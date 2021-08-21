Dr. Mark Sawicki of Cryoport: “We must stop making decisions for healthcare based on the political environment”

To improve the overall U.S. healthcare system, we must stop making decisions for healthcare based on the political environment. Also, we need to enable and eliminate the risks from a legal and malpractice-related standpoint. Tort reform would help to minimize the exposure for healthcare professionals to be able to do their job on a day-to-day basis. This ties into reduction of cost. If we minimize the legal risk associated with healthcare professionals doing their day-to-day jobs, then that reduces the overall cost basis.

The COVID-19 Pandemic taught all of us many things. One of the sectors that the pandemic put a spotlight on was the healthcare industry. The pandemic showed the resilience of the US healthcare system, but it also pointed out some important areas in need of improvement.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure to interview Mark Sawicki, Ph.D. Chief Scientific Officer at Cryoport Inc.

Mark Sawicki, Ph.D is Chief Scientific Officer at Cryoport Inc. and Chief Executive Officer at Cryoport Systems. Mark brings 15 years of business development and sales management experience, having consistently delivered on corporate revenue and market share goals in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Mark holds a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from the State University of New York at Buffalo and a Ph.D. in biochemistry from the State University of New York at Buffalo, School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. He also received graduate training at the Hauptman Woodard Medical Research Institute. Mark has authored a dozen scientific publications in drug discovery with a focus on oncology and immunology.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into our interview, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about your backstory and a bit about what brought you to this specific career path?

I originally became interested in science during high school, and it was my advanced biology teacher who played a pivotal role in sparking my interest in the subject. I studied biochemistry during my undergraduate career at the University of Buffalo and received my PhD from the university, as well. My graduate work was completed at the Hauptman-Woodward Medical Research Institute, which was run by Herbert Hauptman, a Nobel Laureate.

Though I began my career working on the scientific side of the industry, as I progressed beyond my post-doctorate, I moved on to the pharmaceutical side of the industry as a result of my strong inclination toward the business side of science. Today, I’ve been in the space for approximately 25 years and can’t imagine doing anything else.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

What is most interesting is that the impact of doing what I do on a day-to-day basis is not focused on one small microcosm of the drug discovery and development industry. Whether I am supporting contract research, where you look at hundreds of clinical programs from a scientific perspective, or working on the manufacturing side, where you are helping companies to develop and manufacture pharmaceutical drug products, I am always able to see how my work is making a major impact in the world. At Cryoport Systems, we’re distributing drug products all over the world, and I love working in a capacity where I am able to see such a broad base of the industry.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Working on contract research development to manufacturing to distribution, you have an intense travel schedule. Around 15 years ago, I flew from New York to Singapore. In Singapore, I took a shower, had a two-and-a-half-hour meeting with a Japanese company and went right back to the airport. I then got on a plane and flew to Budapest, Hungary, went straight into meetings there for a day-and-a-half and got back on the plane to San Francisco.

After traveling so much, that night in San Francisco at around 2 a.m., I woke up in a panic, took a shower, got dressed in a full suit and went down at 2:30 in the morning thinking that I had to go to another meeting. That’s when I realized how sleep-deprived I was. Luckily, it was still the middle of the night, so I went back up to my room and fell asleep on the bed in my full suit.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

By far, my favorite quote is “Chance favors the prepared mind” by Louis Pasteur. I’ve always viewed it as a life lesson that you make your own luck based on the effort that you put into your life. This attitude has paid off in dividends for me over the years by helping me to be more prepared to better understand any situation that I’m going into. This is the work ethic and mindset that I also try to instill in my children. What has been the biggest reward is to watch them grow up and grow into their own individual identities and understand the importance of this lesson.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We’re always working on exciting projects at Cryoport Systems. Right now, we’re working toward standardizing the distribution of cell and gene therapies. As the sector is still in its early stages, the infrastructure, equipment and processes don’t yet exist in a highly scalable format. Therefore, we’ve been extremely involved in developing new technologies for distribution of equipment.

How would you define an “excellent healthcare provider”?

From an individual standpoint, an excellent healthcare provider is one that comes into a situation with an open mind and uses all available resources to effectively identify a problem and solve that problem for the patient.

From an institutional standpoint, best-in-class organizations are ones that are focused toward the patient or larger patient population. They tend to embrace new technology and work toward implementation of that technology to the betterment of their patients who come in on a day-to-day basis.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. The COVID-19 pandemic has put intense pressure on the American healthcare system. Some healthcare systems were at a complete loss as to how to handle this crisis. Can you share with our readers a few examples of where we’ve seen the U.S. healthcare system struggle? How do you think we can correct these specific issues moving forward?

One of the biggest issues that the healthcare system has struggled with over the last 12 to 18 months is it has subjected itself to be embroiled in making decisions based on the political environment. First and foremost, healthcare professionals need to dissociate themselves from the political environment and not be afraid to go against the grain, even when public opinion disagrees with their particular issue, and follow the basic science that comes out of keeping people safe. If they had followed the science and research, we likely would have been a lot better off and in a situation where people’s lives were less at risk.

Early on, they went to a very extreme limitation of accessibility into the system. For example, my daughter gave birth in the middle of the pandemic, and she was not allowed to have any visitors — not even family –in the hospital with her. Now, you’re seeing that flip to the other side where healthcare constituents are resisting getting vaccinated, where there is a very clear precedent that getting vaccinated does reduce risk.

Of course the story was not entirely negative. Healthcare professionals were true heroes on the front lines of the crisis. The COVID vaccines are saving millions of lives. Can you share a few ways that our healthcare system really did well? If you can, please share a story or example.

The single most fundamental demonstration of the strength of the healthcare system is the ability for us to go from the first COVID-19 infection to a viable vaccine in less than 12 months. If you look at our traditional drug development cycle, you’re looking at 12 to 15 years. The previous fastest pathway for an urgent vaccine to get to the market was around five years, so bringing the COVID-19 vaccines to the U.S. in less than a 12-month period and manufacture at scale is a great achievement.

In general, the healthcare system did very well in pulling people together at a time when the healthcare systems themselves were put under unprecedented stress. Large numbers of people who were retired or in different functionalities came back into the space — retired doctors, nurses and others — to contribute to the crisis when headcount was most required. This demonstrates the resilience of the American people on a general basis.

Here is the primary question of our discussion. As a healthcare leader can you share 5 changes that need to be made to improve the overall US healthcare system? Please share a story or example for each.

Firstly, to improve the overall U.S. healthcare system, we must stop making decisions for healthcare based on the political environment. Also, we need to enable and eliminate the risks from a legal and malpractice-related standpoint. Tort reform would help to minimize the exposure for healthcare professionals to be able to do their job on a day-to-day basis. This ties into reduction of cost. If we minimize the legal risk associated with healthcare professionals doing their day-to-day jobs, then that reduces the overall cost basis.

In the drug development cycle, it takes 12 to 15 years and approximately 5 billion dollars to develop a new drug due to a litany of tests and processes to try to understand and eliminate every avenue of risk out of a product being developed. This needs to occur but not to a level where we’re crippling the ability to bring an effective drug to market. Increasing risks to the market to streamline those processes would help to reduce the overall expenditures.

Another change that could potentially improve the system is making it more affordable to become a healthcare professional. It should not cost as much to become trained in the field, and it hinders accessibility to low-income individuals who are trying to enter the medical field.

Let’s zoom in on this a bit deeper. How do you think we can address the problem of physician shortages?

There is a problem right now with healthcare personnel shortages in general. Hospital systems and others are trying to manage costs, so they put the bare minimum amount of staff on to cover a given requirement, which puts a lot of stress on the personnel. Of course, there is a risk that is related to this. We can help to manage this by both reducing the administrative burden that is placed on these personnel and increasing the headcount of personnel in general to support an increase in need.

We can also better manage the cost basis to get educated. College costs across the board, even beyond medical school, are out of control. It would benefit us to consider moving to an alternative model, similar to what you see in other locations, like the U.K. or Asia, where they have on-the-job training. You are able to increase your level of certification on the job and slowly build up your qualifications so that you can work from the start. You may not contribute to your ultimate job functionality until you’ve spent 10 years in the job and you get all the certifications needed, but this would ultimately help with improving accessibility to the medical field and, at the same time, help to increase the overall headcount in the field.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician diversity?

We must provide more abilities from an educational standpoint and reduce the costs associated with medical school. Many people do not have the economic resources to step into a traditional healthcare role, so reducing the cost of their education would help to ensure that more people would have the opportunity to become medical professionals.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician burnout?

To address the burnout among healthcare personnel, we should limit the administrative burden that is placed on them and increase the headcount of personnel.

What concrete steps would have to be done to actually manifest all of the changes you mentioned? What can a) individuals, b) corporations, c) communities and d) leaders do to help?

From a governmental standpoint, I would set up a nonpolitical commission that relates to healthcare, which would consist of, and be built predominantly of, healthcare professionals who are not focused on the legal aspects of healthcare. It would revisit the entire process and workflows associated with healthcare and associated costs. Ultimately, this commission would attempt to revamp how the healthcare system operates on a day-to-day basis.

On a community basis, understanding what the need base looks like in an urban community as it relates to healthcare versus a rural community is important. In an urban setting, capacity and density are two of the most critical considerations, and you may need some additional financial resources to support low-income communities to be able to have accessibility to healthcare. In a rural environment, it may be focused on the establishment of a direct-to-patient model. Right now, someone may be 150 miles from a quality healthcare center, so we would be able to give them more accessibility to be able to step in and have access to healthcare, as well as education.

From a corporation standpoint, companies’ contributions to healthcare plans and plans to support their employee bases are important. From an individual standpoint, one of the most important things to remember is preventative healthcare and educating individuals to be proactive about their healthcare before they experience critical issues.

