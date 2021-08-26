Dr. Mary Kovach Is Helping To Change Our World: “Be your best you”

Be your best you. There’s literally only one person with your genetic code and your experiences. You have so much to offer; be your best you every day.

As part of my series about “authors who are making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Mary Kovach, Ph.D. (aka Dr. K- The Management Professor).

Dr. Mary Kovach is an associate professor with 15 years of undergraduate teaching experience. She earned her Ph.D. from Miami University, an MBA from Cleveland State University, and a Bachelor’s degree from Baldwin Wallace University. Additionally, she earned a LEAN Six Sigma black belt (LSSBB) certification as well as multiple Agile certifications.

Dr. Kovach had 15 years of demonstrated career growth and management awards at Fortune 500 companies, mostly managing global business units around the world and leading projects from inception to completion.

Furthermore, Dr. Kovach is published in various scholarly journals, magazines, and is a regular contributor to Italy USA Magazine and In the Limelight magazine, for which she also serves as the Assistant Executive Editor. She is also a blind peer reviewer to a variety of scholarly/academic journals and received a variety of awards. In addition to her show “ROCKSTAR Manager” on the In the Limelight network, Dr. Kovach has her own YouTube channel (Dr. K — The Management Professor) to view the show there as well.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in Cleveland, Ohio in an Italian household where family was very important. My father was a firefighter and my mother was an elementary school secretary. My grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins were always a part of our lives. One of the many blessings I had was that my three siblings and I always enjoyed a homemade family dinner. My sister and I played volleyball all of the time with each other and our friends, and decades later, I remain good friends with women who were in my kindergarten class!

When you were younger, was there a book that you read that inspired you to take action or changed your life? Can you share a story about that?

I don’t know if there was a book, but I remember seeing an infomercial about orphaned children when I was in my teens. When I got my first job in high school, I signed up to become a sponsor and exchanged letters with a girl from El Salvador. Years later and in the late 2000s, I partnered with Back2Back Ministries and sponsored most of the girls who lived in a children’s home in Mexico. I was blessed to visit them 2–3 times a year for many years, spending about a week each trip. I was able to hear their stories and build amazing relationships with each of them. One of my favorite things we shared, was that they called me their “madrina,” which means “Godmother.” Traditionally, this role would be for a relative within the child’s family. In this case, it wasn’t possible. I didn’t look anything like them, so when we would tell people that I was their madrina (e.g. when we would go get groceries or a haircut) the look we received was priceless. It was always one of confusion, and often times the other person would look at me and ask if it was true. I would say “si, por supuesto!” which translates to “yes, of course!” Then I’d look at my girls, and we would laugh about it all day!! ☺

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

When I was in my mid-20s, I had a job that required me to travel and work with high-profile clients. On my first trip, I remembered the General Manager of my region prepped me for the visit (background information, expected itinerary, etc.), but he wished me “good luck” several times. I just thanked him but never asked why. When I arrived for my meeting, I was introduced to the gentleman who I expected to meet. He opened with a rant about everything my organization was doing wrong — all before I sat down. Then he wrote the name of his organization on the whiteboard with my organization’s name next to it. As though he was keeping score, he put a tick mark under his organization’s name. Then he started repeating all of the issues he had with my organization and proceeded to add more tick marks. He got really fired up and asked me (clearly a green and unassuming new professional) what I was going to do about it. I kindly stated, “Sir, I believe that’s why they hired me. Now let’s get started.” I got out my laptop and started asking him questions. He laughed, sat down, and we got to work. I followed up weekly on his issues until they were resolved. We developed a great relationship and as a result, my role evolved to include working with top executives who needed issues resolved throughout the duration of my time with that organization.

Can you describe how you aim to make a significant social impact with your book?

The content I present is based on my academic and corporate business management experience. I teach similar material in my undergraduate courses. Providing the content in multiple formats (book, podcast, and video) delivers a greater opportunity for both accessibility and affordability. The theories are the same, but the audience can vary from high school to graduate courses, private to homeschooling, and from any socioeconomic background.

Can you share with us the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

I have a chapter on servant leadership and use Mother Cabrini as an example. By today’s standards, she would be an absolute rockstar manager. She fought gender barriers, ethnic bias, socioeconomic difficulties, and religious judgment all while getting the job done. Despite her obstacles, she founded sixty-seven charities for immigrants including hospitals, orphanages, and schools. She dedicated her life to helping others create better lives for themselves. Servant leadership is putting the interest of others in front of your own and making a difference for the betterment of someone else. No wonder she was named a saint in the Catholic Church!

What was the “aha moment” or series of events that made you decide to bring your message to the greater world? Can you share a story about that?

Actually, I was pursued to create a show on Binge Network to share some of the content that I provide in the book. As I continued to prepare for the show, I learned how easy it was to turn the video into an audio file. Thus, creating a podcast. Then I thought I could build upon my articles published in academic journals and put them into an easy-to-read book, and the book was written. This turnaround all happened in a matter of 3–4 months, so it was a pretty intense project. Now, I’m really excited about the entire “ROCKSTAR Manager” multi-media package!

Without sharing specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

At this time, I believe the book is too new (it just came out) to have any stories, but I’m excited to see what the impact will be!

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Textbooks for my undergraduate courses can run upwards of 300 dollars plus any additional software needed for class. This book, “ROCKSTAR Manager: From Theory to Practice” takes topics discussed in business management and related courses, coupled with research from my double-blind peer-reviewed scholarly articles and 15 years managing global business units at Fortune 500 companies, and provides simplified material for 24.95 dollars. Regardless of your background, this is something everyone can afford. I don’t get paid for my countless hours of research, article preparation, and journal publication, however, textbooks use scholarly research as the basis for their content. It feels like a similar situation where college athletes don’t get paid but the schools can profit from their names and performance as athletes. I understand that’s changing now.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

I discuss multiple styles of leadership in my book! I think everyone is wired differently and everyone has the capacity to thrive in different environments. You don’t have to hold a top position in an organization to be a leader; you could be a go-to resource on a team. From servant leadership to transformational leadership to situational leadership, each leadership style requires followers. Most people who follow are inspired and share a similar belief. From a social impact standpoint, leaders often present a new, appealing message that engages and motivates people from the current situation to a future state.

What are your “5 things” I wish someone told me when I first started” and why.

Actually, these are five things that I tell my students in face-to-face classes at the end of every semester. I think they are helpful for any phase of life.

Be your best you. There’s literally only one person with your genetic code and your experiences. You have so much to offer; be your best you every day. Make good decisions. If you want to do adult things, you need to be prepared for adult consequences. Make good decisions; they will impact the rest of your life. Understand how to manage your finances at an early age. Setting a solid foundation will give you more room for opportunity in the future. There’s a big difference between wants and needs; be careful of the habits you create. Work so your reputation precedes you. Deliver quality output on time and on budget. Don’t be intimidated when presented with new opportunities. It means you’re doing something right!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My Nonna always shared her life lessons with us — not just family, but everyone! I’m not sure which was my favorite to hear, but some I like include:

“Life is a vacation. Nobody knows how short or how long, but enjoy today. Tomorrow isn’t promised to anyone.”

“Always save your money.”

“Respect the elderly. One day you will be old too.”

“Chew your food, and enjoy every bite.”

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

If I may, there are a few people I would like to enjoy a nice meal with, to thank. First, Rocco DiSpirito who was kind enough to write the Foreword for my book. In addition to celebrating his Italian heritage in so many honorable ways and his amazing skills in the kitchen, he is a James Beard Foundation Award winner and built a successful brand around his expertise. During the pandemic, he opened a pop-up restaurant for 6 weeks (in addition to other initiatives) to raise funds for City Harvest in New York City.

Second on my list is Andrew Cotto, an award-winning author, who provided insight and connections throughout the process of writing the book. During the pandemic, he wrote various articles raising awareness about the restaurants in peril in New York City. Furthermore, he volunteered his time and expertise with the Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America, including serving as a host on “OSDIA Interviews LIVE.”

Lastly, I would love to sit down for a meal with a beautiful young woman who I’ve sponsored through Back2Back Ministries for nearly a decade. She lives in India and is studying to be a doctor. She lives among other girls her age who come from challenging circumstances but are focused on making the world a better place. Her heart, passion, and drive are a light to this world. Her name is Bindu.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I’m excited to create this multi-media platform of content. The book, “ROCKSTAR Manager: From Theory to Practice” can be purchased exclusively from Barnes and Noble, or you can subscribe to my YouTube channel “Dr. K The Management Professor” which includes a ROCKSTAR Manager playlist. You can also listen to my “ROCKSTAR Manager” podcast on any of the following platforms: Spotify, Anchor, Breaker, Google Podcasts, Pocket Casts, and Radio Public. Lastly, the ROCKSTAR Manager show can be seen on the In the Limelight channel on Binge Network!

