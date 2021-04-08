Dr. Margaret Rogers Van Coops: “In the past, people wanted to know their future”

The virus, as we all know, is adaptive and likewise, we must be too. We must become aware of cleanliness and eat healthy foods. Those with bad digestion are terribly over-weight. If you want to live, study health and give yourself healing to remove emotional trauma and judgment. Your opinions can kill you. Be positive and light about things you see, after all, it may be a new window towards a better life.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of our lives today. Many of us now have new challenges that come with working from home, homeschooling, and sheltering in place.

Dr. Margaret, as she likes to be called, has had a very long and interesting life, where she studied to become a nurse, Minster, Medium while expanding her studies in the paranormal and normal aspects of human nature. She has helped to heal, cure and train many students as a result of her Metaphysical training. However, her road was full of pitfalls, where she worked in offices, ran three businesses in marketing goods, trucking and repair businesses with her ex-husbands, while growing her own career as she grew spiritually to become a professor. She has created seven Crystal Therapies and been recognized by her peers as a pioneer in her field. Without the many ups and downs of life, she knows she would not be who she is today.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

I was born during a bomb air-raid in London, June 24th,1942, when nurses held me and felt healed. By the time I was five, I had become aware of my spiritual teachers who led me throughout my life towards becoming the person I am today. After the war ended, I was taken to my dad’s regimental meetings, where I sat on the wounded’s soldier’s laps and healed them. I was four years old. Later, when I was 7 years old, I was made an Honorary Member of The Suffolk Regiment. I remember I had to stand of the dais and salute with the General and the Brigadier as the men marched by and saluted us all. That day, I knew I was to be a teacher and to heal people. I never looked back!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started at your company?

While I was busy working daily with my husband’s companies, I was also publicly a Medium and administered at Spiritualist Churches. That was not by choice. I had been invited to a very famous Mediums church to watch and learn. I sat at the back, but this famous Medium insisted I sit at the front. I was disappointed to sit where I was because I could not see the people behind me. Well, the service began, and I joined in as best I could. Then we came to the time for messages to be given to the congregation. I heard the big buildup! “This was a special night, with a special medium!” I looked around wondering who it was. Then I heard my name. I was so embarrassed and too scared to refuse. Very nervously I climbed the dais and looked out at a sea of 200 faces. Then suddenly, I knew them all and gave messages. I went on to do about thirty messages before I lied and pretended I had finished. That was the door-opener to my becoming an accepted Medium, at the grand age of twenty-four. In those days, I was considered a rarity! Through my Mediumship, I learned to know what makes people tick!

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Yes, I am currently working with a wonderful woman Katie Kamara. We are slowly, but surely building a Metaphysical School on-line where we will teach intro classes and seminars for free. Those who would like to study with either of us can take a course that will include several levels to qualify in a variety of topics, including Mediumship, Hypnosis, Psychology, and my various courses leading to graduate qualifications in my Metaphysical courses and therapies. This is an exciting time since it is now easy to teach pupils in any country. In time I hope to have other teachers and some in other languages too. Can you imagine how this world will change as more and more people become aware spiritually and start to heal the planet with training in ways to have good health in Mind, Body and Spirit. The young ones today are born to do this work.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There have been so many amazing people, both famous, infamous and in between. Each one, in some way, brought me into a greater awareness of who I am and the things I was capable of doing. My schooling was the best, but I was a poor student, getting low grades. I was dyslexic and no one knew about that then. Since I had a very judgmental upbringing, I was a rebel. I was always in some way, being chastised. I think the person who really helped me evolve was my father, who lectured me on principles and doctrine, forcing me to learn, including making me read Black Beauty, which started me on a long career as a writer. I saw the cruelty to animals repeated in the way humans hurt one another too. I was appalled and wanted to change the world, and I think I did in my own small way!

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of our lives today. Can you articulate to our readers what are the biggest family related challenges you are facing as a woman business leader during this pandemic?

In the past, people wanted to know their future. Questions were always very material. Over the last ten years, I have seen a definite growth in spirituality. Now people want to know how they can overcome their sorrow, misery, entrapment to awaken to a new way to live life. My work has turned much more to giving marital advice and personal insights that always give direction and purpose to the joy of accepting changes. The Coronavirus is here to teach us to be in the moment and to enjoy everything we do. We all need to stop arguing about change and just contribute to the grand plan of change. We are all here as a part of this change; not to argue, but to discuss and find new ways to share.

Can you share what you’ve done to address those challenges?

When I write, I channel and teach through my seventeen books. Even my fiction stories have messages. I am very happy to be able to get all my books, easily published. Years ago, it was a different story. There were very few metaphysical books around since most people buried their heads in religious rules. There were few outlets for my type of works. Now there are billions of books, written by many metaphysical people with insights. I hope that mine will enlighten my readers to understand all about The Oneness, our Spirituality in Ascension and Descension, as well as the psychological and emotional DNA that stimulates us all to each, collect other people’s ideas and keep them as our own. Only later on, to find that we need to dump all the negative emotions and memories we have, which have created our individual suffering. This is our time to learn from those bad times and to never repeat them. We need love not war; to listen and learn, not shout and scream!

Can you share the biggest work-related challenges you are facing as a woman in business during this pandemic?

For me, it has always been the technical age. My generation were not aware of computers or how their uses would lead to phones, with online connections worldwide where so much good could have arisen. All I see these days are people pitching their wares in the form of classes at ridiculously high prices, too many spammers and yes a great many con-merchants. I am all for cleaning up the uses of our ways in connecting world-wide. I am always grateful for help when it comes to whiz-kids who just seem to be born with the know-how. I am amazed how something takes me hours, while with a couple of clicks, these young ones have completed the project in minutes.

Can you share what you’ve done to address those challenges?

I try to employ students to help in my classes. I often give them complete access to my training in exchange for their help. I am currently about to do the same online. I have always found that help comes when I need it. Many years ago, I had to draw posters, write up fliers and get them printed on a drum. So, you can see we have come a long way with many changes that the young ones today have not idea about. In a way, I hope they will look back and appreciate the struggles we older folks when through so that they could realize just how blessed they are in planning what the future can hold for them.

Can you share your advice about how to best work from home, while balancing the needs of homeschooling or the needs of a family?

Though my children were in school in England back in 1970 onward, I can say that I did learn a great deal about rules and regulations. My kids were allowed to come home, have a drink and cookie and then hit the dining table with books. I instilled routines for them along with playing board games that educated and was fun. We did a lot of drawing and story-telling, as well as making arts and crafts. The children were also sent to karate, tap, singing in the choir, and yes playing out-side. Now today, all that has been taken away with heads buried in phones or computers. No one sits and eats around the dining table. There is no conversation at home. Mother and father are both working.

So, my suggestion is that a routine is sorted out for the whole family; each child to have time with one parent or both with play and chats, along with games, and so much more that stimulates imagination that will establish a rapport. Chores should always be shared by everyone, not to give mum and dad a rest, but as a time when they all get active and clear up. There are at least 11 separate relationships within a family of four. It takes time and effort in investing energy, based on spiritual love, to build a happy home. My book: The Rejection Syndrome really explains a great deal about our spiritual self. I think it has helped a lot of people to see inwardly, instead of focusing on their surroundings.

Can you share your strategies about how to stay sane and serene while sheltering in place, or simply staying inside, for long periods with your family?

I have work areas for specific things. My computer is in one area and my knitting in another. Then I know where everything is. With a family around, Clearing up is essential each night. We all need to have discipline in our lives and appreciation for time spent during the day. So, I like to reflect on the things I have done before sleeping. I also like to make a list of things to do the next day. Since so much is done online now, I often find myself side-stepping my plans. So, if something is put on the back burner, it will be the first thing I do the next day. In this way, I keep up with what needs to be done. When our minds and heart are working together, we have peace and quiet within. I also always find time to meditate. Lastly, I appreciate my efforts and all that I have achieved. I never embrace fear. I try to live my life to the fullest each day.

Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have understandably heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your perspective can you help our readers to see the “Light at the End of the Tunnel”? Can you share your “5 Reasons To Be Hopeful During this Corona Crisis”? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

I have just channeled a new book: The Coronavirus Explained. This is currently being prepared to be published and given away.

The virus, as we all know, is adaptive and likewise, we must be too. We must become aware of cleanliness and eat healthy foods. Those with bad digestion are terribly over-weight. If you want to live, study health and give yourself healing to remove emotional trauma and judgment. Your opinions can kill you. Be positive and light about things you see, after all, it may be a new window towards a better life.

What I have channeled is all about life, and how the virus has brought us to be locked up to find ourselves and change one’s point of view. It also speaks of the new age when Sound is the new energy source.

From your experience, what are a few ideas that one can use to effectively offer support to their family and loved ones who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

Anxiety is a state of mind. If you are afraid of catching the virus you probably will. When you think negatively, you turn your energies inward. Your Aura droops and you grow tired. In no time at all your Pituitary gland will be tired and your Thyroid not working. Don’t do this to yourself. Workout, appreciate your form and love it because it is your house in which your spirit lives and it can’t stay on Earth in a dirty one. So, if you want to survive, appreciate every day you live as you keep fit and healthy..

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Life isn’t about finding yourself! Life is about creating yourself.” George Bernard Shaw. When I read this in school, I felt him to be close and thought deeply about this. I had been trained to behave in various ways, but after reading this quote, I felt I had to discover more about life and how I saw it.

How can our readers follow you online?

DrMargaretSpeaks.com

Thank you for this interview. I always enjoy reaching out to help anyone in need.