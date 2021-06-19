Dr. Manuel Astruc of Your Next Act: “Can you find a way to separate yourself from all of the coaches out there? Where are you in world-class?”

Finally, building happiness into the foundation of your life to achieve success rather than striving to be successful in order to be happy is vital. For me, the pillars of happiness are learning and growing, connecting, blazing my own trail and a commitment to enjoy the ride.

The coaching industry is now tremendous. It is a 15 billion dollar industry. Many professionals have left their office jobs to become highly successful coaches. At the same time, not everyone who starts a coaching business sees success. What does someone starting a career as a life coach, wellness coach, or business coach need to know to turn it into a very successful and rewarding career?

In this interview series, called “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach” we are interviewing experienced and successful life coaches, wellness coaches, fitness coaches, business and executive coaches and other forms of coaches who share the strategies you need to create a successful career as a life or business coach.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Dr. Manuel Astruc.

Dr. Manuel Astruc is an experienced board-certified psychiatrist with over 20 years of experience and 50,000 hours helping individuals face to face. His own struggles with burnout, addiction and depression inspired him to start Your Next Act, his coaching program for high performing entrepreneurs suffering from stress and burnout.

Taking what he’s learned working in the field, his work as an entrepreneur and his own life experiences, Dr. Astruc brings it to entrepreneurs to help them feel their best and perform their best at home and in their business and helps others recognize how focusing on their mental fitness translates into greater success, both in life and in business.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/3cd2699eb73ab48693db8b7df9a832c9

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and what brought you to this particular career path?

I was born in Spain and my family moved to Richmond, Virginia when I was five years old. Growing up, my parents emphasized the importance of becoming a professional with a career, so I began in medicine sort of by default. I was a good student and excelled at science, so becoming a doctor was an easy choice, but it was life by default, not life by design at that point. Moving into psychiatry, on the other hand, was a much more intentional decision. I loved listening to people’s life stories.

My coaching practice developed after I became extremely burnt out and my life hit rock bottom. After I recovered, I looked for a path that would allow me to continue to learn and grow and use what I had learned throughout my career, but in a different way. I wanted to impact entrepreneurs and business leaders suffering from burnout and help them recover and develop their mental fitness to flourish in their personal and professional lives.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I love that question. I am curious by nature. I love learning and find people and their stories to be endlessly fascinating.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

When I finally started to address my burnout, I created habits that have become a part of my identity and foundation. I started exercising regularly, improved my nutrition and focused on getting adequate sleep. I also cut out negativity from my life, such as the news, and added a tribe of virtual mentors by listening to podcasts that inspired me. Finally, I developed a daily gratitude practice.

This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

Habits are daily routines that we perform without much thought. Some habits will lead to more energy, less stress and a longer life. Other habits medicate and numb us and make us feel worse.

I love sports and would listen to sports radio as I commuted to work. But over the years, I found more commercials, drama and negativity on the sports networks. So I replaced that familiar habit with podcasts which opened up an amazing world of inspiration and learning.

I also was eating by default. My routine was to grab a bagel in the morning and stop by a convenience store during the day to get a quick bite. I began thinking ahead and planned weekly menus. I shopped every weekend and brought my daily snacks and lunches to work.

Again, being intentional, life by design not by default.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

I started all my habits with a very low bar to make it easier to remain consistent. BJ Fogg, an expert on habit formation, says begin very small, anchor to something you already do and celebrate after accomplishing the new habit like your team just won the Super Bowl. The dopamine you get from the celebration makes it more likely to sustain the new habits over time.

I started going to bed earlier and waking up earlier for a morning exercise. When I started, I made it a two-minute routine. The important part was making the change extremely easy to sustain over time. Once I established the habit, I was able to extend the workouts.

When I improved my nutrition, I started with one change, swapping out a bagel in the morning for a smoothie after my two-minute workout. The smoothie was a nice reward for completing my workout. Since I shopped for the smoothie ingredients every week, I started planning workweek snacks and lunches and buying those ingredients at the same time. In addition, I made Sunday morning my meal prep time and have become quite efficient in cooking and switching up my weekday meals — it takes less than an hour.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

It is a long one, the speech by Theodore Roosevelt from 1915 called “The Man in The Arena.” The speech inspires me to push myself out of my comfort zone, to dare greatly and to keep the focus on staying “in the arena.” It amazes me how relevant it is still today.

“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust, sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs; who comes up short again and again because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at best knows, in the end, the triumph of high achievement and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly.”

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am working on two projects right now that makes me incredibly excited. First, I am writing a book that focuses on the accessible framework to help place happiness at the center of our lives, to drive us to success, rather than waiting for success to find us.

Secondly, I am building a group coaching program for entrepreneurs and business leaders who suffer from stress and burnout to help develop their mental fitness to flourish in their personal and professional lives.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many coaches are successful, but some are not very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful coaches from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

I think the first step is to understand what success means to each individual. I have learned from Dan Sullivan, founder of Strategic Coach, the top coaching company for entrepreneurs, to ask clients this question — if we had a conversation three years from now, looking back over those three years, what happened, both professionally and personally, to make you happy with the process you have made? This question, along with the answer, will help you understand what success means.

Then:

You have to be crystal clear with two basic business questions, who do you serve and what is the problem you solve for them?

For years I struggled with this question. I wanted to serve everyone and help them to be happier and flourish. Finally, I recognized that I needed to “niche down” and that “solving unhappiness” was too vague. After many attempts to understand, I discovered the answer to these two questions was right in front of me. I serve entrepreneurs, and the problems I solve are stress and burnout.

2. What are you good at, and what area of knowledge do you have expertise in?

Figuring out what you are uniquely good at is hard. When we are good at something, we tend to discount that ability because it comes to us easily. For example, my sister Patricia has the gift of organizing and managing projects. She does this effortlessly, it is like breathing for her. Because our unique talents are hard for us to appreciate, it is helpful to gain input from others, both from work and our friends and family, to help us with this blind spot.

Your area of expertise is the career capital you have invested throughout your career. It is an important asset to use in coaching and helps to market yourself.

I am a psychiatrist, and I like to mention that I have worked one-on-one with patients for more than 50,000 hours as a way to stand out in the world of coaches.

3. Can you find a way to separate yourself from all of the coaches out there? Where are you in world-class?

I learned this from Sam Harris, a podcast host. He explains that he is not world-class in anything but is in the top 90% of three factors: meditation, philosophy and neuroscience. When you consider where all three intersect, very few individuals in the world have his expertise in all three.

The three things I use to position myself are that I am a psychiatrist and know a lot about mental health and how people tick. I have suffered from burnout, depression and alcoholism in the past. Plus, I am an entrepreneur. There are not many individuals at the intersection of those three sets.

4. You want to develop a system that you can call your own. First, choose the steps on how to engage with your clients during the evaluation. Then, as part of the process, write them down and then give them a name. The entire system, along with the steps, should be named. This process will set you apart. In addition, it gives you a great way to answer the question of what you do for your clients and how it’s done.

I lay out my coaching program with my Elite Performance RX, which has four steps: Energy, Enthusiasm, Engagement and Impact.

5. How are your clients going to find you? Marketing, of course. Invest time and energy to learn about marketing. The best coaches in the world will not be able to coach if no one knows they exist. Marketing is how we promote ourselves and our work to the world.

In my opinion, this represents one of the biggest keys to success. Ideally, you’ll want to talk to people, especially those in your target market, and gather as much information about their pain points and how they talk about them.

Once coaching begins, the next step is to deliver value to your clients so they will spread positive words about your practice. Then, once you have established cash flow and, depending on how large you want to grow the business, look for speaker opportunities at various events. Public speaking is another skill set that will serve you well.

I have invested in speaker training, marketing and public relations. I have built a framework that delivers results for my clients. I have uniquely positioned myself and have a three-year vision. Did I mention that I have been working on this for more than eight years?

One last success principle is success takes time, and perseverance is a key component of getting to where you want to be.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen coaches make when they start their business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

I realize many coaches want to help people, but they forget to think of coaching as a business.

Understanding who to work with, the problems to be solved and what makes you stand out are the areas that coaches should explore. Writing down the answers will help.

Based on your experience and success, what are a few of the most important things a coach should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience? Please share a story or an example for each.

The power of listening, being curious and asking questions is crucial. As my psychiatry residency was beginning to establish patients, I remember evaluating the new patients. They would tell me how much better they felt after just an hour of me carefully listening, being curious and asking them questions. No advice, no suggestions, no brilliant insights instead, being present and asking relevant questions.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business, and particularly in coaching. What are the best ways for a coach to find customers? Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

Word of mouth is so important to get traction for your business. Once you have committed to coaching and are clear on your ideal customer, the problem you solve and what makes you different, be sure to tell people in your network and ask them for referrals, someone who could use your help. Then, consistently market yourself and look for opportunities to tell others about who you are, what you do and those you seek to help.

Coaches are similar to startup founders who often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to end up burning the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to your fellow coaches about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting their business?

I found this out the hard way in my psychiatric practice after being burnt out. I learned to build foundational self-care practices, eat better, move more, focus on sleep, cut out the negativity and create a gratitude practice. Becoming intentional on the hours you work also is essential.

Finally, building happiness into the foundation of your life to achieve success rather than striving to be successful in order to be happy is vital. For me, the pillars of happiness are learning and growing, connecting, blazing my own trail and a commitment to enjoy the ride.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I want to help more people help more people.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to have a conversation with Jay Abraham or Joe Polish, they are marketing experts.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Anyone can sign up for my daily Morning Musings where I give short talks about all-things mental fitness at https://manuelastruc.com/free/. There also is a short video on what I think is our greatest superpower.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!