Dr. Margaret Cochran: “Cultivate love”

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Margaret Cochran, Ph.D.

Dr. Cochran is a transpersonal psychotherapist, licensed clinical social worker, educator, and author with more than 25 years of clinical experience. A seasoned professional dedicated to the health and well-being of all her patients, Dr. Cochran takes a whole person approach to mental health and wellness. A respected resource and passionate advocate for mental wellness, Dr. Cochran has been featured in a range of media outlets throughout the country including BBC, ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX affiliates, CBS Radio, Huffington Post, Healthline, Yahoo Life, Total Beauty and many additional outlets.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up exposed to all kinds of unhappiness and mental illness and it taught me a TREMENDOUS amount. Most importantly that you can’t necessarily control external circumstances, but you have absolute control over how you react to them. Difficulties can either inspire or define your life, and you and only you, get to choose which one it will be.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I have always been drawn to helping others. My “nickname” as a child was “Doc”. Kids would approach me, some of whom I knew and others I didn’t, and just tell me their problems or ask me questions they didn’t want to talk to adults about. I would answer what I could and what I didn’t know I would go to the library and research.

And that, by the way, almost got me “killed” in the fourth grade when I figured out Johnny Appleseed was a schizophrenic. I attempted to explain that I wasn’t saying he was bad, just ill. Recess was hell for awhile.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I would not be where I am today without the help and inspiration provided by Dr. David Waggoner. David and I met in the hospital on a consult over a suicidal patient. He was an excellent and deeply empathic physician.

That consult began a series of conversations that spawned an enduring partnership. I told him of my dream about helping people understand that the mind and the body are parts of one continuum and as such medicine and psychology were as well. He shared that dream and we made it come true in the years we practiced together, until his untimely death several years ago from renal cell carcinoma.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

There are no mistakes, only lessons. And I learned lots of those.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am working on developing partnerships to create outreach across various communication platforms.

My goal is to help people realize that:

Happiness comes from within.

You can rewire your brain as needed to achieve your dreams and defeat illness.

Love and empathy are the KEYS to solving all problems both personally and globally.

Life is not win/lose, it is actually win/win.

Practicing gratitude is every bit as important as physical exercise when it comes to your happiness and well-being.

And much, much more!

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The three character traits that I feel has served me best are empathy, persistence and mental flexibility or neuroplasticity as it’s called.

•Empathy allows me to, as much as any outsider can, walk in the shoes of those I serve and want to inspire. Freed from the shackles of pejorative judgement I can experience agape or love for all life and from this place I can help facilitate any change needed.

• Persistence allows me to persevere in the face of any and all obstacles placed in my way. And there have been plenty of those, poverty, misogyny, at times professional derision when I focus on things other than traditional ego psychology and health challenges.

• Neuroplasticity has allowed me to think outside the box. I have experienced great joy in helping people in new and innovative ways using various techniques, some ancient and esoteric and some created in the 21st century.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

• I work with warring couples.

•I work with depressed, anxious people.

• I have facilitated group therapy for mental illness, weight loss, you name it.

• I’ve worked in hospitals, out-patient clinics, ER’s and OR’s.

• I’ve been a school teacher.

And believe me, you can’t do all that without giving and receiving a LOT of joy!

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

Our nation is obsessed with appearance. It’s reflected in our clothing, our consumer purchasing habits, any given news cycle and our politics. We continue to insist that happiness comes from things external, we have lost touch with how much is enough and we don’t play (and I mean the joyful creative kind, not the video game kind) well or often enough.

And even though there is a multitude of anecdotal and clinical evidence to the contrary we still continue to insist that things, titles and possessions will make us happy.

Continuing to do what doesn’t work constitutes the definition of insanity.

And if there were a “pathological olympics” we would get a gold in this event for sure.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

Honestly the BIGGEST myth and impediment to achieving happiness is that it can be had from money, possessions and social standing.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

People conflate happiness with all things external to themselves. And happiness 100%, all the time, I guarantee it, comes from within!”

A man once consulted me (I have permission to share this story on condition of anonymity, so some the details have been changed) with what he considered to be an unsolvable problem and a source of great pain.

He flew in from another part of the country on his private jet, bringing with him only PART of his entourage, he made sure to inform me.

He let me know that he had seen five eminent therapists with much more impressive credentials than I possessed and not one of them could help him. However, he had heard from another “terribly important person” such as himself that I had been of assistance, so he thought he would give me a try.

I asked him to tell me about his life. And he proceeded to describe in great detail what kind of house he had and how big it was. He told me all about his name VERY expensive automobiles, his yacht and his jet.

He told me about his business and how it provided a livelihood for thousands of people. And of course the “widget“ “he” made, which improved the lives of millions world-wide as they “could not live without it”.

He went on to tell me all the charities he supported, the boards he sat on and the industry and world leaders he spent time with.

He said he had a family and he gave them everything they could want. His children went to the best schools and his wife had the best clothing, jewelry and social standing possible.

But despite all this he was not happy and no one could tell him why.

He responded by saying that he didn’t know what I could possibly want to know, as he had already given me all the salient details, but he grudgingly assented.

I asked him the date of his wife’s birthday.

He said his PA handled that sort of thing.

I asked him if they had any animals at home, dogs, cats, birds and so forth.

He was getting very annoyed at this point and expressed it in no uncertain terms. I asked for his indulgence and requested again that he please answer the question.

He said he thought they had a dog.

I asked the dog’s name.

Silence.

I then asked how many people he knew that he could telephone at 2:00 AM who would take his call and be there to help him without question.

Silence.

At this point I said I could tell him what was wrong.

He protested that I could not possibly know that in so short a time.

I held up my hand for silence and said, “You sir, are a narcissistic ass.”

He then turned a color of red that I had not seen in nature before or since.

After a time he said, “Didn’t fool you, huh?”

“Nope”, I replied.

“Can you fix me?”

“If you want it badly enough.”

And he did.

And he worked hard.

And he found his HEART again.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

(1) You must remember that to be selfish allows you to be selfless. Making sure that you know what your needs are and meet them before attempting to meet the needs of others is an absolute necessity. It’s as the airlines say, “in the unlikely event of a sudden change in cabin pressure, please put your own mask on before attempting to help another passenger.” Why? Because neither of you will survive if you don’t.

(2) Have an “Attitude of Gratitude”. A daily gratitude practice gives you perspective and has been shown empirically to improve mood and emotional resilience.

(3) Laugh! Those of us who can laugh at ourselves are endlessly amused. A good sense of humor allows us to more effortlessly accept the “bumps” in the road that is life.

(4) Make sure your life has purpose. Find ways to give to others and you will not only survive difficult times, you can and will thrive in them!

(5) Cultivate love. Tell others how much you treasure them and all they do. Be it your partner, children, friends, coworkers and yes your animal companions as well. Without love, we are nothing.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

If you have a friend or loved one who is feeling sad, talk to them and listen and then listen some more. We all feel “down in the dumps”, from time to time, it’s normal. Ask what the person in question needs from you and give it to the best of your ability. Perhaps a distraction such as a change of scenery or meeting with other friends will help. Most likely the answer they will give will be that they are just grateful for your presence and your concern. Remember, your “being” is much more powerful than your “doing”.

If the problem is mental illness or addiction however, the best thing you can do is encourage the person to get professional help or call 911 if need be. You can offer assistance but it’s not your job to fix either of the aforementioned, in fact you can’t. However, enabling or ignoring mental illness or addiction makes you part of the problem, instead of part of the solution.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

If empathy and constructive conflict resolution skills were taught from pre-school through graduate school, we could change the world in a generation, ONE GENERATION! We wouldn’t have to wait until the children we were teaching to grow up to see results. Because, when children are allowed to learn things their parents learn along with them. Pretty good, eh?! Yeah, we teachers are sneaky like that.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would love to have a conversation with media decision makers of all kinds, network, streaming what have you. National producers such as Meredith Reis @MReisNY and Ben Tinker @tinkertime for example, are in unique and powerful positions, and through their platform, can help teach people throughout the world how to find Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times. There are certain skills people can put into action, that will help empower them and can bring about extraordinary change throughout the planet.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Readers can follow my work through my website: www.drcochran.com or on twitter @drmcochran, Facebook at Dr. Margaret Cochran, Linked In

and on You Tube at Wisdom, Love and Magic.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!