Dr. Lois Frankel of Corporate Coaching International: “Stop being a nice girl”

How does a successful, strong, and powerful woman navigate work, employee relationships, love, and life in a world that still feels uncomfortable with strong women? In this interview series, called “Power Women” we are talking to accomplished women leaders who share their stories and experiences navigating work, love and life as a powerful woman.

As a part of this series I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Dr. Lois Frankel.

Dr. Lois Frankel is best known as the author of the New York Times bestselling business bible for women, Nice Girls Don’t Get the Corner Office and is also an internationally sought-after keynote speaker and President of Corporate Coaching International. She has appeared on The Today Show, The Tavis Smiley Show, Larry King Live, ABC’s 20/20 and in the Wall Street Journal, People magazine, Cosmopolitan, and The Washington Post. Her client list reads like a Who’s Who of multinational firms and includes Amgen, ARCO, BP, The Disney Company, Goldman Sachs, McKinsey & Co., Morgan Stanley, and Warner Bros. To learn more about Lois, visit her website, www.drloisfrankel.com.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”?

I grew up as the quintessential “nice girl” in a lower middle-class family. Not much was expected of me other than to be helpful, kind, and stay out of trouble. In fact, when I wanted to go to college my father said girls don’t need a college education because they just get married and have children so it’s a waste of money. Fortunately for me, my mother was more enlightened and paid for my undergraduate education out of her salary as a nurse. When I went on to get a Master’s degree and a Doctorate, they were both paid for by my employers through tuition assistance programs. Being the middle child, with brothers as bookends and growing up in Jewish home, the focus was more on the boys and how they would become successful. What I wanted to do with my life was never a discussion.

Can you tell us the story about what led you to this particular career path?

I didn’t lead myself to this career path. This career path led itself to me. I quit a really good job in Human Resources at ARCO, a Fortune 10 oil company, to open a private practice of psychotherapy because from the time I was a teenager this was what I dreamed of doing. After about a year I realized I’d made a mistake. It just wasn’t fulfilling. But I’d put all of my eggs in that basket and wasn’t sure what to. Around that time a client I was doing some training for called and asked if I would “coach” someone for her. This was over 30 years ago and executive coaching was in its infancy. I hadn’t even heard of it. When I asked her what it would involve she said, “You’ve worked in business, you’ve done training, you’re a psychotherapist — put them all together and you have a coach.” I still wasn’t sure what I was supposed to do but I gave it a try and it was absolutely transformative for me. She was right. It utilized all of my skills, experiences, and education. Shortly thereafter I closed my therapy practice and started the firm, Corporate Coaching International — one of the first coaching firms in the country. It feels like I haven’t worked a day in my life since that time. My journey is a great example of how fulfillment is often found where you least expect it and only if you’re willing to look in the periphery.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The most interesting thing to happen to me was the publication of my book, Nice Girls Don’t Get the Corner Office. I wrote it because I saw that women weren’t being provided with executive coaches at the same rate that men were. In part because there weren’t as many women executives and in part because companies were not investing in developing women’s potential. I wanted to provide every woman with the same opportunity to receive the coaching guidance that I was providing to the women inside corporations. So I wrote the book based on my experiences working with professional women. Then something unexpected happened. The book made it to the New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestseller lists. Suddenly I was receiving calls from companies that wanted me to speak to their women’s groups, from producers who wanted to interview me on television, from women who wanted coaching, and from print media who wanted to interview me for articles. The book was even purchased by ABC for a television show and a pilot was made featuring Kathryn Hahn, Jayma Mayes, Jane Curtain and Gregory Itzin. You can see it on YouTube. It was surreal being on that set as a consultant to the project!

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Emotional Intelligence (EQ). I didn’t realize it early on, but EQ contributes more to the success of a leader than IQ. It involves self-awareness, self-regulation, self-motivation, social skills and empathy. As an executive coach I knew I had to build strong, trusting relationships with not only my clients, but also with their management who referred them to me. I learned that people don’t engage you because you’re the smartest person in the room or really good at what you do, they engage you because you’re good AND you’re someone they want to be in a professional relationship with. Time after time I was referred business because of my ability to use my EQ to build such relationships. As I tell my clients, there is nothing more important to success than building relationships — and when you need a relationship, it’s too late to build it. Risk-Taking. Too often people get stuck in a rut that they’ve created for themselves because they think it’s the right thing to do or because they aren’t certain of which direction to go. I had two signs in my office for decades: Leap and the Net Will Appear and No Guts, No Glory. They served as reminders that success was outside of my comfort zone. If I wasn’t willing to take risks, I wouldn’t have shifted from my childhood dream of being a psychotherapist to being an executive coach. If I wasn’t willing to take risks, I wouldn’t have built one of the first coaching firms in the country when there were no models for how to do it. And if I wasn’t willing to take risks, I wouldn’t have invested the money needed to grow my firm at a time when I could least afford it. Vision. Without being too woo-woo about it, I’m a firm believer in the maxim, if I can see it, I can be it. When you have a clear vision of what you want, what you want to do, or where you want to go, the world works with you to make it happen. It’s not magical. You simply begin to see things in the periphery that you might not otherwise see. I remember when I used to go to New York City, I would stand at the window of the Today Show in Rockefeller Plaza and picture myself being interviewed by Ann Curry or Katie Couric. So when the call came from the producer of the Today Show to be interviewed by Ann Curry, it wasn’t entirely a surprise (although it was a thrill!). Although the second and third calls did come as surprises because I didn’t vision those, but I did build a good relationship with the producer!

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. The premise of this series assumes that our society still feels uncomfortable with strong women. Why do you think this is so?

I believe we still live in a White Male System, as suggested by Anne Wilson Schaef decades ago. Like any system, such as an ecological system, political system, or family system, the WMS is designed to perpetuate itself. When systems start to falter, there is the threat of diminished function, structure or size. The ultimate threat to a faltering system is extinction. Because we live in a WMS, white males circumscribe rules and roles for everyone. The bottom line is that strong women threaten the WMS and, therefore, they make those in power uncomfortable. Every attempt is made to minimize their power — even from other women who subscribe to and benefit from the WMS.

Without saying any names, can you share a story from your own experience that illustrates this idea?

I once coached an African American woman at a major corporation that had all white people in senior management. She was the Chief Legal Counsel. Her management told me she was difficult to work with and insensitive to the needs of others. When I met her, I could see she had a strong personality but I didn’t find her difficult. So I conducted interviews with people who worked with her to get their feedback. As it turned out, her direct reports and her peers had no problem working with her. It was really her senior management who had the problem. As Chief Legal Counsel she had to tell them things that they may not have wanted to hear, but that had to be said for the sake of minimizing corporate liability. They just couldn’t take this from a powerful woman — and an African American woman at that. As I assessed it, she was too big a threat to the WMS.

What should a powerful woman do in a context where she feels that people are uneasy around her?

Make it easy for people to be around her. The rules of engagement are different for men and women. Whereas as powerful men are given a wide berth to express their power, powerful women walk what Kathleen Kelly Reardon calls The Thin Pink Line. If you go too far over one side of the line, you’ll be considered inconsequential. If you go too far over the other side, you’ll be considered threatening. The best way to own your power is to build strong 360 relationships. I see these as the “WD-40” of success. They make everything go more smoothly without ever giving up your power. I talk a lot about this and how to do it in my book Nice Girls Don’t Speak Up or Stand Out. The real challenge for women is mastering the art of telling people to go to hell in a way that makes them look forward to the journey.

What do we need to do as a society to change the unease around powerful women?

We’ve been trying to it for decades through sensitivity training, diversity workshops, team building, etc. and I’ve been a part of all of those, so I can say with certitude that they haven’t worked. It’s one reason why I stopped doing them. The WMS system doesn’t want to make the shift and they circumscribe the boundaries. So I believe the essential change has to be hiring, electing, and placing more women in positions of power to the point that there is complete equity in corporations, the political arena, financial firms, and jobs that are not traditionally female. The more society sees women in power positions, and this is sustained, the more comfortable they will become. I’m often asked when I will know we have achieved this goal and I say it’s when there are more women than men in these roles and we are no longer counting. Can you imagine a Supreme Court with more women than men? Or a world with more women as country leaders than men? Or more women than men on corporate boards of directors? That’s when we will know we achieved our goals.

In my own experience, I have observed that often women have to endure ridiculous or uncomfortable situations to achieve success that men don’t have to endure. Do you have a story like this from your own experience? Can you share it with us?

I’ve been very fortunate that I myself have not had to endure these kinds of situations professionally. I think my Ph.D. and background give me an edge and credibility that others may not have. But I do have stories from clients. Such as the woman who told me she was at a conference with colleagues from other companies in her male-dominated industry. When the conference ended, a group of them went out for drinks and she was the only woman at the table. The conversation soon devolved into crude jokes about women, childbirth, and people of color. Being uncomfortable, she excused herself to get ready for dinner. Then, at dinner, the president of the association sat next to her and kept putting his hand on her leg and arm to emphasize his points. She didn’t think it was necessarily a sexual overture, but he also didn’t do this to any of the men at the table. She asked me what she should have done in this situation. My suggestion was that in the case of the guys having drinks, a little humor would have gone a long way. A light-hearted comment like, “Boys, boys, boys. Let’s talk about something we can all enjoy,” would have worked. With regard to the touchy-feely president, I recommended a private conversation that indicated she would not want to damage their relationship and that’s why she wanted to let him know that she’s uncomfortable with people touching her even when there’s no bad intent involved. In both cases, the guys should take the hint.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women leaders that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

I would identify three top challenges faced by women leaders that men don’t face. First is credibility. A man’s reputation follows him from situation to situation. If he’s successful in one venue, it’s assumed he will be successful in another. A woman has to re-establish her reputation with every change she makes. A good example is Alyce Alston, who I interviewed for my book, See Jane Lead. She had a sterling reputation from her tenure as Publisher at Conde Nast. Then she went on to be President of De Beers where she reported having to prove herself all over again. People didn’t assume she was a competent leader. They made her prove it. This would never have happened to a similarly situated man.

A second challenge is promoting herself so that people are aware of her achievements and contributions to an organization — which in turn result in perks and promotions. Guys do this in all kinds of ways without ever being called egotistical or self-centered. But when a woman toots her own horn, she she’s seen as self-serving. Again, this is related to the threat she poses to the WMS that doesn’t want to share power with people who aren’t white and male.

And a third challenge is failing without a net. Because there are so few women in power positions, the ones that are find themselves under scrutiny, under a microscope. I’ve had women describe it as “being in a fish bowl.” Whereas men engage in what I call the “wounded elephant syndrome” — circling other men who falter or fail in an effort to protect them — women don’t have that same safety net. Their failures, no matter how big or small, consequential or inconsequential, are magnified and used to make judgements about them.

Let’s now shift our discussion to a slightly different direction. This is a question that nearly everyone with a job has to contend with. Was it difficult to fit your personal and family life into your business and career? For the benefit of our readers, can you articulate precisely what the struggle was?

Yes, it definitely was. When I worked at ARCO and was going to school at night and on week-ends for my Ph.D. there was no time for a serious relationship, but I was pretty young and didn’t worry about it. As an entrepreneur, I spent many hours building my business, and that left little time for relationships. Then, once I established my business, I was on the road about two weeks per month and I had little energy for relationships. I was in serially monogamous relationships, but I found people didn’t really understand my enthusiasm and commitment to my work — in part because they didn’t have that kind of relationship with their work. Throw in the hours of solitude required to write books and it became even more complicated. It wasn’t until I met my current partner, who is also an entrepreneur, that I found someone who got it and got me. Even in this 20+ year relationship I have to be reminded (and remind myself) to take time to nurture the relationship as well as I do relationships with my clients! There are evenings when I would really like to write 5 more pages of a book, but I know that it’s more important for us to have dinner together or go to a movie. The 5 pages can wait til tomorrow.

What was a tipping point that helped you achieve a greater balance or greater equilibrium between your work life and personal life? What did you do to reach this equilibrium?

To be quite honest, the tipping point was when I reached a financial milestone that I had set for myself and asked the question, “how much will be enough?” I think men often use money as a means of keeping score. So there’s never enough — even when there are tens of millions on the bank. I don’t believe it’s usual for women to experience that same dynamic. Our worry is that we will become “bag ladies” — not that we have to continually increase our score. So, once I reached my goal and new that I wouldn’t be a bag lady, I could give myself permission to have more balance in my life. It’s one reason why having a financial goal is important. It helps you to know when you’ve “arrived.” In fact, this is something I talk to my clients about. When women don’t have equilibrium it’s often because they can’t see that they’ve arrived and that long-hours won’t contribute further to success, but balance will. Another factor I’ve observed in others is how early childhood messages influence lack of balance. If you were never good enough for Mom or Dad, you will spend your lifetime trying to prove otherwise.

I work in the beauty tech industry, so I am very interested to hear your philosophy or perspective about beauty. In your role as a powerful woman and leader, how much of an emphasis do you place on your appearance? Do you see beauty as something that is superficial, or is it something that has inherent value for a leader in a public context? Can you explain what you mean?

I place a relatively high amount on my appearance because I know the numbers. Research shows that about 40% of our credibility comes from how we sound. About 50% comes from how we look. And only 10% comes from what we say. It should be a given that you know what you’re talking about and that you strive to be an expert in your field. But even when you are an expert, that doesn’t mean it will translate into credibility and success. There’s a Chinese curse: may you have a wonderful idea and not be able to convince anyone of it. If you define “beauty” as looking as good as you possibly can with what you have, then I agree that it’s important for women to place an emphasis on appearance. I don’t think it’s superficial. Idealistically I’d like to think it doesn’t matter, but it does. We know that attractive people (both men and women) are hired more often and given higher starting salaries than less attractive people. Again, I emphasize working with what you have. You don’t have to be classically beautiful to look the part of a powerful leader. Grooming, hair, dress and accessories all contribute to that impression. In fact, it’s called Impression Management and women should consider how they can complement how they sound and what they say with how they look to achieve maximum professional success.

In one of my books I suggest if something about your appearance detracts from your confident then by all means have it cut, colored, snipped, lifted or otherwise surgically altered! Are there exceptions to the appearance rule? Absolutely. But how many of us can say we are the exception? I know I can’t. Something interesting happened to me in this regard about a decade ago. I had just finished my treatment for breast cancer and my hair was staring to grow back. It was what others described as beautiful silver. I didn’t color it because I thought I had earned to the right to be viewed as a “senior sage.” After meeting with the President of an entertainment studio to discuss how I could help her team, I didn’t hear back. I knew I had all the qualifications and had a good conversation with this woman. When I called my contact in the HR department, who had referred me, and inquired into what had happened, her reply was simply, “Lois, we’re a youth culture.” It was the first time my age became an issue and so I decided to go back to blonde. I’m the same me, just with a different twist.

How is this similar or different for men?

To some degree, it can be the same for men. I’ve seen really capable men overlooked for promotions because they didn’t look the part of an executive. And I’ve heard men talking about other men who don’t dress appropriately for the culture they are working in or who aren’t physically fit. We know the look of success when we see it, even if we’re not conscious of it in the moment. But men don’t have the added burden of ageism in the same way women do. Just today I noticed some silver at my temples and thought that a man with the same silver hair would be seen as mature and perhaps wise because of it. No so for women. Women are judged more harshly based on their appearance. I’ve had numerous bosses ask me to help a woman with her hair, make-up or dress. Not once has a boss asked me to help a man with his appearance.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need to Thrive and Succeed as a Powerful Woman?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Only 5? Just kidding! Maybe that should be on the list — lighten up and be able to laugh at yourself.

Stop being a nice girl. Nice is necessary for success but it’s not sufficient. Nice girls act according to the rules they were taught in childhood were appropriate for little girls. For example, be kind, be helpful, don’t rock the boat, work hard and you’ll be noticed, smile, don’t get angry, don’t argue with authority, don’t be too smart or boys won’t like you. Being aware of when and when not to do these things is important, but a woman needs a cache of complementary skills and behaviors. I remember one woman was sent to me for coaching because she never disagreed with the boss when in fact, the boss felt as if he paid her to disagree with him when appropriate. She needed to balance respect for authority with adding value to her company through her critical analyses. Then there was the woman who was taught it was better to ask questions rather than make affirmative statements so that we wouldn’t be seen as pushy. This resulted in other people stealing her ideas — that were couched as questions! Surround yourself with “yay-sayers.” Too often women don’t have the support network needed help them thrive and succeed. When Mary Kay Ash started Mary Kay Cosmetics people told her she didn’t know anything about manufacturing and selling cosmetics. She went out and found people who did know those things and hired them. When Debbie Fields started Ms. Field’s Cookies, people doubted her ability to make money doing the one thing she knew how to do best — bake cookies. Look at what she built. And when I told my mother I was quitting my job to start my own business, she told me, “The thought of you being unemployed turns my stomach.” Unemployed? Both of my brothers had their own companies and they weren’t unemployed! Whatever you want to do, find others who are doing it successfully and build relationships with them. They may be colleagues, mentors, or even friendly competitors. Sequester yourself from nay-sayers. Keep those who are supportive of you in your life. No woman is an island unto herself. Find your voice. As I’ve already mentioned, women tend to downplay the importance of what they have to say and, therefore, often avoid saying it at all. Just today three Harvard Business School grads told me that in school, the professors often downplayed their comments while they played up the comments of the men. This translates into being fearful of speaking up in the workplace. And they’re Harvard graduates! There’s a voice in the heads of many nice girls that whispers things like who are you to say that? People won’t like you if you say that. Maybe you’re wrong. Finding your voice includes have the courage, confidence and communication skills needed to deliver your message in a way that it will not only be heard, but be accepted in nearly any situation. The best way a woman can do this is to answer a question or give an opinion succinctly, include 2–3 pieces of supporting data, then open it up for discussion. By opening it up for discussion she demonstrates that she’s confident enough to hear opposing opinions and, more important, she’s more likely to find out where the landmines may be. Pay in advance for capacity. This was the best piece of business advice I ever received. It suggests that when you are building an enterprise, you spend money you may not have to create an infrastructure that will withstand success. For me, that time came when I was coaching, running my company, traveling on business, trying to have a relationship, writing books, and wanting to have a life! I clearly remember the moment when, sitting in a client’s office, I was thinking of everything I had to do when I got back to my own office after 5:30 p.m. It was then I realized that if I couldn’t focus on the most important person in the room — the client — then I needed to invest more in my business. Soon thereafter I hired a top-notch executive assistant. That became a turning point for both me and my business. I was able to do more business development, rely more on other coaches on the team because I had someone to coordinate their efforts, and have more time for myself. These factors also resulted in more profits unrelated to the work I actually performed. This investment paid for itself many times over. Be generous of spirit. Something I’ve learned over the years is the more I give away, the more I get. I’m not talking about giving away the shop, but meeting reasonable requests with “yes” as often as possible. Whether it’s a request for pro bono coaching for a nonprofit agency, a request to give a free keynote at a fundraiser, or a request to lower my fee for a webinar at a small company, saying yes buys more goodwill in the universe than I can possibly describe. What I get back is not usually from the same source to which I gave it, and that’s perfectly fine. The universe recognizes generosity with generosity. A good example is a woman I used to work with at ARCO asked me every year to help her with a particular project that was very complex and took a long time to do. I knew how to do it and helping her was just the right thing to do. When I left ARCO I never expected to hear from her again because we weren’t particularly close. About two years later she called and asked if I would like to meet with the Vice President of Human Resources from ARCO Indonesia who was coming to Los Angeles looking to hire HR consultants. To make a long story short, I met with the woman and for over 20 years I visited Indonesia conducting training and coaching programs that added a lot of beans to my table. Another time I gave 10,000 dollars to a local woman experiencing tough times so that she could get out of debt and start over. It was money I had earmarked for something frivolous for myself, but she needed it more than I did. Within about a month, I received a royalty check for many times more than the amount I gave to her. I certainly wasn’t expecting it. It’s just how the world works.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with Viola Davis. I’ve met her several times at large events and am always impressed with her graciousness. I know she did not have an easy time on her path to success and I’d like to learn more about what kept her going during the difficult times, how she balances her current success with having a family, what strategies she uses for choosing projects, and what she envisions in her professional future. I admire her tenacity, talent, and kindness.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.