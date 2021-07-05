Dr. Logan Curtis of Upstate Oral Surgery & Dental Implants: “Be Straight forward”

Be Straightforward. Treating customers as intelligent and independent individuals will empower them to make the choice that is right for them. If you are the business providing that empowering experience they will always appreciate the way they feel when interacting with you. This will entice them to return again and again. I have different treatment options I can offer almost daily. I give each patient positives and negatives as well as financial information. They almost always choose the treatment I recommend because they can clearly see the alternatives. The issue was presented clearly and openly. They are now buying into the process and this creates positive feedback.

As part of our series about the five things a business should do to create a Wow! customer experience, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Logan Curtis. He served in the United States Army for 20 years before opening Upstate Oral Surgery & Dental Implants in Watertown, New York. His first experience with an oral surgeon came at the age of 15 when he broke his jaw and had seven teeth knocked out while playing football. Dr. Curtis now specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of a wide range of oral health issues such as wisdom teeth removal, jaw surgery and facial trauma while running his own practice.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I am from a military family and began my career by joining the Army at the age of 17. I knew that I wanted to pursue oral surgery, and I used the educational benefits from the Army to complete my undergraduate degree. Once I was accepted to dental school, the Army offered me a scholarship and I attended the School of Dentistry at the University of Michigan. My surgery residency was completed in North Carolina at Womack Army Medical Center. The Army training was truly top notch and prepared me very well for a full scope practice. I was then sent to Fort Drum, NY and left the Army after completing my time there. I completed the qualifying exam for boards the year I left residency and achieved board certification the year after graduation. After leaving the Army, I looked into practices from North Carolina to Montana and interviewed at 10 to 12 places. The employment offers were excellent, but I felt unsure about going to work for someone else and ultimately decided that I wanted to build a practice from the ground up. For anyone that has ever taken that leap it is a very stressful decision, but I knew that I wanted to run a practice my own way. Instead of associating or buying in I started a practice in Watertown, NY where I was living with my family. We began in August 2019 and are nearing two years in business. We’ve grown from 5 employees to 11 and are now hiring a second surgeon and opening a second office after being warmly received by the community.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

When we started, we were fully committed to a completely digital office. We set up electronic signature in every operatory, digital radiography, interactive patient communication software, website and much more. On our first business day we excitedly got everything set and went through our first third molar case with no hitches. Everyone breathed a sigh of relief, and then we realized when the patient tried to pay, the credit card machine had not been set up yet! We billed our first patient and quickly called to get it resolved. It was luckily an easy way to learn the importance of rehearsal and critiquing patient flow.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Getting started in this business is always challenging mainly because it’s a business and not just doing a job that we have trained for years to do. There is a huge difference between running a practice and doing surgery and learning how to do both well is an ongoing process. I was lucky to have several dental colleagues in the community that helped me make good decisions by sharing perspectives that I still hadn’t experienced having just come from the military. One of those was Dr. Andrew Beuttenmuller, a pediatric dentist near us, who had opened an office several years prior. He and his staff reminded us of several things we would need and helped us tremendously. I would highly recommend finding a mentor to help you on whatever route you take. A second opinion will save lots of trouble down the road.

Thank you for that. Let’s now pivot to the main focus of our interview. This might be intuitive, but I think it’s helpful to specifically articulate it. In your words, can you share a few reasons why great customer service and a great customer experience is essential for success in business?

An excellent experience in our office is vital to our business model because we are selling the experience. Patients are increasingly aware that they have treatment options. They no longer rely on a single opinion and many do extensive internet research before choosing a healthcare specialist. I do the same thing! We need our patients to be able to say that everything they experienced in the office exceeded standards. From the front office staff to surgical experience to payment to post-operative care, we try to make each phase of the procedure easy and clear. Doing this always, and I mean every time, results in more customers AND better quality customers. Our customer care makes our experience better as well as our patients.

We have all had times either in a store, or online, when we’ve had a very poor experience as a customer or user. If the importance of a good customer experience is so intuitive, and apparent, where is the disconnect? How is it that so many companies do not make this a priority?

We take such good care of our customers because it’s my name on the door. With so many of these companies it is no longer a personal experience and the employees aren’t “bought in.” We treat our employees like family and they respond by treating patients like family. Good customer/patient care starts from the top. If it’s a priority for the owner it will be for the rest.

Do you think that more competition helps force companies to improve the customer experience they offer? Are there other external pressures that can force a company to improve the customer experience?

Competition is essential. It drives a company to constantly improve. It also drives innovation and efficiency. Competition is no longer just from the practice or the store down the street. The internet and social media create tremendous external pressure and amazing opportunities. A negative experience can travel immediately through the digital realm and be available to potential customers almost instantly. At the same time, a positive experience can do the same and may drive the next customer to or from your business. The digital business world grows and evolves every day which makes it a constant challenge.

Can you share with us a story from your experience about a customer who was “Wowed” by the experience you provided?

I think “wowing” a customer can be very simple. We had a very nice couple come to the office on an emergency basis because the gentleman had just been diagnosed with oral cancer. We didn’t do anything groundbreaking, but we did it quickly and with compassion. We provided expert service in a timely manner. The case was quite complicated and at several moments different personnel in the office stepped up to go the extra mile.

Did that Wow! experience have any long term ripple effects? Can you share the story?

The result was a grateful couple who sent literally everyone they knew to our office. We not only provided vital service to the individual but also cared for each person he sent. Many of them have done the same thing for us and the snowball has continued to roll.

Ok, here is the main question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things a business leader should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience. Please share a story or an example for each.

1. Lead by example. As the business owner you are the trendsetter in the office. Each interaction is an opportunity for your employees to learn and grow. Establish the culture you want in your office deliberately. We recently had a patient who was upset with our billing department and everyone in the office was talking about how difficult she was. Money is almost always the cause of the friction. When there are difficult patients I ask to meet with them personally and work to find a solution. The owner meeting with a customer shows interest and concern. I treated her kindly and then transferred her to our billing manager who was also in the meeting. She was then part of a positive conversation in which she was able to continue in my absence. What started as a negative interaction ended with a 5 star online review and flowers.

2. Hire people of similar mindset. You can not always be the person in front. In fact, you rarely will be. You must hire people who you know will represent your ideals and train them regularly. When we opened our office we had an office manager who had several years of experience in another office. The culture of that office was very different and less dedicated to patient satisfaction. The manager was the same way. We changed management to someone with less experience but who had worked with us instead of someone else. The change was immediately noticeable and completely changed the trajectory of the business.

3. Learn to Listen. Most negative interactions can be changed with active listening. This builds a solid relationship with the customer in front of you and will give you valuable information on how to improve your practice. It is a mistake to ignore legitimate criticism and can lead to further breakdowns. Recently, a customer had a complaint about how we communicate instructions after surgery. We had provided written and digital instructions to the customer at the time of treatment but they had a different type of phone and our instructions did not come through in the correct format. Listening to the criticism showed us a flaw, which we addressed, and we later realized that the change helped us reach many more patients.

4. Commit to customer education. Investing the time to educate a customer will always result in a positive interaction. When we opened we dedicated a lot of time and significant financial resources to creating a website that was informative and educational. Multiple times a week patients come in and say they are ready to proceed with a given treatment because they had already educated themselves. On these occasions they always tell me they chose us because our website was so educational. It is an investment to educate but in my experience it is well worth the effort. It establishes you as an industry leader.

5. Be Straightforward. Treating customers as intelligent and independent individuals will empower them to make the choice that is right for them. If you are the business providing that empowering experience they will always appreciate the way they feel when interacting with you. This will entice them to return again and again. I have different treatment options I can offer almost daily. I give each patient positives and negatives as well as financial information. They almost always choose the treatment I recommend because they can clearly see the alternatives. The issue was presented clearly and openly. They are now buying into the process and this creates positive feedback.

Are there a few things that can be done so that when a customer or client has a Wow! experience, they inspire others to reach out to you as well?

After a customer has a wow experience it is natural and easy for them to share. We always want to share our positive experiences. The positive experience alone will be the catalyst. When we recognize someone has had that type of interaction we invite them to share with friends, especially online, where it can make an immediate impact.

My particular expertise is in retail, so I’d like to ask a question about that. Amazon is going to exert pressure on all of retail for the foreseeable future. New Direct-To-Consumer companies based in China are emerging that offer prices that are much cheaper than US and European brands. What would you advise retail companies and eCommerce companies, for them to be successful in the face of such strong competition?

I would suggest that there is always a market for the best: the best product, the best experience, the best education, the best people. Being the best is more than just having the lowest price. Personally, I am always willing to pay more for a quality product.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I love the question! Right now, the principle that strikes me as most lacking is civility. I would love to start a movement to help us interact with each other civilly. Opposing points of view are healthy and good! Diversity is a proven commodity. What we are missing is the ability to see and discuss these things in a constructive way. Imagine what we could do if we could communicate civilly?

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!

Thank you for the opportunity!