membership of the Joint Dental Faculties (MJDF) qualification awarded by the Royal College of Surgeons. This was followed by several positions in general practice. Thereafter, I completed a three-year specialist training focusing on periodontology and also implant dentistry at the Eastman Dental Institute and gained Membership in Restorative Dentistry (MRD) at the Royal College of Surgeons of England. Alongside my role with Gentle Dental Care Group, I work with the Eastman Dental Institute as a Clinical Teaching Fellow.

I love the mix of science, art and fun that you get from delivering high-quality dentistry and the resulting impact that has on people’s lives.

Can you tell us a bit about your family business and your role in it?

Our family business, Gentle Dental Care is a long-standing group of dental practices which offer patients excellent treatments and customer service. My role is as a specialist in periodontics, which means I’m an expert in all treatments related to oral and gum health, from gum disease treatment to gum regeneration (rebuilding lost gum structure). I also provide a significant amount of implant dentistry where I am actively involved in replacing missing teeth with dental implants. Whether it’s a single tooth or a full mouth treatment, I love helping patients achieve a stunning smile!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began this career?

There was the time where we were contracted to do some domiciliary services and an elderly, housebound patient who lived local to one of our practices, just couldn’t get in to see us. On the week before Christmas, my dad, my mum, and myself went to the patient’s house where we completed an extraction for a tooth that was obviously heavily decayed and took a mould for this patient. The patient was clearly only expecting to see dad and was surprised to see all three of us descend on her house to help her out! I helped mix the impression material and dad did the necessary work to take the correct moulds so that a denture could be made.

Four days later, we returned to fit the denture which was made by the lab technicians but for some reason it didn’t fit properly. The problem was that in our haste to get this test done, we picked up the wrong Mrs Smith’s denture! We promptly went back to the surgery (which is thankfully only 10 minutes away), disinfected the old denture and located the appropriate one. On our return, and upon successfully fitting the new denture (for the correct Mrs Smith) we all had a good laugh about it. In the meantime, “All I want for Christmas is my two front teeth” was playing on her stereo system! The moral of the story? Check you have the right Mrs Smith on the denture lab form before you leave the practice!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

My previous answer covers this one too!

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Our company stands out for the gentle and caring manner with which we tailor our services to each individual patient. Our team does everything possible to ensure that the patient is thrilled with the outcome of their treatment. All members of our team share a passion for their work and regularly train to improve the quality of the services they can offer. Our whole ethos is about dentistry being comfortable and free from stress.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

In the UK, gum disease is the foremost cause of tooth loss, and as a gum specialist and implant dentist, my motivator is to help my patients to manage this “silent killer of teeth”. Gum disease is an insidious, chronic condition that does not generally cause pain in its early stages and therefore, is often under-appreciated and overlooked by patients until it enters its more progressive and detrimental stage. Seeing patients leave my practice with more confidence, a stunning smile, and the knowledge that their oral health is being managed well is super rewarding. Teaching my patients about gum disease and the overwhelming effect it can have on the body if left untreated, has become a lifelong project of mine so I can help as many people as possible throughout my career.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I would have to offer my appreciation to my father again here. His work ethic, determination and passion for his work has definitely rubbed off on me. Watching and learning from him growing up has helped shape the person, and dentist I am today.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

There is nothing more motivating for me than helping to improve the quality of someone’s everyday life. Putting a smile on my patients faces (literally!) day in, day out, by relieving pain, disease or by improving the cosmetic/functional concerns within their mouth consistently ignites my passion for helping people and for continuing to grow our family business further. When a patient leaves my practice feeling confident and happy, I can rest assured that their life has been a little enriched because of something I’ve done for them and will hopefully have a knock-on effect.

Ok thank you for that. Let’s now pivot to the main parts of our interview. How do you define a family business? How is a family business different from a regular business?

In my opinion, a family business is a business in which most of the control and decision lies within a family. This differs greatly from a regular business as the familial factor brings with it a major new component. Within a family business there are different boundaries and rules, as you are not interacting with just fellow colleagues, but you are interacting with members of your own family. This can come with its myriad of benefits and drawbacks.

On the one hand, members of a family company are likely more committed as they have direct ties to it and will directly benefit from its success. However, there is also the possibility that nepotism towards family members can result in potential inefficiency. Additionally, there is always the possibility that it is difficult to separate work life from family and home life — you are essentially always ‘on duty’ and are reminded of what needs to be done at work in otherwise social interactions.

In your opinion or experience, what are the unique advantages that family-owned businesses have?

There are many unique advantages to a family-owned business, with one of the biggest being the sense of commitment and accountability each member of the family has. There is a desire for the business to succeed not only for business reasons, but for the family to succeed also, and all members of the family work in tandem to ensure this occurs.

The flexibility of a family-owned business is also a key benefit, with no member of the family having a rigid role. Instead, every member has a fluid role within the company, and they are willing to go outside of their comfort zone for the sake of the business.

The long-term outlook of a family-owned is also beneficial. Rather than focusing on short term objectives, a family unit can plan years or decades into the future. This helps foster a clear strategy and culture within the business and avoids constant fluctuations and changes.

What are the unique drawbacks or blindspots that family-owned businesses have?

As with any business, subjectivity and bias is possible, and this is perhaps worsened in a family-owned set up due to the personal relationships between the members. However, if the right systems are in place to mitigate this potential risk, then this should not pose a significant drawback.

What are some of the common mistakes you have seen family businesses make? What would you recommend to avoid those errors?

A key issue I have seen in family businesses is failing to set up a clear hierarchy, with too many informal structures in place and subsequently, confusion over who is responsible for what. In order to avoid, there should be key roles and responsibilities established from early on that are well defined and discussed regularly.

Another mistake I have witnessed family businesses making is overlooking well qualified individuals in order to hire family members. This can have a detrimental effect on the business as the individuals will be unlikely to perform at the necessary level needed and business performance will suffer as a result. Consequently, a clear and transparent hiring process is required in which individuals are hired based on their skills and qualifications, not their familial ties.

What advice would you give to other CEOs or founders of family businesses to help their employees to thrive?

The best advice I can give is to try to always remain transparent and objective, ensuring that all members of the business understand their role and responsibilities. Ensure there is communication between all parties regularly and settle disputes swiftly in a professional manner. Additionally, involve non-family members in key decisions and ensure there is the potential for growth for non-family members into major roles within the business. By including non-family members in key positions, individuals will be encouraged to work hard and helps demonstrate that the business operates objectively and fairly.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean with a story or example?

Leadership involves several key elements coming together to successfully bring your vision to life. It involves creating a vision, inspiring individuals to follow it, as well as managing and motivating staff to strive towards and achieve what it is you want to achieve. A good leader brings together all these elements to ensure consistent and reliable leadership.

Here is our main question. What are the “5 Things You Need To Run A Highly Successful Family Business”? Please share a story or example for each.

Communication is essential in order to run a highly successful family business. While communication will likely occur on a personal level, it is essential that time is put aside for business communication. Additionally, there should be boundaries set on business communication with it only carried out at appropriate times and not for example, at personal events. A clear structure is vital, as there will be an overlap between business and personal relationships. Subsequently, the business hierarchy and who reports to who should be established early on, to avoid confusion. Objectivity is key for a family set up. Showing leniency or sympathy for individuals simply because they are family, will have negative repercussions on the business. It is essential to treat all individuals equally within the business and if a family member is underperforming, then it is essential to tell them and treat them as any other employee. A long-term strategy will ensure the business has a future and that it doesn’t end prematurely. This will involve having a succession plan in place and training individuals that show potential, early on in the process. This way, they will be ready to take over if or when needed.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“If you are tough on yourself, life will be infinitely easier on you”, Zig Ziglar.

I have always strived to overdeliver, prepare for the unexpected and set myself clear goals. Putting in the extra effort and knowing that I’m well prepared has always helped keep my confidence levels high. Knowing you’ve given 110% will help make your goals feel easier to achieve.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Sir David Attenborough — I could listen to him and his wonders of the natural world, all day. I have so much admiration for him and the work he does and the fact that he is still committed to, and passionate about his work at 95 is amazing.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love to see greater discussion and education around oral health within the school curriculum. Bad habits are hard to break, if we can educate children on the importance of oral health and preventing gum disease from the off, it would really make a difference. It is important for children to understand the consequences of making bad diet choices — it is not just their teeth and gums that will suffer, but if they continue to neglect their oral health, they are likely to suffer from poor general health at some point too.

