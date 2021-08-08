Dr. Marco Ferrucci Of Regenerate SoftWave Therapy: “We all must think differently, be more positive, be more optimistic, be happy, work hard, be grateful”

We all must think differently, be more positive, be more optimistic, be happy, work hard, be grateful. That is just a few of the foundational things that will create a healthy human being.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Marco Ferrucci.

Dr. Marco Ferrucci is the co-owner of The Chiropractic Source in Cedar Grove, New Jersey and Regenerate SoftWave Therapy with his partner, Dr. Tim Lyons.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I discovered my passion for helping others at very young age, and my interest in healing grew from there. From an early age though I always knew I did not want to help people’s suffering using prescriptions, injections or surgeries. I always viewed this a “numbing” rather than an optimal solution.

We all know how pervasive the Opioid and other prescription drugs are within our society. Addiction starts out most times when someone is injured and their doctor prescribes medication to numb their pain. Before the patient knows it, they are unable to function without that addictive drug.

Simultaneously, these drugs create dangerous side effects that give birth to a new powerful subset of dangerous conditions. Our current health system, fueled by pharmaceuticals, is a very dangerous system.

My strong desire to keep things as natural as possible grew from my education about the human body, where I was in awe of the natural power of our nervous system.

Did you know we all have, within ourselves, a super-hero built in nervous system that will in most times heal us without any dangerous drugs?

After practicing for a decade, I learned about yet another tool that would greatly change the lives of our patients: SoftWave Therapy. This is the most elevated, non-invasive FDA-cleared tool I’ve ever seen. It is being used successfully for inflammation, chronic pain of every type imaginable, wounds, and so much more.

Though SoftWave Therapy stands alone as a life-changing treatment, I realized that if we combined the potent positive results from our Corrective Chiropractic care combined with SoftWave Therapy, we could offer our patients exponentially, explosive repeatable results.

I don’t know of any other practice in the US that is pioneering our two-part treatment system. And it’s working! Our patients are seeing 20–50 percent reduction in pain during their first visit.

Our holistic treatment of the entire body is working, as it should. No drugs required!

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

The number of unnecessary and often dangerous prescriptions written for patient’s under a physicians care is outrageous.

Did you know doctors do NOT have to include their diagnosis on their prescriptions? A new study using data analysis by the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General reports that Medicare claims data from March 2020 to July 2020 shows Medicare paid for hydroxychloroquine prescriptions for 28 percent more beneficiaries during the same time period in 2019. They had 27,000 new prescribers!

The US makes up about 5 percent of the world’s population, but consumes 80 percent of the world’s prescription opioids!* The CDC, their newest report from 2018, states that 1 in 5 Americans is prescribed Opioids by their physician.

Guess what’s even worse? In 2018, about 40 Americans died every single day after taking prescription opioids! That is 14,600 people!! Where’s the press on that?!?

It’s time for proven healing treatments, such as Corrective Chiropractic care and SoftWave Therapy, to stop the madness of our current health care system, where popping pills with dangerous or fatal outcomes is the norm.

*source: NPR

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

That is such a great question because I have had many mentors that were influential to me in various times in my life. For instance, my first mentor and the person who began my interest in health and wellness was my mother’s boyfriend (at the time) John Stibinger. John has unfortunately passed but he is the one person that taught me about weightlifting at a young age. That was my first introduction to health and wellness. I was hooked and the rest is history

Another mentor is Dr Dean DePice who introduced me to the world of Chiropractic and helped set me on the path towards a Doctor of Chiropractic degree. He has also guided me through the success of The Chiropractic Source.

A third mentor is Dr. Matthew DiDuro who introduced me to the world of SoftWave Therapy. He has helped guide me and has been critical to the success of Regenerate SoftWave Therapy in addition to my role as one of the lead national trainers for SoftWave TRT, the America distributor of SoftWave Therapy.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

“Disruption” can definitely be misunderstood. To many it may mean a negative, like when speaking to someone and another person starts talking to you and “disrupts” the conversation. That can definitely be seen as rude and a negative experience.

On the other hand a “disruptor” can be a positive in respects to changing what’s going on at the moment. For example, using the same example. You are talking to a friend and another friend comes up to you to let you know that you are running late for your next obligation. Now that “disruptor” wasn’t rude, he was disrupting the conversation to create a positive change in that moment.

That’s how I see it in the Health and wellness world. There is a current mindset, or narrative, that is being told to most that I believe isn’t ideal and potentially dangerous to the health or many. As a “disruptor” I feel I am kindly and educationally informing others that there is another way to think that can actually be beneficial to their overall health.

Now is that rude? Is that a negative thing? Am I causing harm or any other problems?

That’s what it’s like to be a disruptor to me.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

From a very early age, I was always taught by my amazing mother and family to be kind and loving others. So to be a caring and loving doctor is second nature to me. It’s my personality, it’s my identity.

Another distinct advice that was given to me from one of the mentors mentioned earlier, Dr. Dean DePice. He always told me that there are only 2 types of people in our lives. They are either “Anchors on your Tails” or “Wind in your Sails”. That has been so crucial to my development because it made look at and analyze every person in my life. I try to stay positive, optimistic and goal-oriented. I can’t do that if I have a bunch of “Anchors on my tail”

Another great advisor to me is my amazing wife Tania. She has been my rock, my confidant, my best friend, my biggest fan. She has always seen as a strong disruptor, a gem that hasn’t been found yet, even in times when I didn’t. So a lot of my motivation to be that disruptor in the health and wellness realm is partially because of her and her belief in what we are providing.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

We plan to grow our reach to the entire nation, so that patients everywhere from coast to coast can enjoy healing without drugs and painful injections. At the same time, we know we will help many patients avoid unnecessary surgery (though there will be times surgery is a necessity.)

Our approach is beginning locally, in New Jersey and New York. However, I am already working with doctors, dentists, plastic surgeons and other health care professionals in numerous states.

In the future, we plan to create an educational and training center dedicated to helping health care professionals from all walks of life treat their patients safely — without drugs.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

I have an eBook that is extremely focused upon changing the way we all look at our bodies, our physical issues, and how to tackle our challenges in a natural manner. The eBook is “Change Your Mindset, Transform Your Health.” I rewrote this eBook so that I can include the most up-to-date information and tips on how to elevate your health, in simple-to-understand ways.

My new book is being written right now, and will focus on changing the health care system in a powerful way. I expect it to be completed by Fall, 2021.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

One of my favorite quotes by the brilliant Thomas Edison was “The Doctor of the Future will give no medication but will interest his patients in the care of the Human Frame, Diet and in the Cause and Prevention of Disease.”

That is ME, that is my mission, my motivation, my life quote. We are not in the Thomas Edison’s “future”.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I believe we can fix this broken healthcare system. It begins with success with our patients and our community.

The “human frame” as referenced by Edison in that quote is by far the most overlooked thing in Health Care. Chiropractors have been teaching it for 100s of years. Optimal spine, optimal health.

I am on a mission to teach that we all must care for our spine differently.

We all must move our bodies consistently. We all must consciously eat the best and cleanest foods we can.

We all must think differently, be more positive, be more optimistic, be happy, work hard, be grateful. Those is just a few of the foundational things that will create a healthy human being.

That’s a future health care system I would like to see.

How can our readers follow you online?

I can be found on

Instagram

@iamdrmarco @thechiropracticsource @regenerate_swt

Facebook — @DrMarcoFerrucci @TheChiropracticSource @RegenerateSooftwaveTherapy

YouTube — @TheChiropracticSource

Websites — www.TheChiropracticSource.com & www.RegenerateSWT.com

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!