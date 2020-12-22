Dr. Margaret Rogers Van Coops: “Keep a diary of your ideas and work on expanding them to make self feel secure”

Keep a diary of your ideas and work on expanding them to make self feel secure.

Think before you speak! Listen and learn first to others who know more truths

Avoid panicking, Instead organize, and structure life in ways that feel safe.

Be creative with arts, music, sports that unite people in peaceful times.

Always see both sides of the coin and be gentle in how you apply your input.

As a part of my series about the things we can do to develop serenity and support each other during anxious times, I had the pleasure of interviewing Professor Margaret Rogers Van Coops, Ph.D. DCH(IM)

Prof. Margaret is renowned for her Mediumship, her research into the paranormal, psychology, psychiatry, hypnosis, and numerous healing modalities. She has written 15 educational and helpful books, novels and screenplays and has her own radio show: Journey Into An Unknown world on webtalkradio.net where her talks are educational and very informative.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

When I was in India teaching, I visited many ashrams, one being down in Pondicherry, where I was not wishing to attend the so-called Guru’s talk, who was in his ego, big time! So I asked my tour guide if I could go with him. After explaining he was going to a tea room mostly for men, I still insisted on going with him. When we arrived, a few men asked in Hindi if I was his woman. He interpreted for me, which led to people asking what I did and before long the room was packed with over forty men who came to hear what I had to say about life and, of course, I channeled a lesson for these men about life in general, and when all was finished, they kissed my feet, insisting that it was done by each one. For me that was the most humbling time in my life.

What advice would you suggest to your colleagues in your industry to thrive and avoid burnout?

Everyone living is in some way, a metaphysical teacher, healer or guide, who has an inbuilt urgency to teach as many people as possible. The problem is that not everyone is listening. Over the years, I pushed myself to share as much as I could, whenever any opportunity presented itself. Yes, I was stressed, and often overwhelmed with the negative states of humanity. It led to my death, when I felt I was scattered into a trillion pieces spread far and wide. I had lost me! So my advice is to not allow the ego self to believe you are the savior and must help everyone. Let those who need you, find their way to you, and when you know them, you truly know they are there for you to share and that they will take just what they need, no more or less, but it will be the seeds they need to grow long after you have said goodbye.

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

My experiences have come from a time with no technology to speak of other than heavy telephones and newspapers, to be drawn into a technical age where computers are controlling every form of communication. I was often drawn into people’s advice to rebuild my website over and over again or pitch my courses and so forth. In time, I got weary of trying to perform to draw people into my life this way. So I stopped and opened up to The Oneness and soon realized that when I asked for help or for a client, someone always showed up and work got done. My advice for those who are truly aware is to do things in their own style while knowing they are guided and taken care of by their Spirit Team in The Oneness which does include thousands of soul group angels ready to help.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Reading material in my early life did not provide metaphysical books. Black Beauty was the first book that brought a true awareness of cruelty to my mind when I was ten years old. I vowed I would never let any animal suffer. What followed was the wicked woman who insisted my dog be destroyed, since it had killed one of her kittens, it being liken to a rat! Well my parents complied, afraid of repercussions from legal authorities. I was devastated and mourned the loss for days. Within weeks, The other two kittens were killed by a car and a bus. We kids ran to tell her and watched as she shoveled the remains of the last animal into the trash can. She said aloud to us all, “Dam nuisance! Good riddance, I never wanted them in the first place!” I sobbed a lot that night, knowing my Nikki had been murdered by a woman who just wanted attention and control over me, my parents, and her husband, who lamely brought us a box of chocolates as compensation for his wife’s insistent behavior. The lesson of love for all creatures, animal or human, was a hard one. Part of me felt sorry for her and her mean nature.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let us move to the main focus of our interview. Many people have become anxious just from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have only heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to develop serenity during such uncertain times? Can you please share a story or example for each?

This virus has united us in a common goal for every country to isolate, protect, nurture and most importantly to destroy the old Piscean Age of control. Like every new toy, we play around with ideas until we find something we like. Then we put energy into manifesting something better! This whole world needs a new system of integration of our species, unity in work and play, a rebuilding of political, organizations, and various other business structures that will eventually grow out of need in the future. I will take many years for every country to amalgamate and unite in fair trade, supplies for health, and the values of property etc.

The five steps you ask about are not defined beyond each individual. Here are my suggestions: 1. Keep a diary of your ideas and work on expanding them to make self feel secure. 2. Think before you speak! Listen and learn first to others who know more truths 3. Avoid panicking, Instead organize, and structure life in ways that feel safe. 4. Be creative with arts, music, sports that unite people in peaceful times. 5. Always see both sides of the coin and be gentle in how you apply your input.

From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

My research into the working of the conscious, subconscious, and deep-subconscious aspects of how the brain works, is fascinating. Our conscious mind believes everything we experience, categorizing events as negative or positive, then justified to establish a place in society. The subconscious is the dream world we live in, where we hope and imagine how things can improve. While the Deep-subconscious delivers our inner truths through meditation, psi development and spiritual encounters, often called “The Unknown,” typecast as scary or an amazing moment in one’s life that results in radical changes of conscious awareness. To help people, I suggest:

1. Therapists work with people ready for changes to come. Advise, giving ways and means that are alternative from prior ways.

2. Use hypnosis and meditation to settle the clients mind and assist them to transform thoughts into a positive mode.

3. Use various physical therapies, such as my Crystal Acupuncture & Teragram Therapy to realign the Five Bodies that make up the Aura and to rebuild the torn Chakras, which will result in healing of the entire body, mind and spirit, resulting in a new focus on life. What follows is the creative self that becomes inspired to change life’s focus.

4. Provide follow-up support. Do not assume the client is fine. Some slip back into old fears. 5. Teach in small groups where Q & A helps both the individuals, but also the group sharing helps one another.

What are the best resources you would suggest to a person who is feeling anxious?

So many choices: Best to search on-line or look locally for teachers and attend physical events, such as meetups! Read as many books as one can. Attend events that are attractive to the ear, where learning and new contacts can be found.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

For me quotes were just eye-openers at the time which were insightful, but soon forgotten as I moved on. I can honestly say that the only one that stuck with me was Jesus, “Seek and ye shall find. Knock and it will be opened unto you. Ask and ye shall receive.” As a result I have never stopped asking The Oneness to help me do what I came to teach in this world, whatever it might be.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would start a foundation/college of Metaphysical Studies that would embrace all aspects of healing modalities whether physical, emotional, mental, or spiritual. Its standard would be set high with examinations and tests set over years to qualify, and it would be necessary for all medical people to study at least one year to embellish their medical training. This College would be a foundation model for all Health matters, including education and control in the general disbursement of standards by which we live and heal, to include medications and alternative natural foods that would be organized world-wide by a union of all countries who will contribute to the standards and rules to be made. This is a big project that takes investors, educators, politicians, medical professors and more. I originally worked on the American Metaphysical Society with others. But, it fell apart, being too soon, but now with the Coronavirus it may be the start of this. I hope so.