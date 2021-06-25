Dr. Madina Estephan of Maison Estephan: “Take care of your primarily psychological needs”

I progressively put in place a new modus operandi: take the time as an open-ended parameter, keep the focus on process and daily tasks rather than on results, making things that matter here and now, rather be frustrated by the past or scared by the future. EXAMPLE: Especially the first few months when uncertainty was hitting the sky. I’ve just listed all cleaning tasks at home, and do it step by step, not caring about how many times it would take to clean windows or range my bookshelves, etc. Same with practical activities, no matter how many consultations or projects, just do what I am able to do without pushing myself to exhaustion.

With the success of the vaccines, we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel of this difficult period in our history. But before we jump back into the routine of the normal life that we lived in 2019, it would be a shame not to pause to reflect on what we have learned during this time. The social isolation caused by the pandemic really was an opportunity for a collective pause, and a global self-assessment about who we really are, and what we really want in life.

As a part of this series called “5 Things I Learned From The Social Isolation of the COVID19 Pandemic”, I had the pleasure to interview Madina Estephan a co-founder of Sensemakers.

Madina is a medical doctor, expert in public health, Process Communication Model certified trainer, author of various training solutions for healthcare. Founder and Chief Well-Being Officer at “MAISON ESTEPHAN”.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers like to get an idea of who you are and where you came from. Can you tell us a bit about your background? Where do you come from? What are the life experiences that most shaped your current self?

I am Madina Estephan, and currently, I live in Paris, France. Coming from a family of three generations of healthcare professionals, It was evident for me from the age of six to follow the same calling, and develop my healing skills to serve others. This led me to get a Medical Degree (MD).

God knows, this pass was not an easy one, as Khalil Gibran said “Out of suffering have emerged the strongest souls; the most massive characters are seared with scars.” Just to make the long story short. My family went through the ethnic war, leaving behind home, friends, and loved ones. We moved to Moscow in the early 90s, facing the full crisis of the Soviet Union crash. I used to work from the age of 14 to continue my study at the medical school by doing parallel night shifts as a receptionist and later as an internist at the first private American family medicine center in Russia.

Looking back I’ve realized that every decade of my active professional career I’ve traveled from one country to another, learning new languages, meeting new people, and assimilating cultural specificities. This way I met my future husband of Lebanese origin, we both studied medicine in Moscow and went to Lebanon by the end of the 90s. My stay in Lebanon was a spiritual transformation for me. The land of the first Christians, full of history, from Phoenicians to the melting pot of our days, Levant is an excellent example of pluricultural coexistence and vulnerability of the peace process in the Middle East.

Our next move was in early 2000 to another beautiful country — France. Each member of our multicultural family, including two lovely young children, was born in different places, caring open-mindedness, tolerance, and inclusivity “genes” as the essence of human values.

Last 20 years I have been treating patients, spending difficult nights, leading teams, managing administrative work, carrying out clinical research, launching innovative therapies with experts from all over the world. I was also extensively traveling while having family responsibilities until burnout happened. My severely tested family made me realize that strength alone is not enough to face the chronic stress of the job even when you love it.

This was followed by several years of intensive research and experimentation with different self-development tools. Sharing my experience has been a joy and an inspiration that has helped me to become a therapist, coach, and trainer. In 2019 I founded “Maison Estephan” (ME), a virtual place for people who face trouble at work. Its motto: “Dare Sensum Vivendi” — “Giving Sense/Meaning to life.”

Are you currently working from home? If so, what has been the biggest adjustment from your previous workplace? Can you please share a story or example?

Yes, initially I was consulting with my colleague, an endocrine diseases specialist, in the same facility. When the first COVID cases appeared, we did not realize the gravity of the situation. He was the one who caught the virus and was hospitalized with a severe COVID-19 infection for several weeks and heart complications afterward. I saw a healthy, sportive, active person, so destroyed that, it took him almost 6 months to get back on track.

Honestly, at the beginning of the pandemic feeling of anxiety was the most predominant mood state. Fortunately, working within a healthcare environment, we are used to experiencing difficult emotions in everyday practice, and as a “burnout” survivor I knew what to do.

Both my husband and I have been exposed, my husband as an intensive care physician and front-line worker, plus myself, not an optimal situation to play with. So, a wise decision, without pathetic willingness to save the world, came intuitively. I shifted to consulting and training activities online. And as we can observe all over the health care systems, e-health solutions offer huge opportunities to healthcare professionals and patients in terms of access to care.

The most difficult was not to re-adapt the process, there are so many tools and apps to have a good quality interface, but rather reworking content delivery, and acquiring new skills of the impactful virtual communication. With my previous job, within an international company, I was used to working remotely managing multicultural teams all over Europe. That time challenge was different. Online consultation with people was psycho-emotionally more demanding. The capacity to capture nonverbal communication is limited to the upper part of the body, gesture, facial mimics, posture partially. While screening and analyzing a patient’s reaction, questioning should be done slightly differently, and trigger the adherence and motivation much more difficult. One must transmit authentic empathy and compassion through the screen, that’s a particular cerebral gymnastic, which makes you a movie star. Being emotionally available is much more difficult without being physically in contact, especially when working on behavioral changes.

Now imagine interacting with a group of people, capturing attention, driving the dynamics of the learning process. Another different story. As a consequence of such intense practice, we hear about a new type of emotional exhaustion, which is emerging recently among people working remotely, it’s called “zoom fatigue”. That is why acquiring the right skills and putting in place healthy self-recovery working habits are so important.

What do you miss most about your pre-COVID lifestyle?

I miss cultural events tremendously. Paris is the city of museums, of the art, of the dance and music, that identity waived during the pandemic. Again, one can do it online. I would agree that it is better than nothing, but the emotional intensity of contemplating Caravaggio or Kandinsky face to face is unreplaceable!

Another charming face of Paris disappeared during quarantine, the cafes, and terraces. I experienced an acute feeling of nostalgia, by looking at empty places, absence of opportunity, just taking a sit on the trottoir and observing the “human comedy” playing around.

The pandemic was really a time for collective self-reflection. What social changes would you like to see as a result of the COVID pandemic?

My secret hopes are, first societies should massively invest in preventive medicine at all social levels, “as an ounce of prevention worth a pound of cure” and we saw a dramatic increase of the mortality risk from severe COVID-19 complications among people suffering from avoidable diseases such as obesity, diabetes, chronic heart diseases. Second, a new culture of participative consumption should emerge and take over “consumerism behaviors’’ and be oriented to protect our planet as the only home we have.

What if anything, do you think are the unexpected positives of the COVID response? We’d love to hear some stories or examples.

I thoroughly believe that many of us as healthcare professionals realized suddenly, that we are “keeping” “healthcare mental health problems and burnout” like an elephant in the room. For many reasons, and one of them is that we are responsible for building rigid systems and an “ill healthcare culture”. Hard to recognize such a responsibility and accept to act. This pandemic made it clear that healthcare professionals are more than just workers, and healthcare is not about making money it is about making health. Many examples of collaborative efforts between hospitals, like the exchange of recent scientific knowledge, practices, and expertise, rapidity of vaccine development, and manufacturing showed the strength of mutual help. Let me make it a little bit clearer: when we genuinely start care of people, people will care about organizations! Only a healthy population can create wealth for others.

How did you deal with the tedium of being locked up indefinitely during the pandemic? Can you share with us a few things you have done to keep your mood up?

“If you are lonely when you are alone, you are in bad company”, said Jean-Paul Sartre. In other words, tedium is a problem for those who are waiting for life to come. Few things to keep my optimism up:

Self-compassion: absolutely crucial, when my pessimism points the nose, I just acknowledge bad thoughts. Carefully starting to explore my familiar bad feeling, why and where I feel bad in my body, stay a little with it, accepting that “there is no sunrise without sunset”, then shift my attention to different parts of the body, greeting the feeling of just having a chance being alive and capable do things. Feed my curiosity, learn new things through books, podcasts, online conferences, etc., by discovering other people. For example, I have started online courses in Arabic calligraphy during the pandemic. Focus my attention on the process rather than on results, even the most boring task can give food for observation. Drive my energy to what matters. Stop multitasking, prioritize and take things one by one, step by step rather than climbing all the stairs at one time. Put in place rituals (my favorite one for example is morning coffee, aromatherapy, mindfulness meditation). Take care of your primarily psychological needs (needs can be different, depending on your personality — for ones they can be more about getting new expertise, for others, be useful and impact valuable cause, or be creative and playful, or take care of people, pets and plants, or just try new challenges, or keep quiet and give place to the imagination).

Aside from what we said above, what has been the source of your greatest pain, discomfort, or suffering during this time? How did you cope with it?

I am very blessed, as of today all my most close family and friends are doing well, some had to struggle and survive. Nevertheless, the pain of grief, feeling of helplessness about people who can’t make the path is still the greatest discomfort. How I cope, I would say as life has taught me. Every day is just a little bit of transition, we all are guests here.

Okay, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Learned From The Social Isolation of the COVID19 Pandemic? (Please share a story or example for each.)

5 things I’ve discovered about myself and others while challenging social isolation.

To fully appreciate life and accomplish your own mission, a healthy body and mind are essential. Invisible, highly adaptable, and for some persons deadly virus strikes the Achilles’ heel of the human being by affecting his respiratory system. So simple — no oxygen, no life. Thus, to prevent infection I’ve learned how (a) to put in place some hygienic measures, (b) to train my respiratory, mental, and immune defense: relaxation techniques, mindfulness meditation, regular physical activity, emotional regulation, sleep, and healthy eating habits to manage stress.

EXAMPLE: First few months of the pandemic, we were allowed to go out only for 1h per day and stay 3km away from home, now the time is unlimited, but 10km distance is a limit. My favorite physical activity is a Nordic walk, somehow it is a mindfulness exercise when you do it consciously by appreciating the environment and movements. Every day from 4 to10 km of mindfulness walk with short 15min stretching exercises and no self-competition. Another perfect example is gardening, in Paris we used to do it on our balconies, so my 6 balconies are full of plants and flowers. I suddenly realized that social links are almost as important as oxygen, water, and food. Family and friends around, simple moments together, smiles, touch, kind words — doesn’t cost much and have a tremendous healing impact. I’ve learned how to wisely use online interpersonal communication, stay in contact even at distance, and give a call more often to your loved ones keeping a balance between virtual and real contacts.

EXAMPLE: We have weekly online meetings with our family in Lebanon, mostly to keep in touch with grandparents. Taking into account that some of us are in different countries it is a perfect occasion to exchange and encourage one another. No obligation to dial in all the time, nevertheless the simple fact of having this link available helped to develop a good habit during the pandemic, and it is a privileged place now for all. I progressively put in place a new modus operandi: take the time as an open-ended parameter, keep the focus on process and daily tasks rather than on results, making things that matter here and now, rather be frustrated by the past or scared by the future.

EXAMPLE: Especially the first few months when uncertainty was hitting the sky. I’ve just listed all cleaning tasks at home, and do it step by step, not caring about how many times it would take to clean windows or range my bookshelves, etc. Same with practical activities, no matter how many consultations or projects, just do what I am able to do without pushing myself to exhaustion. I’ve discovered the power of collaboration instead of competition, the effective way to face new opportunities, share and ask for help from others. Many people feel alone and hopeless when uncertainty and lack of control are there. So, asking for help is not a sign of weakness and despair, it is part of the solution.

EXAMPLE: I found great partners within SENSEMAKERS, we have common backgrounds and values, to make this world a better place to be together. By designing a new position of “sense makers’’ within various organizations including but not limited to healthcare. People who help keep the sense and purpose of employees on track, for better engagement, motivation, and results. We believe that interindividual connection is a superpower for greater value creation. Thanks to our mirror neuron network, the human brain has the capacity to perceive, feel, and act in synchronicity with others and the capacity to share practical wisdom. I have discovered the power of kind humor and a healthy laugh. Try to turn a difficult situation into a funny/absurd thing, and it will suddenly stop being scary.

EXAMPLE: We had a chance to have our young student children at home for a while, because of the online learning studies. That was another great opportunity instead of listening to toxic news, to watch funny movies, even Disney cartoons reminding childhood at least 3–4 times a week.

In conclusion, here are my key learnings from social isolation «keep your mind and body healthy, fill your heart with compassion, stay connected with others, spread laughter, and create together greater good for all».

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you during the pandemic?

“Do not be afraid to give warming wards. And good to do business. The more firewood you put into the fire, the more heat will return”. Omar Khayyam

I simply do my best to keep the fire on!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Wow, such an exciting opportunity and so many great names came to my mind at once. I’d love to meet in person and have a chance to speak to all of them, and if I have to choose, here you go for the top 3:

His Holiness Pope Francisco, one of the wisest humankind in the world in my opinion. Questions would be about: what is (are) sense(s) of his life and how spirituality helped him find his own path? Noah Harari — what 3 things humans have learned or not from his point of view during this pandemic? Simon Sinek — what will be post-pandemic why what and where for healthcare professionals?

