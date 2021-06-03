Dr. Melissa Fritsche: “Don’t be afraid to connect with patients”

Don’t be afraid to connect with patients. Human connection is a part of the therapeutic relationship to recovery and as healthcare providers, we’re not always accustomed to that language.

Dr. Melissa Fritsche is board certified in both Addiction Medicine and Family Medicine. She began working in addiction in 2017, after feeling called to respond to the opiate epidemic ravaging our country, and now practices solely in this field. Prior to this, she worked in family medicine, urgent care, wound healing, and reproduction health. The unifying theme of her medical practice has always been to care for those others would not.

She graduated from the Medical College of Georgia. After in internship in General Surgery in Atlanta, she completed her Family Medicine Residency in Spartanburg and has lived here with her family ever since. She is licensed to practice in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia.

Dr. Fritsche’s unique love for her patients and vision for their care focuses on comprehensive care of the whole person. She believes that recovery is about redefining life goals, not simply about abstinence from a substance. She works hard to understand her patients’ stories, help them define their recovery goals, and patiently stand by them through the long and not always linear journey to recovery.​

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a bit of your backstory?

I’ve had a non-linear career journey; I was a high school German teacher and counselor before joining the field of medicine. 2017 was a turning point for me — I’ve always been drawn to taking care of people that others might not want to take care of and at the time, we were at the height of the opioid epidemic. There was a blatant need to help this marginalized and stigmatized community, so a career in addiction was a natural fit. Initially, I focused on opioid use disorder (OUD) patients, but when it comes to addiction, it doesn’t matter what the substance is, it’s about treating the chronic brain disease that addiction is. As a result, my practice quickly expanded to also help patients with alcohol use disorder (AUD) and to date, I’ve been using my board certifications in family medicine and addiction medicine to help AUD and OUD patients.

Can you explain what brought us to this place in which alcohol dependence among Americans has increased stemming from the pandemic?

When I first began my work in addiction, I came across Sam Quinones’ book Dreamland, The True Tale of America’s Opioid Epidemic and he shared that “the opposite of addiction is connection.” The longer I work in addiction, the more apparent it becomes that if addiction is the opposite of connection, addiction is isolation. And unfortunately, everyone has experienced pandemic-imposed isolation to some degree.

People with AUD, who, even before the pandemic, are often drinking alone at home, face devastating consequences because the pandemic exacerbates isolation. I have sadly lost two AUD patients and I firmly believe it was from isolation imposed by the pandemic. One of the patients I lost during the pandemic worked from home and they revealed how much they struggled being away from their daily contacts. Alcohol dependence is also increasing in the U.S. because alcohol is woven into the fabric of our culture; not only do Americans accept alcohol, but our country celebrates alcohol. There is so much positive language around drinking (e.g. happy hours, alcohol as a coping mechanism, wine night with girlfriends, light-heartedness around alcohol stemming from social media, etc.), which creates a real issue for anyone who is further along the spectrum in their drinking. During the pandemic, I’m finding that more people are drinking to cope. As a result, more people are moving further along the spectrum from more acceptable levels of drinking to over-indulgence drinking who then can move into the space of true AUD.

Can you describe how your work is making an impact battling the alcohol dependence epidemic?

Because I’m a former teacher, education is at the forefront of how I treat patients. I work hard to educate my patients about the disease process of addiction so they understand the biological, psychological, social and spiritual nature of the disease. Then, together, we build a toolbox so patients can begin their road to recovery. For some patients, this includes a conversation about medications that helps treat AUD. There are three FDA-approved medicines that help treat AUD and for many patients, medication provides a safety net and addresses the biological component of the disease so patients can work on the psychological, social and spiritual components of this complex disease.

My private practice also allows me to really spend time and get to know my patients. Connection is key to addiction treatment and the time that I spend with patients helps us develop a non-judgmental, loving space to explore treatment. That being said, addiction is difficult work and it takes a lot of time to develop a level of trust and connection.

Without disclosing real names, can you share a story about a particular individual(s) who was impacted by your addiction treatment methods?

I am proud of so many of my patients, but there are a few who stand out to me during the pandemic. One Friday morning, I received a call from one of my patients, who revealed that they overindulged with their drinking and ended up in the ER. Luckily, they were fine, but they called me because they wanted to explore treatment options to get back on track. I was so proud of them because that is the journey to recovery. Recovery is often misunderstood as abstinence, but for addiction treatment, recovery is learning what the disease process is, knowing you might slip, but having the right tools so you can get back on track.

I have another patient who had been drinking for decades and struggling with the disease for quite some time. Their therapist suggested they go see me and I worked with the patient to develop a toolbox, which mostly focused on peer support groups. We also decided that they would have medication available, should they need it. Four months later, they started taking the medicine and revealed how they saw improvement within their recovery journey.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started {in my career}” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

Don’t be afraid to connect with patients . Human connection is a part of the therapeutic relationship to recovery and as healthcare providers, we’re not always accustomed to that language.

. Human connection is a part of the therapeutic relationship to recovery and as healthcare providers, we’re not always accustomed to that language. Be your true self with patients. It is important to establish clear patient-doctor roles and boundaries, but being true to yourself and vulnerable teaches patients it’s okay for them to do so, too.

It is important to establish clear patient-doctor roles and boundaries, but being true to yourself and vulnerable teaches patients it’s okay for them to do so, too. Self care is critical to best serve your patients. Over time, I’ve learned how important it is to give myself permission to take care of myself so I can be present and show up for my patients.

Over time, I’ve learned how important it is to give myself permission to take care of myself so I can be present and show up for my patients. Don’t underestimate the power of technology in medicine: Telemedicine and the ways we digitally exchange information with patients requires ongoing education and tweaking. Challenge yourself to rethink the way technology appears in your practice and in doing so, you’ll find new ways to connect with patients.

Telemedicine and the ways we digitally exchange information with patients requires ongoing education and tweaking. Challenge yourself to rethink the way technology appears in your practice and in doing so, you’ll find new ways to connect with patients. Take risks, explore and embrace your non-linear path. Not only is this advisable for growth, but this path will be your way of constantly staying engaged in the field of medicine.

