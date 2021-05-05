Dr. Melanie Smith of The Renfrew Center: “Be Present. As present as you can”

Be Present. As present as you can — and help them do the same. There are so many additional distractions that can pull us away from being attuned and connected to what is happening with your patient. Close out ALL applications on your computer and place your phone out of reach for the entirety of the session. Pop-up notifications and text messages/calls are distracting and break the “flow” of the session.

One of the consequences of the pandemic is the dramatic growth of Telehealth and Telemedicine. But how can doctors and providers best care for their patients when they are not physically in front of them? What do doctors wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office? How can Telehealth approximate and even improve upon the healthcare that traditional doctors’ visits can provide?

In this interview series, called “Telehealth Best Practices; How To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You” we are talking to successful Doctors, Dentists, Psychotherapists, Counselors, and other medical and wellness professionals who share lessons and stories from their experience about the best practices in Telehealth. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Melanie Smith.

Melanie Smith, PhD, LMHC, CEDS-S, is the Director of Training for The Renfrew Center, a national network of eating disorder treatment facilities that includes the first residential center in the U.S. As Director of the Clinical Training Department, she is responsible for developing and implementing clinical training and programming that is consistent with emerging research and evidence-based practice. Dr. Smith is a Certified Eating Disorders Specialist and Approved Supervisor and has extensive training in the Unified Protocol for the Transdiagnostic Treatment of Emotional Disorders (UP) and is a UP Certified Therapist & Trainer.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Long before I entered graduate school, I knew I wanted to be a therapist, and I specifically knew I wanted to work with individuals with eating disorders — having watched many friends and family members suffer with these disorders. At the time I couldn’t reconcile how these people I loved, who were absolutely amazing human beings, could be impacted so severely and be so stuck. But after watching some of these same people get quality treatment, I could see their transformation and recovery right in front of my eyes — I couldn’t think of anything more rewarding to do for my life’s work!

So following graduation, I made it my mission to land a job in the eating disorders treatment field, but I was not successful right away. So while I continued to gain professional experience working in other settings, I continuously applied to any position I could find working with eating disorders (never once receiving a callback, by the way). By pure luck and circumstance, a friend of mine that I worked with at a substance abuse treatment center landed a post-doctoral residency at The Renfrew Center, the nation’s first residential eating disorder treatment program, and my first reaction was “please don’t leave me!” which was then immediately followed by “take me with you!” After a few months, she was able to connect me with hiring managers and I finally had my first chance at an interview. That was thirteen years ago and I’ve been there ever since, working in a variety of roles first starting as a discharge/aftercare planner and then slowly working my way up to where I am today as the Director of Training for the organization.

Much of my career has been spent working in inpatient/residential psychiatric care, so suffice it to say, I have no shortage of interesting and memorable workplace experiences; however, due to the nature of that direct clinical work these are not necessarily stories I can share in this forum.

One of the funniest things that ever happened (well I can laugh about it now, but it wasn’t exactly funny in the moment) was at a conference back in 2018. In my role as Director of Training, I frequently present continuing education seminars at professional conferences — and am at the point now that I rarely get nervous or feel the need to over-prepare. Well, I was in the middle of a particularly busy speaking/conference season in the fall of 2018, so busy that for this particular conference I was only going to be in town (Washington D.C.) for less than 24 hours. Fly in, sleep in the hotel, get up and stroll on into the conference venue and fly straight out — no biggie. While I’ve been too many conferences, this particular one was outside of my normal field so I had NO IDEA the size and scope of the conference. Yes, I could have googled this, but alas, I did not.

My workshop was scheduled for 7:45 a.m. on a Sunday morning, hardly what one would consider a “prime time” spot — in fact, my assumption was the I would be in a tiny, poorly lit room with hastily placed room dividers and I would be lucky if 15–20 people showed up (as in most circumstances, I certainly would not be showing up at 7:45 a.m. on Sunday for any old workshop). As such, I didn’t arrive with much time before my presentation started, I assumed I could just stroll in the room, power up my laptop and start talking without much fanfare. I. WAS. WRONG. As I walked to the assigned room for my presentation, I was pretty confused, because the conference organizer MUST have made a typo on my room assignment? And then I walked through the threshold of the room and my heart and stomach immediately sank. I can say with great certainty that I have NEVER been in a room this large in my entire life. This was the room they used for the keynote presentations and the room could hold 11,000 people. ELEVEN THOUSAND. While the room was not full, as I was NOT a keynote presenter, it was the opening presentation of the conference (who knew?! I certainly didn’t) and it was not empty either, not even close to empty. My co-presenter and I were quickly whisked backstage — yes, I said “backstage” because there was an actual large stage with multiple giant screens — and was outfitted with full headset microphones and alerted to the many locations in the room in which there were cameras for the livestream. Cameras? Livestream? Full concert/TED Talk-level headset microphones? There must be some mistake. The only mistake was mine. I didn’t even wear my best presenter’s outfit or lipstick! My saving grace, I suppose, is because I strolled in casually late, I didn’t have time to fully process what was happening and I just had to lean in and do it. The presentation topic was specifically about therapeutic interventions for experiencing really intense emotions, so at least I was able to use myself as a living, breathing in the moment example??

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

It was hard to pick just one, but one that has certainly resonated with me over the past year — for so many reasons — is “Fight for the things you care about, but do it in a way that will lead other to join you,” by Ruth Bader Ginsburg. As a therapist, our first job is to have empathy, so it’s hard not to have strong feelings about the many injustices that go on around us. What I have come to realize, however, is strong feelings alone do not bring about change by themselves AND being entirely emotion-driven without pausing to recognize how our reactions may be impact (negatively or positively) the cause, is shortsighted.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have worked directly under my mentor, Dr. Gayle Brooks, for the past thirteen years — the entirety of my tenure at The Renfrew Center. It’s been incredibly impactful to work under an intelligent, successful woman who has modeled to me what it means to be a mentor, a leader and most importantly, an empathic human being. Every opportunity I have had professionally, from initially being hired as a discharge/aftercare planner to the many greater opportunities since then — has been afforded to me because of her. Because she believed in me AND took the time to grow me, develop me and teach me along the way. Each time I entered a new role or position, it was probably one to two steps ahead of what I was “ready” for — but in each circumstance, through her mentorship, through her challenges to me to step outside of my comfort zone, and through her support when I fell down or was unsure of myself, I have been able to grow, and I truly would not be where I am now without her.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The pandemic has changed so many things about the way we behave. One of them of course, is how doctors treat their patients. Many doctors have started treating their patients remotely. Telehealth can of course be very different than working with a patient that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity because it allows more people access to medical professionals, but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits of having a patient in front of you?

As a therapist, while the session consists entirely of talking and listening to the patient’s words, there are still many significant advantages to having a patient sitting directly across from you. This provides you with a lot of data/information that are left out of the words patients share. When most of us are engaged in conversation, especially in conversation that is particularly emotional, vulnerable or uncomfortable in nature, our brain tends to do a lot of editing of the words, ideas and intentions before they make their way out of our mouths. For this reason, being able to observe a patient’s body language can really help fill-in-the-blanks of our edited conversations and can clue a therapist into what may be left unsaid (either intentionally or unintentionally).

As a therapist who specializes in eating disorders, there are other specific and important functions of having a patient in front of you, including being able to more quickly discern changes in one’s body weight or size or other observable signs and symptoms of eating disorder symptom severity. In some (but not all) eating disorder patients, monitoring weight can be an important metric of progress or deterioration, and is monitored along with other vital signs like pulse and blood pressure — therefore, being able to be present as the patient steps on the scale can allow for the most accurate recording of this vital sign, as there can be much secrecy and shame associated with weighing. Additionally, in eating disorder treatment, a common therapeutic intervention is a coached and supported mealtime experience. Being able to sit across the table from the patient provides not only the body language data and other behavioral observations (which there is much that happens during mealtime!), but also can provide greater capacity to monitor meal intake and the use of ritualistic behavior which can occur with individuals with eating disorders.

On the flip side, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main challenges that arise when a patient is not in the same space as the doctor?

Well it really is the flip side, because each of the points I made previously — about the importance of body language, feeling the temperature/energy of the space, and even being able to monitor weights, vital signs and patient behaviors are all harder to do in a virtual setting. I’ve been impressed by my team’s ability to adapt and evolve to these challenges over the past year — the old adage of “necessity is the mother of invention” sure was spot-on here. So while healthcare providers have adapted their procedures and new technology is being developed all of the time to assist with overcoming these challenges, much more work, effort and “mental load” is required to attend to these things we took for granted in an in-person setting.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You ? (Please share a story or example for each.)

1 — Be Present. As present as you can — and help them do the same. There are so many additional distractions that can pull us away from being attuned and connected to what is happening with your patient. Close out ALL applications on your computer and place your phone out of reach for the entirety of the session. Pop-up notifications and text messages/calls are distracting and break the “flow” of the session.

2 — Take advantage of the situation. Rarely do we get the opportunity to see inside our patient’s home environment this way. We can see inside their actual homes. Who is there? What is it like? Is it a chaotic and over-stimulating environment or is it calm? Does it feel vibrant and energetic, or cold and lonely? This sort of information is very important to me as a therapist and can give me a sense of what my patient’s life is really like, outside of the one hour per week we talk in a neutral environment.

3 — You can tell a lot by really looking at someone face to face. When using video teleconference platforms, your face and your patient’s face are actually much “closer” to one another than you would ever be in-person. The micro-expressions of someone’s facial movements actually give us a lot of emotional information, if we are attuned to it and paying attention for it.

4 — Ask questions, lots of them. So while we do miss out on some information from not being able to see our patient’s body language, sometimes what can be more important is understanding what is going on INSIDE someone’s body. All emotions come with internal physical sensations that are really important to be aware of and tap into — so ask about them. “I am noticing some tension in your face and jaw. Is something going on for you right now? In addition to this tension, is there anything else that is happening in your body? Is your heart rate or body temperature increasing? Is anything else happening that might clue us in to what is going on for you emotionally?”

5 — Practice Authenticity. Acknowledge there may be some factors that make connecting in this important relationship harder. While it may require more work, it is not impossible. Let them know you care enough about them and your relationship with them to put in the extra work, because they are worth it. You may both stumble along the way, but that’s okay; it is worth the effort.

Can you share a few ways that Telehealth can create opportunities or benefits that traditional in-office visits cannot provide? Can you please share a story or give an example?

I am super enthusiastic and optimistic about the continued utilization of Telehealth, mostly due to the vastly increased accessibility to care it provides. This accessibility is enhanced in several ways.

Geography — while patients in major metropolitan areas have access to a variety of specialists and sub-specialists within a reasonable distance, this simply is not the case for rural and less densely populated areas. With increased buy-in for telehealth as a service delivery method by insurers, governmental/regulatory authorities and healthcare consumers, the opportunities for specialized care can be expanded to an entire state, and depending on the healthcare specialty and applicable regulations, could expand the options to out-of-state providers as well. At no other time in our history has the consumer had this much power of choice when selecting a provider who is right for them. No longer are we limited by geography.

Transportation, Caregiving and Work Obligations — the ability to receive high quality healthcare from the comfort of one’s home or office also significantly increases accessibility by removing the barriers of lack of reliable transportation to/from appointments, allowing caregivers to participate in appointments without leaving the home and acquiring/paying for help to watch children or dependent adults, and allows individuals to find a way to schedule appointments without dedicating multiple hours of a workday to traveling to/from appointments. For example, I have met with patients on their lunch hour when they are sitting at their desk or in an employee break room. As long as the patient can secure a private location with a closed door, they can have their session. The accessibility of telehealth alone has been a significant factor for many of my patients seeking therapy for the first time in the past year. Patients who have never been able to fit therapy into their lives prior to COVID are now finding a way to prioritize their mental health, in a way that simply was not possible before.

Let’s zoom in a bit. Many tools have been developed to help facilitate Telehealth. In your personal experiences which tools have been most effective in helping to replicate the benefits of being together in the same space?

I primarily use Zoom as my platform for video teleconferencing with patients, and there are several features I find really helpful. In the beginning of therapy there is a lot of teaching, also known as psychoeducation, that is beneficial in building the patient’s understanding of themselves and the connections between their emotions and behaviors. Therefore, in a normal office situation, I often use a dry erase board, as well as worksheets/handouts, and even short videos to visually illustrate and start to practice some of these concepts and skills. So to approximate this in a virtual setting I use the Zoom features of the whiteboard, as well as screen-sharing to carry out these same functions pretty closely to the way I would have done it in person. Also, in conducting group therapy, the breakout room function has a multitude of benefits including breaking the group into dyads or triads for therapeutic exercises — and this can also allow me the opportunity to speak to a patient privately if I notice they are struggling in the group.

If you could design the perfect Telehealth feature or system to help your patients, what would it be?

Advancements in the technology are being made all the time — and while some of the things on my “wishlist” already exist, they are not necessarily accessible to all patients. Because my specialty is working with eating disorders, there are several biometric variables that are important for me to track including weight, blood pressure and pulse. While there are methods to obtain each of these metrics, having a device that could capture and report all of the relevant metrics directly to the provider would be very helpful. Additionally, because capturing weight is a very sensitive issue for patients with eating disorders, this “perfect” feature would be able to capture weight in a way that is accurate, could not be manipulated and could be “blinded” to the patient — meaning the weight is only visible and reported to the healthcare provider.

Are there things that you wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office?

I wish patients knew the level of intentionality required around engaging in the session is higher for both the patient and the provider when building a relationship virtually. I am a strong believer that genuine, meaningful and mutually empathic relationships can be developed in virtual setting, but it requires increased effort (and stamina) from both participants.

The technology is rapidly evolving and new tools like VR, AR, and Mixed Reality are being developed to help bring people together in a shared virtual space. Is there any technology coming down the pipeline that excites you?

Well the ones you just mentioned there are pretty exciting themselves. For the type of work I do, VR technologies could provide an opportunity to approximate some of the exposure therapy exercises that can be very helpful for a variety of anxiety-based conditions, such as phobias and eating disorders. For example, a common fear for some individuals with eating disorders might be eating in restaurants where other people can see them eating. With VR technology, I can have a patient practice this by eating a meal while wearing VR goggles with a busy restaurant scene. Because exposure therapy involves taking graduated steps towards the feared situations, this could be a great step before “the real thing” or could approximate real-life exposure exercises when the feared event is not safe or achievable.

Is there a part of this future vision that concerns you? Can you explain?

While being able to receive health and mental health services from the safety and comfort of your own home has SO MANY benefits … sometimes it can become TOO comfortable. For example, individuals who struggle with social anxiety or agoraphobia (which can include the fear of leaving one’s home) may find it less threatening and anxiety-provoking to utilize telehealth services. On the surface this is a good thing, as healthcare becomes accessible to those who might otherwise avoid it; however, this also does not provide those same individuals to have opportunities to challenge those same fears and could reinforce their avoidance of social situations.

Ok wonderful. We are nearly done. Here is our last “meaty” question. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I cannot emphasize enough how incredibly consequential it is that we now are *starting* to have the capability to provide a range of healthcare and mental healthcare services virtually. Access to care due to a wide range of barriers is a long-standing and significant issue that has long left individuals from marginalized populations without viable options to receive quality care due to cost/financial issues/lack of insurance coverage, lack of transportation, lack of availability of specialized healthcare resources in rural or low-income communities, etc. So there is still much work to do to increase the financial accessibility (e.g., healthcare reform, infrastructure plans that include bringing broadband to underserved communities) of these services, but the technology and broad community desire to do so is getting us much closer than we’ve ever been before.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Readers can learn more about The Renfrew Center on our website, www.renfrewcenter.com. They can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @renfrewcenter.