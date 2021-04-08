Dr. Margaret Rogers Van Coops: “Do not expect anything”

Do not expect anything. Just be open to receive, knowing that this gift will be what you truly need, not what you want.

As we all know, times are tough right now. In addition to the acute medical crisis caused by the Pandemic, in our post COVID world, we are also experiencing what some have called a “mental health pandemic”.

What can each of us do to get out of this “Pandemic Induced Mental and Emotional Funk”?

One tool that each of us has access to is the simple power of daily gratitude. As a part of our series about “How Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness” I had the pleasure of interviewing Prof. Margaret Rogers Van Coops, Ph.D. DCH(IM).

Dr. Margaret Rogers Van Coops, was born into the “Upper Class” status during World War II. In those days, the leaders were gentlemen of substance or ancestry. Her ability to lead was instilled in her by her parents, and both her grandfathers, who had ancestral ties with the, then, current royal family and back into many centuries earlier.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about you and about what brought you to your specific career path?

I always wanted to be a nurse or a doctor. Everyone told me I was not clever enough, but in many ways, I was ahead of people in those days. They thought me crazy when I talked about things that would happen in the future. Things that I described then were considered to be science fiction. So, while I was out dowsing with Grandpa Major Pogson, I learned about the polarities of the North and South Poles and how we are all affected by them. I also learned to feel the energy of the earth and what was under it. I remember him clapping because I had found all the things he knew were under a field,. I found an underground stream, some old metal and some rusty nails. He also told me about an alien craft he had seen and shown me the site where it had landed and burned the grass away, never to grow there again. As he spoke, I realized I had had alien encounters too.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

In The UK, when I was about nine years old, I was slowly making my way down into “The Devils Bowl,” a very ancient meteor site, when I became aware of a Native Indian. He told me his name was Red Cloud. He then taught me the “Gait of power” where I could run sideways down the slope at great speed. That was so much fun! At the bottom, the large bowl felt eerie. He told me to lie down in the grass and curl up in a ball. I did! The strange energies around me were talking to me. He informed me that I needed to protect myself and proceeded to teach me about energy vortices in my body. Years later, I learned they were called Chakras. My encounter with him was real. He was standing there with me all the time, and he is still with me when I need him to help people who are full of fear, and who are often mentally tied into a negative place and time or even possessed by a spirit entity. That day he taught me self-protection from “The Dark Side.”

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why do you think that resonates with you? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

Mahatma Gandhi: “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.”

I have actually channeled Gandhi in public when he announced there was to be grave trouble in India. Soon after that, the Ministers were murdered. He was a very loving man. The movie made about his life was really very special for me and for the world. I hope young ones will watch it. I took those words seriously. Perhaps too seriously, because I was always rushing around trying to get things done in case I was not around later; I think this was a rollover from WWII. A bomb could have killed me twice. On the other hand, I had Spirit Guides telling me I would live for ages to come and would have a lot to learn and I was always keen to do just that.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story about why that resonated with you?

I discovered books by Sri Lobsang Rampa, the first being, The Third Eye. It was all about the life of a monk in Lhasa. So much of what I read was an eye-opener for me. In those days, there was not much to read, and here was a book that I could identify with. It seemed as though I had walked in his shoes. I got very spiritual after that.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Yes, there are so many people who are depressed and frustrated. I have a lot of training in the psychology and psychiatry of mental health. We all have a part of us that is crazy and fearful. With education, hypnosis and meditation, a great deal of changes can be made in the way an individual sees self. I have trained psychologists to see new ways to help their patients and they have come back to classes with me, bright and cheerfully explaining their successes. Before that they themselves were depressed. Dealing with negative people all day is self-debilitating, especially when the patient does not want help! Some just come to get some attention and think that is all they need. Mental health is a big issue. It is like un-wrapping a parcel, never knowing what is inside. Layer by layer there is something new to deal with. So, we are building a course in hypnotherapy on my website and will be offering personal one on one with me and my partner Rev. Katie Kamara.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Actually, I can honestly say that it was the patients I helped who taught me the most. Of course, I always had Spirit Guides working with me too. There was so much I discovered in myself and in the mirror images of others. Post-war England was a mess. People were all chronically depressed. There was a lot of work to be done with them over the years. I learned a lot, often winging it as I went. Nobody knew what we know today.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now that we are on the topic of gratitude, let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. We would like to explore together how every one of us can use gratitude to improve our mental wellness. Let’s start with a basic definition of terms. How do you define the concept of Gratitude? Can you explain what you mean?

Gratitude is in my opinion, a consciousness that has been taught as a condition. “He gave me a flower, so I am grateful.” Well, what if you are allergic to the flower? Would you still be grateful? True gratitude to me lies in living every day with joy that you are alive and able to do something, anything that will teach you something more about who you are!

My suggestions are these:

1: Appreciate you are alive and able to run, skip, hop and move that body. When you see someone who is lame, be joyful that you can assist them on their way.

2: Access the power within self to feel your spiritual essence. Therein lies joy that develops your creativity.

3: Be appreciative of your five senses. Look around you and drink in all you see. Feel how the world feels and keep your balance. Savor your food slowly. Listen to the sounds of Earth, the rain, the wind and the trickling brook and so much more. Value your life and your living energy.

4: Enjoy friends who open your senses to new horizons.

5: Join in the pleasures of life with an attitude of fun rather than thinking “how can I benefit,” questions.

Why do you think so many people do not feel gratitude? How would you articulate why a simple emotion can be so elusive?

Gratitude is tied into conditioning. A child is taught to say, “Thank you,” and “Please,” and to do as they are told all in the same breath. This type of conditioning leads to either taking things for granted when you say these words or the opposite where nothing is granted and so the lesson becomes one of greed, often demanding attention. One could say that gratitude shows up the two sides of love, conditioned and unconditioned emotions of sharing. To be thankful to be full of joy without training is unique. When you see a child’s face light up in glee because Santa has bought exactly what they wanted, then you have a moment of joy together.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be constructive to help spell it out. Can you share with us a few ways that increased gratitude can benefit and enhance our life?

1: Do not expect anything. Just be open to receive, knowing that this gift will be what you truly need, not what you want.

2: As Jesus said: “Seek and ye shall find. Knock and it will be opened unto you. Ask and ye shall receive.”

3: Share and the world shares with you.

4: Believe in the power of The Divine and know that Good always overcomes Bad even when you don’t see it.

5: Meditate and release judgment; the more you judge, the worse things become. So, let those ideas go.

Let’s talk about mental wellness in particular. Can you share with us a few examples of how gratitude can help improve mental wellness?

1: Every thought we have, has been birthed from a place in our brains that emerges as a photo. In one picture is a thousand thoughts that can pull you into depression if you think rationally and judge yourself and others. If you have dozens of pictures, then you are in confusion. Gratitude is lost.

2: Singularize every thought. Is it positive or negative? Don’t back it up with hearsay and other thoughts that complicate ideas. Stay focused on the goodness in this one thought.

3: Be honest with yourself and admit to your own faults. No one is perfect so enjoy the imperfection.

4: Communication is vital to support emotions, so share your happiness.

5: Keep active and alive with images that stimulate you to become even more important to yourself and be grateful you are alive.

Ok wonderful. Now here is the main question of our discussion. From your experience or research, what are “Five Ways That Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness”. Can you please share a story or example for each?

As I said above, Gratitude is in my opinion a state of conditioning. When we talk about spiritual gratitude it is more about knowing that each one of us is a part of all that we call The Oneness. A very long time ago, when I was four years old, God spoke to me and said, “I am the One and all that I am is Oneness.” I asked, “What is Oneness?” and the voice said. “God!” Well, the years went by and I spoke of The Oneness often and now it is a household name. I think it is time that we all realize that God, The Oneness is with us all, giving us life and the creative essence of growth. If we attune to our skills and talents, we can feel God and his creation in us and therein lies true gratitude. Gratitude cannot be manipulated if it is divine. So there is not rule other than to surrender to the moment and feel the joy of learning.

Is there a particular practice that can be used during a time when one is feeling really down, really vulnerable, or really sensitive?

I always come back to hypnosis for this answer. Our brains flip in and out of hypnosis hundreds of times a day. We call it mind-wandering, day-dreaming, a nap and so forth. What is really happening is our brain is overloaded with too much focus on thinking. We wear our brains down and since it cannot switch of literally, it slides into a neutral space where you can process how you feel and awaken to a new idea that hopefully will lift your spirits. With the right hypnoidal state, you can in the blink of an eye change your whole outlook on your life. I make hypnosis recordings for my clients, patients and teachers who then teach it to their students. And, of course, there are no drugs involved. Hypnosis allows the mind and heart to unify and then we have peace even in the darkest of moments.

Do you have any favorite books, podcasts, or resources that you would recommend to our readers to help them to live with gratitude?

This may sound a bit self-centered, but the truth is, I stick with my Spirit Guides and my own teachings they have given me. I rarely refer to other people’s works, simply because I was told in my young years that I was not to study with others and so I did not. I do have a book out called “50 Spiritually Powerful Meditations,” which was published in India many years ago and still is. I am currently working on getting this book redone in The USA

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

In UK in 1979, I was part of a British Team that put together an event called: The World Symposium on Humanity.” It was an event that was ahead of its time. The idea was to have satellite connections with The USA and Canada. Big names were in attendance including Ram Dass, The Archbishop of Canterbury, 1st Lady, Elizabeth Carter and John Denver in UK, as well as some of our British famous singers and actors were supposed to appear on the American/Canadian events that fell apart and did not happen. If we could bring great minds together with souls that are united in love and peace, I would love to be a part of that. That year, In The UK we achieved the impossible with little money and a wonderful Greek lady who was an investor of wealthy means. I learned what can be done when people of like minds unite and would definitely love to united people this way again.

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

DrMargaretSpeaks.com

Thank you for the time you spent sharing these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!

I love to share and hope I have helped someone somewhere on this planet. Thank you for asking me.