Dr. Mary Ann V. Mercer: “Disconnect from toxic people”

Let me tell you my story. This is the story of my life as I revealed in my speeches and books. I call it the ‘Victoria story’:

Throughout her life, people continually called Victoria names. As a baby, Victoria fell down a basement flight of stairs and was injured. Physicians told Victoria’s parents she was slightly “damaged.”

Throughout grammar school, Victoria had difficulty with academics. Victoria’s teachers called her parents and told them she was “slow.” The teachers even put Victoria in the ‘slow learning group.” Victoria felt humiliated, plus she also fell behind academically throughout grammar school.

In high school, Victoria still had difficulty with academics. Starting freshman year, she began to hang around with popular students, who also were troublemakers. Her teachers called her parents, and said Victoria was “troubled and delinquent.” Victoria would hang around what she thought were ‘cool’ students, but it contributed to her getting in trouble.

In her senior year of high school, Victoria met a teacher who somehow felt the potential in Victoria and helped her become interested in learning. This teacher was incredibly supportive and gave her creative assignments at first and gradually ones with more challenges. They often talked after class. Victoria suddenly became excited about the assignments given to her and worked hard on them. She and her teacher were proud of her work. Her teacher was an optimistic role-model and encouraged her.

Soon, Victoria decided she wanted to go to college. In a meeting with her guidance counselor, the counselor exclaimed, “You are not college material. And with your grades and student ranking, no 4-year college will accept you!” Victoria’s heart sank, and she left her office in tears.

To this day, quite a few years later, people still call Victoria names. Today, they continually call her “Doctor” — Dr. Mary Ann Victoria Mercer. Yes, this is me!

I truly felt my purpose in life was to make an impact on others and inspire them to create the life they dreamed about. Overall, my goal for readers and those I work with is to transform the quality of their life and help create the life they desire. This became my tag line on my self-improvement website.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Deep in my heart even in my high school years I felt a calling to ‘help people’. In college I met my first mentor, Dr. Stan Martindale. I worked as his research assistant at the university.

Dr. Martindale made a great impact on my life and guided me to successfully reaching my goals in my life and career. I met Dr. Martindale via my older brother, Joe. My brother encouraged me,

influenced and guided me on my career path and many aspects of my life. They both have greatly helped me on my path in life.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Mistakes are learning experiences in my view. One interesting mistake I made was an attempt to start a business with a friend, who also worked with me at a hospital. So, a long story short, we were both very excited about what we were thinking and planning to do. However, we were way over our heads in which we had zero business experience at that time. We took a small business loan and did not understand fully all that went into this type of business. In addition, I was still working full-time in my job and was not able to focus enough time as my partner. They ended up not fully doing their part of the work in the business. It taught me a lot about trust and having a clear vision with specific steps to take to get to the final results.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

My favorite quote comes from the bible, Mark 9:23: “If you can believe, all things are possible”. I had faith as demonstrated in the “Victoria Story”. ‘If you have faith as small as a muster seed — nothing shall be impossible to you.’

These quotes were my beliefs and guided my life. Even as a child I felt deep down inside of me that I was going to do great things in my life. Along with faith you have to have a vision for your life. Therefore another quote I like is “Without a vision — the people will parish’.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I created what is called “Optimism Month’, which happens during the month of March. I want to take that idea and teach the principles we discussed today, and in my books, on a much larger outreach and audience in these troubling and difficult times — as the title of my new book say, “Bouncing Back from Difficult Times”. Right now, I’m creating a new workshop and retreat based on what I write about in my books. My plan is to hold these workshops/retreats to quickly help people create the life they desire and bounce back in their lives.

You are a successful business leader. Which three-character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

As explained earlier in my Life Story, I remained an optimistic person deep down in my heart. I often dreamed of a better life than what my grandparents and parents experienced. Life was a struggle and labor for them. I loved my parents and grandparents; however, I did not want to live a life full of struggles. I promised myself successful and amazing life. I would often daydream and also watch programs that played events my family could not attend such as ballet performances and plays. Some people called me a ‘daydreamer’. I was not just a daydreamer I was already visualizing my new life.

So, what are the character traits as a successful leader?

An optimistic person and someone like myself who overcame obstacles to build a successful business and personal life display the following traits. This is illustrated in my story above and comments. They

+ possesses a clear vision of an exciting, meaningful life

+ works on goals to help progress toward his or her exciting vision

+ has “Can-Do” attitude and takes high levels of self-responsibility for their life.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

I am a Clinical & Business Psychologist. I have worked many years with individuals and groups in many settings. In addition, I created and conducted workshops on Stress Management and Change that I have conducted for many years.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page.

How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

The American Psychological Association (which I am a member) and in my work and experiences over the years with stress and/or burnout, in summary, I would describe it as a state of exhaustion. It is a state of exhaustion on all levels such as mental, emotional, and physical. This extreme state of exhaustion happens when you chronically feel overwhelmed and unhappy in your circumstances of everyday life and work. This goes way beyond everyday type of stress we experience in our lives. In is in this state of being that leaves you feeling zero motivation to do anything, including taking care of yourself — which only makes you feel worse.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

The opposite of ‘burnout’ is feeling feel upbeat and enthused about life and yourself.

People who do not experience burnout I found start their day early and jump out of bed with an enthusiastic mood. How did they get to this point? They have found their passion and reason for life. It is important to find out what thrills you and you’ll find boundless new energy to jump out of bed and start the day with a great mood. People who have no energy in the morning or even during the day are really lost souls. They do not have a real reason to get out of bed each day. Finding your passion or what motivates you in life can turn you on each day, light your fire and boost your mood. And when life gets stressful, these people fall back on their purpose in life, problem solve their situation, and make solid choices and decisions.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance, and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

Research, along with my clinical experience reveals that unhappiness, pessimism and burnout leads mental health issues such as depression, worry and tension, hopelessness, plus setbacks and frustration. Experiencing these reactions can create a downward spiral of despair and emotional turmoil. It is like a snowball rolling downhill, picking up more snow and velocity until it finally smacks into a tree at the bottom of the hill. Such may be the fate of someone who does not lift himself or herself out of unhappiness, pessimism, and burnout into optimism. This is not to be taken lightly and it is not just ‘grin and bear it’ type of situation.

Burnout also leads to physical health problems. Research comparing happy and optimistic people with pessimistic and unhappy people shows that people with high levels of optimism are healthier and get well or heal faster than people who are pessimistic and unhappy. On the other hand, burned out, unhappy, stressed and pessimists people tend to get sick more often and take longer to get well or heal.

In general, it appears that much physical health or illness is an external symbol of our internal optimism or pessimism. Optimism tends to reveal itself in physical wellness. In contrast, pessimism and feeling burned out can rear its ugly head through disease, sickness, and even the common cold. In fact, studies have shown a significant relationship between negative feelings — such as anger, anxiety, stress, and depression — to frequent colds and headaches.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

Many reasons have been observed and researched as to the causes of burnout. They include the lack of social support or people who drain you, taking on more than one can handle at home, work, or school, along with poor self-care.

I have found in my work with people that the causes of burnout are the following:

1. Feeling of lack of control over your life

Research recently suggests that there is a link between lack of control and burnout.

Overall, a locus of control can be internal or external. This is the manner in which an individual views their life circumstances. An ‘Internal Locus of Control’ means an individual perceives they are in control of what happens in their lives. They believe that their attitudes and behavior create what they have in their life.

An ‘External Locus of Control’ means that an individual attributes what happens to them to external or outside factors that they can’t control — nor do anything about. They believe their lives are mainly controlled by random events and actions of other people. As a result — they feel helpless and defeated. Eventually they burnout and become angry and helpless. They tend to worry all the time. Worry is the #1 happiness and energy zapper which leads to burnout.

As you probably guessed, an ‘Internal Locus of Control’ is tied to greater resilience and strength. These individuals feel in-control of their lives and exhibit a “Can-Do” attitude. These are traits of resilient and optimistic people. We will touch on tips to help you feel ‘in-control’ next.

2. Feeling lack of control over your work or job. Plus, lack of work-life balance.

This includes many factors such as heavy and demanding workloads. In other words, trying to juggle overly heavy workloads is one of the prime causes of job or work burnout. Also, many people reported feeling burned out due to too much overtime or after-work hours demand. This problem became worse with the work at home changes we will experienced during and after the pandemic. The lines of work and home started to blur for many.

For many, control looks like the ability to affect workplace placements and decisions. It also included the ability to access essential job-related resources. It has been found that employees with more ‘perceived control’ are more likely to be engaged and become motivated in their work.

3. Lack of self-care

The lack of a well-rounded self-care routine is a key to stressing out. Self-care is an important way to protect yourself from ongoing stress and burnout. Most people I work with claim they have no time or are so’ busy’ they have no downtime. They feel time bankrupt. Here is where the viscous cycle of not making times for yourself and chronic stress leads to burnout if not stopped.

4. Lack of social support — such as from friends and family

Just like the lack of self-care, the lack of support from your family or friends makes life harder to bare. Someone once said the friend are like pillars that hold you up during difficult times. When family and friend become drainers instead of pillars the stress of life grows into a more serious state of being leaving individuals alone to cope with chronic stress. Loneliness is a big contributed to stress and burnout.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion.

What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?”

Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”.

I suggest the following techniques I developed to help readers deal with burnout and recover:

1. Pursue What You Love to Do, and It Will Light Your Fire

The best way to start your day and jump out of bed with an enthusiastic mood is to find your passion. Find out what thrills you and you’ll find boundless new energy to jump out of bed and start the day with a great mood. People who have no energy in the morning or even during the day are really lost souls. They do not have a real reason to get out of bed each day. Finding your passion or what thrills you in life can turn you on each day, light your fire and boost your mood. Find your vision for your life and evaluate your current situation to see if it aligns with what lights your fire and motivates you in life.

If it goes against what you discover it may be a time to make a change in your life.

2. Focus on What You Want & Not on What You Don’t Want

Worry is the #1 happiness and energy zapper. The fastest way to fill yourself with endless joy and energy is to stop worrying. How can you do that? Each time you have a negative thought, immediately switch it to a positive thought such as a solution to your woes. People who focus on solutions rather than problems are optimistic, happy and very high energy. Those so do not learn to solve their problems become even more stressed and eventually burn out.

3. Disconnect from toxic people

To become less stressed, happier, and more confident — avoid emotional vampires. Unhappy people allow “emotional vampires” to suck their positive feelings right out of their skulls. Emotional vampires include people who put you down, criticize or mock you, or sabotage your dreams and aspirations. Never let snipers or negative people shoot holes in your boat. These types of people drain the life out of you. Also disconnect from your TV set and start connecting with people. Make a fuss over friends, family and other people who buoy you up.

4. Bask in a list of your achievements

To counteract your dissatisfaction and negative thinking, draw up a list of your achievements. When you read your list, you are bound to feel excited and, importantly, wonder how you doubted yourself in the first place. Doing this helps you feel more confident to make decisions and take action regarding your life and work stress.

5. Look for solutions more than for problems

Get into the habit of searching for opportunities rather than for possible drawbacks. Remember, the favorite social gathering of complainers is a `whine-&-cheese’ party. Remember this rule: Pessimistic, depressed people focus on complaining. Optimistic, happy people focus on solving, Being a person who looks for solutions to their problems will feel more in-control of our life. Remember those who do not feel in control of their lives can’t cope with stress and eventually burnout.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

The best thing you can do for someone is to be there for them and encourage them to talk about how they are coping and feelings about it. Listen without judgement. Listening to them in a non-judgmental way is important so they feel support and understanding. Confronting the individual only adds fuel to the fire. Encouragement helps to open them up to talk with you and will lead to support and problem-solving together.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Employers need to do the following to resolve stress and burnout at work:

+ Meet & Problem-solve with your employees

It is important to make sure your employees’ voices are heard. As a manager, it’s your job to motivate and lead your employees. You can have group meetings periodically and also hold team-building sessions. These meetings help focus on both the positives and the negatives, as well as create ideas for improvement. It also serves to decrease feeling alone in their work and helps create a sense of connection to each other and you. In these meeting employers and managers can look at topics such as job goals and expectations, workloads, teamwork and possible need for changes.

I’ve heard companies say that they don’t have times for extra meetings to address burnout. However, employers and managers need to remember that burnout often can manifest in lower productivity, employee engagement and higher rates of absenteeism and turnover.

+ Employee Development

Sometimes employees are not a good match for the job position that they currently serve. They may be better suited for a different job at the company they work at. A simple but under-utilized method to help with ongoing stress and unhappiness is to assess the employee and discover other skills and talents they have that you have not explored. Use only job-related tests such as one I work with closely called, the “Abilities & Behavior Forecaster™ Test. Employers and their employee can logically discuss and explore what really motivates them and skills they are good at and see if there is a match at a different job within the company. It is that easy to find a solution. Remember dissatisfaction and job stress are major contributors to job burnout.

+Solutions to Work at Home Stress & Problems

Work at home during and even now during the pandemic have caused additional challenges and feelings of isolation and burnout. There is a lot of stories and initial research showing that burnout if now on the rise as we speak. It is import for managers and supervisor to schedule appointments with each employee. First, scheduling appointments with employees to check in with them shows you are serious about keeping communication flowing, even if you and employee are not in same location. It decreases feeling of isolation and lack of guidance. It also teaches the employee via appointments that the employee the need to keep to a schedule and boundaries at home.

+ Ask

Employers and manager need to ask employee about their personal fife and emotions.

Currently in this ‘Work from Home’ or remote working environment, many employees will appreciate being asked how they are doing. You can ask something like this: “Let’s talk about some non-work things. Overall, what’s going on with you?” Focus on what the employee is doing and emotionally feeling. Keep in mind, you may be the only person in the employee’s life who asks about their personal life, and listens with attitudes of caring, and encouragement.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

I consulted with a major restaurant chain to help their employees. We held a full day workshop on stress and burnout. During the session we got people into small groups to problem-solving and think about ways to help cope with their job demands and stress. This worked very well because they felt empowered by the exercises to find solutions and not just complain about it. Offering this to everyone made it less intimidating and gave the message that we hear you and we are trying to help you with this type of self-help event.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

Staying at a job that will never work out.

I tell people to welcome “Inspirational Dissatisfaction” about their life or their work and job.

One of the world’s most successful businesspeople is W. Clement Stone. He played a key role in actively promoting positive attitudes as a way of succeeding in life. In a book Stone wrote, he pointed out that a major difference between ordinary and extraordinary people is this: Extraordinary people cherish feeling “inspirational dissatisfaction.”

Successful people motivate themselves and feel inspired by craving to overcome what dissatisfies them. For instance, go-getters who experience “inspirational dissatisfaction” financially use that anxiety as a springboard to make a career move or more money. Or someone with “inspirational dissatisfaction” in relationships would use that discomfort to make social improvements. If you desire to overcome job or life stress and burn out and improve yourself, you must experience “inspirational dissatisfaction” — and take action to improve your lot in life.

Sometimes it is best to move on and not try to fix something that is not fixable or will change.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

As we touched on earlier, I would like to create more awareness. Example, I created what is called “Optimism Month’, which happens during the month of March. I want to take that idea and teach the principles we discussed today, and in my books, on a much larger outreach and audience in these troubling and difficult times — as the title of my new book say, “Bouncing Back from Difficult Times”. Right now, I’m creating a new workshop and retreat and my plan is to hold these workshops/retreats across the U.S. to quickly help people create the life they desire and bounce back in their lives.

