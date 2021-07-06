Dr. Lora Shahine Of Pacific NW Fertility: “Self care”

Pay attention to emotional wellness and mental health along the way — it is just as important as medical tests and treatment.

Dr. Lora Shahine MD, FACOG is a partner in a physician-owned fertility practice, Pacific North West Fertility, and an Associate Clinical Professor at the University of Washington. Dr. Shahine is dedicated to educating and advocating for increased awareness of the impact of environmental toxins on health through an active social media presence, teaching, clinical research, and authoring multiple blogs and books.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I am a Reproductive Endocrinologist (fertility doctor) at Pacific NW Fertility and Clinical Associate Professor at the University of Washington in Seattle. It’s a privilege to help people build their families but it was my own experience with infertility that turned my profession into a passion for education and shattering stigma around this disease one book, blog, or social media post at a time.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

I learn from every patient interaction and family I help but it’s my own experience with infertility that shaped my outlook the most. It’s somewhat ironic that a fertility doctor would have infertility — shouldn’t I know how this works?!? After pills, shots, IUIs, tests, and embryo transfers I am fortunate to have my children, but it was a tough journey. Learning what the two-week wait is like, the disappointment with a negative pregnancy test is like from the patient perspective helped me appreciate the impact of infertility in a whole new way.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

There is one patient phone call that helped me learn the anxiety of pregnancy after miscarriage. In my fellowship at Stanford, we had our own fertility patients and I loved calling them with pregnancy test results. Positive pregnancy test calls were joyful and exciting but when I called one of my patients who had suffered multiple miscarriages — she didn’t scream with delight — she sighed with worry ‘this is just the beginning, Dr. Shahine.’ She helped me understand how to care for patients like her — that cautious optimism is okay and validating, recognizing all emotions — even fear and anxiety with pregnancy is okay. As someone who has seen thousands of patients, I can say that infertility is highly personal, and every individual’s needs and experiences are unique.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are so many people that helped me along my career and infertility journey, but I immediately think of my mentor professor at Stanford, Dr. Ruth Lathi. She has been there for me for patient questions, career advice, mentorship, and friendship through infertility. I was fortunate to have people like Dr. Lathi in my life during my fertility journey, but many women do not — that’s why a new program called Fertility Out Loud is so important. This program was recently launched by Ferring Pharmaceuticals in collaboration with RESOLVE, the patient run fertility advocacy non-profit organization. Fertility Out Loud aims to help support anyone struggling with fertility challenges by providing the resources they need to speak up, navigate access to care and seek help from the right health care provider. Visit FertilityOutLoud.com to learn more.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

Education and connection, whether it’s with my patients or the public through outreach I’m trying to get the message out that infertility is a disease, it’s not anyone’s fault, and advocating for your care is essential to family building. 1 in 8 couples suffer from infertility and resources like Fertility Out Loud can help people start to answer questions like when to see a fertility specialist and how to find one. It’s helping to bridge the gap between the patient and the doctor, so the patient gets the help they need.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Nutrition — There is no diet plan or select foods that will make everyone fertile but healthy choices can improve overall health. Choose more whole, non-processed foods. Favor organic when possible and wash fruits and veggies well before eating. Limit alcohol and caffeine but enjoy from time to time. I avoid strict, restrictive guidelines for patients and focus on overall healthy habits and remind my patients to enjoy that ice cream or glass of wine every once in a while! Exercise — Activity and movement is important for physical wellbeing and mental health. There is no one exercise or routine that is right for every person and increases fertility. I encourage my patients to find activities they enjoy and make it a priority. I also recommend avoiding over-strenuous, physically-demanding activities which stress the body. It’s ok to sweat, move, and get physical but when we are too stressed physically — our bodies are not focusing on reproduction so we should modify accordingly. Sleep — I cannot overemphasize the importance of sleep. Getting adequate sleep (at least 7–8 hours each evening) is essential to balanced hormones, energy levels, and more. Improve sleep with daily exercise, limit alcohol, avoid caffeine later in the day, make your room a quiet, restful place, and be consistent with time to bed and time to wake up. Reducing exposure to endocrine disruptors — Toxins in household products that impact our reproductive health include bisphenol A, phthalates, and paragons (among others). Limiting exposure to plastics, choosing less toxic beauty products and cleaning products, and being mindful when buying new products for your home can decrease exposure and improve reproductive and overall health. Self care — Paying attention to mental health and emotional wellbeing is essential for overall health. Taking time to recharge, reflect, and relax will give patients the strength and stamina to keep trying and build the family they dream about.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Sharing stories of infertility to help others feel less alone. That is exactly what Fertility Out Loud is doing. Infertility is a club no one wants to be a member of but when you join — you’ve got an incredible community waiting for you to support you through your journey!

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

I only get 5?!?!? 🙂

Infertility is not your fault Don’t wait too long to get testing and ask for help — see your doctor or a fertility specialist if you have been trying for 12 months with regular menstrual cycles or sooner if the female partner is age 35 or older or has irregular periods Seeing a fertility specialist does not mean you have to do treatment — testing and counseling are sometimes all that is needed to help build a family Pay attention to emotional wellness and mental health along the way — it is just as important as the medical tests and treatment Be patient — the process is a lot of hurry up and wait (for a period, for an appointment, for a test, for a treatment)

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Of the list — exposure to environmental toxins and mental health are the two that stand out the most to me.

I did not learn about endocrine disruptors and health in my medical training and I am shocked at how much evidence exists showing a link between toxins we are exposed to every day and our health. I am passionate about increasing awareness of this issue and teaching people how small changes in their everyday life can make a big difference in their exposure.

I see a crisis in mental health in our society — especially through and recovering from the pandemic. I emphasize the importance of mental health and emotional wellness for patients in my practice because the shock, frustration, and negative feelings that emerge while dealing with infertility are lasting. Paying attention to these feelings, learning coping skills, and healing during and after infertility are an important part of the family building journey.

