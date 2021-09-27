Dr. Mara Windsor Of L.I.F.E. Nonprofit: “Make enough time for restful sleep”

Make enough time for restful sleep. This releases DHEA which helps to calm us, improve our health, and restore our bodies. Increased DHEA levels decrease cortisol levels which are elevated with chronic stress leading to fatigue, weight gain, sleep disturbances and many other health related issues.

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

In this interview series called “Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout,” we are talking to successful business leaders, HR leaders and mental health leaders who can share insights from their experience about how we can “Beat Burnout.”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Mara Windsor.

Dr. Mara Windsor is an emergency physician, philanthropist, and advocate for wellness. Seven years ago, she founded L.I.F.E. (Living in Fulfilled Enlightenment), a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the physical, emotional, and spiritual wellness of professionals. In addition to being the founder of L.I.F.E. nonprofit, she serves as the National ACEP Wellness Spokesperson, is a national Envision peer coach, and Arizona Medical Association peer coach.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born in Albuquerque, NM, but moved to Central Phoenix when I was under two-years-old and grew up there. This is where I went to high school, college, medical school and even did my residency.

I grew up in an uneducated family and was the first one on either side of my parent’s families to go to college. Because I experienced a childhood with what’s called adverse childhood experiences, I learned the only way out of my parent’s cycle was to get an education. Luckily, my dad wanted to set me up for higher education and sent me to Xavier College Preparatory, an all-girls Catholic school in Phoenix. At the time, I was focused on the social aspect and athletics, but I got a lot of support as a young woman. The school really promoted women becoming educated and having fulfilling careers, I didn’t realize it at the time, but that mindset was being ingrained in me. From there, I went on to college and thought I would get a PhD in psychology, but I was in a car accident that changed my life and led me to my medical career.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

When I was in college earning my bachelor’s degree in psychology, I was also serving as the secretary and treasurer of our Psi Chi chapter, an international honor society in psychology and through the organization, I was working with the state’s largest behavioral health provider, Southwest Behavioral Health. We would ride in police cars to murder and homicide scenes, remove children from troubled homes and place them in foster care or a crisis nursery as well as work with families dealing with psychosocial issues. We would work crazy hours, and one night on our way back in we were hit by a drunk driver.

I was badly injured and started seeing an osteopathic doctor, Dr. Scott Steingard, three times a week to manage the musculoskeletal problems that occurred due to the accident. He asked me what I was planning to do, and I told him I wanted to get a PhD in psychology, but he suggested I go to medical school instead. It was the first time anyone had told me I could be a doctor. My parents weren’t supportive in that way, so it was impactful to me that a physician who’d only known me for a few months was willing to mentor me and support me in this way.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

After Dr. Steingard encouraged me to consider medical school, I went to Midwestern University to observe a class and left there knowing it was where I was meant to be. Not only did he inspire me to pursue this career, he offered to coach and mentor me along the way.

So, with only a month left before graduation, I completely changed my career path to prepare for medical school. I met with him, and my adviser and they helped me put together a plan. I took more science classes, took The Princeton Review’s MCAT Prep Course and made it on the wait list. I was the last one on the wait list admitted and went on to become a doctor.

I’m so thankful to him for changing the trajectory of my life. He still practices today, and I now sometimes see his patients at the hospital.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Six years ago, when I was pregnant with my third child, I was an employee of a national corporation who contracted with a local hospital system I was working at, which was merging with another local hospital system, therefore there were rumors we may lose our contract. With another child on the way and my husband developing his business, we needed my income, so I started to flip out a little and did the one thing you’re probably not supposed to do — I went and interviewed for another job.

Because of my stature, even though I wasn’t too far along in my pregnancy, I looked like I was 8 months pregnant. I was so naïve I didn’t even think about the pregnancy when I went to interview, but when I showed up you could tell owner of the group was shocked. His eyes were wide open. When he took me around and introduced me to people you could tell everyone was so uncomfortable. Later when I told some of my colleagues, they were shocked I showed up looking eight months pregnant too.

But I got the job and when I called my bosses to tell them I was going to take another position because of the rumors going around, they said they didn’t want to lose me and asked what they could do to keep me on the team, so I told them I wanted to be a director.

At the other hospital I’d interviewed at they took me through the onboarding process, and I was so impressed by their education program I wanted to create a position as an education director and my hospital agreed. So, I had my third child and went through bed rest, a C-section and 11 weeks of maternity leave and wanted to come back as the education director.

Shortly after I got back, I got a meeting notice on my phone’s calendar for a graduate education meeting. To this day, I don’t know for sure who know who put it on my calendar, but I assumed I needed to be there, ended up being five minutes late and ended up walking into a meeting of high-up people — including our CEO, CMO, my boss and others.

They were talking about starting a residency program and I volunteered to be the director of the emergency medicine component of it, so as a result of that I became clinical site director. Afterwards, I talked to my boss, and he said he didn’t even realize I was coming. I was so embarrassed when I realized I wasn’t necessarily invited, especially because I was late, but it must have looked like confidence to them.

From that, I learned that sometimes you just have to show up because you never know what will happen.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Be yourself; everyone else is already taken. — Oscar Wilde

I’ve always been a quirky kind of person that doesn’t fit in a square peg, and that’s exactly who I needed to be to be where I am today. This is something I share with my kids as well, especially my daughter. Society needs you to be an individual and not just fit in with everyone else. This is something I tell medical students who I mentor as well.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am continuing to grow my nonprofit, L.I.F.E., which I founded seven years ago to help people in my community live happier lives and avoid burnout. We launched a lot of initiatives during the pandemic to help frontline workers and we’ll be continuing that work by supporting nursing students.

Many people don’t realize that we’ve been in a nursing shortage since 2012, and it’s expected increase until 2030. It’s just been made worse by the pandemic. We hope to help by creating a campaign to encourage students to go into nursing and start fundraising so we can provide grants and scholarships for those nursing students.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I actually have five I’d like to share — gratitude, honesty, humor, humility and social intelligence. When I was creating L.I.F.E. and doing research on achieving sustained happiness, I came across Positive Psychology and this website created by the founders of it. The website has a lot of great tools where you can see how different areas of your life, like happiness, compared to 50,000 other people nationally.

One of the tools I’ve found most effective is the top five-character strengths assessment, which I first took in 2015, when I was provided with the strengths I listed above.

Dr. Martin Seligman, the founder of Positive Psychology, believes that if you utilize these strengths, you can find sustained happiness by giving your life meaning. According to Seligman, there are three levels to happiness — things that are pleasant like vacations or fine dining, engagement which is when you are living in a way that cultivates your values and strengths and the final level is meaning, where you are using those strengths to do something bigger than yourself.

I didn’t realize when I was creating my nonprofit, L.I.F.E., I was finding meaning through those strengths until much later. It was such an epiphany for me.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

I don’t consider myself an expert in burnout, however in doing this work I have experienced burnout for myself, and I have realized burnout exists everywhere — it can be in relationships, our jobs, parenting and more.

My third child was born prematurely with medical problems after a difficult pregnancy where we had lost his twin. He stopped eating at six months, which required a special nanny and the help of several specialists. At the time, my husband was also starting his own business and we were relying solely on my income, therefore I was working a lot. After driving home from a night shift one morning, I realized I didn’t remember driving home at all and that the way I was living was not sustainable.

I wasn’t focusing on myself because I was putting my family and career first. I decided to create L.I.F.E. to remind myself of how important self-care is to remain resilient and whole so that I can perform my best for myself, family, patients, and community. I also enjoy doing research on burnout and being able to offer support to my community, colleagues, and friends.

These strategies have helped me a lot, especially when I thought I was experiencing burnout again as an emergency physician during the pandemic. However, what I found was that what I’ve been experiencing is more what we call in the medical field moral injury. Moral injury is what we experience when we are unable to do our jobs as medical professionals and help others due to a lack of resources. With COVID-19 this is especially difficult because our patients don’t have their families at the hospital to support them, and they think if they have COVID they’re going to die, so we’re doing our best to console them. As a professional and human being, I want to be that support, but I also have to keep moving because I have 10 other patients to see.

I am also certified to be a peer coach to other medical professionals at the college, state and national level helping them through these issues. During the pandemic, I also became the ACEP national wellness spokesperson to help share how medical professionals can combat burnout and moral injury.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

Burnout, which is a state of emotional, physical, and mental exhaustion caused by prolonged stress — which can happen to anyone.

There are five stages of burnout: the honeymoon phase, onset of stress, chronic stress, burnout, and habitual burnout. During the honeymoon phase you might experience high job satisfaction, commitment, energy, and creativity. At the onset of stress, you’ll have an awareness of some days being more difficult than others. Chronic stress can then develop around your career, finances, health, parenting, relationship or other difficult aspect of life. Burnout can then set in. In some cases it can be fleeting and temporary. You can be burned out one day and the next be content. It depends on your mindset, resiliency, and ability to reset. It can last for a day, months, or years in the worst case. The final stage is habitual burnout — chronic burnout that you cannot shake. Just driving to your workplace can initiate anxiety or dread. The good thing about burnout is it is fleeting and can change from day to day based on your mindset.

As I mentioned earlier, burnout and moral injury are also related. In the medical industry, the term burnout has a negative connotation because it’s seen as a failure on the part of the medical professional. I’m often asked why I still use the term burnout and it’s because I find it’s more relatable and inclusive — people in all kinds of careers experience burnout.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

The opposite of burnout is the feeling of health and happiness that comes from taking care of yourself. When you aren’t experiencing burnout, you can also find more flow in your daily life which allows for creativity. Flow is the place where time stands still and allows for the creative side of your brain to be engaged. Some people find flow in their exercise, work, hobbies, and through artistic work.

Flow leads to more resiliency, fulfillment and engagement in your life thus giving you more meaning and purpose which combats burnout.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance, and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

Burnout is more than feeling stressed or having a bad day — it’s the result of an extended period of stress that can lead to severe mental illness when it is not addressed. In the medical industry burnout, which we refer to as moral injury, leads to the high rate of clinical suicide and depression which we are currently seeing.

Traditionally in medicine you’re told to soldier on, and you’re trained to work through anything. If you’re calling in sick, you better be in the hospital yourself or someone very close to you must have died. I’ve called out three times in 11 years and each time I’ve felt judged and ridiculed. It’s implied that if you can’t work for more than 100 hours a week that maybe medicine isn’t for you. Trauma surgeons to this day work 36-hour shifts, but how can someone provide lifesaving surgery after being awake for 30 hours?

We now know that working while sleep deprived is like working under the influence of alcohol, which would never be allowed. In addition to the high rates of suicide, historically we’ve lost many residents because they’ve fallen asleep at the wheel and gotten in car accident.

Now, thankfully things are changing. Wellness programs are now mandatory in medical school and residency programs and there’s more protections in education. This new generation is creating a cultural shift in medicine, and I love it. It’s great and we need it. The new generation is not afraid to say they’re taking their mental health day or not showing up because a doctor exhibited toxic behavior toward them, and the schools are supporting them. It provides me with a lot of hope for the future of medicine and this cultural paradigm shift.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

In the medical field, burnout can be a symptom of the job as practicing medicine is stressful by definition. Medical school also does not equip physicians and other medical professionals with the skills to balance day-to-day stressors with the job. In medical school, students are taught to put patients above themselves, not show weakness and aim for perfection — all behaviors that can lead to burnout. Having a poor leader as your supervisor can also expedite burnout and make continuing a role in the medical field much more difficult.

According to the Maslach Burnout Inventory, the leading measure of burnout, says there are three symptoms of burnout — exhaustion, compassion fatigue and a feeling of ‘what’s the use.’ All of these can be exacerbated in the medical industry, which encourages long hours, requires large amounts of sensitivity toward patients and can be distressing when facing death or loss.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Make enough time for restful sleep. This releases DHEA which helps to calm us, improve our health, and restore our bodies. Increased DHEA levels decrease cortisol levels which are elevated with chronic stress leading to fatigue, weight gain, sleep disturbances and many other health related issues. Spend time with loved ones, but don’t overdo it — alone time is important, too. Spending time with loved ones and pets releases oxytocin which is our feel good hormone that is released during childbirth, lactation, when we make human contact as well as when we pet and hug our pets Prioritize your health with exercise and healthy foods. Try to get some physical activity in each day. We all know that physical activity is good for managing stress, weight gain, flexibility, and our mental health as well. It’s also critical to eat nutritious meals and stay hydrated. If there is only one thing that you can do for yourself it’s eat a healthy diet. The old adage ‘You are what you eat is so true.’ Don’t hesitate to spend more in order to obtain healthy food as it will help to alleviate future physical and mental health illnesses. Try meditation, yoga, or other mindfulness practices for improved relaxation. These too help to elevated DHEA levels and decrease cortisol levels. Even just two minutes a day can help to shrink your amygdala, making you less reactive to stress and less anxiety prone. Making a career change might seem drastic, however, it may lead to greater fulfillment and happiness in the long run. Volunteering or developing a career in which you work towards something that is bigger than yourself to improve your community leads to sustained happiness and fulfillment which can combat burnout.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

Support them by listening to their stories and helping to remind them of the importance of the work and why they are called to this duty so that so they can hold onto that meaning I discussed earlier. If someone is not doing work for a higher purpose than themselves, they won’t have sustained meaning and satisfaction. So, if someone close to you recognizes they’re missing that meaning, you can help them incorporate their strengths into work, play or volunteer work.

For example, my husband works all the time and is a machine, but sometimes I force him to take time off work and get involved in the community. Sometimes he thinks he doesn’t want to go or doesn’t have the time, but afterwards he always thanks me and says it helps him remember how meaningful it is to give back.

Also, sometimes people just need to talk and get whatever happened in their day out by sharing with someone close to them.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

More employers need to take a personalized approach to their employees’ mental health and happiness. Everyone is different and will need their own wellness plan to avoid burnout, so I think having someone on the team who can support employees’ well-being with recommendations for mental health as well as resources is ideal.

Helping to cultivate an environment in which the staff feels important, supported, and appreciated so that they know the work their doing has greater purpose and meaning is also so important.

Having peer coaches available so staff members have someone to talk to can also make a huge difference. Having that support during a shift or after so they can debrief to get the emotion and stress released by the time they get home is helpful so they’re not carrying that burden with them.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

Employees and business owners should incorporate wellness into their work environment. I define wellness as promoting choices and education for their employees to incorporate various health related tools and incentives into their lifestyles. If they do, that they will cultivate a culture that is accepting and appreciative of the employees who take time to focus on themselves and their well-being.

This can be done by offering retreat time, mentorship, education, and activities where employees can come together and enjoy camaraderie.

Also, in the show Billions, which I love, there’s a wellness coach on staff and when employees are highly stressed, they’re able to go in her office and talk with her and she gives inspirational talks and advice. That’s what I see our world transitioning toward.

These kinds of protocols make employees more productive, mean less turnover for a company and more revenue, however; a lot of companies just don’t want to put in the initial investment.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

First, the term burnout can have a negative, accusatory connotation, so when someone feels their burned out or they’re told they’re burned out they can internalize it and feel like it’s a character flaw or that there’s something wrong with them.

Traditional psychology was based on the disease model, whereas Positive Psychology is centered around supporting people and offering prevention strategies — not telling people what’s wrong with them. Positive Psychology focuses on their higher strengths. We have to be careful with the words we use and recognize when it’s not a failure on our end, it’s a system we’re being sandwiched into.

For physicians, we’re being sandwiched between corporate interests and patient care — especially right now during the pandemic. I’m currently working with a physician at the end of her career who’s being pushed out and because it’s not the way she thought she would retire and there’s no appreciation she feels really broken. In her case, there hasn’t been enough mentorship around transitioning out of a medical career, which I also think can be helpful in preventing or reversing burnout as well. We all need someone who can help guide us through big transitions.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

My original goal was to change the culture of medicine to make it more human, caring, understanding and supportive so nurses and physicians are able to perform at their optimal level and provide better patient care.

I would like to encourage people to invest in individual self-care and wellness, so they are able to live a happier, more fulfilled life through the principles of Positive Psychology.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Stevie Nicks. I think she is an incredibly talented woman and I have always wanted to meet her. I also want her to be the singer at our benefit concert in 2023 to help us raise money for the nursing scholarships and grants I mentioned!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

For more information on the organization, visit www.livingenlightenment.life or follow on Facebook.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!