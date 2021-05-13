Dr. Margaret Rogers Van Coops: “If they want to talk, be a listener”

Avoid invading a person’s space with philosophy or psychological counseling. If they want to talk, be a listener. Remarks should be simple: I hear you. Interesting. What would you say if you were helping someone else in this type of situation? It takes time to lead a person to want to talk.

As a part of my series about leaders who integrate mindfulness and spiritual practices into their work culture, I had the pleasure of interviewing Prof Margaret Rogers Van Coops, Ph.D. DCH(IM)

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you please share your “backstory” with us?

My upbringing was strained with two parents who were suffering from PTSD from WWII. Of course, we did not admit it then. We were all taught to hide our fears. I had no one to turn to about my visions and voices that taught me otherwise. I was an outspoken child, telling people what I saw and subsequently did a lot of healing on people who were casualties of war. I did not even know the word ‘psychic’ until much later. It was just something I could do. A child does not question why they are told what to do, and I was no different. The only thing that was different was my ability to share what I knew from The Oneness, which to me was the voice of God. Last year I finally wrote my life story in a book called: My Journey Into The Oneness. It took a lot of courage to do that since I expected a lot of controversies, but the opposite was the result. This is where I learned to be mindful of my spiritual practices. Appreciation was key!

What role did mindfulness or spiritual practice play in your life growing up? Do you have a funny or touching story about that?

Because England was rebuilding itself, there were a lot of people who constantly expected the worst. It seemed to me that they were all running around like scared rats. We had rats in our complex at home and so I saw many. My Spirit guides began to train me at seven years old to understand fear and how to help people. I first had to learn who was ready for my help. I was about seven when my first stone healing helped an aunt to release a migraine. I saw a red blob come out of the stone and float away from the head and out to the edge of her aura where it exploded like a firework. She stopped talking and suddenly rubbed her dead and asked my mother what I had done. I replied, “I did not do it, the stone did.” Of course, mother was speechless. She thought my work with stones was a pretend game until then. I knew that this event was a lesson of mindfulness for them both.

How do your mindfulness or spiritual practices affect your business and personal life today?

I never do anything without first thinking things through, and then asking my Spirit Guides for assistance. From then on, what is for me to do, becomes a ‘We,’ project. Whether I am publicly speaking or writing, I am still a channel Medium. I must admit that spiritual entities, helping me this way, has led me to become well-known, something I was once afraid of becoming. Now I greatly enjoy teaching, having opportunities to help people with their issues. When you have answers to your questions, it makes life so much easier. My counseling always includes all their issues, where we go through all aspects of purpose and results. Sometimes it can last two hours from just a simple question. There are emotional, mental and spiritual aspects to consider as well as all the physical ones. Yes, I am always constantly busy.

Do you find that you are more successful or less successful because of your integration of spiritual and mindful practices? Can you share an example or story about that with us?

I am absolutely more successful. Once I learned to listen and apply the advice I was given personally in various situations throughout my life, I trusted and evolved to completely surrender to The Oneness. Now things often fall into my lap. Only the other day I thought I needed a rack for my old cassettes. Suddenly my Spirit Guide told me to go the Goodwill shop, so I did. There I found two racks that were perfect for just $1 each made in wood by someone. You see we always have something, somewhere, being prepared for us, even when we don’t know we will need it. I silently thanked the maker of these racks.

What would you say is the foundational principle for one to “lead a good life”? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

Being perfect is not a reality. We all need the ups and downs of life. Trauma is a good teacher. I know I had plenty of that in my own marriages. However, without that trauma I would not know what I can do to help people suffering in this kind of way. I think the foundational principle of leading a good life is not to have all the riches and successes, but rather to learn from the bad stuff. The more you see yourself in trauma and understand it, the more you awaken to an alternative that is within the light of existence. Once you embrace that light, good things start to happen. Warning: Never abuse a gift from The Oneness.

Can you share a story about one of the most impactful moments in your spiritual/mindful life?

When I was thirty-four, I developed Parkinson’s disease. This is a family inherited condition born out of stress from ancestry. It was tracible back four generations on my father’s side. I was going through a very bad marriage. My doctor friend gave me a tranquilizer which I took. Unknown to me it was a heroin derivative experimental drug that I accidentally overdosed on. My Spirit Guide, Red Cloud got into my asleep body and dialed a number on the phone to get my ex to come and rescue me. I did not know the number. That night in hospital my heart stopped, and the doctor and nurse had to resuscitate me. While that was going on, I was out of the body and talking to my Spirit Guides informing them that I could not go on and wanted to quit. Suddenly, I felt guilt. I was letting the team down. I asked for a gift to help me be happy. Then there was a sudden shock, and I was brought back into my body. This was proven when the assisting nurse told my best friend the next morning, that I had died, and that they had brought me back. The gift was a trip to India that awaken my soul to my purpose in life. Life was still hard, but I never looked back again.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Because my life, from my point of view, was so sad and miserable, I was always seeking comfort from The Spirit World. Sister Theresa was my rock upon which I heavily leaned. I would sit in misery, often crying, when she would come to me and talk to me. She always explained the lesson I was experiencing and how it was important not only to me, but to others that I understand my point of view and how negative it was. Then she would cleverly turn my emotions into joy as I understood that my sorrow was self-created, and that love was all around me. So many times, she saved me from my misery. When I was finally ready to stand alone without her, she told me she was leaving me. I was sad. Much later she came back to me in a more ascended form as Quan Yin. I was teaching the Japanese who were suffering, much like I had. She is still a part of my consciousness and emotions from time to time.

Can you share 3 or 4 pieces of advice about how leaders can create a very “healthy and uplifting” work culture?

1: In the Metaphysical realms of education, the first thing we need to know as counselors and coaches is that you cannot force someone to change their point of view on their life. You can guide and gently nurture when they ask. To try before they surrender is invasion, and they will reject you.

2: Having a great deal of patience calls for remembering self. The lessons we have learned are not easily understood with a stubborn, defensive mind. You have to wait for the sorrow and then the heart to cry for help.

3: Never debunk religious philosophy. A person’s need to know God in their own way is their way. When they seek God, they seek help. However, sometimes one cannot get past the act of praying to be rescued. In time, a person has to learn that they must rescue themselves by surrendering their mentality.

4: Avoid invading a person’s space with philosophy or psychological counseling. If they want to talk, be a listener. Remarks should be simple: I hear you. Interesting. What would you say if you were helping someone else in this type of situation? It takes time to lead a person to want to talk.

5: When a student seeks, the teacher appears. Know your role in any interaction. You may think you are a teacher, but the incident may be a lesson too.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Since I love to teach, I am always ready for invites to do just that. I have attended and spoken at hundreds of events throughout my life. In each case, I have met some amazing people. I respect my peers and often share information about them. I think anyone who is in Metaphysical type works should always be supportive to others. I have seen way too much competition. ‘My therapy is better than so and so’s etc.’ This is a time for us to build a solid movement for anyone to join, teach, study etc. I am holding onto an outline for The American Metaphysical Society, something that was put together by myself, and some very intelligent people of the time back in 1989 or so. Unfortunately, the people involved gave up in the face of adversity. I hope that soon, this will become a reality now. So, I would love to meet people who want to build this society so that the children of our future will have recognition and acceptance by the medical profession. Alternative medicine is vital to our future. Of course, it will take legal and financial support just to get off the ground.

How can people follow you and find out more about you?

I am easily searched on google.com, social networking and our websites currently being rebuilt. I have seventeen published book available on amazon.com, a radio show: Journey into An Unknown World, now up on soundcloud.com/DRMARGARETSPEAKS I also have a lot of videos on www.youtube.com/user/drmargaretrogersvancoops

Our new websites being built are:

www.easypeasysolutions.org

www.sumariseducationcenter.com

www.universalchristchurch.com

www.drmargaretspeaks.com

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.