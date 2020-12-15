Dr. Marco Ferrucci: “Check your Mindset”

Check your Mindset — The biggest thing I’ve learned since being a professional and doing my own personal development is that our thoughts matter. f you are negative then your life will reflect this. We have the power to impact our own reality and I believe negativity breeds negativity. Positive thinking is powerful and it always helps. In may ways, we create our own reality. On that note, I recommend being proactive in your health and not just reactive. Don’t want for pain to overwhelm you. Have a proactive approach to your health and visit your healthcare professionals to get your check up.

As part of my series about “individuals and organizations making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Marco Ferrucci.

Dr. Marco Ferrucci is a Chiropractor and co-founder of both The Chiropractic Source (est. 2009) and Regenerate SoftWave Therapy (est. 2020), with offices located in Cedar Grove and Hoboken, New Jersey.

Dr. Ferrucci earned his Chiropractic degree at Life University in Marietta, GA, considered one of the most prestigious universities in the world. As a student, he served as the president of the Chiropractic Biophysics Club (CBC) and was a participating member of the Chiropractic Neurology Club. Prior to receiving his Chiropractic degree, Dr. Ferrucci received his Bachelor of Science in Exercise Physiology from William Paterson University in Wayne, NJ.

In addition to his training and specialization, Dr. Ferrucci regularly attends seminars including Metabolic Testing and Nutritional Support at Apex and is a specialist in Autoimmune Disorders such as Hashimoto’s Hypothyroidism, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Hypoglycemia, Diabetes and Anemia, among many other conditions. He is also an Adjunct Professor at William Paterson University.

Dr. Ferrucci grew up in Nutley NJ, where graduated from Nutley High school. From an early age, he developed a life-long fascination in science with a deep curiosity as to how the human body works and the importance of maintaining its optimum condition.

Often seen on TV news and health programs or in medical/health/wellness publications, Dr. Ferrucci has been featured on “12 to Your Health” on News 12; “Life and Living with Joanna Gagis” on NJ TV and is the author of “Change your Mindset, Transform our Life” as well as the host of “Get to the Source with Dr. Marco”.

Dr. Ferrucci lives in Wayne, New Jersey with his wife of four years, Tania, and their 17-month old daughter, Natalia.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I have always been into health and wellness, because of my experience growing up without my father, who died tragically and suddenly when I was only 9 months old. Though he seemed healthy, my dad died from a very unexpected heart attack at 40 years old. I grew up wanting to make sure no one else had to grow up without a parent. I have an incredible mom who had 4 young children to support, and was surrounded by an amazing extended family. From my earliest memories, I remember being passionate about helping others live well.

I have always wanted to help others, and I first wanted to begin my career as a pediatrician. What separated my beliefs from a more typical medical mindset was that I was never someone who loved treating myself with drugs or injections. I just don’t believe in taking something to get rid of an ailment, unless it is the only and best option for a condition.

I have a passion to know why people have issues and then how best to treat them to reverse their conditions.

Instead of treating first with meds, I believe our innate ability to heal and function lies within our own nervous system. I believe, many times, we can choose more holistic ways to treat our bodies before resorting to drugs or injections.

When I was a sophomore in college, I visited one of my relatives in Pennsylvania, who owns a Chiropractic office. I was floored by the feel of it; the sense of it; the energy that was vibrant and happy. People were there because they were well and wanted to stay well, or in pain and knew they could heal without drugs or injections and often times avoid unnecessary surgery.

I didn’t want to treat patients with medicine first but instead unleash their ability to heal and function using their own incredible nervous system.

That was my ‘aha’ moment, and when I returned to college I changed my focus and planned my new future as a Chiropractor.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

Two amazing stories come to mind, both about realizing that what we do as chiropractors is way beyond just pain relief.

One of the most powerful events that made me realize what I could do as a Chiropractor is incredible, was when I treated one of my first patients, when I was in my student clinic in chiropractic college.

She had typical back pain, normal for many but in this case very painful. Part of my process as a Chiropractor is to ask the deeper questions in order to discover what may be impacting a patient. She told me she was trying to get pregnant for 6 months and had been unsuccessful. She and her husband were starting to worry.

I began adjusting her and worked on the structure of her spine. Within a month, she told me she was feeling much better from her back pain, AND that she had just found out she was pregnant! How unbelievable that feeling was!

My next powerful experience was with Ruby, one of my first patients, whom I had met at a health screening where I was doing postural sessions. She had a walker and sat next to me. I asked her what was going on with her and asked to check her posture. Ruby, who was from Virginia, was in tremendous pain, and was visiting her daughter and grandchildren here in New Jersey, because she felt she was going to die and needed to see them.

I asked her, “If I can get you walking without that cane would you talk to me?”. She said yes.

She came into my office and after treating her for a few weeks she called her husband and told him she was staying for 3 months, as I had recommended, so I could treat her. On her last day of treatment, Ruby did something I will never forget. When we were done, she thanked me for her care and asked, “Can I show you something?”

With that, she ran out of the office, totally able to easily manage it without any cane. It was like the most surreal and wonderful thing to see.

Can you describe how you or your organization is making a significant social impact?

People are in chronic pain and have lost hope that anyone can help them. Right now we are living in a time period where there is a majority of people living with chronic pain; with millions addicted to opioid drugs, more than ever before, because they believe they have no other option except drugs or alcohol to numb their chronic pain.

It’s my mission to give people back their hope and help them with their pain.

Most people are addicted to drugs after suffering from a painful injury or post-surgery, where they start on Opioid painkillers, become addicted, and move on to stronger drugs.

It’s always easier to treat someone with medicine for an issue, but there are many, many times you can take a natural, holistic approach to their condition as well. That is what I do every day of my life.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

One of my mentors, Dr. Matthew DiDuro once said, “When you start understanding how to use the Softwave Therapy with your Chiropractic BioPhysics, you will feel like super hero. You can pretty much treat anything.”

When we began using SoftWave Therapy in our chiropractic office it was so exciting that it lead me to my new practice called Regenerate SoftWave Therapy. Imagine avoiding surgery or injections or drugs to heal, with fast results. It’s nicknamed ‘The Stem Cell Machine’ and is non-invasive.

It is incredible and life changing for patients, and we just started treating a patient who is partly paralyzed from the waist down. He became partially paralyzed after a surgery, that unfortunately caused an infection that attacked his spinal cord, leaving him with his paralysis.

Our office treated him with SoftWave Therapy, working especially around his lower back and sacral region.. During his first session, he said that because of his condition he has a very difficult time using the bathroom. After his initial treatment, he went into our bathroom and stayed for a long time. We were a little concerned but when he came out, he said this was the first time in a very long time he could actually do something we all take for granted — he went to the bathroom! It was very satisfying to see this progress, and is continuing SoftWave Therapy with us weekly.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Search for the root of the patient’s problem and not just deal with the symptoms. Take the time to understand the patient’s life and treat every person rather than looking at them and saying I have this drug. Always perform the correct or optimal treatment that is least invasive. So you can visit a Chiropractor for an adjustment or visit us for SoftWave Therapy, then move on to massage or Acupuncture and then try Physical or Occupational Therapy. If all else fails, then you move on to medication or a shot and only then, surgery if needed. Don’t be afraid to look for other opinions from the medical community. You don’t need your doctor’s permission to visit a Chiropractor for a second opinion!

Be open minded. Sometimes your primary medical doctor may quickly offer you an answer. But just because they say one thing it does not always mean that is what is really happening in your body.

Though you may need that surgery or medicine always remember: Don’t underestimate your own body’s ability to heal.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

To me, leadership means being a good role model. You need to be a shining example for how to do something successfully. As a doctor and role model and leader in someone’s health care, I must also, as much as possible, be the picture of health. As I educated and help others, it is important to show patients I’m also walking the path that I am preaching they follow.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. Check your Mindset

The biggest thing I’ve learned since being a professional and doing my own personal development is that our thoughts matter. f you are negative then your life will reflect this. We have the power to impact our own reality and I believe negativity breeds negativity. Positive thinking is powerful and it always helps. In may ways, we create our own reality. On that note, I recommend being proactive in your health and not just reactive. Don’t want for pain to overwhelm you. Have a proactive approach to your health and visit your healthcare professionals to get your check up.

2. Life is Pendulum — Don’t Give up in Tough Times & See the Possibilities

Even in a negative time period like the Pandemic, you need to never give up hope. My father died when I was 9 months old, but my mother and extended family made sure we had a grounded happy childhood. They had hope.

My impact on this world is making sure people live their healthiest and happiest life possible. Through the tragedy of my dad’s death, I discovered a career where you help people every day, and may save lives in the process.

3. As a Healthcare Professional, Don’t Rush Your Patients

I make sure no matter how busy I am to give my patients the time they need in order to communicate with me and also to understand how I will help them. Every patients deserves unique care and time. We must also teach people to be proactive and not reactive with their healthcare.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My dream is to build a successful movement where healthcare professionals treat their patient’s based on optimal function and not just their symptoms.

As a Chiropractor and now pioneer with SoftWave Therapy, I always see that what most people would see are miracles we know as clinical expectations.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending.” — C.S. Lewis

My experiences living without a father lit a a fire within me to make sure I care for every single person that comes into my life. Moving forward in an optimal manner has led me to a wonderful career where I help people every day of my life

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I am greatly inspired by the singer and entrepreneur Pitbull. I admire his work ethic but also enjoy his unique talent of bringing the world music that lightens our load and brings us to a place of optimism. He also is focused on helping future generations, with is Sports Leadership and Management Academy (SLAM) that is a charter school in Miami with a sports-based curriculum.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

