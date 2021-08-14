Dr. Mary Ann V. Mercer: “Patterns You Can Learn from Resilient and Hardy People”

Resilient people know how to superbly handle problems and hard times. The trait of resilience means you are better able to cope with difficult times, challenges and unexpected events. This means you not only cope better — but you also find a way to resolve it. Resilient people seem to naturally draw on past experiences, and as a result. they learn how to overcome their current situations. They have survived adversities in the past and lean on the lessons they learned to overcome problems.

Hardiness is the process of adapting well in the face of adversity, tragedy, and ongoing stress in various areas of their lives. According to the American Psychological Association, resilience involves rebounding from difficult experiences. Doing this also can result in profound personal growth for the individual. ‘While adverse events can be painful and difficult, they don’t have to determine the outcome of your entire life. They understand that there are many aspects of their life they can control and change.’ Becoming more resilient not only helps you get through difficult circumstances, but it also empowers you to grow and improve your life.

The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce, or the loss of a job.

Coping with change can be traumatic as it often affects every part of our lives.

How do you deal with loss or change in your life? What coping strategies can you use? Do you ignore them and just push through, or do you use specific techniques?

In this series called “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change” we are interviewing successful people who were able to heal after a difficult life change such as the loss of a loved one, loss of a job, or other personal hardships. We are also talking to Wellness experts, Therapists, and Mental Health Professionals who can share lessons from their experience and research.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing

Dr. Mary Ann V. Mercer, Psy.D.

Mary Ann V. Mercer, Psy.D., is a Psychologist & Intensive Coaching™ co-creator at PositiveLifeAnswers.com. Mercer authored many books, including her new book, “Bouncing Back from Difficult Times”. She often appears on TV & Radio — including Oprah!

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Here is the story of my life I revealed in my books. I call it the ‘Victoria story’:

Throughout her life, people continually called Victoria names. As a baby, Victoria fell down a basement flight of stairs and was injured. Physicians told Victoria’s parents she was slightly “damaged.”

Throughout grammar school, Victoria had difficulty with academics. Victoria’s teachers called her parents and told them she was “slow.” The teachers even put Victoria in the ‘slow learning group.” Victoria felt humiliated, plus she also fell behind academically throughout grammar school.

In high school, Victoria still had difficulty with academics. Starting freshman year, she began to hang around with popular students, who also were troublemakers. Her teachers called her parents, and said Victoria was “troubled and delinquent.” Victoria would hang around what she thought were ‘cool’ students, but it contributed to her getting in trouble.

In her senior year of high school, Victoria met a teacher who somehow felt the potential in Victoria and helped her become interested in learning. This teacher was incredibly supportive and gave her creative assignments at first and gradually ones with more challenges. They often talked after class. Victoria suddenly became excited about the assignments given to her and worked hard on them. She and her teacher were proud of her work. Her teacher was an optimistic role-model and encouraged her.

Soon, Victoria decided she wanted to go to college. In a meeting with her guidance counselor, the counselor exclaimed, “You are not college material. And with your grades and student ranking, no 4-year college will accept you!” Victoria’s heart sank, and she left her office in tears.

To this day, quite a few years later, people still call Victoria names. Today, they continually call her “Doctor” — Dr. Mary Ann Victoria Mercer — this book’s author (yes that is me).

I will discuss how I transformed my life and created a life I desired.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite quote comes from the bible, Mark 9:23: “If you can believe, all things are possible”.

I had faith — as demonstrated in the “Victoria Story”. ‘If you have faith as small as a muster seed — nothing shall be impossible to you.’ These quotes were my beliefs and guided my life. Even as a child I felt deep down inside of me that I was going to do great things in my life.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

The key is that even with many potential obstacles and difficulties in my life, I remained an optimistic person deep down in my heart. I often dreamed of a better life than what my grandparents and parents experienced which was a struggle for them. I loved my family however I did not want to live a life full of struggles.

In brief, an optimistic person

+ possesses a clear vision of an exciting, meaningful life

+ works on goals to help progress toward his or her exciting vision

+ has “Can-Do” attitude and takes high levels of self-responsibility for their life

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

In my experience and research for my books, I have found that there are two types of Individuals who overcome and grow thru difficult times. There are two types on individuals who overcome and grow through challenges, namely they are Resilient and Optimistic people; I spoke of alittle about optimism in my previous example.

There are key behaviors, traits and habits that are crucial to bouncing back from difficult times. Even if you were not born that way, you can learn specific patterns from resilient, hopeful, and optimistic people. These are the individuals who leapt out of these hard times

Patterns You Can Learn from Resilient and Hardy People:

Resilient people know how to superbly handle problems and hard times. The trait of resilience means you are better able to cope with difficult times, challenges and unexpected events. This means you not only cope better — but you also find a way to resolve it. Resilient people seem to naturally draw on past experiences, and as a result. they learn how to overcome their current situations. They have survived adversities in the past and lean on the lessons they learned to overcome problems.

Hardiness is the process of adapting well in the face of adversity, tragedy, and ongoing stress in various areas of their lives. According to the American Psychological Association, resilience involves rebounding from difficult experiences. Doing this also can result in profound personal growth for the individual. ‘While adverse events can be painful and difficult, they don’t have to determine the outcome of your entire life. They understand that there are many aspects of their life they can control and change.’ Becoming more resilient not only helps you get through difficult circumstances, but it also empowers you to grow and improve your life.

Importantly, resilience involves certain behaviors, thoughts and actions that anyone can learn and develop. They have some skills similar to optimistic people — and you can also learn from both of them.

Key Traits & Ways You Can Become Hardier to get thru difficulties:

+ Acceptance of the Situation

Resilient people tend to practice acceptance of a situation. They don’t deny there is a crisis. However, they accept the situation facing them instead of fighting it. They confidently appear to understand and accept their reactions to it. They face the uncertainty and feelings of uneasiness or worries. However, they do not get stuck there, and they understand the need to let go and move on.

+ Accept Need to Make Changes

Resilient and optimistic people know they cannot always control all events or circumstances surrounding them. However, they know they can choose and control how they react. They will not deny the situation and their feelings, but they appear to know they need to move on and do something about it. They focus on the aspects of the situation that are under their control which makes them more able to weather almost any storm. From there, they go into a problem-solving mode to figure out what are the options and steps they can take.

+ Adaptability & Flexibility

Along with acceptance and knowing they need to take some type of action; resilient and optimistic people are adaptable and flexible. They bend and will not let difficult times break them. They are flexible to make a shift or change in the mist of challenges. They display skills of adaptability and not inflexibility.

Overall, what you can learn from them is that they deal with their reactions and accept the situation challenging them. They acknowledge the need to change their position in a flexible and adaptive manner. This includes changing their expectations and plans for their lives.

+ Problem-solving

Remember this rule: Pessimistic, depressed people focus on complaining. Optimistic, happy people focus on solving

It really is that simple. People who come to me for Intensive Life Coaching™ sessions, usually walk into my office complaining, moaning, and groaning (while slouching, sounding down, and using negative words and outlook on life). Within two minutes, I usually say something like, “I know that situation is difficult for you. What’s your possible solution?” They typically say, “I don’t know.” Then, I asked them a second time and they respond, “I don’t know.” Finally. I asked them a third time, and they slowly and more seriously say, “I don’t know.”

After that, I give them the ‘Rule of 3’, which means they can only say “I don’t know” three times in a session. They look at me shocked at first and then they smile or laugh. They usually say no one ever said that to them before when looking for help.

This immediately breaks their helpless “I DK” pattern. As a result, they dramatically redirect their energy and focus on solving a problem, rather than complaining or acting helpless about it. Suddenly, tough problems or challenges in their life become more approachable and solvable.

Advice: The next time you find yourself complaining, stop yourself in your tracks. Say to yourself, “What’s my possible solution?” Watch for your “I DK’ responses. Doing this puts you on the road to Optimism. For example, you could focus on complaining. Or you could focus on solutions.

You could focus on drawbacks. Or you could focus on opportunities. You could feel tense. Or you could feel confident about your ability to figure out what you will do.

+ Problems don’t last forever

Those who cope and move on tell themselves that the problem will pass and don’t begin to tell a story that this will last forever. They focus on what they can do, the parts they can control which is their reactions to the situation. They all know deep inside those problems will pass yet they take actions to figure out what they can do in the meantime.

Let’s discuss this in more specific terms. After the dust settles, what coping mechanisms would you suggest dealing with the pain of the loss or change?

There are times and situations when difficult times arrive because of what the individual does in their lives. For example, being irresponsible, being stuck in blaming others, unresolved anger and constantly giving up or looking for the easy way out of situations. These unhappy and unproductive people avoid taking full responsibility for their lives, actions, thoughts, and feelings. They often resort to some irresponsible behaviors. They

> want, demand, expect and manipulate others to take care of them

> they spend much brainpower, energy and time searching for free giveaways

> blame all sorts of people and situations for their predicaments

It is a bad habit that I call ‘irresponsible-it is.’ These types of individuals who fail in many arenas of life — often blame other people — and sometimes themselves. They blame other people as the source their difficulties. These may include parents, teachers, siblings, neighbors, friends, enemies, colleagues, and anyone else they can think of blaming for any affront.

Another focus of blame they emanate is on themselves. Blaming yourself. You can chastise yourself for all sorts of possible faults. Perhaps you are too old, too young, too tall, too short, too skinny or large, uneducated, or manifest a million other defects. At some point, people who lead optimistic lives decided to cut loose from what I call, ‘Agony Anchors,’ and sail forward. At some point you need to stop ruminating about it and move on. However, it is often a task that appears difficult to accomplish without help or guidance. This book offers you what to do.

Research on optimistic people — who have an Internal Locus of Control — find that they take responsibility for their lives and therefore are joyful or happy. However, it is found that pessimistic people — who have an External Locus of Control and blame others — experience depression, worry and tension, hopelessness, setbacks, and frustration. Experiencing these reactions can create a downward spiral of despair and emotional turmoil. It is like a snowball rolling downhill, picking up more snow and velocity until it finally smacks into a tree at the bottom of the hill. Such may be the fate of someone who does not lift himself or herself out of pessimism and into optimism.

Reactivity is a word to describe an External Locus of Control individual’s response to problems. Emotional reactions to problems that keep you stuck include anger, self-pity, worry, and fears. When you hold on and staying stuck in these feelings, they further anchor you down, making it difficult to rise above your problems.

It is important to understand that difficulties you hold onto further deplete your mood and health. If not dealt with. they leave you feeling overwhelmed, anxious and depressed. It leaves you feelings aimless and uncertain what to do to move on. As a result, you will further struggle and suffer.

Self-defeating thoughts and habits include complaining, blaming, and dwelling on problems. These harmful thought patterns and habits make it difficult to cope during difficult times. We discussed how emotional reactions to problems keep you stuck, such as anger, self-pity, worry, fears and blaming others. When you hold on to these feelings, they further anchor you down, making it difficult to rise above your problems. They contribute to self-defeating thoughts, habits and behaviors that keep you from rising above and overcoming your problems.

Some people, on the other hand, believe that difficult times all serve a purpose for us if we take time to learn from them and the story we develop about them. Troubled times, disappointments, even trauma and pain can help you learn and grow if you welcome them into your awareness and consciousness to learn from them. Difficult times themselves teach us lessons, guide us, and help us learn valuable life lessons that can only be taught to us at that time — or in that manner.

How can one learn to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

Aside from letting go, what can one do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

Aside from the idea of letting go there are what I call Agony Anchors that keep you stuck. This position makes it difficult to learn, grow and move on from problems and life difficulties.

Get Rid of Agony Anchors that Hold You Back

Imagine a ship trying to sail. But the captain does not bother to pull up its anchor. That holds the ship back. It cannot go anywhere. You are the “captain” in your own life. It is hard — if not impossible — to get anywhere in your life if you do not cut your anchors loose. Most people’s anchors are what I call “Agony Anchors.” These emotional anchors are like continually listening to harsh recordings that hurt your head. Many people habitually use Agony Anchors to make sure they do not improve their lives. The most common agony anchor is ‘blaming’. Here are a couple of types:

Blaming Others:

They blame other people for their difficulties. These can include parents, teachers, siblings, neighbors, friends, enemies, colleagues, and anyone else they can think of blaming for any affront. When these people bothered you, it probably was appropriate to cringe. However, at some point you need to stop ruminating about it and move on.

Blaming Yourself:

Another focus of blame is on yourself. You can chastise yourself for all sorts of possible faults. Perhaps you are too old, too young, too tall, too short, too skinny, too large, too educated, to uneducated, or manifest a million other defects. Again, at some point, people who lead optimistic lives cut loose these agony anchors and sail forward.

How can one eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? The answer is yes, they can make that shift once release these anchors that keep them stuck.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I started what is called “Optimism Month’, during the month of March. I would love to take that idea and teach the principles we discussed today and in my book on a much larger outreach and audience in these troubling and difficult times — as the title of my new book say, “Bouncing Back from Difficult Times”.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Dalai Lama.

I met many interesting people in my life and had the opportunity to work with two mentors in my life. Dalai Lama would be my next wish. I understand he just did a video chat about ‘Creating a Happier World’. I have not seen it yet. I would like to speak with him about how to help this current state of suffering in the world and heal it. His wisdom on this issue is so important in today’s state of uncertainly.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

They can reach me at www.PositiveLifeAnswers.com

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!