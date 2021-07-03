Dr. Mackenzie Purdy of Vios Fertility Institute in St. Louis: “Work-life balance is important”

Work-life balance is important. — Medical school and residency are an intense time in everyone’s life. Starting a career has similar time constraints. At the end of the day, being present for both my patients and my family is crucial. My patients benefit from balancing these as my family keeps me grounded and improves my positivity.

As part of my series about healthcare leaders, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Mackenzie Purdy, a Reproductive Endocrinologist & Interfertility specialist whose specialties in reproductive medicine lie in in pre-implantation genetic testing, carrier screening and recurrent pregnancy loss. Dr. Purdy is well-recognized for her numerous peer-reviewed publications and abstracts and has tremendous compassion for patients seeking fertility treatment having experienced IVF first-hand.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! What is your “backstory”?

I decided to join the field of reproductive medicine after witnessing the wealth of innovation and technology that was being offered. I received a medical degree from the University of Missouri and completed an OB/GYN residency at the University of Kentucky before obtaining a master’s in biomedical sciences. I completed a fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at the Mayo Clinic and landed at Vios Fertility Institute in St. Louis.

Can you share the interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

Sometimes the most difficult case can be one that is unexpected. When I first started my career as a reproductive endocrinologist, I had a patient with a straightforward history that had a very high success rate with doing in vitro fertilization and exceeded expectations when undergoing her ovarian stimulation. Unfortunately, she did not have a pregnancy and we found other factors that may have been playing a role in her infertility. After a year of working together and problem solving, she had a pregnancy, and we were able to graduate her on from our clinic. It reminded me that each case is very special and there is great importance in individualized care.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When first starting out I had more flexibility in my day, and I liked to oversee my own scheduling and patient calendar. When daylight savings came around, I failed to change the times for my schedule which meant everyone was scheduled an hour late. This was a slight disaster as you can imagine. This taught me to allow others to help in areas where I needed help. I recognized that micro-managing each situation is not what was important and that I needed to focus more on the areas that were important for me.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects now?

Genetic testing and biopsy of embryos for chromosome analysis is one of my interests. I am currently working on a research project that analyzes embryos that have been biopsied but did not have a result (can be due to several reasons). An option is to re-biopsy the embryo to try and find an answer after the first sample was inconclusive. We are discovering that this may be a very important option as many embryos may still return as having normal chromosomes if needing to be biopsied twice.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

A very helpful person along my medical journey was my best friend in residency. After completing medical school, I went on to Ob/Gyn residency which required long hours of clinic care and learning. I didn’t realize how difficult the emotional component of taking care of patients would be. My co-resident and now best friend was by my side to support me during these tough days. I remember a specific patient that struggled through a very difficult delivery, and I remember the tough days after helping this patient recover. My co-resident was always a great listener and voice of positivity.

Is there a particular book that made an impact on you? Can you share a story?

I read a lot but truthfully, the books I read are a way to de-stress. I love reading fantasy novels that allow time for imagination and a time to relax and recoup. This is my pastime after a long day at work and it helps me to recharge.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

This is the main reason I got in to medicine. Goodness can come in many forms, but for me, I hope to bring kindness, thoughtfulness, and a decrease of anxiety to all patients undergoing fertility care.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share a story about how that was relevant to you in your own life?

“You get more by giving more”. Patient’s battling infertility have ups and downs. Sometimes during the hardest times patients can get angry or sad. As a physician we feel this anger and sadness too. A common reaction would be to express these emotions back to your patients or to your staff. What I’ve found is expressing positivity during the difficult times and leading with kindness will help patients and staff to express their feelings. This commonly leads to better outcomes and honesty when it is important.

Can you share your top three “lifestyle tweaks” that will help people feel great?

Have a support person that can listen to you when things get tough. Someone who is in your corner and will fight for you. Try to exercise regularly as this helps calm the mind. Recognize that you are not perfect and that you will make mistakes. The important thing is to learn from these mistakes.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

Emotions can run high in medicine. Work on having a strong outlet for these emotions. I used to think I had to tackle the emotional impact of care giving alone. I have learned over the past several years that everyone feels the weight of tough decisions and it is best to talk with others and share your story. Work-life balance is important. — Medical school and residency are an intense time in everyone’s life. Starting a career has similar time constraints. At the end of the day, being present for both my patients and my family is crucial. My patients benefit from balancing these as my family keeps me grounded and improves my positivity. You will not understand everything. The more you know the less you feel like you know. After graduating from training, I felt like I was an expert in all things fertility. I soon realized that there are very important things that are taught in a book but there are equally as important things that are taught through experience. Lean on those that have come before you. I quickly learned that the things I struggled with when starting my career were similar things that my partners had struggled with 5 and 10 years ago. It was through open communication and listening that I was able to navigate these difficult times through the wisdom of others. Teaching others is not a burden, it is a gift. We learn the most when we understand something enough to teach someone else. I learn from each student, and I am thankful to them for allowing me to be a part of their education.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

The movement I want is biased based on my daily experience in infertility. I want access to fertility care and medical insurance for infertility to be available to everyone. It is unfair that some people struggle to have children because they can simply not afford the right treatment.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Michelle Obama has been very open about her fertility struggle. I would love to meet with her and express my gratitude for the light she brings to such an important subject and discuss ways we could reach more people that are continuing to have difficulty.

What is the best way our readers can follow you online?

