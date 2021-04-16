Dr. Mark Ghalili: “Do not give up”

Do not give up, EVER. Research regenerative medicine because there may be ways to improve the condition drastically. Look at making lifestyle changes that benefit your health and place you in a better healing position. Be grateful for being alive and make the most of what you have.

As a part of our “Unstoppable” series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Mark Ghalili.

Dr. Mark Ghalili is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist at Regenerative Medicine LA whose passion lies in providing alternative and natural remedies for a variety of health disorders. His extensive knowledge of repairing mitochondria, assessing genetic profiles, IV nutrition, peptide therapy, anti-aging, rejuvenation, hormone replacement and cell therapy enable him to offer cutting edge medical treatment to heal his patients. At an early stage in his career, he noticed the future of medicine becoming a medication cure-all for all patient’s ailments with millions suffering from chronic diseases with no resolution of their symptoms in sight. But it was an unfortunate, yet monumental event in his own life that changed his personal and professional path forever.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! It is really an honor. Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I was born and raised in the beautiful city of Los Angeles. I grew up in a traditional immigrant household that traveled from Iran to escape the revolution in order for their children to receive a better life. I was very competitive at a young age and realized I wanted to become a doctor, but at that time for the wrong reasons. I wanted the career for the prestige and the fact that I knew I’m more capable than any other person. After eight years of medical school and residency, I realized being a doctor is not what I thought it would be, because the system limits us, and we must conform to a one-track mind way of thinking. It wasn’t until a dramatic event occurred in my life where I questioned everything I was taught as a traditional medically trained physician.

Do you feel comfortable sharing with us the story surrounding how you became disabled or became ill? What mental shift did you make to not let that “stop you”?

I actually embrace the struggles I have endured in my life because It has provided me with more ambition and drive that I ever thought possible. My awakening journey began in January 2017 when I was prescribed Cipro by a fellow physician for a minor gut infection (which did not even require antibiotics). I figured it was safe to take -FDA approved and over 20 million prescriptions annually. Well, I figured wrong, and this was the beginning of the greatest transformation I could ask for. After consuming three pills of Cipro, a fluoroquinolone antibiotic, I began feeling extensive pain, weakness, and burning throughout my body that I can only describe it as a blow torch burning your skin along with feeling like you just ran a 26-mile marathon. The unique part about this type of toxicity is that there is a delayed reaction where symptoms continue to worsen the first 90 days. My body was slowly dying, and I eventually required a wheelchair to function. I lost all brain power, was unable to focus, and became severely depressed to the point of suicidality. I could not believe was happening from this FDA approved medication.

I felt I was at the lowest point in my life, unable to provide patient care or even take care for myself. Thoughts began to enter my mind about wanting to live like this any longer. After performing extensive research, I found there were hundreds of thousands of people just like me who became disabled after consuming this class of antibiotics. I had others suffering asking me to help them heal. When I heard of a young 16-year-old suffering immensely after consuming Cipro, not being able to attend school or even feed herself, I knew God placed me in this position so I could figure out how to heal and help millions of others injured.

As more stories continued to pour in, I realized there are people all over the world in a similar circumstance to me that have been disabled for even many years. I knew if I didn’t push myself to recover, my life would only be a slice of what it once was. When you are in a life-or-death situation, you see the world differently, and you begin to fight, and growing up a die-hard Kobe Bryant fan, I knew I had to mentally prepare to take back control. I started researching alternative and regenerative medicines by using natural modalities to heal. Oddly enough, these fields which are vital for healing are never taught to doctors in medical school and residency, it’s only pushing drugs and more drugs to deal with side effects from the first drugs. After much trial and error, I changed my lifestyle, made appropriate diet changes, utilized regenerative therapies including stem cell therapy, eventually making a full recovery. My journey has caused me to become “woke” knowing the truth about the pharmaceutical and medical industry as a whole, I could never turn back to practicing traditional medicine after my experience.

You never actually appreciate the gifts of life until it is taken away from you. The ability to perform a simple task like walking is often taken for granted. Not having neuropathic pain or living in massive anxiety is a gift that some people wish they had.

Can you tell our readers about the accomplishments you have been able to make despite your disability or illness?

I was able to start a Regenerative Medicine practice in Los Angeles where I have been able to assist thousands regain their lives back from disability. My own personal journey and recovery has provided me with the tools necessary to transform people’s lives. My health journey inspired much needed to hope to others in similar circumstances.

What advice would you give to other people who have disabilities or limitations?

Do not give up, EVER. Research regenerative medicine because there may be ways to improve the condition drastically. Look at making lifestyle changes that benefit your health and place you in a better healing position. Be grateful for being alive and make the most of what you have.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

My office staff who from start to finish engaging themselves in patient care by going above and beyond to assist our patients with disabilities. I obviously would not be successful without the right staff behind the scenes.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I believe I have prevented multiple people from becoming disabled by raising awareness on media platforms and exposure I have received. It is important for me to share the truth about certain medications. I have successfully been a part of helping hundreds of patients ditch their wheelchairs and regain the ability to take control of their lives. Being “awake” is the best gift in the world, because it makes you research the truth, and you can share that truth with everyone who surrounds you. If I have prevented one person from losing their life, that’s all I can ask for.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”?

“Never be a prisoner of your past. It was just a lesson, not a life sentence.”

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this 🙂

I would love to have a private lunch with Lady Gaga, of course it would need to be Persian food because everybody loves Persian fine dining. I would thank her for providing her platform to raise awareness about personal health struggles. But most important, I would educate her about ‘fibromyalgia’ and its connection to antibiotics, steroids, antidepressants, fluoridated medications and over the counter medications like ibuprofen which could be a reason she is suffering from chronic pain. Based on all my research and expertise with chronic fatigue syndrome and fibromyalgia, Lady Gaga’s symptoms of brain fog, fatigue, and muscle pain should be addressed from a regenerative perspective. I am extremely confident I can provide her with an answer to her symptoms and create a custom protocol, so she never has to endure “fibromyalgia” again.