Dr. Maya Rajesh of Mayika Naturals: “Do with love and not for love”

The world is your reflection: It’s been always conveyed that to be a loving, caring and nurturing person, you shouldn’t care for yourself. I only realized that what we give our self that only we can give others also. The more I love and honor myself, the more I will be able to love and honor others too.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr.Maya Rajesh.

Dr Maya Rajesh , Founder & CEO of Mayika Naturals. The inaugural lineup of MAYIKA has three products, one each for women, children and professionals — each blended for its own purposes! When it comes to the creation of essential oils, Dr Maya relies on the scientifically proven fact that smells balance certain brain hormones, activate some parts of the brain, thereby affecting our moods, thought process and energy levels.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I entered the world of essential oil-based product line in the year of 2017. Prior to that I was involved with, which I currently practice also, many roles such as Assistant Professor of Life Sciences, a renowned wellness counsellor, mentor and a coach to many young people around the world, Aura Reader, and a decipherer of chakras and energy, apart from being a mother of two teenagers! I had completed doctoral program (PhD) in essential oils and their biochemistry in 2006. I launched MAYIKA NATURALS after 15 years of my research for a reason — to help enhance the mindfulness of people around the globe by the extensive research backed knowledge and experience in understanding of the nature and its healing capabilities.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

The most interesting/inspirational story happened with my friend’s 80 year old mother. I had sent HappyHer essential oil to my friend, which she has shared with her mother. One day, my friend sent me a video of her mother using HappyHer and telling affirmations for the day. The smile on her mother’s face and her positive grace is the best reward I’ve gained since I started Mayika Naturals. This incident taught me that I am on the right path.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Mayika Naturals is a unique product. It’s neither a cosmetic nor a medical product. It’s a product for mental, health and overall enhancement of each user. The effect of the product is different from person to person. The biggest mistake I did was not to convey the message clearly to the customers and prospective customers.

I didn’t realize the mistake for days, and finally sorted this. We are conveying the accurate lessons through our social media pages on these days.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’ve received many supports and blessings from the conceptualization and implementation of Mayika Naturals. I would like to share the most important story out of them. My husband, Rajesh introduced me to Redikall learning at a time when I had left my role as an Assistant Professor.

During the Mind Mastery and Redikall classes lead by Dr PP Vijayan and Dr. Jiji Vijayan respectively. Iit was Dr PP Vijayan who suggested the idea of essential oils for healing. The seed of idea for the magic formula of Mayika Naturals started from there.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

We rely on the scientifically proven fact that smells balance certain brain hormones, activate some parts of the brain, thereby affecting our moods, thought process and energy levels.

Each of MAYIKA oils is a reflection of my reliance on the science of aromatherapy. The essential oil blends, along with the affirmative statements that would go out with the products will help all rethink their thoughts into a positive direction.

An enhanced individual is a positive contribution to the better society and to the world as well.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Do with love and not for love Whatever you give yourself, you get it from surroundings. Others seem to have a profound influence on you, but in reality you have the complete control on yourself. No one can let you down unless you let yourself down. For me there are no ‘good or bad’ experiences, but there are only ‘good and empowering experiences’.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

The vision of Mayika Naturals is to spread love and light to everyone. Mostly, people from the age of 20 to 60 are more conscious of wellness these days. Our movement would be to enlighten wellbeing of the generations, the physical and psychological wellbeing of the people.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me before I Started” and why?

Believe in yourself and follow your heart: I had hesitated to follow my passion for a long time considering the opinion of others. I got the courage to start Mayika Naturals only after attending the first Redikall coaching as mentioned above. Recognize your inner potential: I was a professional as well as a homemaker. Both roles demanded multi-tasking and still I used to feel not enough competent. Later, once I started realizing the power I had or still have for these multiple roles, it was a liberating experience. You’re the creator of your circumstances: There’s a popular saying as ‘victim of circumstances’. I later realized that the Universe can change around as per your thoughts. The world is your reflection: It’s been always conveyed that to be a loving, caring and nurturing person, you shouldn’t care for yourself. I only realized that what we give our self that only we can give others also. The more I love and honor myself, the more I will be able to love and honour others too. We should always act out of love: The most common mistake when you start a business is the fear or restriction of the failure. I learnt that once we do our work out of pure love, it’s quite empowering and liberating.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

I would say veganism and mental health at present.

Our products are 100% prepared from plant extracts that retain the natural smell and flavor. We’ve never did an experiment on any of the animals or used animal products. We do believe that nothing should be harmed for the betterment of our lives.

As for the mental health, mind is the creator of life. Once, the innate potential of human mind is tapped, there is only positive developments in life. This is one of the most powerful facts that, unfortunately, most of us are not exposed to. Positive thoughts attract positive energy (high vibrational energy such as love and gratitude), and by the same token, negative thoughts negative energy (low vibrational energy such as fear and guilt). Several persons have testified to the validity of this law. Thus, the moral of this is that we should always have positive thoughts.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dr.mayarajesh/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maya.rajesh.9887