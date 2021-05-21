Dr. Martha Rodriguez of MMR Healthcare: “I wanted to take care of people”

When I think about changes that need to be made to improve the overall U.S. healthcare system, there are not five changes that immediately come to mind. Personally, there is one massive change that needs to be made, which is that we have to liberate data. As I have mentioned, I truly believe that the biggest issue in the healthcare system right now is the inability to use data and efficiently coordinate care, which is resulting in a massive duplication of effort (wasting time and money).

As a well-established primary care physician in Boynton Beach, Florida, Dr. Martha Rodriguez has sculpted a foundation of medicine that prioritizes coordination of care. As a child, Dr. Rodriguez knew this would be her life’s work. She earned her medical degree from the Universidad Central del Este, Dominican Republic, and completed her residency at Hackensack Medical Center, New Jersey in 1993. She went on to establish her private practice in 1997.

Currently, Dr. Rodriguez owns and operates her private practice at a state-of-the-art facility she has coined, MMR Healthcare. Her field of specialty is geriatric care and making patients’ golden years shine. MMR Healthcare has been PCMH recognized since 2014. In 2012, she co-founded one of the highest performing Accountable Care Organizations in the country and served as its Chairman of the Board until the end of 2016. With coordination of care at the frontlines of every patient visit, she works to ignite the path towards healthcare excellence.

Her other passion is leadership. She was the medical director of several skilled, assisted, and independent living facilities for many years. Including all the local facilities for Life Care, which included Harbour’s Edge and the Abbeys.

She is a graduate of the Palm Beach Medical Society Leadership Academy and currently enrolled in the American College of Physicians Leadership Academy.

She has been on the Board of Directors of the Palm Beach Medical Society for several years as well as part of the Executive Committee. Dr. Rodriguez also chairs the Women’s Council for the Medical Society.

She is a teacher for NSU College of Pharmacy where she is heavily involved in pharmacy students’ and residents’ training as well as research which has led to multiple publications with the University.

Outside of medicine, Dr. Rodriguez loves to spend time with her family and go to the beach. Her greatest pastime is playing with her first granddaughter.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I gave this question a lot of thought. It is very important to me that I do not just give the traditional generic response of “I wanted to take care of people.” While, yes of course, taking care of people is a huge motivator of my work, my passion comes from a greater mission.

My goal is very clear, and has been since I was a child: Leaders make things happen. Health is the biggest gift that we can ever receive as humans. Thus, my mission in life is to create a better world. I aim to do this through my work of taking care of people.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

This is a challenging question for me to contextualize, as it taps into defining leadership and the way we perceive the world. The best way to explain it is by sharing my thinking around the personal and professional growth I have gone through in my career. It was difficult for me to fully realize (and admit to myself) that in life there are two main categories of people: leaders and followers. I had to decide which one I wanted to be: a leader or a follower. This is an important concept to keep in mind, not only in business, but especially when taking care of patients. After many years as a physician, I see true leadership in this field is a mixture of both.

When I first started my practice, most of my patients were quick to agree with me, never questioning any of my suggestions. This made me feel like “the leader.” There were other patients who would bring a notebook or binder, write everything I said down and share studies or findings they discovered from their own research that sometimes would contradict my recommendation. They did not hesitate to question my advice. At first, I took this questioning as a threat, but as I grew and gained more experience as a physician, I realized the powerful beauty of this dialogue is a critical part of practicing medicine. When a patient leaves the office, there are many life factors that physicians are unaware of, and cannot control, making the patient the true leader of their own health.

Therefore, in order to achieve optimal health, patients need to be fully engaged. Physicians are the guide to support patients in their journey to achieve better health outcomes. With these realizations, I now love when patients are active listeners and have done their own research because it proves that they are invested in their own health, and we can work together to achieve better outcomes.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Leaving residency is a similar feeling to coming out of high school or college. All of a sudden you are in a place where you seem to have control of what happens, no longer under guidance of your parents or teachers. You are also highly impressionable. In my case, I blindly believed everything that was said to me. I did everything anyone told me to do without questioning it. It was not until I opened my own office that I realized how foolish I had been.

One of my first patients was a homeless man. He used to come to the office very consistently for any number of issues. At the end of each appointment I would leave him with a list of instructions on how to improve each issue he had surfaced. At the time, I truly believed he was doing everything I told him after he left my office, which I now realize, was probably naïve.

One time shortly after starting work with him, I went to see him in the emergency room and I overheard the nurses looking for stool cards that had been stolen. Stool cards are kept in the exam rooms and emergency rooms for nurses to preserve blood tests and other samples. This patient had taken every single stool card in the emergency room and sold them. To this day, I still have no idea what he was trying to accomplish, but it was one of the funniest experiences of my entire life. It also taught me not to assume that I know everything about a person or his/her activities simply because that person is my patient.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Since I opened my company, I have always prioritized quality over quantity. I never believed, even during the toughest times of my practice (when I could not pay my bills), that seeing more patients was better than seeing a smaller number of patients and providing higher quality care. I have carried this mentality throughout my career and it has made me extremely successful. In fact, I chose a payment model where I am compensated based on the quality of care rather than the number of patients seen. This not only helps achieve better outcomes for patients, but also helps my company see great financial success. It is a win, win.

With the value-of-care model my practice provides, I am able to invest in a number of essential services that most other providers do not offer. For example, one of my first big dreams after opening my own practice was being able to offer patients transportation to my office. After constantly thinking about ways to accomplish this and saving up the resources to do so, I finally decided to take action about 10 years ago. I bought two different vans and had them designed to be accessible for most all patients — to walk in, be lifted in or even ride in with a wheelchair. A key revelation from this experience was that when you do something well it can allow you to progress much faster. Ultimately, my top piece of advice to anyone, especially those looking to start their own practice, is to prioritize quality over quantity. At the end of the day this is really what makes money and creates the best patient experience.

What advice would you give to other healthcare leaders to help their team thrive?

The best advice I have for anyone looking to be a great healthcare leader is to avoid approaching situations with the mentality that you must be in charge. As physicians, we are only one piece of the puzzle. Healthcare is like a team sport, and the true leader on the team is the patient. Physicians are advisors who help guide patients through their health journey, and must embrace everything the patient brings to the table as an important piece of the puzzle. It may be difficult at first, but it is important to check your ego at the door, understanding that you are just a messenger whose job is to provide the recommendations for the patient to carry out.

According to this study cited by Newsweek, the U.S. healthcare system is ranked as the worst among high income nations. This seems shocking. Can you share with us 3–5 reasons why you think the U.S. is ranked so poorly?

Until healthcare systems can speak to each other, we will never progress. When someone gets pulled over, a police officer can immediately access any recorded information about you just from your license plate number, yet healthcare professionals do not have the same interoperable vision. This does not add up for me. For example, a Florida provider may not know that a patient had a CAT scan done in New York unless the patient tells them. It’s 2021, we need systems and electronic health records (EHRs) that can communicate with each other. The system will not go anywhere until interoperability succeeds. We all have to take responsibility for creating a truly interoperable system. This starts with healthcare leaders making the discussion on how to achieve true interoperability a top priority.

Another major issue is the inability to use data to coordinate care. For example, I have a patient in my office who has a heart rate of 30 and needs a pacemaker. I do not believe that I should just send a patient to the cardiologist and wait for the consult. It is my job to pick up the phone and call the cardiologist, letting them know that I am sending a patient to the hospital who needs a pacemaker so they can see the person quickly and send them home that night and I can follow up to see how everything went the next day. Until we coordinate care that tightly across specialties, healthcare in our country is never going to change.

The system also has to empower healthcare providers, so they can empower patients. Patients need to be educated. They need to understand that their role in their own care is not passive. Their role is at the center of the outcomes.

Finally, it is very important to streamline the number of regulations for healthcare providers. These regulations make providing care much more difficult. For example, while listening to a patient tell you a complex story about what is going on in his/her life, physicians have to worry about quality measures as well as other notifications and tasks to meet regulations, all while forming a treatment plan. This makes it very difficult to focus solely on the patient’s needs and outcomes. We have to streamline what is strictly necessary to better the patient’s health in a safe environment.

This transformation towards an interoperability-focused, digital-model is already beginning to take place in the U.S. healthcare system. When I first moved to Florida, I became the medical director of a company. Part of my job was to audit the company’s work. So every morning my office would be filled with charts up to the ceiling. Adopting eClinicalWorks’ EHR system made my job much easier, helping me navigate through all of the information. It truly changed my world — there is no question about it. To this day, I still work closely with eClinicalWorks on the development of their modules. They are very good at listening and adjusting their technology to fit the needs of their physician customers. The company has a tool called healow Insights, which has transformed the way we provide and deliver healthcare at my practice. Ultimately, the modules in eClinicalWorks’ EHR system keep me on track and allow me to focus on the patient, which is the most important thing for any practice.

You are a “healthcare insider”. If you had the power to make a change, can you share 5 changes that need to be made to improve the overall U.S. healthcare system? Please share a story or example for each.

When I think about changes that need to be made to improve the overall U.S. healthcare system, there are not five changes that immediately come to mind. Personally, there is one massive change that needs to be made, which is that we have to liberate data. As I have mentioned, I truly believe that the biggest issue in the healthcare system right now is the inability to use data and efficiently coordinate care, which is resulting in a massive duplication of effort (wasting time and money). For example, patients will get the same blood tests done by two different doctors two days a part, because the practices were not able to coordinate. Until we liberate data, and everyone can securely access it simultaneously, we will never be able to fix the healthcare system. In my opinion, liberating data would be the single most impactful and constructive change that we could ever make to the healthcare system.

It’s very nice to suggest changes, but what concrete steps would have to be completed to actually manifest these changes? What can a) individuals, b) corporations, c) communities and d) leaders do to help?

Everybody has to work together to recognize that we have the resources we need to make these changes. Now, it is just about doing it.

I see technology and computers as machines that aid us in our work as physicians. Ultimately, we have the control over these machines and need to figure out a way to have all of our systems talk to one another. That is the step that needs to be done. There also needs to be one cohesive database for corporations, physicians and all stakeholders to drop in information, review it, and analyze it as needed.

Believe me, we have made great progress. I have seen this progress specifically with eClinicalWorks. For instance, one of the biggest challenges we have is general vaccination. Up until recently, in order for me to confirm a patient’s shot history, a person from my medical center had to log into Florida Shots, view the information and then transfer the information into eClinicalWorks’ EHR system. Now, we can simply move the information directly into the vaccination chart in eClinicalWorks with the click of an arrow. This has truly improved the quality of care I am able to provide. There is a surprising number of people who have three or four flu shots a year because they do not remember going to the pharmacy, and there is no efficient way to track these vaccinations. Now, we are better able to track a patient’s vaccinations with eClinicalWorks’ EHR.

For the COVID-19 vaccine, this transfer of data becomes even more important. It pains me to say this but I do not think we will ever get out of this pandemic until we can share data. This is a devastating global healthcare crisis and the only way we will stop this devastation is by understanding it, and we cannot understand it until we are able to share data efficiently and effectively. Tools like eClinicalWorks are helping to pave the way.

I’m interested in the interplay between the general healthcare system and the mental health system. Right now, we have two parallel tracks, mental/behavioral health and general health. What are your thoughts about this status quo? What would you suggest to improve this?

They are currently thought of as parallels, which they should not be, because they are so interconnected. It is attitude, emotions and behavior that influence everything a person does and yet, physicians treat them separately within the current system. It is critical to understand that unless we combine the two, it will be very difficult to move forward in treatments, with preventative care and in the overall care the health system provides.

We have to treat the whole person. There have already been steps in the right direction to gain this holistic treatment mentality, such as adding in regular depression screenings to a patient’s routine care. However, the system still siloes mental health care as its own entity with two main barriers we need to overcome: diagnosis and treatment of a single condition (without considering comorbidities) and allowing providers to communicate easily with one another. While physicians try to treat the whole patient, it is easy to focus in on one diagnosis (i.e. depression) and only treat for that one condition. It is no surprise that the patient may not improve after being prescribed an anti-depressant for example, if their entire health, work and home environment are not taken into consideration. Additionally, if the provider systems cannot interact it makes holistic care more difficult. For example, it may be difficult to refer this depression patient to get support from a mental healthcare provider specialist.

It is clear the two care systems cannot be parallel, they have to work in unison just like the brain and the body work in unison: the brain is like the hard drive of a person. It is so important.

How would you define an “excellent healthcare provider”?

The way I view it, excellence is not a destination, it is a journey. If you continue to keep that in mind, then you use every opportunity as a chance to grow, and never look at criticism as a threat, but instead as a path to growth.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

The most important lesson in my life was the realization of how important my role was in the lives of others. It was a very special moment when I realized how privileged I am to have been chosen to take on this line of work. I have both a privilege and a responsibility as a healthcare provider, and I always take that very seriously. It is such an incredible gift.

In terms of specific quotes, I am a big proponent of teamwork, and a quote I have in my office is, “We rise by lifting each other up.” We cannot do this work alone. I also have a personal saying that I have used throughout the entirety of my career, “women can do anything.” I came from a very poor background, where I did not even have 35 cents to take the bus to school. Now I feel very lucky to have been able to do almost everything I wanted to in life, and want to pass along the same inspiration and empowerment to future women. Women can do anything!

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Since about 2005, I have been working almost exclusively under the risk model, where I take “the risk” and get paid based on quality of care. Now, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) wants to expand this model out to non-Medicare patients as well. As part of these efforts, my practice was recently accepted for the new primary care first model. The biggest distinction between the risk model and the new model is that in the risk model people get a referral to go to a specialist or have a test. This gives providers greater control because by allowing them to follow the patient’s appointments, and overall health. In this new model there are no referrals with no back-up from insurance. Under the new risk model that we currently use, we get paid based on the documented diagnostics. Before, it was hard to track everything, but with the modules from eClinicalWorks, my life got a million times easier. It allows us to hold stakeholders accountable and clearly document our work. Ideally this kind of data sharing will flow into other areas of the healthcare industry as well.

With the new model and the support of technology, I am very excited about creating a system that puts the emphasis on quality of care — working with the risk and no added back-up to rely on to optimize care. We are working hard, in conjunction with CMS, to create a closed network of coordinated care that provides quality healthcare, with great access and low cost. This is very exciting work!

What are your favorite books, podcasts, or resources that inspire you to be a better healthcare leader? Can you explain why you like them?

I love podcasts and I love Twitter.

My favorite podcast to listen to is The Curbsiders. It is incredibly informative, as they review and summarize findings from all the latest articles that are really out to change healthcare. Another one I listen to is the Financial Residency Podcast. This podcast has really changed my life. It guides me on how to look at money, how to invest and the basics of finances. It has been incredibly eye opening.

Additionally, Twitter, when you choose to follow the right people, is a great way to stay up-to-date with the latest news and insights in healthcare.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I know it is redundant but the most important movement is the liberation of data among healthcare providers. Once we are able to do that and providers are able to easily navigate data, everything else will fall into place.

How can our readers follow you online?

Our website is mmrhealthcare.com, and we also have Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube profiles readers can follow. We share a lot of educational information through our social media channels, so they are a great resource for both patients and providers.