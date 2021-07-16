Dr. Liudmila Schafer of University of Missouri Kansas City: “Every day consume 5 cups of fruits and vegetables”

Every day consume 5 cups of fruits and vegetables. Although eating 5 servings per day alone will not result in weight loss, the National Cancer Institute recommends this diet because it prevents cancer, enhances immunity, and aids in the maintenance of a balanced diet and stable weight.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewingDr. Liudmila Schafer.

Dr. Liudmila Shafer is a board-certified medical oncologist specializing in gastrointestinal cancers at Saint Luke’s Cancer Institute and an Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Missouri Kansas City.

Healthy body weight popularity is on the rise, Dr. Schafer compassionately aware based on the personal experience that losing and maintaining your weight is typically very stressful and costly. Based on two decades of work, Dr. Schafer helps the medical community keep up with the massive amount of health information while leveling the playing field of knowledge around research, wellness and medicine, so the public can make informed decisions. She is empowering the community with strategic knowledge of personal enrichment and lifestyle modifications with her message that, if you dig deep and remember your “why”, there is nothing you can’t do.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series Dr. Shafer! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Thank you. I’m so excited to be here!

There was an incident during my childhood made a huge impact on me. To set the scene, I would like you to try something with me.

Hold your breath until I count to 3: One, Two, Three. Now imagine you are under the water.

I was a 5-year-old playing on the rocky beach on a hot summer day when everything around me became dark except for tiny bubbles drifting past my face. Waves slammed against one other, but it didn’t feel dangerous; it wasn’t until afterwards that I realized I had almost drowned. That’s when I felt the fear.

Decades later I overcame that fear and learned how to scuba dive. I became an advanced open water diver and dove 133 feet down into the ocean. After that experience as a little girl, I learned how easy it is to lose your life and be unleashed from the world. That day became etched into my mind forever because, as much as I wanted to live life without fear, I recognize that we are living on borrowed time. This also taught me resilience and that in order to achieve something I needed a personal ‘why’, a motivating factor that became my focus, like learning to dive in the open ocean.

Growing up near the border of Poland and Belarus, my family planted and harvested our fruits and vegetables. Everything was homegrown, canned, and all natural. We grew and harvested the majority of our own food. It was a natural way for us. We foraged for berries in the forest and made jam. This connection with my environment established a foundation of health on which I still rely. The natural environment is a vital component of our well-being. This is true for you just as it was when I was a child and going into the forest to collect mushrooms and berries. We’d arrive and come to a standstill in the heart of the jungle, surrounded by pines and oak trees. It was a thick, beautiful forest. We’d park the car and just take a walk through the moss, sinking almost to our ankles as we walked on it, because it was so tall and green. And as soon as we lifted our feet, the moss resurfaced. Growing up in that environment taught me a lot about survival and nature. I joke now that we didn’t have enough money for pesticides, because everything we ate was organic. Working together was a part of our meal; we would prepare the jars of marinade, so we had food on the table in the winter. We usually had a good selection of excellent meals. The healing power of nature even affects our mind, since green is a shade that calms us and promotes health. Some people get stressed out and go shopping to relax; I still go to the green leaves.

However, when I went to the United States, the cuisine was completely different. A lot of things are sprayed on the vegetables here. Everything appears to be perfect; they are all the same form and size, yet this is not natural. I was primarily eating hospital cafeteria meals at the time, feeling anxious. Working in a foreign country, and as a new mom, my thinking was influenced by a variety of circumstances. I gained 30 pounds in a matter of months!

People who knew me assumed I was sick when I came back home. However, I took blood tests that confirmed that everything was fine. I simply dropped weight after resuming a balanced diet, and I have a personal track record to show it. People commented that I had gained weight, but it wasn’t until I saw that my clothing no longer fit that I didn’t like it. My marriage was collapsing, even though my medical profession was flourishing. As a woman, I was not expected to be more successful than my spouse. I didn’t realize what was happening at the time, but I was gaining weight during this challenging time. The interesting thing is that as my thinking stabilized, so did my weight. That is when I understood it wasn’t only about the calories or how much bread I ate; it was also about my thoughts and metabolic rate. The mind must concentrate on proper nutrition. That’s how I dropped weight without even trying. It simply fell off. It was never about fasting, but about finding a fine balance. My buddies then saw me and commented, “Now you’re slim as a straw.”

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Going into medicine was a natural choice. I wanted to be a doctor since I was a little girl and later in high school, I decided to study medicine because, for me, being a doctor was a combination of science, collaborative learning, giving, teaching, and subsequently this became my passion for cancer care.

When I was about to move to the United States after graduating from medical school, a physician colleague told me, “Liudmila, if you are moving and assume you will be at the top, it will be difficult and disappointing for you. Keep your eyes on the stars but start small and work your way up.” That’s exactly what I did. Even though I had little support from my family, I was an oncologist at heart. While they still do not accept my decision to live in the United States, I am free, happy, and have created my life and profession. I didn’t stick to the rules and do what I was meant to do, and it’s been a divine blessing to be able to assist others.

Over the years, I grew more interested in different types of leadership mentors and I was guided by the best skills and advice from the people around me. Early on, I discovered that you don’t have to have just one mentor; you may have many, some may be non-financial sponsors, who offer guidance, encouragement, and wise advice. There are also coaches to help with your workout, diet, and a range of other hobbies.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Many people have asked me if I have a mentor. No, I don’t, not as a single individual. I just had a strong ambition and dedication to finding myself in life. Growing up without computers, with a limited number of books and resources, and then moving to a location with many books, resources, and modern technology was a stimulant for self-development. I’ve always imagined that having a tool to help me perform my best work would make me happy. Being a minority, I didn’t have a large community, so I relied on the professionals and leaders in the field around me. I began seeking out mentors, but finding one is another challenge for minorities. Based on the leaders in the field, I created my own “wishful mentor.” I was looking up to my coworkers, reading leadership books, being inspired by actual individuals in the media, and doing my best in life. Early on, I understood that there is no such thing as a single mentor. School was my mentor, and I had a mentor in medicine and in leadership.

As a minority, I’ve never belonged to a tribe. Then I discovered my tribe inside a tribe. I’ve realized that mentors, coaches, and friends should not be picked based on their ethnicity or place of origin; rather, they should be chosen based on personality, comparable views, and mutual interests. Decades of friendship and contact confirmed my argument.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I was seeing a new patient one day. I went to the room, studied the chart, pictures, and pathology, and as we were debating the diagnosis, I opened the record and began providing the diagnosis. As I spoke with the patient about it, I turned to face him and his family and began describing the strategy. Then I looked back at the computer, refreshed the page, and was astonished to see an entirely different diagnosis emerge on the screen. I actually thought I’d gone insane! I was under the impression that it was the result of “working too much.” I excused myself and went out of the room, wondering, “How am I going to admit it?” I proceeded to a separate computer, examined the diagnosis again and found that it had changed once more! So, I drank some water, went to my nurse, and told her I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. I had no idea what to do. I returned to the room, apologized to the patient and family, and explained that I had seen one diagnosis and now another. I confessed that the only thing that I could think of is that I might be sick. The patient and his family were very nice people and were understanding. I told them that I would present everything to the team, verify, and call them back. I was lost.

I went to grab more water and returned to the computer, to see that the patient’s latest diagnosis was confirmed.

At this time, I contacted a pathologist. It turned out that the computer was being updated, and a new diagnosis came through while I attended my patient. The pathologist explained that the diagnosis had been recorded, then re-entered, and signed on the computer.

This taught me to constantly verify the computer, and not totally trust technology, but always verify and communicate with colleagues.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Opportunity favors the prepared mind” — Louis Pasteur. I believe that our mental and physical preparation activates our brain and makes the delivery of the information or activities stronger. If we concisely prepare what we share with the person or the world, it helps the listener understand and better results are achieved more easily. This is how we discover new opportunities.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I’m now working on my book where I talk about how to become unstuck in life, because you have the ability to control your career, your diet, and your health. I wrote this book because I’m an advocate for my patients, and this is another opportunity for me to “hold their hand” and help them progress in life.

It’s really exciting for me to be able to build a business around helping others achieve wellbeing. I assist my mentees, peers and patients as they discover their own ‘why’ — their drive-in life — and show them how to establish objectives. It’s about letting go and discovering yourself. It is critical to connect with yourself, with your own strength, bravery, and vulnerability. It is key to determining who you are.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

Being a board-certified physician and fellowship trained oncologist with decades of experience in medicine, dealing with patients, studying nutrition, and teaching healthcare professionals. I treat patients emphasizing nutrition and the mind as essential components of health and wellness. My patients frequently tell me, “Oh, you’re a genuine doctor! You pay attention to me and genuinely care!” That means everything to me, because I’m here to assist them.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

I don’t weigh myself in pounds. It’s all about balance and M&M — “Meal and Mind.” Diet, environment, mentality, and willpower all play a role. A healthy body weight cannot be defined without considering health disparities. We can only rejoice that we understand healthy body weight when we close the race, ethnicity, and function gaps. Are there any shortcut secrets? The simplest method is to keep a calorie book and document the food you consume and the activity you perform for approximately thirty days until it becomes obvious which meals are most likely triggering overeating. Another approach is to choose an eating plan and stick to it for at least six months.

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

Historically, we utilized general standards and statistics, but there are several new approaches to analyze worldwide vs. national methods of categorizing overweight, obesity, and underweight. A national method to assessing underweight, overweight, and obesity (based on Kuwaiti reference data for Body Mass Index (BMI)-for-age) was compared to other evaluations using three international approaches (the Cole et al. and International Obesity Task Force (IOTF) definitions of thinness and of overweight and obesity (Cole-IOTF); WHO 2007; and US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 2000 reference data and definitions.) It’s important to use caution when assessing underweight, overweight, and obesity and using freshly obtained national reference data and definitions.

Health education programs might change people’s beliefs around how being underweight, overweight, or obese affects our health.

Using a single BMI criterion may understate the amount of obesity that actually exists in certain populations, especially differences by gender. Similarly, the BMI understates the incidence of underweight, implying that this body type exists in the community, but at a low rate.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

Being overweight raises your chances of developing high blood pressure, having a stroke, or having a heart attack. It also makes recovery from surgery and therapies more difficult. Recovery is more difficult, and problems such as sleep apnea, asthma, gallstones, and depression are more common. Obesity is also associated with low self-esteem.

Being underweight may be dangerous as well. Being underweight is associated with issues such as bone fragility, osteoporosis, vitamin deficiencies, anemia, low blood count, insufficient oxygen to the heart and lungs, and an irregular menstrual cycle. This is why we require a consistent supply of carbohydrates, protein, and lipids.

Weight increase is frequently helpful. It might be difficult to gain weight when undergoing cancer therapy, for example. We appreciate it when patients gain weight in my field of medicine because it implies that they are doing well.

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

They’re healthier in both the body and the mind. It might be difficult at first to organize your calendar and arrange your meals and maintain a good carbohydrate, fat, and protein balance but these changes affect the mind as much as the body.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

I can share 5 TIPS to Achieve a Healthy Body Weight and Keep It Permanently, so you turn your dreams into reality.

1. Every day consume 5 cups of fruits and vegetables. Although eating 5 servings per day alone will not result in weight loss, the National Cancer Institute recommends this diet because it prevents cancer, enhances immunity, and aids in the maintenance of a balanced diet and stable weight.

2. Understand your risk factors for weight gain. Extra weight increases your risk of developing heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, diabetes, and breathing problems, so addressing these issues will help you maintain a healthy weight.

3. The most essential thing is to have a well-balanced diet. Maintain the 10–20–40 rule (% protein-fat-carbs). In general, the macronutrient breakdown guideline for people is 10% protein, 20% fat, and 40% carbohydrate, but there’s actually a range from 10–35 percent protein, 20–35 percent fats, and 45–65 percent carbohydrates. To lose weight, find a ratio you can stick with, focus on healthy foods and make sure to eat fewer calories than you burn.

4. On the plate, serve bite-sized amounts rather than little portions. Obesity is influenced by how much you consume, according to research and to evidence, plate sizes automatically impact how much food people consume. Replace your standard plate with a smaller one to avoid overeating.

5. Practice SPA with Resilience (SPA — Study, Plan, Act). S- study what to eat, P- plan your meals ahead of time using healthy items such as veggies, and A- take action by eating small portions.

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person who loses weight maintain that permanently and sustainably?

Keep track of your daily weight, check the scale, and stay aware of it. Sugars should be kept under control. We can’t go without sugar since we need it for our brain, health, and vital organs.

To lose weight, you do not need to fast; instead, you must have a balanced diet of carbohydrates, proteins, and fat. As long as you keep a balance, you can eat every 2–3 hours. You don’t have to work out all of the time. Maintain a colorful diet, for example, by eating enough greens and yellows. The better you eat, the healthier your overall system will be, as will your body’s capacity to fight cancer.

Keep an eye on your sugar intake but don’t eliminate it. Sugar is also important for the functioning of our vital organs. Citrus fruit contains the least amount of sugar, followed by blackberries. Grapes, apples, cantaloupes, and watermelons are high in sugar, so you want to be aware of how much you consume. However, when you deprive yourself of sugar, you deprive your heart and brain of energy as well as nourishment. You starve your fat by removing sugar, but you also starve these organs. You must strike a balance. That’s the essential thing. Diets work for a while, but you must maintain eating habits you enjoy and avoid extremes and do it gradually over a period of months. That way, you’ll be much more stable. When you lose weight too quickly, you tend to acquire more quickly. Control your thoughts. If your mind wanders and you don’t eat correctly, have a terrible schedule, and have irregular habits, it will influence your weight.

Hormones have a lot to do with it too. Our weight is affected when we generate stress hormones such as cortisol. The fight or flight reaction causes weight gain because cortisol increases insulin, which causes weight growth, increased hunger, and overeating.

Then there’s estrogen, which women naturally have more of, and this has an effect on body fat. When your estrogen levels are too high, you could retain extra fat.

Men with low testosterone acquire more weight, have less muscular mass, and burn less calories. Discuss with your healthcare provider about what is the appropriate balance for you.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

Excessive weight loss. People tell me, “I dropped 10 pounds in one week,” but this is not sustainable. When you lose a lot of weight rapidly, you tend to gain a lot more than you lost.

Losing weight over a lengthy period of time will be easier to sustain. Losing weight takes around 6 months. The longer it takes to lose weight, the longer it takes to gain it back.

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

Being stuck in life is both a mental and an environmental issue. Another thing to think about is your overall health. Some people suffer from a chronic condition, such as diabetes. We must be honest with ourselves. If we have comorbidities or concerns that are bothering us, we must be honest and seek help from a health care expert. They will assist us in losing and maintaining a healthy weight. Nutritionists and doctors that specialize in this are invaluable resources for starting a wellness practice. If you’re doing everything right but still struggle to maintain a healthy weight, there is a way out. You most likely require the assistance of an expert to develop that route.

It’s not just about going to the gym to lose weight: you have to change your mind and refocus. That is just as important as recalculating what you eat.

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

I like to think of “SPA”, because a spa is a place of relaxation and rejuvenation. This is a Resilience SPA, so think of S.P.A. as a Stop, Plan and Act. Stopwhat you’re doing for a few minutes and think about where you are now and where you want to be. Make a note of what’s working and what’s not working for you right now on a piece of paper. After you’ve determined that, start planning where you want to go in life, what your ideal scenario and approach would be, and what you want to do in life over the following week, month, and year. Perhaps you might conduct a literature search, obtain additional knowledge from the personal or digital world, or ask inquiries. Then start acting. Enhance, implement, or alter your approach. If you discover that you are already where you want to be, consider what you want to achieve. Are you still striving for a promotion, a new project, a new business, or a new initiative to launch? Make a list of your current “to-do” items and start acting on them.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Human leadership. I strive to find methods for putting an end to “labeling” and promoting equality. We often focus on individuals we like, but now that we live in the internet age and we are all linked. People who had never spoken in a public arena before are suddenly sharing their stories. Today, you see leaders who are appointed and nominated only on the basis of their degree, but who have no idea how to lead. So, it’s important to allow individuals to speak freely and allow leaders to show up

Certain experiences are associated with specific sensations in our brain. I often say that we have to lose what we have. When you hear that, you might say “What?! Lose? I am here to illuminate and to win!” What I mean is, you have to lose your sadness so you can gain happiness. Get rid of anything that is preventing you from attaining new goals. Consider what you can give up right now and let go. This way you free up space to receive all of the things that would make your life more enjoyable. Mind discipline is key.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Bob Chapman, because I admire his Human Leadership.

Navigating healthcare as a woman in oncology in the face of male dominance has been a problem for many decades. Why establish a more difficult and frequent work schedule for women? And there’s justifications about why women might not carry out a specific study, education, degree, or experience. That’s why Bob Chapman’s book Everybody Matters is excellent. He was one of the first to talk about creating a work atmosphere and establishing leadership by demonstrating that they care about every employee. According to him, developing human leadership should be a priority for all of us.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Please contact me at www.LiudmilaSchafer.com and share your reflections on this topic. I would love to hear from you!

