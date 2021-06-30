Dr. Marie-Helene Pelletier: “Protect the hour before going to bed”

Protect 7–8 hours with rigidity. — In my work I often ask people how many hours of sleep they’re getting. Everyone knows the right answer, and many just recite it — 7–8 hours. Then I ask when they went to bed last night, time they woke up, and they realize this is 6 or less hours. The,first thing to know is this: Realistically look at your schedule, the time you have to wake-up and plan for when you have to go to bed — and then protect this with rigidity.

Dr. Marie-Helene Pelletier is a leadership resilience, burnout, and workplace mental health expert and psychologist with the rare combination of PhD and MBA. She helps individuals, teams, and organizations increase resilience, health and performance and teaches in Executive Education at the University of British Columbia School of Business. Connect with Marie-Helene via drmhpelletier.com.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your backstory?

I have a passion for research-based information that we can use in our daily life to be healthier and happier. My training combines psychology and business, paired with senior leadership experience. I love to translate psychology research about health, performance, and overcoming challenges into the practical strategies and words professionals, leaders, and their teams around the world need to hear in order to thrive.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this particular career path?

I started my career as a psychologist in Northern Quebec (Canada) and realized how challenging it was for people living in remote locations to access the expertise they needed. That led to doing doctoral studies (20 years ago!) in telehealth. At the time, I had to obtain significant funding to do this type of research, and I also had to manage a large team of volunteers that would stay with me for the full duration of the research I was conducting. I then realized I wanted to learn more about management — hence the MBA. The combination turned out to be perfect for me.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the sleep and wellness fields? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

I have had the chance to combine multidisciplinary training by working as a psychologist and as a senior business leader. I know the research and the best practices, and I have ‘been in the line of fire’, experiencing first-hand how making sleep a priority is a challenge. I speak on a regular basis on the topics of leadership resilience and workplace mental health, and one of the key strategies that cannot be avoided is to optimize our sleep. I translate recommendations in a way that makes them easier to implement.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The book I most often refer to and recommend is Mind Over Mood (Greenberger and Padesky). This is a workbook that synthesizes the most powerful strategies we have from the field of cognitive-behavior therapy. It is the book that most intensely aligns with how I approach my work and resonates with me because it brings research-based knowledge in a very applied way to the reader. I often say everyone should have this book at home and at work — for themselves and as a conversation starter.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

‘There are many ways to going forward, but only one way of standing still’ Franklin Delano Roosevelt

It is particularly relevant in my work because results can often be improved if someone activates factors that will improve them (even if that action may be to get a resource to help).

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Let’s start with the basics. How much sleep should an adult get? Is there a difference between people who are young, middle-aged, or elderly?

Most adults should aim for 7–8 hours of sleep. The amount we need does not change much over time, but the quality sometimes changes as we age (we may not sleep as deeply, wake up a bit more easily).

Is the amount of hours the main criteria, or the time that you go to bed? For example, if there was a hypothetical choice between getting to bed at 10PM and getting up at 4AM, for a total of 6 hours, or going to bed at 2AM and getting up at 10AM for a total of 8 hours, is one a better choice for your health? Can you explain?

The amount of hours is the most important aspect. That being said, another factor is also involved: the sleep-wake schedule. The sleep-wake schedule is impacted by the duration of wakefulness and daylight exposure as well as other timekeepers. So given the hypothetical choice you provide, I would pick the second option because it totals 8 hours, and would do everything possible to make other aspects of sleep hygiene optimized, including moving towards the timing of the first option (with longer duration).

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for our readers. Let’s imagine a hypothetical 35 year old adult who was not getting enough sleep. After working diligently at it for 6 months he or she began to sleep well and got the requisite hours of sleep. How will this person’s life improve? Can you help articulate some of the benefits this person will see after starting to get enough sleep? Can you explain?

Benefits of healthy sleep play a fundamental role for physical, mental and occupational health. Benefits that this person may notice include better emotion regulation and mood, better immune system, and more optimal memory and learning. Protecting her sleep will likely positively impact her resilience and coping with both chronic and acute stressors.

Many things provide benefits but they aren’t necessarily a priority. Should we make getting a good night’s sleep a major priority in our life? Can you explain what you mean?

Yes, we should make sleep a priority. Not all positive or beneficial actions are created equal. Sleep, along with exercise and nutrition, is one of the top 3 critical lifestyle changes we often have some control over that have the most material impact on our health. Many demands of life represent a threat to our psychological or physical wellbeing. So, ensuring that we protect sleep is one critical way to increase ‘supply’ in this ‘demand-supply’ equation.

The truth is that most of us know that it’s important to get better sleep. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives? How should we remove those obstacles?

Fantastic question and it’s critical because this is what leads to implementation. Here are 3 obstacles and how to remove them.

First obstacle: not realizing how material the impact of good sleep is. Ways to remove it: look at the research from reputable sources. The science behind the importance of sleep is well established. Another way is to look at individuals you admire who are successful, whether they are athletes or leaders. You will often find that they have made sleep a priority for the same reasons.

Second obstacle: not having a realistic approach to how you’re using your time in the evening. Many assume that they’ll have time to get through ‘their list’ and get 7–8 hours of sleep. One solution is to gather data — for one week, look at what you do between dinner and the time you go to bed. Maybe you need to move to more realistic expectations, ones that let you have 7–8 hours for sleep available to you.

Third obstacle: trying to change things too quickly, by going to bed one hour early for example, seeing it does not work, and letting go. Sleep is very sensitive to patterns and stability. If you want to increase your sleep time, the better approach is to go very gradually, for example going to be 10–15 minutes earlier for a few days until this works well, then adding another 10–15 minutes until you’ve reached your goal.

Do you think getting “good sleep” is more difficult today than it was in the past?

When we are facing more demands, stress and change in schedules, getting ‘good sleep’ may be more difficult. For example, with the COVID-19 pandemic, sleep is more at risk of being disrupted. Demands may also come from other events and changes in our personal and professional lives, or in our society. In that sense, the fact that more people work across time zones now than in the past, and the constant availability of online interactions and information may make getting ‘good sleep’ a challenge. This is why protecting boundaries around your sleep is so critical.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share “5 things you need to know to get the sleep you need and wake up refreshed and energized”? If you can, kindly share a story or example for each.

A good overall way to think about your sleep is as if it was a 2-year old child. You want clear rules and as much stability as possible.

First — Protect 7–8 hours with rigidity.

In my work I often ask people how many hours of sleep they’re getting. Everyone knows the right answer, and many just recite it — 7–8 hours. Then I ask when they went to bed last night, time they woke up, and they realize this is 6 or less hours. The,first thing to know is this: Realistically look at your schedule, the time you have to wake-up and plan for when you have to go to bed — and then protect this with rigidity.

Second — Protect the hour before going to bed.

Block the one hour before bed and protect it for relaxation. No work, no screens except television, maybe a book, stretching. This is your way to communicate with your brain that soon we’ll go to sleep. To use my 2-year old analogy, this is the same as letting a 2-year old know, a bit of time before leaving the home, that soon we’ll leave so we’ll start picking up toys, putting our shoes on, etc.

Third — Watch your daily choices

Exercise helps us sleep better. However, it is important to not exercise too close to bed time, otherwise it interferes with the need for your body and brain to slow down to get ready to sleep. And limit your consumption of alcohol — it actually interferes negatively with sleep.

Fourth — Worry during the day

If you find yourself worrying during the night, look at ways to instead attend to what causes stress and anxiety during the day. Carve out time early in the day to think about what may be on your mind at night to proactively address these issues, either on your own or with the support of a resource, whether this is a registered mental health professional or another type of resource.

Fifth — Take no more than 20 minutes trying to sleep

If you’re in bed not sleeping for over 20 minutes, get out and do something boring. Waking up during the night happens, and happens a bit more as we age. If we fall back asleep within 20 minutes, all good. If it goes beyond that, we’re now training our brain to associate ‘not sleeping’ with being in bed, which won’t help. Instead, leave your bed, and your bedroom if you can, go sit on the couch and do something boring until you feel drowsy again, then return to bed. To use the 2-year old analogy, this is teaching your brain that if it’s not going to sleep, then nothing ‘more interesting’ will happen (no ‘treat’: no tv, no food, etc) — it sends the message that ‘it’s time to sleep’.

What would you advise someone who wakes up in the middle of the night and can’t fall back to sleep?

Waking up during the night happens frequently (which is why it is in my top 5 tips), and it happens a bit more as we age. If we fall back asleep within 20 minutes, all good. If it goes beyond that, we’re now training our brain to associate ‘not sleeping’ with being in bed, which won’t help. Instead, leave your bed, and your bedroom if you can, go sit on the couch and do something boring until you feel drowsy again, then return to bed.

What are your thoughts about taking a nap during the day? Is that a good idea, or can it affect the ability to sleep well at night?

In general, I don’t recommend napping during the day because it can affect the ability to sleep well at night. However, there are circumstances where this may not apply. For example, your health care team may recommend that you do take a nap if you are seriously sleep deprived. Some research supports the benefits of a short catnap for older people.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

What a great question, thank you! I would love the chance to have a conversation with educator and storyteller Brené Brown. My why probably includes everyone’s why — with one addition that is specific to my current work as professional speaker. In fact, my why ties to both the personal and professional reasons that drive the passion for academic research and the equally strong passion for translating it in actions. As much as these seem to naturally flow, they often don’t. Brené Brown makes this happen in a remarkable way and I’d love to discuss this with her.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Thanks for this question!

Connect with me on LinkedIn or my website

