Dr. Lukasz ‘Luke’ Swistun of La Jolla Cosmetic: “Make time for the people in your life”

As part of my series about healthcare leaders, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Lukasz (Luke) Swistun.

Dr. Lukasz (Luke) Swistun was born in Poland and emigrated with his family to the US when he was 11 years old. He grew up in Chicago, where he completed most of his undergraduate and post-graduate medical training. Commissioning as a Naval Officer brought him to San Diego in 2004 for a surgical internship at the Naval Medical Center, and later to serve and deploy with the US Marines as their Battalion Surgeon. In pursuit of further clinical specialty training afterwards, both he and his wife Dominika had left San Diego in 2009 and have just recently returned with three boys and widely diverse combined clinical experience, to settle down in San Diego for good.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! What is your “backstory”?

Can you share the interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

I got my dream job through Instagram — true story! As my family and I were quarantining in our Los Angeles home at the beginning of the pandemic, our job security was up in the air, and we were looking for an opportunity to move to San Diego. Since I just received my Board Certification diploma in the mail, I posted a picture of it on Instagram, which was seen by La Jolla Cosmetic — they politely said, “Congratulations”, to which I replied, “Thank you, let me know if you need any help, since my family and I are thinking about moving down there.” As it happened, one of their surgeons was about to retire and they were actively looking for help… the rest is history!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Honestly, I cannot think of any mistake a doctor can make that might be considered funny. When I was a young doctor, I was frequently mistaken by patients as a visitor because I didn’t look old enough to be a doctor. My patients and I found this amusing as we worked through their misperception and my qualifications.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects now?

Stem cell research is a fascinating field showing promise for effective regenerative treatments of a vast range of diseases ranging from degenerative joints to traumatic concussions. I have been interested in this research for years and am very happy that I have recently been asked to join a team doing clinical research. They asked for my assistance in harvesting fat from which stem cells are then extracted, processed, and re-injected back to the patient where they can do the most good. It’s a fast-growing field and a potential game-changer in the future of medicine.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My wife, Dominika — countless stories; kept me sane, provided perspective when needed, worked on helping me realize my own small goals and aspirations along the way (which I personally would have put on the back-burner). She gave meaning to the whole thing we were doing together despite the intensive demands of my training.

Is there a particular book that made an impact on you? Can you share a story?

The Universe in a Nutshell by Stephen Hawking — a humbling perspective on how we are but a brief flash in the eternity of space-time continuum, yet magnificently capable of possessing the intelligence to realize it.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Each of us has multiple roles, professional, personal, parent, spouse… I try to take advantage of every opportunity to “make a difference” for those in my life. Seeing the happy ripples validates my efforts and encourages me to look for more opportunities to be helpful.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share a story about how that was relevant to you in your own life?

My Battalion Commander’s sum-up of our particularly messy return trip from a combat deployment: “At least we’re not getting mortared anymore!” When you’re having a bad day, just take a moment — a long, honest moment — to put things in perspective. I’ve used that very line on occasion since getting out of the military, during certain stressful life situations, and it still works!

Can you share your top three “lifestyle tweaks” that will help people feel great?

Prioritize your SLEEP over Facebook, YouTube, or the episode of Law & Order that just came on TV which you’ve already seen countless times. Pick a high school SPORT event you performed particularly well and make a point to be good at it for the rest of your life. Test yourself weekly. Finally, make sure the daily moisturizer you routinely apply every morning with some SPF sun block, even if you’re not planning to be outside. It’s all about routines.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

Let me respond with things I learned from my eighteen years medical and surgical training…

First, there is no single best, right, or wrong way to get through medical training or any difficult endeavor. Four years of uninterrupted group studying in a sterile ivory library is a myth — life happens for everyone along every step of the way, and as we negotiate family needs, visa expiration, selling my combat-tested camera to pay rent, and coffee withdrawal headaches, somehow, we get through it all. Each of us mobilizes our resources, finds our own path and discovers our effective method of studying — 3 hours in a bathtub was what worked for me to get through a chapter of physiology…. Secondly, understanding that medical training (or any equivalent period of preparation), isn’t a means to a lifestyle, it is a lifestyle. While in training, don’t put off things for later, because later may be decades from now, or if priorities change enough, it may never come. You’re a completely different person coming in and going out, so make an effort to live in the moment, enjoy your life, and smell the flowers along the way. Thirdly, make time for the people in your life. No matter how motivated you are to become the best doctor or surgeon you can be, don’t forget your friends and family. The time demands of surgical training can steal a month of your life in the blink of an eye, so set an alarm on your smart phone to call your significant other regularly, if only for a moment. My wife and I in the early days of cell phones, made a code for, “I love you” which was “333”. Even today with all the emojis, we still use it….and I regard it as her most intense way of saying I love you. Next, I’m asked by residents about the ideal time to start a family. Although there’s probably no “ideal time” to expand your family — whenever it happens, you will make it work, and that is the ideal time. Having a baby fills a void in your life you never knew you had, and you might just discover that being the best mom or dad available to your family is more important to you than being the busiest surgeon, always available to an intense trauma service. Keep your options open enough throughout your journey that you can eventually find and strike your balance. Be diverse in your early training to keep options open for later, because medical training takes a huge chunk of life during which priorities and motivations may change. Lastly, my mentor in medical school advised us, “Listen to your patients”. I’ve found this to be true. Your patients will tell you what is wrong with them, if you take enough time to listen. Then do your due diligence, examine them, order the necessary labs and imaging tests, obtain the correct specialty consults, and if all of that comes back normal, listen to them again because despite “normal” test results, you may be still missing something.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

It’s very simple, but kindness is really important. I do not believe there is ever a good reason to be unkind to anyone. Give the benefit of the doubt, see the situation from their perspective, always be kind. Humor is another great gift to life at home and at work and I like making people laugh.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Trent Reznor — successful artist (musician, composer) due to his creativity, originality, authenticity.

What is the best way our readers can follow you online?

Instagram: @lswistun (personal), @swistunMD (professional), @swistunimage (lifetime photo gallery) @ljcsc (our medical practice)

Thank you so much for these wonderful insights!