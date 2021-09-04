Dr. Manuel Astruc: “Once you have identified the problem, use the growth mindset to help understand hope and change are possible”

Once you have identified the problem, use the growth mindset to help understand hope and change are possible. So many times with burnout, life is like a treadmill, a trudge with no end in sight. I help individuals look down the road and create a future vision where they are back to themselves, energetic, engaged and effective in their personal and professional lives. This bigger, brighter future helps to inspire individuals to make the changes needed.

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

In this interview series called “Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout,” we are talking to successful business leaders, HR leaders and mental health leaders who can share insights from their experience about how we can “Beat Burnout.”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Manuel Astruc.

Dr. Manuel Astruc is an experienced board-certified psychiatrist with over 20 years of experience and 50,000 hours helping individuals face to face. His own struggles with burnout, addiction and depression inspired him to start Your Next Act, his coaching program for high performing entrepreneurs suffering from stress and burnout.

Taking what he’s learned working in the field, his work as an entrepreneur and his own life experiences, Dr. Astruc brings it to entrepreneurs to help them feel their best and perform their best at home and in their business and helps others recognize how focusing on their mental fitness translates into greater success, both in life and in business.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born in Spain and my family moved to Richmond, Virginia, when I was five years old. Growing up, my parents emphasized becoming a professional and getting a career. I went into medicine sort of by default. I was a good student and good at science and becoming a doctor was an easy choice. It was life by default, not life by design at that point. Deciding to specialize in psychiatry, on the other hand, was a much more intentional decision. I loved hearing people’s life stories.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My coaching practice developed after my life hit rock bottom. I became extremely burnt out. After I recovered, I was looking for a path that would let me continue learning and growing, using the skills I learned throughout my career, but in a different way. I wanted to impact entrepreneurs and business leaders to recover from burnout, develop their mental fitness and help them flourish in their personal and professional lives.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

There are so many people that have been helpful along the way. At one point, I was struggling with starting my coaching career. The idea of helping people differently than I was as a psychiatrist was incredibly appealing, but I struggled with what others thought. Was I moving into the “wild west” of coaching and away from a respected professional career in psychiatry?

Around that time, Brene Brown’s book “Daring Greatly” was released. At the beginning of the book, she tells the story of finding inspiration in Theodore Roosevelt’s “Man in The Arena” speech from 1910, shortly after her first TED talk. I found her story and Theodore Roosevelt’s Arena speech to be instrumental in “getting into the arena” and pursue coaching.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

When I first started group coaching workshops, I sent a series of emails to individuals interested in the workshops. I messed up one time and sent an email to the group that was “CC’ed” rather than “BCC’ed” and immediately recognized the mistake and apologized.

It turned out ok, but I was initially so disheartened and ashamed that I had made such a rookie blunder. I had to use the tools from my workshops to get me out of my own funk, including the “growth mindset,” self-compassion and recognizing that being in the arena comes with making errors and having shortcomings.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“The Man in The Arena” is my favorite speech. This speech was incredibly important in motivating me to pursue coaching.

“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.” Theodore Roosevelt, 1910

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am working on two big projects.

One project is expanding my private psychiatric practice. It is such a great project for me! I can help psychiatric nurse practitioners succeed in their careers and, at the same time, serve more clients in our community where there is a shortage of psychiatric specialists.

My other big project is growing my coaching practice to help financially successful entrepreneurs deal with stress and improve their mental fitness. With specific tactics, they can return to succeeding in their personal and professional lives.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

First, I found that I needed a purpose to stay motivated, or as Simon Sinek says, my “why.” I’ve had this vision for years and have simplified it down to “helping more people to help more people.” For me, this means that when I work with patients or entrepreneurs, the principles and mindsets that I transfer to them can transfer to others. Helping people to feel and perform their best is my part in helping to change the world.

I also have come to value learning in many different areas as a strategy that keeps me fresh and excited. It allows me to crossbreed ideas and innovate. An example was stumbling across Carol Dwek’s work on the growth mindset in a business setting. I was never taught that concept in other settings, but wow, what a game-changer and something I can use personally and professionally.

Lastly, the value of community. For years, I have cultivated a desire to join groups with like-minded visions and find a “tribe” to call my own. As leaders, we can easily become isolated and having a place to talk about what is going on in our lives is incredibly valuable.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

I have an overlapping set of knowledge and experience that puts me in a unique position to talk about and help burnout. First, I am a psychiatrist trained to diagnose and treat mental health problems. I have spent more than 50,000 hours assisting individuals one-on-one throughout my career.

Second, I have struggled with burnout and was able to overcome it.

Third, I am an entrepreneur and understand the unique demands that can lead to burnout and how to beat it.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

In 2019, the World Health Organization defined burnout as an occupation syndrome. It consists of three core symptom areas (1) mental and physical exhaustion, (2) a sense of cynicism or bitterness and (3) becoming less effective in one’s occupation.

Looking at the strict definition of burnout provided by the World Health Organization, it is an “occupational syndrome.” However, after the last year with the worldwide pandemic, it is clear that this symptom cluster can be found in other circumstances that are not strictly occupational.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

The opposite of burnout for me is to flourish or thrive.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

I think that burnout is a warning that something is wrong. At best, it leads to individual suffering. More commonly, the exhaustion, bitterness and loss of efficacy lead to problems in relationships and functioning at work that can have a huge impact on your personal and professional life.

Left untreated, the risk of becoming clinically depressed is significant. And the risk for suicide increases.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

A few causes of burnout include a sense of futility at work, meaning that the work one is doing lacks effectiveness and the perception that the individual has lost the ability to influence outcomes. At the same time, there are often high stakes involved. So, the perception of loss of control comes with high-risk results.

There is often a doubling down on “working harder” to increase effectiveness and productivity. This strategy cannot be maintained.

Also, burnout involves a sense of isolation. We tend to work in environments where speaking up when someone is having a hard time is frowned upon.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

The first thing to recognize is whatever is going on is a warning and a call to action. Too often, we don’t accept the early warning signs and plow along, business as usual, without identifying the problem. At that point, something has to change. Once you have identified the problem, use the growth mindset to help understand hope and change are possible. So many times with burnout, life is like a treadmill, a trudge with no end in sight. I help individuals look down the road and create a future vision where they are back to themselves, energetic, engaged and effective in their personal and professional lives. This bigger, brighter future helps to inspire individuals to make the changes needed. A foundation to regain energy is to focus on adequate sleep, increase movement and eat better. This was the low-hanging fruit that I ignored in 2008 when I was burnt out. Making small changes in these areas helped me get some “quick wins” and build momentum. Plus, they are significant areas that are often neglected. No matter how burnt out an individual is, there are always pleasurable parts of their day or week. However, when individuals suffer, they don’t register the positive with burnout’s negative, bitter mindset. So, focus on these activities and intentionally highlight them, pay attention and celebrate them. Finally, cultivate a mindset of enjoying the ride. Life will always have challenges and painful parts and it’s built into the fabric of life on planet earth. We have our negative experiences and appreciate feelings around them, but we can also cultivate gratitude. In any given circumstance, we choose our attitude as Viktor Frankl wrote in “Man’s Search for Meaning.” It is also essential for us to be aware of the negativity surrounding us in many forms and take steps to eliminate “junk food for the mind” that does not serve us. There is much evidence that our brains are primed by negativity and it affects our attitude. This is something we can control.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

First, there needs to be a recognition that something is going on besides just being tired. Having candid conversations to express concern and point out changes in someone’s energy and attitude while acknowledging the symptoms of burnout and encouraging change is very valuable. Validate the brutal reality of demanding work and responsibilities, then support changes, including getting help from a coach or therapist.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Employers can create a psychologically safe culture for workers to talk about what is going on in their lives. Modeling an openness for these candid conversations from leadership is essential. Daniel Pink talks about three drivers in his book “Drive” that is important for employees. They are to flourish our purpose, mastery (growth) and autonomy.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

Psychological safety in the workplace is crucial. I think employers need to learn that well-adjusted employees are more valuable to the business. Employees showing up and just being present is a problem that hurts the bottom line, the culture and the individuals.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

There are a few mistakes. People’s most common mistake is just ignoring the problem and hoping it will get better down the road. This often includes working harder for a future payoff when things finally get better.

Another common mistake is taking time off or a vacation. This is a short-term fix that does nothing for the foundational problem.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I advocate placing happiness more centrally in our lives. This is the driver of success rather than the outcome of success. It’s a learnable paradigm shift that I am spending a lot of time talking about these days.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would love to have a conversation with Jay Abraham, Joe Polish or Ben Hardy, Ph.D.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

They can sign up for my daily Morning Musings, where I give short talks about all-things mental fitness at https://manuelastruc.com/free/. They will also get a short video on what I think is our greatest superpower.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!